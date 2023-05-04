Obituary – David Douglas Buckner

In loving memory of David Douglas Buckner March 23, 2023

The Buckner family is deeply saddened to announce the passing of David Douglas Buckner on March 23, 2023 at his home in Cardiff-by-the-Sea.

After fighting cancer with tremendous courage and positivity, Doug passed away at the age of 77.

He is survived by his wife, Betsy and daughters Lindsay Buckner, Jennifer Hartman and her husband Charles and grandchildren, Chance and Skyler. He is also survived by brother Jeff Buckner (Patti and niece Kelsey, nephew Greg), brother Michael Buckner and nephew Matt Buckner.

Doug is preceded by his brother, “Buck”, his father, Harry Warren, his mother, Virginia, and his son, David Brett.

Doug was an alumnus of Mount Miguel HS and SDSU for his undergraduate and graduate studies.

He had a successful career in software development and business management.

With a passion for construction, he became a general contractor and started his own business in the San Diego area.

Doug also served on the Western States Machine Company’s board of directors for 23 years; becoming the CEO in 2010. During his five year tenure in Ohio, he enjoyed extensive international travel forming strong relationships with customers.

His inspiration and leadership led to the construction of a new company headquarters and manufacturing facility.

Doug was a curious and engaging individual who had a wealth of knowledge about plants and Southern California landscapes; along with his knowledge of archaeology.

Over the years, he enjoyed woodworking, camping, hiking, fly fishing, and cheering on his beloved Padres.

He cherished his family and friendships.

He shared his lifelong love of the desert with his girls, taking them on many camping trips in the Anza-Borrego Desert, his absolute favorite place.

We will see Doug in all the natural beauty surrounding us, and he will forever remain in our hearts.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the San Diego Botanic Garden at 10 am on May 10th.