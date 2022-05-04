Legal Notices, May 06, 2022

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: 824 Hermes Lot Merger; CASE NUMBERS: MULTI-005340-2022, BADJ-005328-2022, CDPNF-005329-2022; FILING DATE: April 18, 2022; APPLICANT: Monica Marquez; LOCATION: 824 Hermes Avenue (256-040-07); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A request to merge two (2) existing, legal, underlying parcels into one (1) new legal lot; ZONING/OVERLAY: Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines Section 15060(c)(2), which exempts the project because it would not result in a direct or reasonably foreseeable indirect physical change in the environment. STAFF CONTACT: Chris Mallec, Contract Planner: (760) 633-2784 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, MAY 16, 2022, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 05/06/2022 CN 26522

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT NOTICE OF PREPARATION OF ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT REPORT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Encinitas, Development Services, will be the Lead Agency and will prepare an Environmental Impact Report in accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act for the following project. The Department is seeking public and agency input on the scope and content of the environmental information to be contained in the Environmental Impact Report. A Notice of Preparation document, which contains a description of the probable environmental effects of the project, can be reviewed on at https://encinitasca.gov/I-Want-To/Public-Notices/Development-Services-Public-Notices, at the Development Services Department, 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA, and at the libraries listed below. Comments on the Notice of Preparation document must be sent to J. Dichoso, AICP, Development Services, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024, or the email address listed below and should reference the project number and name. TORREY CREST RESIDENTIAL SUBDIVISION (MULTI-004309-2021, SUB-004310-2021, DR-004311-2021, CDPNF-004312-2021) Torrey Pacific Corporation (Applicant) proposes the subdivision of an approximately 6.646- acre site to accommodate development of a single-family residential project located north of Melba Road, south of Oak Crest Middle School, east of Balour Drive, and west of Crest Drive in the City of Encinitas. The Project would consist of 30 detached single-family residences, of which 27 would be market-rate units and three (3) would be affordable units dedicated to “very low-income” qualifying residents. The Project would demolish all onsite structures and include construction of a new private access from Melba Drive, associated utilities, drainage and storm water treatment improvements, and landscaping. The Project site is comprised of seven parcels; County of San Diego Assessor Parcel Numbers (APNs) 259 180 09, 259 180 10, 259 180 16, 259-180-33, 259 181 02; 259 181 03, and 259 181 04, totaling approximately 6.646- acres. The project site is located within the Residential 3 General Plan Land Use Designation and the Residential-3 (R-3) Zone and . These land use and zoning designations are intended to support residential uses. The Project site is located within the Coastal Overlay Zone. City approval of a Density Bonus Tentative Map, Design Review Permit, and Coastal Development Permit (MULTI-4309-2021, SUB-4310-2021, DR-4311-2021, CDPNF-4312-2021) will be required to allow for project development. Comments on this Notice of Preparation document must be received no later than June 7, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. This Notice of Preparation can also be reviewed at the Encinitas Library (540 Cornish Dr, Encinitas, CA 92024), and the Cardiff-by-the-Sea Library (2081 Newcastle Ave, Cardiff, CA 92007). For additional information, please contact J. Dichoso, AICP, at 760 633-2681 or by email at [email protected]. 05/06/2022 CN 26519

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: RPG Office Exterior Upgrades; CASE NUMBERS: MULTI-004905-2021; DR-004906-2021; CDPNF-004907-2021; FILING DATE: October 11, 2021; APPLICANT: Adam Robinson; LOCATION: 244 and 246 North Coast Highway 101; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: An Administrative Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit to allow exterior façade upgrades including a change of materials and the raising of a flat roof to a pitched; ZONING/OVERLAY: Commercial Mixed – 2 (N-CM-2) / North 101 Corridor Specific Plan and Coastal Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is determined to be exempt pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Sections 15301(a) existing facilities and 15305(a), which exempts exterior alterations such as façade upgrades; STAFF CONTACT: Chris Stanley, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2785 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, MAY 16, 2022 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 05/06/2022 CN 26518

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 19th day of May 2022, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing items of the City of Encinitas: 1. PROJECT NAME: Valentina Minor Use Permit; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-004797-2021, USE-004798-2021 and CDPNF-004799-2021; ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the North 101 Corridor Specific Plan- Commercial Mixed-1 (N-CM-1) Zone and the Coastal Zone and Special Study overlays; APPLICANT: Marco Gonzalez; LOCATION: 810 North Coast Highway 101 (APN 256-014-10); DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Minor Use Permit and Coastal Development Permit to establish an ABC Type 47 (On-Sale General) for an existing restaurant (Valentina) operation; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is categorically exempt pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15301, which exempts the operation, repair, maintenance, permitting, licensing of private structures, and mechanical equipment, involving negligible or no expansion of use beyond that existing at the time of the lead agency’s determination; and Section 15061(b)(3), which exempts projects where it can be seen with certainty that there is no possibility that the activity in question may have a significant effect on the environment. STAFF CONTACT: Chris Stanley, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2785 or [email protected] 2. PROJECT NAME: Fox Point Farms; CASE NUMBERS: RESO-005305-2022; FILING DATE: April 6, 2022; APPLICANT: Nolen Communities, Brian Grover; LOCATION: 1150 Quail Gardens Drive (APN: 254-612-12); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Resolution Amendment to modify a condition of approval to reflect updated maintenance responsibility from a “Master Homeowners Association” to “Property Owner”. ZONING/ OVERLAY: A portion of the project site is located within the Encinitas Ranch Specific Plan (ERSP) R30 Overlay Zone and the remaining portion within the ERSP Agricultural zone and within the Coastal Zone and Cultural Overlay Zone.; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The proposed request in is substantial conformance with the previously certified Environmental Impact Report. STAFF CONTACT: Anna Colamussi, Planning Manager: (760) 633-2724 or [email protected] An appeal of the Planning Commission determinations, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 15th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend the action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council on an appeal, for the above items, may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 05/06/2022 CN 26517

SAN DIEGUITO WATER DISTRICT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Section 28.6 of the San Dieguito Water District Administrative Code, the Board of Directors will hold a hearing on May 18, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, California 92024 to consider a customer appeal of a District denial for a revised water bill. Interested parties other than the appellant desiring to participate in the hearing shall submit to the District Board, no later than noon, four working days prior to the date set for hearing, a written position setting forth: (1) The interested person’s full name, address, and telephone number; (2) The interested person’s interest in the outcome of the appeal; (3) Each issue which the interested person wishes to address, together with each argument and item of evidence which the interested person wishes to submit to the District staff on such issue. For additional information, please call 760-633-2650. 05/06/2022 CN 26515

CITY OF ENCINITAS RESOLUTION NO. 2022-08 RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA DECLARING ITS INTENTION TO ORDER THE RENEWAL OF THE ENCINITAS LANDSCAPE AND LIGHTING DISTRICT FOR FY2022-23 AND SETTING OF A PUBLIC HEARING ON MAY 25, 2022, PURSUANT TO THE PROVISIONS OF DIVISION 15, PART 2 OF THE STREETS AND HIGHWAYS CODE OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA WHEREAS, in 1987, the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California formed a Landscape and Lighting District pursuant to the terms and provisions of the “Landscaping and Lighting Act of 1972”, being Division 15, Part 2 of the Streets and Highways Code of the State of California, in what is known and designated as: ENCINITAS LANDSCAPE & LIGHTING DISTRICT (hereinafter referred to as the “District”); WHEREAS, at this time there has been presented and approved by this City Council, the preliminary Engineer’s Report (“Report”) as required by law, and this City Council is desirous of moving forth with the proceedings for said annual levy; and WHEREAS, at this time, the City Council is desirous to take proceedings to provide for the annual levy of assessments for the next ensuing fiscal year to provide for the costs and expenses necessary for the continued maintenance of improvements within said District. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED AS FOLLOWS: SECTION 1. That the above recitals are all true and correct. SECTION 2. That the Preliminary Report as presented consists of the following: A. Plans and Specifications, B. Estimate of Cost, C. Diagram of the District, and D. Assessment of the Estimated Cost SECTION 3. That the Preliminary Report regarding the annual levy for said District which Report is for operation and maintenance of public street lighting, traffic signals, and landscaping for the Fiscal Year 2022-23 is hereby approved and is directed to be filed in the Office of the City Clerk as a permanent record and to remain open to the public for inspection. SECTION 4. That the public interest and convenience requires, and it is the intention of this City Council to order, the annual assessment levy for the District as set forth and described in said Preliminary Report, and further it is determined to be in the best public interest and convenience to levy and collect annual assessments to pay the costs and expenses of said maintenance of improvements as estimated in said Preliminary Report. SECTION 5. The assessments levied and collected shall be for the maintenance of certain improvements, as set forth in the Preliminary Report, referenced and so incorporated herein. SECTION 6. The County Auditor shall enter on the County Assessment Roll the amount of the assessments, and shall collect said assessments at the same time and in the same manner as County taxes are collected. After collection by the County, the net amount of the assessments, after the deduction of any compensation due to the County for collection, shall be paid to the City of Encinitas for purposes of paying for the costs and expenses of said District. SECTION 7. That all monies collected shall be deposited in a special fund known as: “ENCINITAS LANDSCAPE & LIGHTING DISTRICT” Payment shall be made out of said fund only for the purpose provided for in this Resolution, and in order to expedite the making of this maintenance or improvement, the City Council may transfer into said special fund, from any available source, such funds as it may deem necessary to expedite the proceedings. Any funds shall be repaid out of the proceeds of the assessments provided for in this Resolution. SECTION 8. Said contemplated maintenance and improvement work is, in the opinion of this City Council, of special and direct benefit to the properties within the boundaries of the City-wide District, and this City Council makes the costs and expenses of said maintenance and improvements chargeable upon a District, which District said City Council hereby declares to be the District benefited by said maintenance and improvements, and to be further assessed to pay the costs and expenses thereof. Said District shall include each and every parcel of land within the boundaries of said District, as said District is shown within said Preliminary Report, as approved by this City Council and on file in the Office of the City Clerk, and so designated by the name of the District. SECTION 9. Any lots of land known as public property and used exclusively in the performance of a public function, as the same are defined in Section 22663 of Division 15, Part 2 of the Streets and Highways Code of the State of California, which are included within the boundaries of the District, shall be omitted and exempt from any assessment to be made under these proceedings to cover any of the costs and expenses of said operation and maintenance work, unless these properties are located within the boundaries of the Encinitas Ranch Specific Plan. SECTION 10. The City Council establishes the following assessments for FY2022/2023: Zone A (Citywide Street Lighting, Landscaping, and Traffic Signals) = $5.22 Zone B (Localized Residential street lighting) = $9.90 Zone C (Localized Commercial Street lighting) = $2.18 Zone D (Localized Landscaping) = $25.24 Zone E (Localized Landscaping) = $0 Zone F (Localized Landscaping) = $0 Zone G (Localized Landscaping) = $579.00 Zone H (Localized Lighting and Landscaping) = $100.00 SECTION 11. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT 6:00 PM ON MAY 25, 2022, AT THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE ENCINITAS CITY COUNCIL, AT THE CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS, 505 S. VULCAN AVENUE, ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA, IS THE TIME AND PLACE FIXED BY REFERENCE FOR A PUBLIC HEARING FOR THE ANNUAL LEVY OF ASSESSMENTS, RESPECTIVELY, TO THE EXTENT OF THE OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE, AND ANY OTHER MATTERS CONTAINED IN THIS RESOLUTION. ANY PERSONS WHO WISH TO OBJECT TO THE PROCEEDINGS FOR THE ANNUAL LEVY SHOULD FILE A WRITTEN PROTEST WITH THE CITY CLERK PRIOR TO THE TIME SET AND SCHEDULED FOR SAID PUBLIC HEARING. SECTION 12. That the City Clerk is hereby authorized and directed to publish a copy of this Resolution in a newspaper of general circulation within said City, said publication shall be not less than ten (10) days before the date set for said Public Hearing. SECTION 13. That this Resolution shall take effect immediately upon adoption. SECTION 14. For any and all information relating to the proceedings, protest procedure, and documentation and/or information of a procedural or technical nature, your attention is directed to the below listed person at the local agency or department so designated: Christine Ruess, Sr. Management Analyst City of Encinitas 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 (760) 943-2231 PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED this 27th day of April, 2022 by the City Council of the City of Encinitas, State of California. \Catherine S. Blakespear, Mayor ATTEST: \Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk APPROVED AS TO FORM: \Tarquin Preziosi, City Attorney CERTIFICATION: I, Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk of the City of Encinitas, California, do hereby certify under penalty of perjury that the foregoing Resolution was duly adopted at a regular meeting of the City Council on the 27th day of April , 2022 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Kranz, Lyndes, Mosca NOES: None ABSENT: None ABSTAIN: None \Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 05/06/2022 CN 26506

REVISED NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND “FORECLOSURE SALE” APN No.: 152-041-07-00 TS No.: CA-22-899094-NJ WHEREAS, on 5/16/2009, a certain Deed of Trust was executed by ALICE L. QUINN, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN, as trustor(s), in favor of GENERATION MORTGAGE COMPANY, as beneficiary, and was recorded on 5/28/2009 Instrument No. 2009-0284464 in the Office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, CA; and WHEREAS, the Deed of Trust was insured by the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (the Secretary) pursuant to the National Housing Act for the purpose of providing single family housing; and WHEREAS, the Deed of Trust is now owned by the Secretary, pursuant to an Assignment recorded on 9/22/2014 as Instrument Number 2014-0408985 in Book xx, Page xx of SAN DIEGO County, CA; and WHEREAS, a default has been made in the covenants and conditions of the Deed of Trust in that: BORROWER(S) HAVE DIED AND THE PROPERTY IS NOT THE PRINCIPAL RESIDENCE OF AT LEAST ONE SURVIVING BORROWER AND, AS A RESULT, ALL SUMS DUE UNDER THE NOTE HAVE BECOME DUE AND PAYABLE WHEREAS, by virtue of this default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Mortgage to be immediately due and payable and sufficient payment has not been made as of the date of this notice; and WHEREAS, the total amount due as of 4/28/2022 is $896,447.30. WHEREAS, a Notice of Default and Foreclosure Sale was previously issued, that recorded on 3/24/2022 in SAN DIEGO County, CA as Instrument No. 20220131909, that set a sale for 5/2/2022 at 10:00 AM and the Foreclosure Commissioner hereby desires to continue said sale date as set forth below. NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to the powers vested in Quality Loan Service Corp. by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR Part 27 subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation of Quality Loan Service Corp as Foreclosure Commissioner as indicated on the attached Foreclosure Commissioner Designation, notice is hereby given that the revised sale date is now set for 6/1/2022 at 10:00 AM local time, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described premises will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder: Commonly known as: 1005 Shafer Street, Oceanside, CA 92054 Assessor’s parcel number: 152-041-07-00 Located in: City of Oceanside , County of SAN DIEGO, CA . More particularly described as: LOTS 1, 2 AND 3, IN BLOCK 5 OF BOONE AND SHAFER’S ADDITION TO THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, IN THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 768, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, DECEMBER 2, 1893. MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED AS: LOTS 1, 2 AND 3, IN BLOCK 5 OF AMENDED MAP OF BOONE & SHAFER’S ADDITION TO OCEANSIDE, CAL., IN THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 768, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, DECEMBER 2, 1893. The sale will be held At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development will bid $901,715.82 There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his pro rata share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale. When making their bids, all bidders except the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling approximately $90,171.58 in the form of certified check or cashier’s check made out to the Secretary of HUD. A deposit need not accompany an oral bid. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $90,171.58 must be presented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is nonrefundable. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within 30 days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is the highest bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveyancing fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery date of the remainder of the payment and and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them. The Secretary may grant the winning bidder an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for 15-day increments for a fee of $500.00, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be paid in the form of a certified or cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due. If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extensions of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the foreclosure commissioner after consultation with the HUD representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The Commissioner may, at the discretion of the HUD representative, offer the property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder. There is no right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the trustor(s) or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant. The scheduled foreclosure sale shall be cancelled or adjourned if it is established, by documented written application of the mortgagor to the Foreclosure Commissioner not less than 3 days before the date of sale, or otherwise, that the default or defaults upon which the foreclosure is based did not exist at the time of service of this notice of default and foreclosure sale, or all amounts due under the mortgage agreement are tendered to the Foreclosure Commissioner, in the form of a certified or cashier’s check payable to the Secretary of HUD, before public auction of the property is completed. To obtain a pre-sale reinstatement all defaults must be cured prior to the scheduled sale, plus all other amounts that would be due under the mortgage agreement if payments under the mortgage had not been accelerated, advertising costs and postage expenses incurred in giving notice, mileage by the most reasonable road distance for posting notices and for the Foreclosure Commissioner’s attendance at the sale, reasonable and customary costs incurred for title and lien record searches, the necessary out-of-pocket costs incurred by the Foreclosure Commissioner for recording documents, a commission for the Foreclosure Commissioner, and all other costs incurred in connection with the foreclosure prior to reinstatement. To obtain information regarding reinstating the loan by paying the sums that are delinquent you should contact the Foreclosure Commissioner, Quality Loan Service Corp., at the address or phone number listed below. Tender of payment by certified or cashier’s check or application for cancellation of the foreclosure sale shall be submitted to the address of the Foreclosure Commissioner provided below. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. TS No.: CA-22-899094-NJ Dated: 4/28/2022 Foreclosure Commissioner Maria Cecilia De Jesus, Assistant Secretary on behalf of Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South, San Diego, CA 92108 (866) 645-7711 Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 (866)-645-7711 For Sale Information: Sales Line: 916-939-0772 Website: www.nationwideposting.com A notary public or other officer completing this certificate verifies only the identity of the individual who signed the document to which this certificate is attached, and not the truthfulness, accuracy, or validity of that document. State of: California) County of: San Diego) On 4/28/2022 before me, K. Grant a notary public, personally appeared Maria Cecilia De Jesus, who proved to me on the basis of satisfactory evidence to be the person(s) whose name(s) is/are subscribed to the within instrument and acknowledged to me that he/she/they executed the same in his/her/their authorized capacity(ies), and that by his/her/their signature(s) on the instrument the person(s), or the entity upon behalf of which the person(s) acted, executed the instrument. I certify under PENALTY OF PERJURY under the laws of the State of California that the foregoing paragraph is true and correct. WITNESS my hand and official seal. Signature K. Grant Commission No. 2269219 NOTARY PUBLIC – California San Diego County My Comm. Expires 12/29/2022 IDSPub #0178224 5/6/2022 5/13/2022 5/20/2022 CN 26507

T.S. No. 21000603-1 CA APN: 679-280-32-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 02/02/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Ronald L Abad, an unmarried man Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP Deed of Trust Recorded on 02/28/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-0134070 of Official Records of San Diego County, California; Date of Sale: 06/01/2022 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $407,227.40 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 979 Idyllwild Way San Marcos, CA 92078 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 679-280-32-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 866-266-7512 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com using the file number assigned to this case 21000603-1 CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 866-266-7512 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com using the file number assigned to this case 21000603-1 CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Dated: 04/26/2022 ZBS Law, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 , Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: 866-266-7512 or www.elitepostandpub.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of a bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation. EPP 34424 Pub Dates 05/06, 05/13, 05/20/2022 CN 26505

Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given pursuant to California Civil Code Section 798.78 and California Commercial Code Sections 7209 and 7210 that the following described property will be sold by Palomar Estates East (Warehouseman) at public auction to the highest bidder for cash, in lawful money of the United States, or a cashier’s check payable to Palomar Estates East, payable at time of sale, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., at the following location: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, Ca 92020. Said sale is to be held without covenant or warranty as to possession, financing, encumbrances, or otherwise on an “as is,” “where is” basis. Upon sale, the mobilehome must be removed from the Premises. The property which will be sold is described as follows: Manufacturer: Lancer Trade Name: Lancer Year: 1976 H.C.D. Decal No: LBE7096 Serial No.: A13230, B13230 The current location of the subject property is: 650 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd., #203 aka Space 203, San Marcos, CA 92069. The public auction will be made to satisfy the lien for storage of the above-described property that was deposited by The Estate of Ira I. Henry, Jr. aka Ira Henry, Jr./ Ira I. Henry, Jr. aka Ira Henry, Jr. and The Estate of Wanda L. Henry/ Wanda L. Henry with Palomar Estates East. The total amount due on this property, including estimated costs, expenses and advances as of the date of the public sale, is $14,856.91. The auction will be made for the purpose of satisfying the lien on the property, together with the cost of the sale. Dated: April 28, 2022 Hart Kienle Pentecost By: Vickie Chan Authorized Agent For Palomar Estates East Contact: Julie Rosario (714) 432-8700 (IFS# 25816 04/29/22, 05/06/22) CN 26497

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Date of Sale: 05/19/2022 at 9:00 AM. Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN ST., EL CAJON, CA 92020. NOTICE is hereby given that First American Title Insurance Company, a Nebraska Corporation, 1 First American Way, Santa Ana, CA in care of: 400 S. Rampart Blvd, #290 Las Vegas, NV 89145 – Phone: (760) 603-3700, duly appointed Trustee under Notice of Delinquent Assessment (“NDA”), and pursuant to Notice of Default and Election to Sell (“NOD”), will sell at public auction for cash, lawful money of the United States of America, (a cashier’s check payable to said Trustee drawn on a state or national bank, a state or federal credit union, or a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings bank as specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state) all right, title and interest now held under said NDA, to wit: Multiple Timeshare Estates as shown as Legal Description Variables on Schedule “1” (as described in the Declaration recorded on 04/13/2001 as 2001-0229327 as amended) located at 7210 Blue Heron Pl, Carlsbad, CA, 92011 with APN shown herein. The Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address shown herein. All recording references contained herein and on Schedule “1” attached hereto are in the County of San Diego, California. Said sale will be made, without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, as to title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said NDA, plus accrued interest thereon to the date of sale, estimated fees, charges, as shown in sum due on Schedule “1” together with estimated expenses of the Trustee in the amount of 675.00. The claimant, Aviara Residence Club Owner’s Association, a California non-profit mutual benefit corporation, under NDA delivered to Trustee a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. First American Title Insurance Company, a Nebraska Corporation. APN: See Schedule “1”. Batch ID: Foreclosure HOA 114951-FSA12-HOA. Schedule “1”: Lien Recording Date and Reference: 01/19/2022; Inst: 2022-0026640; NOD Recording Date and Reference: 01/21/2022; 2022-0032003; Contract No., Legal Description Variables, Owner(s), APN, Sum Due; 1009023, INTERVAL NO.: 43-41CD/06, 43-41CD/05 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/312; 1/312 LOT: 41, 41 SEASON: GOLD; GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2; 2 USE PERIOD: Annual; Annual , CARLOS REDMOND, 215-943-41-05 AND 215-943-41-06, $16,818.68; 1009047, INTERVAL NO.: 42-40CD/27 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/312 LOT: 40 SEASON: PLATINUM UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Annual , PAIGE D. PETERS, and the unrecorded interest of the spouse of PAIGE D. PETERS and ANTHONY WILLOUGHBY and DENITA WILLOUGHBY, Trustees of the WILLOUGHBY LIVING TRUST, DATED MARCH 21, 2008, 215-943-40-27, $8,566.84; 1009116, INTERVAL NO.: 33-07CD/32 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/312 LOT: 07 SEASON: PLATINUM UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Annual , JESUS SANTOYO AND THE UNRECORDED INTEREST OF THE SPOUSE OF JESUS SANTOYO and ZILACOL, INC., 215-813-07-32, $8,566.84; 11294, INTERVAL NO.: 31-05CD/49 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/208 LOT: 05 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Annual , JEANNE T. LEVY, Trustee of the JEANNE T. LEVY TRUSTEE SEPARATE PROPERTY TRUST UDOT DATED JUNE 25, 1982, 215-813-05-49, $11,265.95; 12012, INTERVAL NO.: 21-19EF/51*E UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/416 LOT: 19 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Even Year Biennial , MORTON I. LEIB and ELAINE N. LEIB, Trustees of the LEIB TRUST, UDOT DATED JULY 7, 1986 AND AS RESTATED JANUARY 27, 1998, 215-818-19-34, $4,475.16; 1307, INTERVAL NO.: 11-21GH/10*E UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/416 LOT: 21 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Even Year Biennial , M. DAVID POTTER, 215-815-21-27, $5,961.80; 15154, INTERVAL NO.: 42-40EF/52 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/312 LOT: 40 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Annual , MELANIE BARNES, 215-944-40-52, $8,566.84; 15542, INTERVAL NO.: 42-40EF/07 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/312 LOT: 40 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Annual , KEVIN J. GODFREY and PATRICIA A. GODFREY, 215-944-40-07, $7,628.44; 17623, INTERVAL NO.: 42-36CD/10 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/312 LOT: 36 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Annual , MARILEE PETERSON, 215-943-36-10, $8,566.84; 17764, INTERVAL NO.: 42-36AB/21 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/312 LOT: 36 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Annual , CURRENT TRUSTEE of the MARTHA FRANCES DELGADO TRUST, 215-942-36-21, $8,566.56; 19084, INTERVAL NO.: 52-43GH/23, 43-39I/30, 33-08J/45 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/312; 1/312; 1/312 LOT: 43, 39, 08 SEASON: PLATINUM; GOLD; GOLD UNIT TYPE: 1; 1; 2 USE PERIOD: Annual ; Annual ; Annual , NINA REBECCA LEGATE a/k/a NINA R. LEGATE and ERNEST NELLO MARIANI, 215-945-43-23; 215-946-39-30 and 215-817-08-45, $22,278.48; 19145, INTERVAL NO.: 43-35I/20, 43-35I/21, 43-35I/22 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/312; 1/312; 1/312 LOT: 35, 35, 35 SEASON: GOLD; GOLD; GOLD UNIT TYPE: 1; 1; 1 USE PERIOD: Annual ; Annual ; Annual , DAVID K. PAGE and ANDREA B. PAGE, 215-946-35-20, 215-946-35-21 AND 215-946-35-22, $20,756.46; 19324, INTERVAL NO.: 43-35CD/42 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/312 LOT: 35 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Annual , LINDA M. WILLIAMS, AS TRUSTEE OF THE LINDA M. WILLIAMS TRUST UDOT DATED NOVEMBER 20, 2003, 215-943-35-42, $8,566.84; 19761, INTERVAL NO.: 43-38I/18 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/312 LOT: 38 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 1 USE PERIOD: Annual , DAVID K. PAGE and ANDREA B. PAGE, 215-946-38-18, $6,918.82; 19917, INTERVAL NO.: 43-38EF/48 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/312 LOT: 38 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Annual , JOHN HILBURN DAVIS, IV, 215-944-38-48, $8,566.84; 22469, INTERVAL NO.: 23-14J/13 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/312 LOT: 14 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 1 USE PERIOD: Annual , DAVID K. PAGE and ANDREA B. PAGE, 215-817-14-13, $6,918.82; 22812, INTERVAL NO.: 31-13EF/50E UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/208 LOT: 13 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Annual , JORDAN-STEPHENS GROUP LLC, LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, 215-814-13-50, $8,566.84; 3243, INTERVAL NO.: 23-14CD/13 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/312 LOT: 14 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Annual , JOHN L. RUSSELL AND PEGGY J. RUSSELL, AS TRUSTEES OF THE RUSSELL FAMILY TRUST UDOT DATED MARCH 11, 1998, 215-813-14-13, $8,566.84. 04/29/2022, 05/06/2022, 05/13/2022 CN 26487

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00016384-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Kimberly DiCello and Mark DiCello filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Enzo Anthony DiCello change to proposed name: Enzo Paul DiCello. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On June 21, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 05/03/2022 James E. Simmons Jr. Judge of the Superior Court. 05/06, 05/13, 05/20, 05/27/2022 CN26520

NOTICE OF LIEN SALES DATE & TIME OF SALE: DATE: MAY 19, 2022 TIME: 10:00 am LIENHOLDER: BORDER STATION PARKING 4570 CAMINO DE LA PLAZA SAN YSIDRO CA 92173 LIC# 6YUD709 VIN# 1ZVBP8EN4A5121929 2010 FORD CV LIC# 7VEM810 VIN# 3N1CN7AP7EL808863 2014 NISSAN 4D LIC# 7XKG572 VIN# 2T3WFREV7HW321851 2017 TOYOTA UT LIC# 03423U2 VIN# 1FTEW1CP0KKC22130 2019 FORD PK LIC# 7PJD547 VIN# JTDKN3DU3F0480892 2015 TOYOTA 4H 05/06/2022 CN 26509

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00015746-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Alison St John Inglis filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Alison St John Inglis Piggott change to proposed name: Alison St John Inglis. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On June 14, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 04/28/2022 James E. Simmons Jr. Judge of the Superior Court. 05/06, 05/13, 05/20, 05/27/2022 CN 26508

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ANTHONY EZEKIAL ROBERTSON aka ANTHONY ROBERTSON Case# 37-2022-00013100-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Anthony Ezekial Robertson aka Anthony Robertson. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Anthony D. Robertson, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that James Billingsley, CLPF #923 be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: July 19, 2022; Time: 11:00 AM; in Dept.: 504. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, San Diego Judicial District – Probate. Appearances may be made in person in the department; or by using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MSTeams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MSTeams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The department’s in person instructions, MSTeams video conference link, MS Teams conference phone number, and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Margaret K. Herring, Esq. 1001 B Avenue, Ste 215 Coronado CA 92118 Telephone: 619.437.9175 05/06, 05/13, 05/20/2022 CN 26504

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF NINA TRIMBERGER Case# 37-2022-00007094-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Nina Trimberger. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Deborah E. Arrants, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Deborah E. Arrants be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: June 07, 2022; Time: 11:00 AM; in Dept.: 504. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Division Probate. Appearances may be made in person in the department; or by using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MSTeams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MSTeams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The department’s in person instructions, MSTeams video conference link, MS Teams conference phone number, and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateVirtualHearings. Plan to check 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Gregory S. Duncan, Esq. 1015 Chestnut Ave., Ste H3 Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 760.729.2774 04/29, 05/06, 05/13/2022 CN 26501

NOTICE OF VEHICLE LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code Champagne Lakes RV Resort, LLC, 8310 Nelson Way, Escondido, CA 92026 will sell by competitive bidding on or after May 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Auction to be held at above address. Property will be sold as follows: 2011 31’ Thor Hurricane Motorhome Harry & Elaine McDermott 04/29, 05/06/2022 CN 26496

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00014578-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Cynthia Heredia filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Mia Rae Heredia change to proposed name: Mia Rae Bradley. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On June 07, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 04/20/2022 James E. Simmons Jr. Judge of the Superior Court. 04/29, 05/06, 05/13, 05/20/2022 CN 26494

STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: “You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: Norma Morales, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Child at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, Doris V. Foix’s, said Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Jaime Alvarado on this the 6th day of April, 2021 in this case, numbered 2021DCM2038 on the docket of said Court and styled: In the Interest of I.E.M., a child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Child The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: Ishmael Enrique Morales Date of Birth: 05/20/2009 Place of Birth: El Paso County, Texas The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 7th day of April, 2022 Jaime Alvarado Attorney At Law 14190 Horizon Blvd El Paso Texas 79928 NORMA FAVELA ARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERK El Paso County, Texas By, Lori Gonzalez Deputy 04/15, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06/2022 CN 26443

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00011867-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Monica Mendez Dockry filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Monica Mendez Dockry change to proposed name: Monica Mendez. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 17, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 03/30/2022 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 04/15, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06/2022CN26432

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9010005 Filed: Apr 28, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beautiful Facials. Located at: 1116 Sycamore Ave. #J.K.I, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2519 Via Esparto, Carlsbad CA 92010. Registrant Information: 1. Jennifer M. Consolo, 2519 Via Espardo, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/30/2021 S/Jennifer M. Consolo, 05/06, 05/13, 05/20, 05/27/2022 CN 26528

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9009359 Filed: Apr 21, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Music YAY; B. Yay Flute! Encinitas Flute Studio; C. Music Experience Lab; D. Music Playground; E. Windstars; F. Little Prodigies; G. Yay Flute! Located at: 255 Sanford St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Alina Freiman Steele, 255 Sanford St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2022 S/Alina Freiman Steele, 05/06, 05/13, 05/20, 05/27/2022 CN 26527

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9009533 Filed: Apr 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Picadilly. Located at: 300 Carlsbad Vlg Dr. #108A182, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Rebecca Petcavich, 300 Carlsbad Vlg Dr. #108A182, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Rebecca Petcavich, 05/06, 05/13, 05/20, 05/27/2022 CN 26526

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9009755 Filed: Apr 26, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Revel Fit Club II. Located at: 12853 El Camino Real #200, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Mailing Address: 4180 Truxel Rd. #100, Sacramento CA 95834. Registrant Information: 1. Stapper Inspired LLC, 4180 Truxel Rd. #100, Sacramento CA 95834. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mark S. Drobny, 05/06, 05/13, 05/20, 05/27/2022 CN 26525

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9009295 Filed: Apr 21, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mindful Foundations. Located at: 308 Killingworth Rd., Higganum CT 06441 Middlesex. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Virtue Business Consulting LLC, 308 Killingworth Rd., Higganum CT 06441. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/11/2020 S/John Abate, 05/06, 05/13, 05/20, 05/27/2022 CN 26524

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9010303 Filed: May 03, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dan’s E Bike Service. Located at: 1965 Cassia Rd. 101, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Daniel James Molinar, 1965 Cassia Rd. 101, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/03/2022 S/Daniel James Molinar, 05/06, 05/13, 05/20, 05/27/2022 CN 26523

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9009653 Filed: Apr 26, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mana Bodywork. Located at: 312 Acacia Ave. #E, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Wendy Leigh Sallin, 312 Acacia Ave. #E, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Wendy Sallin, 05/06, 05/13, 05/20, 05/27/2022 CN 26521

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9008828 Filed: Apr 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Next Wave Insulation. Located at: 829 2nd St. #A, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Western AeroBarrier Inc., 829 2nd St. #A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Richard Williams, 05/06, 05/13, 05/20, 05/27/2022 CN 26516

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9010206 Filed: May 02, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sage + Skin. Located at: 2213 S. El Camino Real #A-122, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jordan Flett, 1743 Fire Mountain Dr., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/15/2022 S/Jordan Flett, 05/06, 05/13, 05/20, 05/27/2022 CN 26514

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9010232 Filed: May 02, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Organized Mind. Located at: 2975 Lexington Cir., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mercedes Raya, 2975 Lexington Cir., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mercedes Raya, 05/06, 05/13, 05/20, 05/27/2022 CN 26513

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9010202 Filed: May 02, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. A.P.E.S. Access Power Electrical Services. Located at: 1743 Fire Mountain Dr., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Michael J. Soto, 1743 Fire Mountain Dr., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/11/1997 S/Michael J. Soto, 05/06, 05/13, 05/20, 05/27/2022 CN 26512

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9008452 Filed: Apr 09, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Offshore Surf Shop. Located at: 3179 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Scot Tammen, 3179 Calsbad Blvd., Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Joshua Drawbaugh, 3179 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/04/1970 S/Joshua Drawbaugh, 05/06, 05/13, 05/20, 05/27/2022 CN 26511

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9009638 Filed: Apr 25, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. All In Designs. Located at: 910 Passiflora Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1084 N. El Camino Real #B353, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Anita Lynn LaBelle, 910 Passiflora Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Anita Lynn LaBelle, 05/06, 05/13, 05/20, 05/27/2022 CN 26510

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9008503 Filed: Apr 11, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aloha Concierge. Located at: 2205 Baxter Canyon Rd., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Grace Davis, 2205 Baxter Canyon Rd., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Grace Davis, 04/29, 05/06, 05/13, 05/20/2022 CN 26503

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9009196 Filed: Apr 20, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Redefine Realty. Located at: 2300 Boswell Rd. #100, Chula Vista CA 91914 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. West Edge Inc., 2300 Boswell Rd. #100, Chula Vista CA 91914. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Richard Hagen, 04/29, 05/06, 05/13, 05/20/2022 CN 26498

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9009362 Filed: Apr 21, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fresh & Focused Marketing; B. J Marketing. Located at: 603 Shenandoah Ave., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jillian Muschell, 603 Shenandoah Ave., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jillian Muschell, 04/29, 05/06, 05/13, 05/20/2022 CN 26495

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9009305 Filed: Apr 21, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dave’s Hot Tubs. Located at: 914 Knoll Vista Dr., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Dave’s Pool & Spa Inc., 914 Knoll Vista Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/David Friedman, 04/29, 05/06, 05/13, 05/20/2022 CN 26493

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9008759 Filed: Apr 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Surfmade. Located at: 10730 Canyon Lake Dr., San Diego CA 92131 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Amber Dawn Burvall, 10730 Canyon Lake Dr., San Diego CA 92131. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/11/2022 S/Amber Burvall, 04/29, 05/06, 05/13, 05/20/2022 CN 26491

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9008316 Filed: Apr 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oside E-Rides; B. Oside EV. Located at: 3052 Industry St. #106, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: 275 Reef Point Way #6, Oceanside CA 92058. Registrant Information: 1. Oside E-Rides Inc., 3052 Industry St. #106, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2017 S/Jeffrey J. Fitzgerald, 04/29, 05/06, 05/13, 05/20/2022 CN 26490

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9009239 Filed: Apr 20, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Solomon Property Management & Sales; B. SPMS. Located at: 973 Vale Terrace Dr. #106, Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1730 Serrano St., Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Information: 1. David Joel Solomon, 1730 Serrano St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/23/2022 S/David Joel Solomon, 04/29, 05/06, 05/13, 05/20/2022 CN 26489

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9009226 Filed: Apr 20, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. NCC Pool and Spa Maintanance; B. NCC Pest Solution; C. NCC Automation and Security; D. NCC Court, Playground, and Lot Maint.; E. NCC Housekeeping and Janitorial; F. NCC Flooring and Cleaning; G. NCC Landcare and Arborite; H. NCC Solar and Cleaning; I. NCC Window Art and Cleaning; J. NCC Vending and More. Located at: 839 Dewitt Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. North County Commercial Inc., 839 Dewitt Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kyle Mallory, 04/29, 05/06, 05/13, 05/20/2022 CN 26488

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9007926 Filed: Apr 05, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Altitude Jets. Located at: 616 Hunter St., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 693, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Information: 1. Beseler Enterprises LLC, 616 Hunter St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Austin Beseler, 04/29, 05/06, 05/13, 05/20/2022 CN 26485

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9008510 Filed: Apr 11, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AG Talent. Located at: 1191 S. El Camino Real #154, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Angela Griffin, 1191 S. El Camino Real #154, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Angela Griffin, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06, 05/13/2022 CN 26484

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9008725 Filed: Apr 13, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Scotch & Time; B. Scotchandtime; C. Bourbonandtime. Located at: 930 Via Mil Cumbres #94, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Eric Kim, 930 Via Mil Cumbres #94, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/17/2017 S/Eric Kim, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06, 05/13/2022 CN 26483

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9008878 Filed: Apr 15, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jrm Drone and Video Creation. Located at: 1812 S. Clementine St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Joshua Merrill, 1812 S. Clementine St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2022 S/Joshua Merrill, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06, 05/13/2022 CN 26481

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9008829 Filed: Apr 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. James Woeber Inc. Located at: 842 Summersong Ct., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Matrix Universalis, 842 Summersong Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/13/2022 S/James Woeber, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06, 05/13/2022 CN 26480

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9009073 Filed: Apr 19, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. GDN South Coast LLC; B. GDN Valley LLC; C. GDN Inland LLC; D. GDN Las Vegas LLC; E. GDN Los Angeles LLC. Located at: 210 Birmingham Dr., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 759, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Information: 1. GDN Miramar LLC, 210 Birmingham Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/29/2021 S/Richard M. Fuller, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06, 05/13/2022 CN 26479

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9008785 Filed: Apr 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Online / Rock Electric, A Joint Venture. Located at: 489 Saxony Pl. #102, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. WRKB Builders Inc., dba Online Builders, 489 Saxony Pl. #102, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Rock Electric Inc., 7950 Silverton Ave. #211, San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: Joint Venture. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/08/2022 S/William Rendler, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06, 05/13/2022 CN 26477

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9008714 Filed: Apr 13, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kalopsia Supply. Located at: 4451 Hermosa Way, San Diego CA 92103 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kennedy Ireland Hopkins, 4451 Hermosa Way, San Diego CA 92103. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/13/2022 S/Kennedy Ireland Hopkins, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06, 05/13/2022 CN 26476

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9007432 Filed: Mar 29, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JJ’s Carwash & Details. Located at: 2128 Via Robles, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Byron David Pineda de León, 2128 Via Robles, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/17/2022 S/Byron David Pineda de León, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06, 05/13/2022 CN 26475

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9008826 Filed: Apr 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Phenomenal Pool Service. Located at: 719 E. Bobier Dr., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. William James Marriott Jr., 719 E. Bobier Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/William James Marriott Jr., 04/22, 04/29, 05/06, 05/13/2022 CN 26474

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9008718 Filed: Apr 13, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Lost Abbey. Located at: 155 Mata Way #104, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Port Brewing LLC, 155 Mata Way #104, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2006 S/Tomme Arthur, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06, 05/13/2022 CN 26473

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9007822 Filed: Apr 04, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bluebird 646 Investments. Located at: 646 Valley Ave. #B, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Pollie Gautsch, 646 Valley Ave. #B, Solana Beach CA 92075; 2. Andy Crocker, 646 Valley Ave. #B, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/Pollie Gautsch, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06, 05/13/2022 CN 26472

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9008536 Filed: Apr 12, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Your Divorce Advocate. Located at: 17595 Drayton Hall Way, San Diego CA 92128 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jim Myers, 17595 Drayton Hall Way, San Diego CA 92128. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/15/2021 S/Jim Myers, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06, 05/13/2022 CN 26471

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9008769 Filed: Apr 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rose Lake Design. Located at: 1710 La Tierra Ct., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lylah Healy, 1710 La Tierra Ct., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/28/2021 S/Lylah Healy, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06, 05/13/2022 CN 26470

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9008773 Filed: Apr 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Weddings. Located at: 3461 Corte Sonrisa, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Susana Canastra, 3461 Corte Sonrisa, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/14/2022 S/Susana Canastra, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06, 05/13/2022 CN 26469

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9008425 Filed: Apr 09, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. I Wear Used Clothes. Located at: 4592 Avenida Manessa, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Nicole Stuart, 4592 Avenida Manessa, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Nicole Stuart, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06, 05/13/2022 CN 26467

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9008777 Filed: Apr 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Home Decor Fine Rugs. Located at: 7480 Miramar Rd. #108, San Diego CA 92126 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Amir Ghods, 15924 Avenida Calina, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92091. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/15/2012 S/Amir Ghods, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06, 05/13/2022 CN 26466

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9008391 Filed: Apr 08, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kindred Connections Genealogy Consulting. Located at: 1402 Temple Heights Dr., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Rebecca P. Henry, 1402 Temple Heights Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/19/2021 S/Rebecca P. Henry, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06, 05/13/2022 CN 26457

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9008255 Filed: Apr 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. iMerge Media. Located at: 701 Palomar Airport Rd. #300, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. iMerge LLC, 701 Palomar Airport Rd. #300, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Zachary Myers, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06, 05/13/2022 CN 26456

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9008685 Filed: Apr 13, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Smoke & Salt. Located at: 281 Hillcrest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jarle Saupstad, 281 Hillcrest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/13/2022 S/Jarle Saupstad, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06, 05/13/2022 CN 26455

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9008315 Filed: Apr 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. America’s Finest Pressure Washing. Located at: 2745 Berkeley Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. America’s Finest Pressure Washing LLC, 3541 Knollwood Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/25/2022 S/Hunter Milliman, 04/15, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06/2022 CN 26454

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9008478 Filed: Apr 11, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Photo Jason Sullivan. Located at: 3044 State St. #7, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jason Patrick Sullivan, 3044 State St. #7, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jason Sullivan, 04/15, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06/2022 CN 26449

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9008399 Filed: Apr 08, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Painting with Rita. Located at: 1273 Breakaway Dr., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Rita Maria Stafford, 1273 Breakaway Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Rita Maria Stafford, 04/15, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06/2022 CN 26448

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9008175 Filed: Apr 06, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Birth Waves Midwifery. Located at: 2373 Woodacre Dr., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: 3830 Valley Centre Dr. #705246, San Diego CA 92031. Registrant Information: 1. Birth Waves Midwifery Inc., 2373 Woodacre Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/05/2019 S/Tatiana Koontz, 04/15, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06/2022 CN 26447

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9008394 Filed: Apr 08, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Amanda Chen Photography. Located at: 6935 Whitecap Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Amanda Chen, 6935 Whitecap Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/08/2022 S/Amanda Chen, 04/15, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06/2022 CN 26446

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9008390 Filed: Apr 08, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Boo’s Blissful Intentions. Located at: 1050 Chinquapin Ave. #18, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Rachel Ashley Cruce, 1050 Chinquapin Ave. #18, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Rachel Ashley Cruce, 04/15, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06/2022 CN 26445

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9007366 Filed: Mar 29, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SoCal News Outlet. Located at: 428 Massachusetts Ave., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Gilberto Gonzalez, 428 Massachusetts Ave., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/29/2022 S/Gilberto Gonzalez, 04/15, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06/2022 CN 26441

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9008268 Filed: Apr 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Manfredi Family Medicine. Located at: 1082 Camino del Sol, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Manfredi Family Medicine LLC, 1082 Camino del Sol, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/30/2021 S/Erin Kozlowski, 04/15, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06/2022 CN 26440

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9007738 Filed: Apr 01, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Healthy Kids. Happy Planet! Located at: 2009 Elevada St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lean and Green Kids, 2009 Elevada St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2022 S/Barbara Gates, 04/15, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06/2022 CN 26433

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9007040 Filed: Mar 24, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mana Body Therapy. Located at: 312 Acacia Ave. #E, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Wendy Sallin, 312 Acacia Ave. #E, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Wendy Sallin, 04/15, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06/2022 CN 26431