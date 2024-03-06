Legal Notices, March 8, 2024

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Housing Commission of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public meeting at the Council Chambers, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2024, for the city’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program Fiscal Year (FY) 2024-25 (July 1, 2024 – June 30, 2025) funding recommendations. The CDBG program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The City of Carlsbad is an entitlement community and receives CDBG funds directly from HUD to address local community development needs. For FY 2024-25, the City of Carlsbad anticipates an annual entitlement grant of $518,215. Those persons wishing to speak are cordially invited to attend the public meeting. Copies of the staff report will be available by Monday, March 11, 2024, on the city’s website: https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas/boards-commissions/housing-commission. The meeting can be viewed online at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas. In addition, written comments may be submitted to the Housing & Homeless Services Department at or prior to the meeting via U.S. Mail to the attention of Housing & Homeless Services Department, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, or via email to [email protected]. The meeting will commence at 5:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard. For questions or more information, please contact Nicole Piano-Jones, Senior Program Manager at [email protected] or at (442) 339-2191. CITY OF CARLSBAD HOUSING COMMISSION PUBLISH: Friday, March 8, 2024 03/08/2024 CN 28631

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (3/8, 3/22 etc.) 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM (Closed 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM) NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Saxony SB-9; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-006016-2023; SUB-006017-2023; CDP-006018-2023; CDP-006019-2023 (Lot B) FILING DATE: February 28, 2023; APPLICANT: Bennet Bloom, Ocean Zen LLC; LOCATION: APN 254-353-20; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Request for a parcel map for an urban lot split pursuant to Government Code Section 66411.7 for the creation of two lots (Lots A & B) and development of a single family home of the resultant Lot A and Lot B of the urban lot split; ZONING/OVERLAY: Rural Residential 2 (RR-2), Coastal Zone, Special Study, and Cultural/Natural Resources; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Sections 15315, Minor Land Divisions and 15303(a) New Construction. Section 15315 exempts division of property in urbanized areas zoned for residential when in conformance with the General Plan and zoning, no variances are required, all services and access are available, the parcel was not involved in a division of a larger parcel win the previous two year and does not have an average lot slope greater than 20 percent. Section 15303(a) exempts the construction of a new single-family residence. In addition, none of the exceptions listed in Section 15300.2 exist for the project. STAFF CONTACT: Fran Carr, Associate Planner: (760)633-2738 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, MARCH 18, 2024, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination CANNOT BE FILED in accordance with City Council Urgency Ordinance No. 2022-19. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. 03/08/2024 CN 28630

CITY OF DEL MAR DESIGN REVIEW BOARD SPECIAL MEETING AGENDA, Del Mar Town Hall 1050 Camino del Mar, Start Time: 5PM (or as soon thereafter as practicable), Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Information/instructions for public participation can be found at www.delmar.ca.us. Agenda Items: 1) ROLL CALL; 2) ORAL COMMUNICATIONS non-agenda items); 3) AGENDA BRIEFING; 4) OBJECTIVE DESIGN STANDARDS WORKSHOP Description: Design Review Board and public discussion and feedback on a draft Objective Design Standards Manual, Staff Contact: Matt Bator, AICP, Principal Planner ([email protected]) 5) ADJOURNMENT 03/08/2024 CN 28626

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2024-01 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2024-01 “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Amending Encinitas Municipal Code Chapter 18.08 Regarding Sewer Connection Fees and Sewer Service Charge.” Proposed Ordinance No. 2024-01 amends Section 18.08.080 which prescribes the manner of calculating annual sewer service charges and Section 18.08.100 which establishes procedures for voluntary submetering to distinguish between indoor and outdoor water use for the purpose of sewer billing. The proposed changes formalize existing administrative practice for determining account-level annual indoor water use and associated flow-based charges to each account. Ordinance No. 2024-01 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on February 28, 2024, by the following vote: AYES: Blackwell, Ehlers, Hinze, Kranz, Lyndes; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None; ABSENT: None. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the March 13, 2024, Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 p.m., in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The Ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 03/08/2024 CN 28623

SAN DIEGUITO WATER DISTRICT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors of the San Dieguito Water District will hold a public hearing on March 20, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. at 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, California 92024 to present a Miscellaneous Fee and Deposit Study/Update prepared by San Dieguito Water District staff and consider: 1. Adoption of Resolution No. 2024-02, implementing adjustments to the District’s miscellaneous fees and deposits. 2. Adoption of Resolution No. 2024-03 Establishing the pass-through of actual transaction processing fees for credit and debit card transactions. The study/update includes an analysis of the cost of providing services for certain miscellaneous tasks. These tasks are typically customer-driven and include tasks such as, but not limited to; plan checks, water meter installations and posting notices. The study/update recommends adjustments to the District’s fees in order to recover all expenses related to providing the tasks. 03/08/2024, 03/15/2024 CN 28610

CALVET REPO ( Bank Owned Property) 150 S. Rancho Santa Fe #4 San Marcos CA., 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, approx. 1440 sf. Sold as is, sealed offers until 3/22/2024, offers subject to seller acceptance. All offers considered, asking price $265,000 Call Listing Agent Angela DeLeon DRE 01428808 (951) 375-1283 03/08, 03/15/2024 CN 28624

T.S. No. 117817-CA APN: 164-082-50-13 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 10/6/2018. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 5/3/2024 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 10/9/2018 as Instrument No. 2018-0419403 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: AARON KEONE AGUIRRE AND FREDERICO F CABLAY, JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 236 DIAMOND WAY 249, VISTA, CA 92083 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $224,605.99 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 117817-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 117817-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP 8880 Rio San Diego Drive, Suite 725 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 943577_117817-CA 03/08/2024, 03/15/2024, 03/22/2024 CN 28612

Title Order No.: 2394878cad Trustee Sale No.: 86904 Loan No.: 399437532 APN: 324-040-35-00, 300-460-79- 00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/9/2022 . UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 3/18/2024 at 10:30 AM, CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 12/16/2022 as Instrument No. 2022-0471381 in book ////, page //// of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: JACK ANTHONY BUCCIARELLI AND JANE F. BUCCIARELLI, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS , as Trustor EAGLE CAPITAL LP, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP , as Beneficiary WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE – continued all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: See Exhibit “A” Attached Hereto And Made A Part Hereof. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 12636 CALLE DE ROB POWAY, CA 92064 AND 2572 VANTAGE WAY, DEL MAR, CA 92014. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $2,537,499.33 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election of Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. DATE: 2/15/2024 CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE, as Trustee 8190 EAST KAISER BLVD., ANAHEIM HILLS, CA 92808 PHONE: 714-283-2180 FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION LOG ON TO: www.stoxposting.com CALL: 844-477-7869 PATRICIO S. INCE’, VICE PRESIDENT CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid on a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of the outstanding lien that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-477-7869, or visit this internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case T.S.# 86904. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” For sales conducted after January 1, 2021: NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (844) 477-7869, or visit this internet website www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 86904 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid; by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code; so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. TS# 86904 LEGAL DESCRIPTION EXHIBIT “A” Parcel 1: APN 324-040-35-00 Parcel A: Parcel 3 of Parcel map no. 10159, in the County of San Diego, State of California, filed in the office of the County recorder of San Diego County, June 26, 1980, as file no. 80-202748 of official records. Parcel B: An easement and right of way for road and utility purposes and incidentals thereto, over, under, along and across those portions of parcels 1, 2 and 4 of parcel map no. 10159, in the County of San Diego, State of California, filed in the office of the County recorder of San Diego County, June 26, 1980, as file no. 80-202748 of official records, designated and delineated as “proposed 40 foot private road and utility easement” on said parcel map. Parcel C: An easement and right of way for road and utility purposes and incidentals thereto, over, under, along and across the easterly 20.00 feet of parcel 4 and over, under, along and across the southerly 20.00 feet of parcels 1 and 4 of parcel map no. 10159, in the County of San Diego, State of California, filed in the office of the County recorder of San Diego County, June 26, 1980, as file no. 80-202748 of official records. Parcel D: An easement and right of way for ingress and egress, road and utility purposes including but not limited to electric power, telephone, gas, water, sewer and cable television lines and appurtenances thereto, over, under, along and across that portion of the Northerly 20 feet of parcel 2 of parcel map no. 6142, in the County or San Diego, State of California, filed in the office of the County recorder of San Diego county on July 7, 1977, Lying within the proposed 40 foot private road easement as designated and delineated on said parcel map no. 6142. Parcel 2: APN 300-460-79-00 Lot 237 of Del Mar Hills, unit no. 6, in the City of Del Mar, County San Diego, State of California, according to map thereof no. 6162, filed in the office of the County recorder of San Diego County, August 6, 1968. STOX 943564 / 86904 02/23/2024, 03/01/2024, 03/08/2024 CN 28554

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF KIM LENORA CROSS-THOMAS Case# 37-2023-00051196-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Kim Lenora Cross-Thomas. A Petition for Probate has been filed by James Thomas, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that James Thomas be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: April 3, 2024; Time: 1:45 PM; in Dept.: 502, Remote Hearing. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Justin Isaac, Esq. Lawyer in Blue Jeans Group 3990 Old Town Ave., Ste A102 San Diego CA 92110 Telephone: 619.683.2545 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28635

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE In accordance with the provisions of the California Self-Storage Facility Act, Section 21700, et seq. of the Business and Professions Code of the State of California the under-signed will be sold at public auction conducted on STORAGETREASURES.COM on March 22nd 2024, ending at 10am. The personal property including but not limited to: Personal and household items stored at West Coast Self-Storage Carlsbad 2405 Cougar Drive Carlsbad, CA 92010, County of San Diego, by the following persons: Tenant Size Unit. Unit Number Kenya Williams 5×10 1094 Briana Groom 5×10 1217 Susan Polmar 10×7.5 3098 Andrew Cruz 5×10 3178 Property is sold “AS IS BASIS.” There is a refundable $100 cleaning deposit on all units. Sale is subject to cancellation. 03/08/2024 CN 28632

Notice of Public Sale of Personal Property Pursuant to the California Self-Storage Facility Act (B & P Code 21700 et seq.) The undersigned will sell at public auction on or after 03/20/2024 at 12:00 P.M., 2936 San Luis Rey Rd, Oceanside, Ca 92058 personal property, including furniture, appliances, office equipment, clothing, tools, toys and/or other household and misc. items stored by the following person Riley, James Unit# 017 Grey Michelle, Kyner Unit# 043 Mitchell, Loumas Unit# 093 Hernandez, Kimberly Unit# 120 Hays, Brandie Lee Unit# 143 Campa, Ralph Unit# 201 West, Mason Unit# 211 Owner reserves the right to bid at the sale. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid for at the time of purchase. All purchased goods are sold “as-is” and must be removed at the time of sale. Sales subject to prior cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this 03/08/24 and 03/15/2024. Magna & Magna, Inc. dba: Oceanside Self Storage (323) 721-1621 Mark D. Magna, Pres. 3/8, 3/15/24 CNS-3789064# CN 28625

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00009322-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Robert Nello Girandola filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Roberto Girandola change to proposed name: Robert Nello Girandola. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On April 19, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 02/29/2024 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/2024 CN 28618

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (Secs. 6104, 6105 U.C.C.) Escrow No. 160717P-CG NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a bulk sale is about to be made. The name(s) and business address(es) of the seller(s) is/are: Towne Cleaners Inc., a California Corporation, 1253 East Vista Way, Vista, CA 92084 Doing business as: TOWNE CLEANERS All other business name(s) and address(es) used by the seller(s) within the past three years, as stated by the seller(s), is/are: None The location in California of the chief executive office of the seller(s) is: 1269 Natoma Way Unit B, Oceanside, CA 92057 The name(s) and business address of the buyer(s) is/are: Kavaa Dry Cleaners, Inc., a California Corporation 1253 East Vista Way, Vista, CA 92084 The assets to be sold are generally described as: BUSINESS, GOODWILL, TRADE NAME, COVENANT NOT TO COMPETE, FURNITURE, FIXTURES, EQUIPMENT, MACHINERY, LEASEHOLD INTEREST/IMPROVEMENTS, PARTS, ACCESSORIES, LOGOS COPYRIGHTS, SERVICE MARKS, TRADEMARKS, PATENTS, PATENT APPLICATION AND INVENTORY and are located at: “TOWNE CLEANERS” 1253 East Vista Way, Vista, CA 92084 The bulk sale is intended to be consummated at the office of: Allison-McCloskey Escrow Company, 4820 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92115-4695 and the anticipated sale date is MARCH 26, 2024. This bulk sale Is subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2, but rather to Section 24074 of the Business and Professions Code. The name and address of the person with whom claims may be filed is: Allison-McCloskey Escrow Company, 4820 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92115-4695, and the last date for filing claims by any creditor shall be MARCH 25, 2024, which is the business day before the anticipated sale date specified above. Dated: 2/28/24 Buyer’s Signature Kavaa Dry Cleaners, Inc., a California Corporation By: /s/ Rafd Butres, President By: /s/ Raymon Elias, Secretary 3/8/24 CNS-3789394#. CN 28617

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 372 W Aviation Rd Fallbrook Ca 92028 Auction Date March 28, 2024 at 10:00am Mark Szilagyi, Emmanuel Guzmán, lluvia acosta, Ulysses Dorantes The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. 3/8/24 CNS-3786044# CN 28611

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF LOIS FINNEY RODES Case# 24PE000125C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Lois Finney Rodes. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Larry N. Rodes, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Larry N. Rodes be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: April 3, 2024; Time: 1:45 PM; in Dept.: 502, Remote Hearing. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Larry N. Rodes 1241 Kendall Ct. Walnut Creek, CA 94595 Telephone: 925.381.6353 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28609

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JUDY JO FRIDONO Case # 37-2023-00050982-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Judy Jo Fridono. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Robert Fridono in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Robert Fridono be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: April 23, 2024; Time: 10:30 AM; in Dept.: 504. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Rich Gaines, Esq. Legacy Legal, Inc. 5900 La Place Ct., Ste 105 Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 760.931.9923 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/2024 CN 28603

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00008519-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Roland Dane Demoss filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Roland Dane Demoss change to proposed name: Roland Dane Sinclair. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On April 19, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 02/26/2024 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28602

IN THE DISTRICT COURT IN AND FOR PAYNE COUNTY STATE OF OKLAHOMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF WYATT LEE CHILDRESS, a Minor Child. Case No.: FA-2024-6 NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING AND TO SET DATE TO HEAR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS THE STATE OF OKLAHOMA TO AUTUMN DANIELLE CHILDRESS (EVANS), Biological Mother and ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND THE ADOPTION OF WYATT LEE CHILDRESS, born on April 16, 2017, minor child. NOW, on this 21 day of February 2024, biological father Ryan Childress, having filed herein his Application for Termination of Parental Rights of the Biological Mother, AUTUMN DANIELLE CHILDRESS (EVANS), with a last known address of residence at 3630 Vista Campana S, Unit 37, Oceanside, California 92057, for the reason of biological mother’s failure to contact biological father or minor child during the past three (3) years, and failure to provide financial support for the minor children for the past three (3) years, and the Step Mother desires to adopt; PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that failure to appear at the hearing named herein shall constitute denial of interest in the minor children, which denial may result, without further notice of this proceeding or any subsequent proceeding, in the granting of this Application for Termination and subsequent adoption of the minor child named herein and permanent relinquishment and termination of the putative mother’s parental rights and in the minor child’s adoption. IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, ADJUDGED AND DECREED BY THE COURT that the Application for Termination of Parental Rights is hereby set for hearing on the 16th day of April, 2024, at 9:00 o’clock a.m., in the District Court of Payne County, Payne County Courthouse, 606 South Husband, Room 202, Stillwater, Payne County, Oklahoma 74074. IT IS FURTHER, ORDERED, ADJUDGED AND DECREED BY THE COURT that notice be given as required by law. Diane Vaughan HONORABLE JUDGE OF THE DISTRICT COURT FILED Feb. 22, 2024 Lori Allen, Court Clerk James V. Murray, OBA No. 11448 Joshua D. Cooper, OBA No. 35453 MURRAY LAW FIRM P.O. Box 2224 311 South Duck Street Stillwater, Oklahoma 74076-2224 (405) 377-7000 Telephone (405) 377-7009 Facsimile Attorney for Petitioner 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/2024 CN 28598

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO NOTICE OF INTENT TO SELL REAL PROPERTY OF CONSERVATEE CASE NO. 37-2023-00004847-PR-CP-CTL In Re The Conservatorship of JOHN MICHAEL OYSTER, Conservatee. Notice is hereby given that on, March 18, 2024, or thereafter within the time allowed by law, the undersigned, as Conservator of the Estate of JOHN MICHAEL OYSTER, Conservatee, will sell at private sale to the highest and best net bidder, subject to confirmation by the above entitled Superior Court, all the right, title and interest of the real property of the Conservatee, in and to that certain real property located in the County of SAN DIEGO, State of California, commonly known as 1427 Woodhaven Dr, Oceanside, San Diego County, California, and more particularly described as follows: LOT 70 OF AMENDED MAP OF PALMERA, IN THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 13241, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, ON SEPTEMBER 22, 1995. A.P.N. 158-622-36-00 Subject to current taxes, covenants, conditions, restrictions, reservations, rights, rights of way, easements and encumbrances of record. Interested parties may contact Serri Rowell, Broker at 760-579-2666. Bids or offers are invited for the real property and must be in writing and may be delivered to SERRI ROWELL, BROKER, at 6352 Corte Del Abeto Suite I, Carlsbad CA 92011 at any time after first publication of this notice and before the making of sale. Terms and conditions of sale: cash in lawful money of the United States of America or on terms acceptable to the estate, the balance to be paid upon confirmation of sale by the Superior Court. Taxes, rents, operating and maintenance expenses, and premiums on insurance acceptable to the Purchaser shall be prorated as of the date of close of escrow. The examination of title, transfer of taxes and any title insurance policy shall be at the expenses of Seller. The recording of the deed is to be at the expense of the Purchaser. Escrow fees shall be borne equally between Seller and Purchaser. The undersigned reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Dated 2/26/24 CATHERINE OYSTER, Conservator 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/2024 CN 28592

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: CIVSB2322892 NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Jeffrey Mitchum, an individual YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Teresa M. Thompson, an individual. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Superior Court of California County of San Bernardino San Bernardino Justice Center 247 West Third St. San Bernardino CA 92415 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Law Offices of Robert F. Schauer 215 N. Second Ave., Ste F Upland CA 91786 Telephone: 909.983.5600 Fax: 909.983.5706 Date: (Fecha), 09/20/2023 Clerk by (Secretario), Leanne M. Landeros, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 02/23, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/2023 CN 28555

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00006538-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Christi Lynn Prettyman filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Christi Lynn Prettyman change to proposed name: Christi Lynn Zen. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On March 28, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. C-61 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101 Central Division, Hall of Justice. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 02/13/2024 Maureen F Hallahan Judge of the Superior Court 02/23, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/2023 CN 28548

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00004508-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Roberta Frances Leonard filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Roberta Frances Leonard change to proposed name: Bobbie Frances Leonard. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On March 15, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 01/30/2024 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 02/16, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08/2024 CN 28525

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00000809-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Aubrey Renee Huffman filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Aubrey Renee Huffman change to proposed name: Aubree Renee Huffman Schipp. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On February 22, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101 Central Division, Hall of Justice. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 01/09/2024 Maureen F. Hallahan Judge of the Superior Court 02/16, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08/2024 CN 28523

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00005868-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Natthamon Koengram filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Natthamon Koengram change to proposed name: Natthamon Finlayson. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On March 22, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 02/08/2024 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 02/16, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08/2024 CN 28522

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004931 Filed: Mar 05, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Call of Beauty Med Spa; B. Call of Beauty Med Spa Encinitas-Botox and Medical Grade Facials. Located at: 90 N. Coast Hwy 101 #207, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Call of Beauty Nursing Inc., 4243 Corte Famosa, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Derek Brener, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/2024 CN 28634

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004343 Filed: Feb 27, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Organized Bookkeeping. Located at: 2658 Del Mar Heights Rd. #305, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dara Spears, 2658 Del Mar Heights Rd. #305, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Dara Spears, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/2024 CN 28633

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004733 Filed: Mar 04, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ocean Aire Realty. Located at: 3355 Seacrest Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. James Stephen Hirschberg, 3355 Seacrest Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/04/2024 S/James Stephen Hirschberg, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/2024 CN 28629

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004734 Filed: Mar 04, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Unearthed Interior. Located at: 2148 Glasgow Ave., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 251, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Anna Louise Scurria-Khamsehpour, PO Box 251, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Anna L. Scurria-Khamsehpour, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/2024 CN 28628

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004173 Filed: Feb 26, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Artists in Ministry. Located at: 554 Nantucket Ct., Encinitas CA 92024-1538 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Charles Francis Butler, 554 Nantucket Ct., Encinitas CA 92024-1538; 2. Carolyn Kay Butler, 554 Nantucket Ct., Encinitas CA 92024-1538. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/07/1976 S/Charles Francis Butler, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/2024 CN 28627

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004611 Filed: Mar 01, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Directed Steps. Located at: 1145 Cypress Dr., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Directed Steps LLC, 1145 Cypress Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Nicholas Madden, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/2024 CN 28622

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004692 Filed: Mar 04, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Golden Coast Car Rentals. Located at: 4275 Executive Square #200, La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 3956 Cadena Dr., Oceanside CA 92058. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Maverik Enterprise LLC, 4275 Executive Square #200, La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/20/2024 S/Ryli Michelle Smith, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/2024 CN 28621

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004580 Filed: Mar 01, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Raj Ghai Cricket Academy (RGCA). Located at: 1565 Creek St. #104, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. MCPGOV Services, Inc., 1565 Creek St. #103, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/16/2015 S/Raj Ghai, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/2024 CN 28620

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004634 Filed: Mar 01, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Villa Viva Real Estate; B. Villa Viva; C. Villa Viva Mortgage. Located at: 2029 Shadytree Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. William Edward Taylor, 2029 Shadytree Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/01/2024 S/William Edward Taylor, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/2024 CN 28619

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004475 Filed: Feb 28, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Local Break LLC; B. Local Break Magazine. Located at: 828 Bluewater Rd., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Local Break LLC, 828 Bluewater Rd., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/26/2024 S/Elaine Brodie, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/2024 CN 28616

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004303 Filed: Feb 27, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 8eight Degrees Design & Development. Located at: 4594 Cove Dr. #3, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. 8eight Degrees Design & Development LLC, 4594 Cove Dr. #3, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/08/2024 S/James Holtorf, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/2024 CN 28615

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004447 Filed: Feb 28, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Done Just Right Services; B. DJR Services. Located at: 1752 Village Run N., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 270 N. El Camino Real #F-504, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lawrence J Miller Software Services Inc., 270 N. El Camino Real #F-504, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/26/2024 S/Lawrence James Miller, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/2024 CN 28614

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004448 Filed: Feb 28, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Curry Masala. Located at: 158 Roymar Rd., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2216 S. El Camino Real #119, Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mahinder Pal Sharma, 2216 S. El Camino Real #119, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Mahinder Pal Sharma, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22, 03/29/2024 CN 28613

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004255 Filed: Feb 26, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coco Shack; B. Coco Shack Cafe. Located at: 4812 Del Monte Ave. #1, San Diego CA 92107 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. David Janampa Ramos, 4812 Del Monte Ave. #1, San Diego CA 92107. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/David Janampa Ramos, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28608

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004033 Filed: Feb 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lunch Tray Drums. Located at: 1150 Garden View Rd. #230429, Encinitas CA 92023 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Chad Matthew Butler, 1150 Garden View Rd. #230429, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Chad Matthew Butler, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28607

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004339 Filed: Feb 27, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Streamline Pro Services. Located at: 4173 Datcho Dr., San Diego CA 92117 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jamison Matthew Eichenlaub, 4173 Datcho Dr., San Diego CA 92117; 2. Paris Deanna Eichenlaub, 4173 Datcho Dr., San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jamison M. Eichenlaub, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28606

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003533 Filed: Feb 15, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Partner in Aging. Located at: 12326 Caminito Granate, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. MEWESD LLC, 12326 Caminito Granate, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/21/2019 S/Jonathan Schwartz, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28605

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9002095 Filed: Jan 29, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Center for Integrative Medicine. Located at: 5814 Van Allen Way #215, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mertz Health Services, LLC, 5814 Van Allen Way #215, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/05/2024 S/Georgina Mertz, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28604

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003866 Filed: Feb 21, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. FaceFit San Elijo. Located at: 1215 San Elijo Rd., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1501 San Elijo Rd. South #104-102, San Marcos CA 92078. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Re-Store Computers Inc., 1501 San Elijo Rd. South #104-102, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Tonja Sedlmayer, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28597

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003588 Filed: Feb 15, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rayluca Chocolate. Located at: 11316 Vista Sorrento Pkwy #306, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rayluca Bakes, 11316 Vista Sorrento Pkwy #306, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/05/2024 S/Bryan Coroban, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28596

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003716 Filed: Feb 16, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rancho Real Estate Group. Located at: 16745 W. Bernardo Dr. #200, San Diego CA 92127 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 8737, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Catryn Fowler, PO Box 8737, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/01/2023 S/Catryn Fowler, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28595

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003717 Filed: Feb 16, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rancho Real Estate Group; B. Rancho Real Estate. Located at: 16079 San Dieguito Rd. #A4, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 8737, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rancho Real Estate Company, PO Box 8737, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/26/2017 S/Catryn Fowler, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28594

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004071 Filed: Feb 23, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sunset Bloom Pool Care. Located at: 1127 Portola St., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Madison Lestat Brogan, 1127 Portola St, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Madison Lestat Brogan, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28593

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003146 Filed: Feb 09, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ocean Air Counseling, Inc. Located at: 531 Encinitas Blvd. #200, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1036 Highland Dr., Del Mar CA 92014. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Paul A. Clonts Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Inc., 1036 Highland Dr., Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/04/2022 S/Paul Clonts, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28591

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003962 Filed: Feb 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Osteria Tavi. Located at: 828 N. Coast Hwy 101 #G, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. No and Then LLC, 828 N. Coast Hwy 101 #G, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Marie Daniels, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28590

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003476 Filed: Feb 15, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Turtle Soup. Located at: 5845 La Jolla Hermosa Ave., La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kelli Doan Fales, 5845 La Jolla Hermosa Ave., La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kelli Doan Fales, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28588

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9002793 Filed: Feb 07, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ariel’s Dance Studio. Located at: 835 S. Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ariel Lopez, 1726 S. Clementine St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/25/2023 S/Ariel Lopez, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28586

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004123 Filed: Feb 23, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. East Holistic Acupuncture. Located at: 3457 Via Montebello #158, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 7370 Circulo Ronda, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Zinnia Healthcare Inc., 7370 Circulo Ronda, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/03/2013 S/Zhe He, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28585

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003520 Filed: Feb 15, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tiny Game Dev. Located at: 2712 Loker Ave. W. #1204, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tiny Game Dev LLC, 2712 Loker Ave. W. #1204, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/29/2024 S/Flavius Alecu, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28584

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9002086 Filed: Jan 29, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Halftime Thrift. Located at: 5141 Mendip St., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Damion James Olmedo, 5141 Mendip St., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/14/2024 S/Damion James Olmedo, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28583

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004109 Filed: Feb 23, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fix Auto Vista. Located at: 2509 S. Santa Fe Ave., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. J & R Auto Body and Paint, Inc., 2509 S. Santa Fe Ave., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/13/2017 S/Denisse Barragan, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28582

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003760 Filed: Feb 20, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Clean Stay by Kelley. Located at: 2609 Via Eco, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kelley R. Brice, 2609 Via Eco, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2023 S/Kelley Brice, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28581

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001958 Filed: Jan 26, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. A. Salon. Located at: 2100 Palomar Airport Rd. #218A, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Arthur William Vanden Brink, 2100 Palomar Airport Rd. #218A, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/02/2024 S/Arthur William Vanden Brink, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28580

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003893 Filed: Feb 21, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Green Coast Realty. Located at: 819 Caminito Del Mar, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lora Wheat, 819 Caminito Del Mar, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/25/2016 S/Lora Wheat, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28579

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003635 Filed: Feb 16, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 2370 Kenwyn St. Located at: 2370 Kenwyn St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 3414 Putter Pl., Oceanside CA 92056-3201. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Linda Turull, 3414 Putter Pl., Oceanside CA 92056-3201; 2. Elizabeth Rhoades, 3414 Putter Pl., Oceanside CA 92056-3201; 3. Janet Bradbury, 3414 Putter Pl., Oceanside CA 92056-3201. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/01/2024 S/Linda Turull, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28578

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9002916 Filed: Feb 08, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dexus Creative. Located at: 1120 N. Escondido Blvd. #L202, Escondido CA 92026 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dionicio Miguel Nicolas, 1120 N. Escondido Blvd #L202, Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/04/2024 S/Dionicio Miguel Nicolas, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28577

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003505 Filed: Feb 15, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soul of Gaia Gifts. Located at: 944 Avenida de San Clemente, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Patricia Sue Brubaker, 944 Avenida de San Clemente, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Mark Allen Brubaker, 944 Avenida de San Clemente, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Patricia Sue Brubaker, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28576

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003367 Filed: Feb 14, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Elephants Corner Wines of California. Located at: 1042 Oak Dr., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. RSL Supply LLC, 1042 Oak Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ryan Lunde, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28575

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003955 Filed: Feb 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Archetype Floral Rentals; B. Floral Archetype. Located at: 1155 Camino del Mar #233, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Flo Gascon, 1155 Camino del Mar #233, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/01/2024 S/Flo Gascon, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28574

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003145 Filed: Feb 09, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Luminary Ventures. Located at: 7539 Gibraltar St., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tris Thorp, 7539 Gibraltar St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Tris Thorp, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28573

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003656 Filed: Feb 16, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mantra Roofing and Construction. Located at: 310 S. Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #107-350, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Chris Allen Ekkelboom, 310 S. Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #107-350, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/11/2017 S/Chris Allen Ekkelboom, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28572

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003512 Filed: Feb 15, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. GRACEiousliving.com. Located at: 3880 Valley Centre Dr. #203, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 3880 Valley Center Dr. #203, San Diego CA 92130. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Griffin Hardware Co., 3880 Valley Centre Dr. #203, San Diego Ca 92130. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/15/2021 S/Kelly Griffin Hollingsworth, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15, 03/22/2024 CN 28571

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2024-9003489 Filed: Feb 15, 2024 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Tres Calles Apartments. Located at: 748 3rd St., El Cajon CA 92021 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 230082, Encinitas CA 92023. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 02/03/2022 and assigned File # 2022-9002864. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Jan Matthews, PO Box 230082, Encinitas CA 92023. The Business is Conducted by: A Trust. S/Jan Matthews Trustee, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/2024 CN 28563

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001766 Filed: Jan 24, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Uplifted Promo. Located at: 3422 Sitio Sandia, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 3451 Via Montebello #192-312, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Higher You Inc., 3451 Via Montebello #192-312, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2024 S/Kristen Sieffert, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/2024 CN 28562

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003032 Filed: Feb 08, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kirsten Van Fossen, PHD. Located at: 1 Miramar St. 929335, La Jolla CA 92092 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kirsten Ellen Tsuda, 1 Miramar St. 929335, La Jolla CA 92092. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/01/2024 S/Kirsten Tsuda, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/2024 CN 28561

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003774 Filed: Feb 20, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Franco & Son’s. Located at: 9205 Piedmont St., Spring Valley CA 91977 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 2980, Spring Valley CA 91979. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ricardo Franco, PO Box 2980, Spring Valley CA 91977. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2024 S/Ricardo Franco, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/2024 CN 28560

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003689 Filed: Feb 16, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Triple Six Cycles LLC. Located at: 1476 Kingsport Way, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Triple Six Cycles LLC, 1476 Kingsport Way, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Debra Kaye, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/2024 CN 28559

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003590 Filed: Feb 15, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pegasus Mercantile Exchange. Located at: 1084 N. El Camino Real #B-220, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Pegasus Executive Search LLC, 1084 N. El Camino Real #B-220, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2024 S/Kurt A. Groseclose, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/2024 CN 28558

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003573 Filed: Feb 15, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RAD Management Co. Located at: 3341 Tyler St., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #108A-114, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. RAD Life Inc., 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #108A-114, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Renier A. Dresser, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/2024 CN 28557

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003496 Filed: Feb 15, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pedego Carlsbad. Located at: 6985 El Camino Real #A107, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 757 Winding Way, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. North County E-Fun LLC, 757 Winding Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Sean Vincent Chavez, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/2024 CN 28556

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9002907 Filed: Feb 07, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Adlerian Consulting. Located at: 3633 Cheshire Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2604-B El Camino Real Box 234, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lois Irene Ingber, 2604-B El Camino Real Box 234, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/12/2009 S/Lois Irene Ingber, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/2024 CN 28553

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003448 Filed: Feb 14, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lionize Longevity & Mindset Coaching. Located at: 3578 Gorge Pl., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Becky Basinger Vermillion, 3578 Gorge Pl., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/01/2024 S/Becky Basinger Vermillion, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/2024 CN 28550

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9002248 Filed: Jan 30, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Marketec; B. Penlor Productions. Located at: 276 N. El Camino Real #191, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 3784 Mission Ave. #148-601, Oceanside CA 92058. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rack Innovations, Inc., 3784 Mission Ave. #148-601, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/01/1988 S/Lorraine S. Russell, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/2024 CN 28546

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003127 Filed: Feb 09, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Clearwater Construction. Located at: 1733 S. Clementine St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Verlyn Bruce Paulus, 1733 S. Clementine St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/09/2024 S/Verlyn B. Paulus, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08, 03/15/2024 CN 28545

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003350 Filed: Feb 13, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wellness by Design. Located at: 3116 Del Rey Ave., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Karin Austin Clark, 3116 Del Rey Ave., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/13/2024 S/Karin Austin Clark, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08/2024 CN 28542

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9002564 Filed: Feb 02, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Discover Your Path. Located at: 14163 Bahama Cove, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lynn Marie Bigsby, 14163 Bahama Cove, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Lynn Marie Bigsby, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08/2024 CN 28541

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003324 Filed: Feb 13, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carni’s Fairy Floss. Located at: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr., Ste 108A #369, Carlsbad CA 92008-2905 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cearah Marie Baker, 300 Carlsbad Village Dr., Ste 108A #369, Carlsbad CA 92008-2905. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Cearah Marie Baker, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08/2024 CN 28540

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9002073 Filed: Jan 29, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC. Located at: 3655 Nobel Dr. #490, San Diego CA 92122 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 928408, San Diego CA 92192. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC, PO Box 928408, San Diego CA 92192. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/10/2019 S/Patrick McNaughton, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08/2024 CN 28537

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9002518 Filed: Feb 02, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Life Alchemy Coaching. Located at: 4414 Sierra Morena Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010-2832 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Love and Light LLC, 4414 Sierra Morena Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010-2832. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/14/2024 S/Kelly Frazier, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08/2024 CN 28533

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000787 Filed: Jan 11, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carnelian Road Partners. Located at: 4913 Overlook Dr., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Richard John Neubauer, 4913 Overlook Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/15/2018 S/Richard John Neubauer, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08/2024 CN 28529

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003060 Filed: Feb 08, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Make It Shine Cleaning Services. Located at: 3350 Descanso Ave., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Elizabeth Lopez, 3350 Descanso Ave., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/01/2023 S/Elizabeth Lopez, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08/2024 CN 28528

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9002015 Filed: Jan 26, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Egorov Scientific. Located at: 4119 Twilight Ridge, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sergey Egorov, 4119 Twilight Ridge, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/03/2017 S/Sergey Egorov, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08/2024 CN 28527

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003062 Filed: Feb 08, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hyderabad Café Indian Cuisine. Located at: 2708 Loker Ave. W. #104, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Hyderabad Biryani Adda LLC, 30899 Hillsdale Hts., Murrieta CA 92563. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Rama Rao Ambadipally, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08/2024 CN 28526

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000655 Filed: Jan 10, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Broadway Coin Laundry. Located at: 7143 Broadway, Lemon Grove CA 91945 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1605 W. Mission Rd. #A, San Marcos CA 92069. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ana J. Ahmed, 1605 W. Mission Rd. #A, San Marcos CA 92069; 2. Kashif Ahmed, 1605 W. Mission Rd. #A, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/01/2016 S/Kashif Ahmed, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08/2024 CN 28524

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9002346 Filed: Jan 31, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Swingworx Golf Performance. Located at: 6351 Corte del Abeto #103, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Max Evan Allen, 6351 Corte del Abeto #103, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/03/2019 S/Max E. Allen, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08/2024 CN 28521

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9002728 Filed: Feb 06, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mostre Exhibits. Located at: 2870 Whiptail Loop East #219, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mostre Design Inc., 2870 Whiptail Loop East #219, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/14/2017 S/William D Bates, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08/2024 CN 28520

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9003012 Filed: Feb 08, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Illume Studio; B. Beanie Baby Prices. Located at: 315 S. Coast Hwy 101 #U232, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Aleada Media Group, 315 S. Coast Hwy 101 #U232, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/05/2024 S/Nick Olsen, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08/2024 CN 28519

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9002355 Filed: Jan 31, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Marcos Wellness; B. Oorja Energetics. Located at: 1582 W. San Marcos Blvd. #101, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Modality Works, 1582 W. San Marcos Blvd. #101, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/02/2024 S/Anna Kaplan, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08/2024 CN 28518

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9001459 Filed: Jan 19, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mackenzie Elizabeth Personal Chef Services. Located at: 14056 Old Station Rd., Poway CA 92064 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mackenzie Elizabeth Johnson, 14056 Old Station Rd., Poway CA 92064. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2024 S/Mackenzie Elizabeth Johnson, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08/2024 CN 28513

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9002411 Filed: Feb 01, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Evolving Paths Therapy. Located at: 10174 Old Grove Rd. #110, San Diego CA 92131 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Evolving Paths Therapy Marriage and Family Counseling Corporation, 10174 Old Grove Rd. #110, San Diego CA 92131. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2024 S/Latoya Desue, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08/2024 CN 28512

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9002361 Filed: Jan 31, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oppa Food. Located at: 8248 Mercury Ct., San Diego Ca 92111 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. BYC Group Inc., 8248 Mercury Ct., San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Choi, 02/16, 02/23, 03/01, 03/08/2024 CN 28511