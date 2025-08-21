Legal Notices, August 22, 2025

CITY OF VISTA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE CITY COUNCIL DRAFT 2024-2025 CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL PERFORMANCE AND EVALUATION REPORT (CAPER) NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the City of Vista is opening a 30-day public review as of August 24, 2025, for the City of Vista’s draft 2024-2025 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER). The 2024-2025 CAPER summarizes the progress made in implementing the Community Development Block Grant objectives identified in the 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan and 2024 Annual Action Plan. The City of Vista is scheduling the Public Hearing on September 23, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. to review the 2024-2025 CAPER, obtain citizen views, and respond to questions regarding the CAPER. The final report will be sent to the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) after consideration of public comment and approval by the City Council. The report can be obtained in the City Clerk’s Office or viewed on the City’s website, vista.gov. To submit a comment in writing, email [email protected] and write the item number and/or title of the item in the subject line. Oral comments will also be accepted by leaving a message at 760- 643-2815. Please include your name and the spelling, as well as the item number or title of the item you wish to speak about. All comments received by 2:00 pm will be emailed (voice messages will be summarized) to the City Council members and included as an “Add to Packet” on the City’s website prior to the meeting. Please note, comments will not be read at the meeting. Kathy Valdez, City Clerk 08/22/2025 CN 31055

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (08/22, 09/05, etc.) 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM and closed September 1, 2025, in observation of Labor Day. NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Huynh Duplex Conversion; CASE NUMBER: CDP-008266-2025; FILING DATE: August 11, 2025; APPLICANT: Tri Huynh; LOCATION: 1342 Summit Ave (APN: 260-621-33); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Convert existing duplex into single family residence, with an attached ADU; ZONING/OVERLAY: R11/ Coastal Zone Overlay; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines section 15303 (a) – Class 3 which exempts the conversion existing structures from one use to another and the construction of secondary (accessory) dwelling units in a residential zone from environmental review. The project meets these criteria. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development; STAFF CONTACT: Charlotte Brenner, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2784 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2, 2025 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular coastal development permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 08/22/2025 CN 31053

CITY OF VISTA Notice is hereby given that, the Finance Department of the City of Vista, County of San Diego, State of California, declares that outstanding vendor and payroll checks have been held by the City of Vista and remain unclaimed hereafter indicated for a period of over three (3) years and will become the property of the City of Vista on the 26th day of September, 2025, a date not less than forty-five (45) days or more than (60) days after the first publication of this Notice. The full listing of outstanding checks can be found on the City of Vista website and any party of interest may, prior to the date designated herein above, file a claim with the City’s Finance Department. The Unclaimed Money Claim Form can be obtained from the City’s website at https://www.vista.gov/departments/finance. Proof of identity such as a copy of a driver’s license, social security card or birth certificate must be required before funds are released. Please contact the City of Vista, Finance Department via email at accountspayable@vista.gov with any questions. This notice and its contents are in accordance with California Government Code Sections 50050 et seq. Kathy Valdez, City Clerk 08/15/2025, 08/22/2025 CN 31004

CITY OF SAN MARCOS REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (DS RFP 25-05) OWNERS REPRESENTATIVE FOR FIRE STATION NO. 5 PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of San Marcos, hereinafter referred to as Agency or City, invites proposals for the above stated Project and will be available on line via PlanetBids. Proposals are due up to the hour of 4:00 p.m. on September 11, 2025 PRE-PROPOSAL MEETING None. WORK DESCRIPTION Provide professional Owners Representative Services for new Fire Station No. 5. LOCATION OF WORK 0 Armorlite Drive, San Marcos, CA 92069. ESTIMATED BUDGET The estimated overall budget is $500K – $1M. TERM 3 Years with option to renew. AVAILABILITY OF DOCUMENTS The City uses PlanetBids to post and receive bids/proposals. Only vendors that are registered will be eligible to submit a bid/proposal for formal solicitations with the City. PlanetBids is accessible via the City’s website and direct link provided below and provides all documents at no cost to bidders/proposers. http://www.san-marcos.net OR https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=39481 GENERAL The company to whom the Contract is awarded, and any subcontractor under such company, shall hereby ensure that minority and women business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids for subcontracts. Further, there shall be no discrimination in employment practices on the basis of race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical handicap, medical condition, marital status, age, or sex. 08/22/2025 CN 31035

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-25-1013742-CL Order No.: FIN-25004924 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 7/25/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Kathy Barry, a single woman Recorded: 7/30/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0507358 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 9/19/2025 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $270,042.64 The purported property address is: 1821 EASTWOOD LN, ENCINITAS, CA 92024 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 257-110-04-17 Legal Description: Please be advised that the legal description set forth on the Deed of Trust is in error. The legal description of the property secured by the Deed of Trust is more properly set forth and made part of Exhibit “A” as attached hereto. Parcel 1: An undivided one-twenty-second (1/22nd) interest in and to Lot 58 of Village Park Unit No. 1, according to Map thereof No. 6755 filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, California, on October 14, 1970; Excepting therefrom the following An undivided 25 percent interest in all mineral, oil, gas and other hydrocarbon substances in and under or that may be produced from a depth below 500 feet from the surface of said lands, but without rights of surface entry, as set out in deed recorded September 21, 1967, as File No. 144559. Also excepting therefrom the following: (a) Living Units 133 through 154, inclusive, as shown upon the Lot 58 Village Park Unit No. 1 Condominium Plan recorded in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, California, on August 2, 1974, as File/Page No. 74-209006. (b) The right to possession of all those areas designated as garages, patios, storage areas, carports and parking spaces (exclusive use areas) shown upon the Condominium Plan above referred to; Parcel 2: Living Unit No. 149 as shown upon the Condominium Plan above referred to. Parcel 3: The exclusive right to possession and occupancy of those portions of Lot 58 described in Parcel 1 above, designated as Patio, Garage, Storage Area and Carport (and Parking Space) on the Condominium Plan referred to above which are appurtenant to Parcels 1 and 2 above described. Parcel 4: One membership in Village Park Townhome Corporation No. One, a California Corporation not for profit, hereinafter called the Corporation. Parcel 5: One Class A membership in Village Park Recreation Club No. One, a California Corporation not for profit, hereinafter called the Association. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-25-1013742-CL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 619-645-7711, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-25-1013742-CL to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE OWNER-OCCUPANT: Any prospective owner-occupant as defined in Section 2924m of the California Civil Code who is the last and highest bidder at the trustee’s sale shall provide the required affidavit or declaration of eligibility to the auctioneer at the trustee’s sale or shall have it delivered to QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION by 5 p.m. on the next business day following the trustee’s sale at the address set forth in the below signature block. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE POST-SALE OVER BIDDERS: For post-sale information in accordance with Section 2924m(e) of the California Civil Code, use file number CA-25-1013742-CL and call (866) 645-7711 or login to: http://www.qualityloan.com. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Post-Sale Information (CCC 2924m(e)): (866) 645-7711 Reinstatement or Payoff Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION TS No.: CA-25-1013742-CL IDSPub #0249754 8/22/2025 8/29/2025 9/5/2025 CN 31033

T.S. No. 134314-CA APN: 214-506-21-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 1/1/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 9/19/2025 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 1/13/2016 as Instrument No. 2016-0015200 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: JODI A. MILLS, A SINGLE WOMAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 907 HICKORY CT, CARLSBAD, CA 92011 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $288,035.05 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (855) 313-3319 or visit this Internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 134314-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 134314-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (855) 313-3319 CLEAR RECON CORP 3333 Camino Del Rio South, Suite 225 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 953848_134314-CA 08/15/2025, 08/22/2025, 08/29/2025 CN 30999

T.S. No. 134906-CA APN: 105-772-27-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 9/7/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 9/15/2025 at 10:30 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 9/13/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0649451 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: JAMES D. DICKINSON AND GERDA S. DICKINSON, AS TRUSTEES OF THE DICKINSON FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 17, 1990 WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1335 SUNNY HEIGHTS RD, FALLBROOK, CA 92028 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $1,170,457.65 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (855) 313-3319 or visit this Internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 134906-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 134906-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (855) 313-3319 CLEAR RECON CORP 3333 Camino Del Rio South, Suite 225 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 953749_134906-CA 08/15/2025, 08/22/2025, 08/29/2025 CN 30998

BATCH: AFC-4057 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by CARLSBAD INN VACATION CONDOMINIUM OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 8/28/2025 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD CARLSBAD, CA 92011 WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, CURRENT OWNERS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 110235 30524A 30524A 305 24 203-253-45-24 NICHOLAS ST. JAMES DEW 3/21/2025 4/3/2025 2025-0085459 5/5/2025 2025-0116999 $6765.49 110236 20923A 20923A 209 23 203-253-29-23 VIRGINIA A. DESANTIS A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 3/21/2025 4/3/2025 2025-0085459 5/5/2025 2025-0116999 $4454.90 110237 21645B 21645B 216 45 203-253-36-45 ROBERT W SPELLMAN AND RETHA L. SPELLMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/21/2025 4/3/2025 2025-0085459 5/5/2025 2025-0116999 $4197.44 110238 31228A 31228A 312 28 203-253-52-28 JAMES W. PITT AND BONNIE PITT HUSBAND AND WIFE AND ROBERT J. PITT AND AISHA L. PITT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/21/2025 4/3/2025 2025-0085459 5/5/2025 2025-0116999 $4357.77 110240 22522A 22522A 225 22 203-254-29-22 MACRINA QUINATA AGUON A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 3/21/2025 4/3/2025 2025-0085459 5/5/2025 2025-0116999 $4282.72 110241 22824A 22824A 228 24 203-254-32-24 WILFRED O. CARIAGA AND LILIA F. CARIAGA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/21/2025 4/3/2025 2025-0085459 5/5/2025 2025-0116999 $5886.66 110243 21616B 21616B 216 16 203-253-36-16 XUE MEI LIU A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 3/21/2025 4/3/2025 2025-0085459 5/5/2025 2025-0116999 $6925.78 110244 12533A 12533A 125 33 203-254-05-33 NEMENCIO EVANGELISTA AND MARIE CECILE EVANGELISTA HUSBAND AND WIFE KEVIN EVANGELISTA A SINGLE MAN CAMILLE EVANGELISTA A SINGLE WOMAN AND JEANNA EVANGELISTA A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP 3/21/2025 4/3/2025 2025-0085459 5/5/2025 2025-0116999 $5985.38 110245 32111C 32111C 321 11 203-254-49-11 THE PATRICIA ANN HUGHES LOVING TRUST DATED DECEMBER 28 1991 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO 3/21/2025 4/3/2025 2025-0085459 5/5/2025 2025-0116999 $5920.30 110246 22104C 22104C 221 04 203-254-25-04 NANCY KLUDING AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 3/21/2025 4/3/2025 2025-0085459 5/5/2025 2025-0116999 $4254.08 110247 32718B 32718B 327 18 203-254-55-18 DOROTHY J. CONNOLLY AN UNMARRIED WOMAN JARYN N. PRO AND ALBERT PRO WIFE AND HUSBAND ALL AS JOINT TENANTS 3/21/2025 4/3/2025 2025-0085459 5/5/2025 2025-0116999 $5905.47 110248 11237A 11237A 112 37 203-253-12-37 RODNEY R. PIEARSON AND CAROL A. VACCARO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/21/2025 4/3/2025 2025-0085459 5/5/2025 2025-0116999 $4282.72 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3075 CARLSBAD BLVD, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the phone number shown below in bold, using the Reference number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189 Date: 8/5/2025 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 2121 Palomar Airport Road, Suite 330, Carlsbad , CA 92011 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 08/08/2025, 08/15/2025, 08/22/2025 CN 30981

BATCH: AFC-4056 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by GRAND PACIFIC PALISADES OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 8/28/2025 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD, CA 92011 Will SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, CURRENT OWNERS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 110180 15503BE 15503BE 155 BIENNIAL EVEN 03 211-022-28-00 MALCOM E. BASS AND BRENDA ELLIS-BASS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $3208.38 110181 29949AE 29949AE 299 BIENNIAL EVEN 49 211-022-28-00 LUIS ANTONIO TIRADO AND ARACELI TIRADO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $5374.33 110182 28010AO 28010AO 280 BIENNIAL ODD 10 211-022-28-00 ERMAN T. LENIHAN AND BARBARA C. LENIHAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $4008.17 110183 36007AO 36007AO 360 BIENNIAL ODD 07 211-022-28-00 LORITA RENFRO AN UNMARRIED WOMAN SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $5554.37 110184 37703P2Z 37703P2Z 377 EVERY 03 211-022-28-00 ALADDIN FAROUK ELDEEB AND LAURA SUZANNE ANDERSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $8132.20 110185 17304BZ 17304BZ 173 EVERY 04 211-022-28-00 EVA SHARP A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $7110.51 110186 28143CO 28143CO 281 BIENNIAL ODD 43 211-022-28-00 PATRICIA C. BROWN AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $4567.82 110187 29914AZ 29914AZ 299 EVERY 14 211-022-28-00 STEPHEN A. NESMITH AND STEPHANIE L. NESMITH HUSBAND AND WIFE AND KENNETH JAMES NESMITH AND DIANNA LYNN NESMITH HUSBAND AND WIFE AND JOHN PAUL NESMITH A SINGLE MAN ALL AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $6750.25 110188 17621BZ 17621BZ 176 EVERY 21 211-022-28-00 TROY W. CROSBY AND CHRISTINE A. CROSBY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $6211.07 110189 19228AE 19228AE 192 BIENNIAL EVEN 28 211-022-28-00 DAVID L. FOWLER AND COLISA McFADDEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $8011.81 110190 15750AO 15750AO 157 BIENNIAL ODD 50 211-022-28-00 LONNIE DALE HARDESTY AND LULA E. HARDESTY AS TRUSTEES OF THE HARDESTY FAMILY TRUST DATED 6/22/2011 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $4528.02 110191 17413AZ 17413AZ 174 EVERY 13 211-022-28-00 BRUCE W. BLOCK AND CARI J. BLOCK TRUSTEES OR THEIR SUCCSSORS IN TRUST UNDER THE BLOCK REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST DATED APRIL 16 2003 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $4765.40 110193 26437AZ 26437AZ 264 EVERY 37 211-022-28-00 ANDREW KING AND JENNIFER MADISON KING HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $6676.03 110194 37222CZ 37222CZ 372 EVERY 22 211-022-28-00 DOROTHY JEAN NEWMAN AS TRUSTEE OF THE NEWMAN FAMILY TRUST DATED DECEMBER 30 1999 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $6858.75 110195 28126CO 28126CO 281 BIENNIAL ODD 26 211-022-28-00 RALPH C. DEAN AND PAULA DEAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $6630.74 110196 38934AZ 38934AZ 389 EVERY 34 211-022-28-00 LA COSTA CANYON HIGH SCHOOL FOUNDATION A NON PROFIT ORGANIZATION 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $4829.39 110197 25118AZ 25118AZ 251 EVERY 18 211-022-28-00 WALTER J. KRSTICH A WIDOWER AND NANCY K. WILSON AN UNMARRIED WOMAN ALL AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $6472.31 110198 35909EO 35909EO 359 BIENNIAL ODD 09 211-022-28-00 ROBBIE A. WILKENING AND MARGIE F. WILKENING HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $7754.80 110199 27225CZ 27225CZ 272 EVERY 25 211-022-28-00 VERNON P. MILLER AND MARY LOU MILLER TRUSTEES OF THE MILLER TRUST DATED AUGUST 2 2003 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $5950.88 110200 27944AO 27944AO 279 BIENNIAL ODD 44 211-022-28-00 GUY F. GERDES AND THERESA L. GERDES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $6471.76 110201 16631BZ 16631BZ 166 EVERY 31 211-022-28-00 MICHAEL B. TONELLI AND LARA M. TONELLI HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $5457.65 110202 34904AE 34904AE 349 BIENNIAL EVEN 04 211-022-28-00 DANIEL B. CARR II AND MAUREEN EGAN CARR HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $7642.95 110203 29317CZ 29317CZ 293 EVERY 17 211-022-28-00 JEFF DOW 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $5817.29 110204 36705CZ 36705CZ 367 EVERY 05 211-022-28-00 DAVID R. WIEBE A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $7303.55 110205 29307CE 29307CE 293 BIENNIAL EVEN 07 211-022-28-00 GIDEON FEND AND CHRISTINA FEND HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $6187.17 110206 35802EZ 35802EZ 358 EVERY 02 211-022-28-00 WALTER L. JENSEN AN UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $4652.08 110207 25742AO 25742AO 257 BIENNIAL ODD 42 211-022-28-00 JOSE E. GALVAN AND JO ANN GALVAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $6750.22 110208 37050EZ 37050EZ 370 EVERY 50 211-022-28-00 PATRICIA A. ROBINSON AN UNMARRIED WOMAN 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $4915.19 110209 35943EZ 35943EZ 359 EVERY 43 211-022-28-00 RICARDO M. GONZALEZ AND MAMIE E. GONZALEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $7208.22 110210 17003EZ 17003EZ 170 EVERY 03 211-022-28-00 JODY A. CASTANEDA AND DEANNA M. CASTANEDA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $7315.39 110211 17004EZ 17004EZ 170 EVERY 04 211-022-28-00 JODY A. CASTANEDA AND DEANNA M. CASTANEDA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $8792.20 110212 28039AO 28039AO 280 BIENNIAL ODD 39 211-022-28-00 ANDY D. CHATTOO AND MARY JANE G. CHATTOO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $8685.87 110213 27307BZ 27307BZ 273 EVERY 07 211-022-28-00 DENISE SHARP AND KELLY B. SHARP WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $4992.05 110214 36051AZ 36051AZ 360 EVERY 51 211-022-28-00 BARBARA M. DRINKROW A SINGLE WOMAN AND BERNADETTE M. BARRY A SINGLE WOMAN BOTH AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $5781.87 110215 38416CZ 38416CZ 384 EVERY 16 211-022-28-00 RODERICK O’BRIEN SR AND DIANE I. O’BRIEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $7227.99 110216 38136CE 38136CE 381 BIENNIAL EVEN 36 211-022-28-00 PATRICIA L. GORR AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $3974.62 110217 18312BO 18312BO 183 BIENNIAL ODD 12 211-022-28-00 SUSANA LEAL AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $4341.28 110218 17617BE 17617BE 176 BIENNIAL EVEN 17 211-022-28-00 CLAIRE M. NELLI AS TRUSTEE OF THE CLAIRE M. NELLI 2004 TRUST DATED JUNE 14 2004 AS TO 50% INTEREST; MADELINE MARINI AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS TO AN UNDIVIDED 50% INTEREST AS TENANTS IN COMMON 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $4561.14 110219 35538BO 35538BO 355 BIENNIAL ODD 38 211-022-28-00 CLAIRE NELLI A WIDOW AND MADELINE MARINI AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $4727.59 110220 18751BE 18751BE 187 BIENNIAL EVEN 51 211-022-28-00 MARSHA WHITEHEAD A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $4595.17 110221 18606AO 18606AO 186 BIENNIAL ODD 06 211-022-28-00 RAYMOND C. DIGANGI AND REBECCA G. DIGANGI HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $4865.28 110222 19717AO 19717AO 197 BIENNIAL ODD 17 211-022-28-00 RALPH WARREN AND DONNA WARREN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $4471.84 110223 18619AZ 18619AZ 186 EVERY 19 211-022-28-00 JOHN H. CARRROLL AN UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $5457.40 110224 39752AZ 39752AZ 397 EVERY 52 211-022-28-00 ANTHONY G.B. CALVO AND CRYSTAL M.A. CALVO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $8975.70 110225 19550BO 19550BO 195 BIENNIAL ODD 50 211-022-28-00 JOHN P. POSEY AND JANET E. POSEY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $4448.68 110226 28139CE 28139CE 281 BIENNIAL EVEN 39 211-022-28-00 JOHN P. POSEY AND JANET E. POSEY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $5296.04 110227 18344BO 18344BO 183 BIENNIAL ODD 44 211-022-28-00 DONNA L. PINCKNEY TRUSTEE OF THE DONNA L. PINCKNEY TRUST DATED JUNE 1 1999 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $4735.33 110228 19408BO 19408BO 194 BIENNIAL ODD 08 211-022-28-00 MARIA L. BRAVO AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND DAVID B. CASTILLO JR. A SINGLE MAN AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $4357.82 110229 35440CE 35440CE 354 BIENNIAL EVEN 40 211-022-28-00 WILLIAM J. REID A WIDOWER AND TAMMY REID-PARADOWSKI AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND JONATHAN WILLIAM REID A MARRIED MAN ALL AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $4631.17 110230 17808AZ 17808AZ 178 EVERY 08 211-022-28-00 EDWARD R. WOOD AND CAROL T. WOOD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $4673.78 110231 18341BE 18341BE 183 BIENNIAL EVEN 41 211-022-28-00 ELOUISE ALLEN AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $6233.71 110232 17517AZ 17517AZ 175 EVERY 17 211-022-28-00 JAMES F. THORP AND DIANNE J. THORP HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $4581.09 110233 16310AE 16310AE 163 BIENNIAL EVEN 10 211-022-28-00 WILBERT B. GALANG AND GLADYS U. GALANG HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $4277.09 110234 27822AE 27822AE 278 BIENNIAL EVEN 22 211-022-28-00 STEVE R. BRUNO AND HILDA K. BRUNO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073891 5/2/2025 2025-0116090 $5780.63 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the phone number shown below in bold, using the Reference number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189 Date: 8/4/2025 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 2121 Palomar Airport Road, Suite 330, Carlsbad , CA 92011 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 08/08/2025, 08/15/2025, 08/22/2025 CN 30973

BATCH: AFC-4055 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by GRAND PACIFIC PALISADES OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 8/28/2025 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD, CA 92011 WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, CURRENT OWNERS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 110124 17918AE 17918AE 179 BIENNIAL EVEN 18 211-022-28-00 KEVIN D. MCHUGH JR. AND JULIE A. MCHUGH HUSBAND AND WIFE A 50% INTEREST AND BETTY L. CARTER A WIDOW A 50% INTEREST ALL AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $5712.17 110125 38501AZ 38501AZ 385 EVERY 01 211-022-28-00 LOMA HOLLAND A SINGLE WOMAN AND YVETTE PERRODIN A SINGLE WOMAN BOTH AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $4799.60 110126 35819EZ 35819EZ 358 EVERY 19 211-022-28-00 ANNEMARIE SPEED AN UNMARRIED WOMAN A 50% INTEREST AND TIM A. HERMAN AND ANITA J. HERMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE A 50% INTEREST AS TENANTS IN COMMON 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $7860.71 110127 36607BO 36607BO 366 BIENNIAL ODD 07 211-022-28-00 JAY THOMAS WOLVERTON A SINGLE MAN AND CECELIA QUICK AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $6141.62 110128 17902AO 17902AO 179 BIENNIAL ODD 02 211-022-28-00 STEVE C. BECK AND SUSANA E. TOVAR HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $5405.17 110129 39346CO 39346CO 393 BIENNIAL ODD 46 211-022-28-00 ANDY QUINTANA AND CLAUDIA QUINANA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $4472.73 110130 19847AE 19847AE 198 BIENNIAL EVEN 47 211-022-28-00 CHERYL Y. GRAY AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $6535.98 110132 34547AZ 34547AZ 345 EVERY 47 211-022-28-00 GEORGE L. KELLY AND DORSE A. KELLY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $7658.97 110133 27607BO 27607BO 276 BIENNIAL ODD 07 211-022-28-00 MARIA L. DIAZ AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND RAHENA G. DIAZ A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $5015.96 110134 24511AZ 24511AZ 245 EVERY 11 211-022-28-00 LEE B. FELDMAN AN UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $6512.26 110136 39221AO 39221AO 392 BIENNIAL ODD 21 211-022-28-00 RENE MBAMO AN UNMARRIED MAN AND JACKIE I. NEMBO KOM A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $5679.60 110138 17711AO 17711AO 177 BIENNIAL ODD 11 211-022-28-00 CLAYTON JAMES WATERS AN UNMARRIED MAN AND KAREN S. GISH AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $5800.18 110139 19626CZ 19626CZ 196 EVERY 26 211-022-28-00 RENEE MARIE BOUDREAU SALMON A MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $6126.65 110140 35744AE 35744AE 357 BIENNIAL EVEN 44 211-022-28-00 PAMELA D. EMERINE A WIDOW AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $3707.88 110141 37205CO 37205CO 372 BIENNIAL ODD 05 211-022-28-00 PAMELA D. EMERINE A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $3416.23 110142 27708P2Z 27708P2Z 277 EVERY 08 211-022-28-00 RONALD W. BARNETT AND REBECCA P. BARNETT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $10234.90 110143 28513AO 28513AO 285 BIENNIAL ODD 13 211-022-28-00 HENRY R. LOBDELL AND PEGGY A. LOBDELL TRUSTEES OF THE LOBDELL FAMILY TRUST DATED JUNE 22 2001 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $4420.79 110144 24725BZ 24725BZ 247 EVERY 25 211-022-28-00 EVER E. MENDOZA AND CARMEN MENDOZA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $7627.78 110145 16550AZ 16550AZ 165 EVERY 50 211-022-28-00 DAVID PAUL OSTERHOUT AND KELLY RENEE OSTERHOUT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $4828.18 110146 18135CO 18135CO 181 BIENNIAL ODD 35 211-022-28-00 DANA C. MARTINEZ AND MELISSA MARTINEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $5800.16 110147 18539AZ 18539AZ 185 EVERY 39 211-022-28-00 DENIS H. MORGAN AND PIA DISENGOMOKA-MORGAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $7683.68 110148 39336CE 39336CE 393 BIENNIAL EVEN 36 211-022-28-00 LAUREL A. SCHWARZ A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $4714.78 110149 24937AZ 24937AZ 249 EVERY 37 211-022-28-00 EMANUEL PARNIS AND NATALIE PARNIS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $6498.93 110150 17845AZ 17845AZ 178 EVERY 45 211-022-28-00 KEITH J. HERREL AND PATRICIA M. HERREL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $6980.03 110151 27136AZ 27136AZ 271 EVERY 36 211-022-28-00 ERIC TURNER AND REBECCA TURNER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $6472.31 110152 16942AZ 16942AZ 169 EVERY 42 211-022-28-00 GEORGE T. HUNTER AND LINDA M. ALLEE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $6776.16 110153 26715CO 26715CO 267 BIENNIAL ODD 15 211-022-28-00 MICHAEL B. WACHTER AND KRISTI C. WACHTER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $7073.36 110154 27117AZ 27117AZ 271 EVERY 17 211-022-28-00 WIDE WORLD VACATIONS INC. A UTAH CORPORATION 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $6271.42 110155 38012AZ 38012AZ 380 EVERY 12 211-022-28-00 BEATRIZ SAAVEDRA AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $6432.29 110156 39209AZ 39209AZ 392 EVERY 09 211-022-28-00 TRUSTFUL L. JONES AND VERONQUE A. MARTIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $8350.64 110157 34708BZ 34708BZ 347 EVERY 08 211-022-28-00 JEREMY W. NEHER AND CHARLENE L. WEST NEHER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $7569.82 110158 29117AO 29117AO 291 BIENNIAL ODD 17 211-022-28-00 GEORGE ALCARAZ JR. AND SHIRLEY J. ALCARAZ AS TRUSTEES OF THE ALCARAZ FAMILY TRUST U.D.T. DATED AUGUST 9 2006 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $6643.61 110159 16712CO 16712CO 167 BIENNIAL ODD 12 211-022-28-00 NORMAN K. RECORD SR. AND OR NANCY L. RECORD 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $4686.42 110160 17944AZ 17944AZ 179 EVERY 44 211-022-28-00 JUDITH A. KENNEY A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AND JAMES L. MARTIRE A (N) UNMARRIED MAN AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $6484.09 110161 35808EZ 35808EZ 358 EVERY 08 211-022-28-00 STEVE E. BURNETT A (N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $8889.43 110162 25639AZ 25639AZ 256 EVERY 39 211-022-28-00 STEVE BURNETT A SINGLE MAN 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $6322.37 110163 16317AZ 16317AZ 163 EVERY 17 211-022-28-00 ERIC A. AHLIN AND BONNIE U. FOSTER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $3893.79 110164 19136AO 19136AO 191 BIENNIAL ODD 36 211-022-28-00 CARLOS PLACERES AND KELLY J. PLACERES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $4861.80 110165 16801AO 16801AO 168 BIENNIAL ODD 01 211-022-28-00 KENT G. PHILLIPS AND BARBARA A. PHILLIPS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $5974.18 110166 39816AE 39816AE 398 BIENNIAL EVEN 16 211-022-28-00 KEIKO SANTOS AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $5598.20 110167 39830AZ 39830AZ 398 EVERY 30 211-022-28-00 JERRY JAMES DUHON AND VIVIAN M. DUHON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $7249.79 110168 16437AZ 16437AZ 164 EVERY 37 211-022-28-00 PHILIPPE M. WALSER AND TANJA WALSER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $6770.45 110169 17739AZ 17739AZ 177 EVERY 39 211-022-28-00 BETH H. WENDT A SINGLE WOMAN AND ANN V. WENDT AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $6472.31 110170 17114AZ 17114AZ 171 EVERY 14 211-022-28-00 SHIRLEY E. HARALSON AS TRUSTEE OF THE FLEMING B. HARALSON AND SHIRLEY E. HARALSON LIVING TRUST DATED AUGUST 21 2003 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $6814.31 110171 19003BO 19003BO 190 BIENNIAL ODD 03 211-022-28-00 REYNALDO CABRALES AND VALERIE ANN CABRALES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $5162.46 110172 37403AZ 37403AZ 374 EVERY 03 211-022-28-00 DAVID C. GRIMES AND LISA GRIMES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $7988.13 110174 37919AE 37919AE 379 BIENNIAL EVEN 19 211-022-28-00 EDWIN CRAIG SHELDON AND TRACEY MARIE SHELDON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $5466.58 110175 16107AZ 16107AZ 161 EVERY 07 211-022-28-00 BARBARA DIONISOPOULOS AS HER SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $6612.20 110176 39908AE 39908AE 399 BIENNIAL EVEN 08 211-022-28-00 LINDA W. QUEZADA AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND JESSE JR. QUEZADA A SINGLE MAN AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $5770.86 110177 35511BZ 35511BZ 355 EVERY 11 211-022-28-00 MONIQUE PHOMMASY A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $6314.76 110178 19151AZ 19151AZ 191 EVERY 51 211-022-28-00 MARGO N. MONGE AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND KELLY M. MONGE A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $9034.86 110179 15137AZ 15137AZ 151 EVERY 37 211-022-28-00 JOSEPH D. MCCARLEY A WIDOWER AND RICHARD MCCARLEY A SINGLE MAN AS JOINT TENANTS 3/14/2025 3/24/2025 2025-0073878 5/2/2025 2025-0116077 $7721.79 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the phone number shown below in bold, using the Reference number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189 Date: 8/4/2025 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 2121 Palomar Airport Road, Suite 330, Carlsbad , CA 92011 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 08/08/2025, 08/15/2025, 08/22/2025 CN 30972

BATCH: AFC-4053 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by GRAND PACIFIC MARBRISA OWNERS ASSOCIATION INC., A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 8/28/2025 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD.CARLSBAD, CA 92011 WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, CURRENT OWNERS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 109917 593227AZ 593227AZ 5932 ANNUAL 27 211-131-11-00 EVELYN G. BINER A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4525.54 109918 692409A1Z 692409A1Z 6924 ANNUAL 09 211-131-07-00 LORI A SIMS A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4347.22 109919 692206D1E 692206D1E 6922 BIENNIAL EVEN 06 211-131-13-00 LAURA SPAN AND ARTURO ANTONIO RAMIREZ-GEA WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $3437.63 109920 562438AZ 562438AZ 5624 ANNUAL 38 211-130-03-00 FRANK R. WONG AND CRISTINA B. WONG HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4029.24 109921 582105D1O 582105D1O 5821 BIENNIAL ODD 05 211-131-11-00 JOSEPH M. QUINN A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $3421.39 109922 513233AO 513233AO 5132 BIENNIAL ODD 33 211-130-02-00 DEENA M. BUCKLEY AS TRUSTEE OF THE D.M. BUCKLEY 2006 TRUST DATED AUGUST 22 2006 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $3509.76 109924 542446BO 542446BO 5424 BIENNIAL ODD 46 211-130-03-00 DIANE M. RICHARDSON A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $3576.63 109926 581420B1O 581420B1O 5814 BIENNIAL ODD 20 211-131-05-00 EDUARDO CRUZ III AND GLORIA LORRAINE CRUZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $3521.56 109927 703212A1Z 703212A1Z 7032 ANNUAL 12 211-131-10-00 MARY BETH EDWARDS A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4248.32 109928 682309D1O 682309D1O 6823 BIENNIAL ODD 09 211-131-07-00 ADAM A. KRIKLEWICZ A(N) SINGLE MAN AND FELICIA M. KILLIAN A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $3366.97 109929 691448D1Z 691448D1Z 6914 ANNUAL 48 211-131-07-00 JULANA M. HAMMOND A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $3855.09 109930 683414BZ 683414BZ 6834 ANNUAL 14 211-131-07-00 JEANNETTE COLLINS-MOLDEN A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $3718.28 109932 702430A1O 702430A1O 7024 BIENNIAL ODD 30 211-131-10-00 L.V. POWELL III A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4952.04 109933 692145A1Z 692145A1Z 6921 ANNUAL 45 211-131-07-00 WILLIAM H. SALAZAR A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $6056.34 109934 701447D1E 701447D1E 7014 BIENNIAL EVEN 47 211-131-10-00 KIMBERLY V. GARCIA A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4303.68 109935 581203A1O 581203A1O 5812 BIENNIAL ODD 03 211-131-05-00 DANIEL M. HARPER A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4647.30 109936 8020810DZ 8020810DZ 80208 ANNUAL 10 212-271-04-00 GEORGIA ALBANEZ A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AND THERESA H. SARACHO A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $5270.74 109937 682242A1Z 682242A1Z 6822 ANNUAL 42 211-131-07-00 RAYMOND WATT AND LIEZL-MARIE WATT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $7262.40 109938 702311B1Z 702311B1Z 7023 ANNUAL 11 211-131-10-00 PAYMAN FATEMI A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $6154.89 109939 663211A1Z 663211A1Z 6632 ANNUAL 11 211-131-13-00 CHRISTOPHER GEORGE HUMPHREY AND THERESA ANNE HUMPHREY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $6632.32 109940 692306D1E 692306D1E 6923 BIENNIAL EVEN 06 211-131-07-00 GREGORY T. HJELTE A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $3920.04 109941 582131A1E 582131A1E 5821 BIENNIAL EVEN 31 211-131-05-00 JANET YUEN A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4579.48 109942 501623DO 501623DO 5016 BIENNIAL ODD 23 211-130-02-00 STEVE C. SIALANA A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4793.47 109943 581349D1Z 581349D1Z 5813 ANNUAL 49 211-131-05-00 MICHAEL T. HITCHCOCK AND SABRINA R. HITCHCOCK HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4227.34 109944 531410AZ 531410AZ 5314 ANNUAL 10 211-130-03-00 WILLIAM SCHULTZ AND KATHLEEN SCHULTZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4961.35 109945 701318A1Z 701318A1Z 7013 ANNUAL 18 211-131-10-00 ELLIOTT G. BENNETT A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $6652.86 109946 581232B1Z 581232B1Z 5812 ANNUAL 32 211-131-05-00 RICHARD BARRY RUBENSTEIN A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $5468.10 109948 513435BO 513435BO 5134 BIENNIAL ODD 35 211-130-02-00 RACHEL E. PARK A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4643.93 109949 541612DO 541612DO 5416 BIENNIAL ODD 12 211-130-03-00 CECELIA CORBIN A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4834.79 109950 503306BO 503306BO 5033 BIENNIAL ODD 06 211-130-02-00 CHRISTINE M. EVANGELISTA A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4550.72 109952 693334A1Z 693334A1Z 6933 ANNUAL 34 211-131-07-00 MICHELLE MARGARETT BARTON A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $6383.86 109953 521410D1E 521410D1E 5214 BIENNIAL EVEN 10 211-130-02-00 EUGENE L. NELSON AND BRANDI M. NELSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4252.19 109956 501143DO 501143DO 5011 BIENNIAL ODD 43 211-130-02-00 DORIS V. WALKER A SINGLE WOMAN AND JIMMIAH L. TOWNES A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4367.37 109958 701115D1E 701115D1E 7011 BIENNIAL EVEN 15 211-131-10-00 JOHN M. CARPENTER AND GWYN A. CARPENTER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4777.27 109959 502106DE 502106DE 5021 BIENNIAL EVEN 06 211-130-02-00 JOSE A. PLASCENCIA AND VANESSA S. GOMEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4329.51 109960 651425A1Z 651425A1Z 6514 ANNUAL 25 211-131-13-00 BOBBY G. BYRD AND MARY F. BYRD TRUSTEES OF THE BYRD FAMILY TRUST DATED JUNE 17 1988 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $7906.33 109961 532329AZ 532329AZ 5323 ANNUAL 29 211-130-03-00 ROBERT L. NEABORS AND MARGARET A. NEABORS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $6387.18 109962 601116D1Z 601116D1Z 6011 ANNUAL 16 211-131-11-00 DOUGLAS A. JOY AND KARYN A. JOY TRUSTEES OF THE JOY FAMILY LIVING TRUST DATED JUNE 7 2019 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4950.02 109963 533432BZ 533432BZ 5334 ANNUAL 32 211-130-03-00 ELENA PEREZ AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $6020.32 109964 583135BE 583135BE 5831 BIENNIAL EVEN 35 211-131-05-00 RYAN DOUGLAS WARD AND DUSTY RENEE WARD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4664.45 109965 511309D1O 511309D1O 5113 BIENNIAL ODD 09 211-130-02-00 IRVING A. ARANA A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4421.60 109966 652421D1O 652421D1O 6524 BIENNIAL ODD 21 211-131-13-00 THOMAS W. WURST AN UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4336.75 109967 663409BE 663409BE 6634 BIENNIAL EVEN 09 211-131-13-00 ROGER RAYMOND EMERY AND JANET D. EMERY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4174.60 109968 681245A1Z 681245A1Z 6812 ANNUAL 45 211-131-13-00 GERSON MSHANA AND PRISCA MSHANA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $6715.89 109969 502519EZ 502519EZ 5025 ANNUAL 19 211-130-02-00 DAVID C. HOCKADAY A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $6504.41 109970 592102E2O 592102E2O 5921 BIENNIAL ODD 02 211-131-11-00 MICHAEL A. HOGAN AND CHRISTINE S. HOGAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4525.80 109971 604435BO 604435BO 6044 BIENNIAL ODD 35 211-131-11-00 SANDRA MERLE JOHNSON A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4155.46 109972 583123BO 583123BO 5831 BIENNIAL ODD 23 211-131-05-00 JEFF R. VISGER AND JULIE A. VISGER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4638.27 109973 681435A1Z 681435A1Z 6814 ANNUAL 35 211-131-02-00 KELLI ANN TROTH A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $6193.50 109974 682241A1Z 682241A1Z 6822 ANNUAL 41 211-131-07-00 JULIE GANSKE A(N) MARRIED WOMAN KRISTOPHER M. GANSKE A(N) SINGLE MAN JANELLE L.M. GANSKE A(N) SINGLE FEMALE AND KALYN C.M. GANSKE (A) SINGLE FEMALE ALL AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $8158.27 109975 661430A1O 661430A1O 6614 BIENNIAL ODD 30 211-131-13-00 JASON P. HOOGENHOUS AND YESIA A. HOOGENHOUS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $5148.60 109976 652248B1O 652248B1O 6522 BIENNIAL ODD 48 211-131-13-00 PATRICK DOMINIC MONTANO AND VALERIE DENISE MONTANO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4759.05 109977 591408E2Z 591408E2Z 5914 ANNUAL 08 211-131-11-00 RICHARD B. RUBENSTEUN A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $6400.65 109978 582343B1E 582343B1E 5823 BIENNIAL EVEN 43 211-131-05-00 STEVEN A. CHASTAIN JR A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $5341.19 109979 701214B1Z 701214B1Z 7012 ANNUAL 14 211-131-10-00 CHERYL A. MORTON A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $5777.22 109980 701105D1O 701105D1O 7011 BIENNIAL ODD 05 211-131-10-00 MANUEL C. PENA A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $3925.29 109981 542630DZ 542630DZ 5426 ANNUAL 30 211-130-03-00 MICHAEL FITZPATRICK AND ANNIE B. FITZPATRICK AS TRUSTEES OF THE MICHAEL AND ANNE FITZPATRICK TRUST UTD FEBRUARY 8 1999 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $5633.64 109982 702440A1Z 702440A1Z 7024 ANNUAL 40 211-131-13-00 YEN JU LIN AND ANDY CHEN WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $6689.30 109983 582239A1Z 582239A1Z 5822 ANNUAL 39 211-131-05-00 SHARON R. GEHL A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $6094.27 109984 541605DE 541605DE 5416 BIENNIAL EVEN 05 211-130-03-00 BRYAN P. BROSCHAK A(N) SINGLE MAN AND REBECCA E. GIUSTI A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4331.11 109985 661420D1Z 661420D1Z 6614 ANNUAL 20 211-131-13-00 KHUONG MARGARET LE A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $6658.01 109986 701404D1Z 701404D1Z 7014 ANNUAL 04 211-131-13-00 JULIE PALMER AS SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF THE FREY FAMILY TRUST DATED DECEMBER 3 1991 AND THE FREY BYPASS TRUST DATED OCTOBER 27 2020 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $5454.92 109987 701109D1O 701109D1O 7011 BIENNIAL ODD 09 211-131-10-00 JEROME YU AND JACY J. YU HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4310.76 109988 581452A1Z 581452A1Z 5814 ANNUAL 52 211-131-05-00 ARTHUR M. GNECCO AND ANDREA R. GNECCO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $7621.66 109989 502247EZ 502247EZ 5022 ANNUAL 47 211-130-02-00 JOEL M. MANARY AND ADRIA H. MANARY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $7789.08 109990 682209B1Z 682209B1Z 6822 ANNUAL 09 211-131-13-00 JERALD CLAUDE DAVIS AND JOYCE HELEN DAVIS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $6395.51 109991 611114A1O 611114A1O 6111 BIENNIAL ODD 14 211-131-11-00 ROBERTO POU JR AND SIBONEY POU HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $5051.07 109992 542613DZ 542613DZ 5426 ANNUAL 13 211-130-03-00 ENRIQUE MONGE AND MARIA MONGE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $6168.13 109993 691403A1O 691403A1O 6914 BIENNIAL ODD 03 211-131-07-00 ANDRES AVELINO PERNETT AND CARMEN PERNETT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $5390.66 109994 703236A1Z 703236A1Z 7032 ANNUAL 36 211-131-10-00 RONALD C. LOZANO AND CAMILLA S. LOZANO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $7715.67 109995 513103BZ 513103BZ 5131 ANNUAL 03 211-130-02-00 GLORIA E. URANGA A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $6699.51 109996 541403BZ 541403BZ 5414 ANNUAL 03 211-130-03-00 CHRISTOPHER P. CARBONE AND JENNIFER A. CARBONE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $6415.27 109997 8030734LZ 8030734LZ 80307 ANNUAL 34 212-271-04-00 JUSTIN J. NORTON TRUSTEE OF THE JUSTIN J. NORTON 1998 FAMILY TRUST DATED DECEMBER 4 1988 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $7457.44 109998 562103AE 562103AE 5621 BIENNIAL EVEN 03 211-130-03-00 BONNIE CUTLER A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AND GINA VESTAL A(N) SINGLE WOMAN EACH AS TO AN UNDIVIDED ONE-HALF (1/2) INTEREST AS TENANTS IN COMMON 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $5202.04 110000 603135B1Z 603135B1Z 6031 ANNUAL 35 211-131-11-00 PAULA JANE BURNER AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $5541.68 110001 501113DE 501113DE 5011 BIENNIAL EVEN 13 211-130-02-00 ARIEL GONZALEZ BLANCO AND JULIA ANGELINA CARDENAS TOLEDO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4354.26 110002 512245D1O 512245D1O 5122 BIENNIAL ODD 45 211-130-02-00 MARISA L. JOHNSON AND TERELL J. JOHNSON WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4323.67 110003 501620DO 501620DO 5016 BIENNIAL ODD 20 211-130-02-00 KILEY ANN WALCH A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $3465.28 110004 542238EE 542238EE 5422 BIENNIAL EVEN 38 211-130-03-00 BRANDON A. DAVIS AND CHERISSE D. DAVIS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $5358.85 110005 522342B1E 522342B1E 5223 BIENNIAL EVEN 42 211-130-02-00 DANIEL R. LANE SR. AND JOANN LANE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4663.16 110006 682147A1O 682147A1O 6821 BIENNIAL ODD 47 211-131-07-00 PHILLIP WOO AND HIROMI E. WOO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $5073.89 110007 701250D1E 701250D1E 7012 BIENNIAL EVEN 50 211-131-10-00 SHEVA T. NICKRAVESH A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $3972.59 110008 542402BO 542402BO 5424 BIENNIAL ODD 02 211-130-03-00 CINDY MORALES A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4604.73 110010 541450BE 541450BE 5414 BIENNIAL EVEN 50 211-130-03-00 ANGEL RAMOS ONGACO AND EDNA SANTIAGO ONGACO HUSBAND AND WIFE ALEXIS SANTIAGO ONGACO A MARRIED WOMAN AND ADRIENNE ONGACO NGUYEN A MARRIED WOMAN JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4076.01 110011 692246A1Z 692246A1Z 6922 ANNUAL 46 211-131-07-00 RUTH LOUISE BOERSMA A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $6491.27 110012 501414BO 501414BO 5014 BIENNIAL ODD 14 211-130-02-00 MARY BETH MARPLE AND JAMES H. MARPLE WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $4587.98 110013 501131DZ 501131DZ 5011 ANNUAL 31 211-130-02-00 NAOMI SILVAS AND LEANDRO SILVAS WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $5756.47 110015 703124BZ 703124BZ 7031 ANNUAL 24 211-131-13-00 ANDREA DEARBORN A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $5996.20 110016 532137AZ 532137AZ 5321 ANNUAL 37 211-130-03-00 PRESTON CANNON JR. AND JANET E. CANNON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/26/2025 4/1/2025 2025-0082044 5/2/2025 2025-0116091 $6294.39 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the phone number shown below in bold, using the Reference number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189 Date: 8/4/2025 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 2121 Palomar Airport Road, Suite 330, Carlsbad , CA 92011 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 08/08/2025, 08/15/2025, 08/22/2025 CN 30971

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 25CU043294C TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioners Water Arielle Sanford and Romeo Derek Brown filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Water Arielle Sanford change to proposed name: Water Arielle Hazel. b. Present name: Romeo Derek Brown change to proposed name: Romeo Cohen Hazel. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On October 13, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. C-61 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101 Central Division, Hall of Justice. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 08/18/2025 Maureen F. Hallahan Judge of the Superior Court 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31048

Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Security Public Storage at 1501 South Coast Highway Oceanside, CA 92054 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Division 8 Chapter 10 Sec 21700-21716 of the California Codes). The sale will take place at the website www.StorageTreasures.com on 9/10/2025 at 12:00pm. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (Bond-3112562) and www.StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10-15% buyer’s premium will be charged and possibly a cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Tenant Name Dahl, Christi Hall, Brandon Ring, Sebastian Williams, Paul Purchased goods are sold as is and must be removed within 48 hours from time and date of purchase. Payment is to be with cash only and made at the time of purchase. This sale is subject to cancellation without notice in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Security Public Storage 1501 South Coast Highway Oceanside, CA 92054 760-722-8700 08/22/2025 CN 31047

Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Security Public Storage, 471 C St, Chula Vista, CA 91910 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Division 8 Chapter 10 Sec 21700-21716 of the California Codes). The sale will take place at the website www.StorageTreasures.com on 09/10/2025 at 12:00PM. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (Bond-3112562) and www.StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10-15% buyer’s premium will be charged and possibly a cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Tenant Name Furlow, Johanna M. Meraz, Christopher Mendez Bravo, Maria Teresa Jordan, Jared Richards, Mutrice Cosio, Angel Moody, Kiyoshi Oliva, Carlo Oyorzabal, Kimberley Gonzalez, Eric Purchased goods are sold as is and must be removed within 48 hours from time and date of purchase. Payment is to be with cash only and made at the time of purchase. This sale is subject to cancellation without notice in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Security Public Storage, 471 C St Chula Vista, CA 91910, 619-422-0128 08/22/2025 CN 31044

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (UCC 6101 et seq. and B&P 24074 et seq.) Escrow No. 107-043067 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a bulk sale is about to be made. The name(s) and business address(es) of the Seller(s) are: MF WORLD TRADE CORPORATION 6024 Paseo Delicias, Suites C & E, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067 Doing Business as: RANCHO SANTA FE BISTRO All other business name(s) and address(es) used by the Seller(s) within three years as stated by the Seller(s) is/are: NONE The location in California of the chief executive office of the Seller is: SAME AS ABOVE The name(s) and address of the Buyer(s) is/are: 3RDJEN LLC, 16950 Via De Santa Fe, #5060-146, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92091 The location and general description of the assets to be sold are the trade name of the business, furniture, fixtures and equipment, leasehold interest, leasehold improvements & goodwill and transfer of License No. 41-528950 of that certain business known as RANCHO SANTA FE BISTRO located at 6024 Paseo Delicias, Suites C & E, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067. The Bulk Sale and transfer of the Alcoholic Beverage License is intended to be consummated at the office of: The Heritage Escrow Company, 2550 Fifth Avenue, Suite 800, San Diego CA 92103, Escrow No. 107-043067, Escrow Officer: Christopher Portillo, and the anticipated date of sale/transfer is on or about 10/13/2025. The Bulk Sale IS NOT subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2, but is subject to Section 24074 of the Business and Professions Code. Claims will be accepted until Settlement Agent is notified by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control of the transfer of the permanent Alcoholic Beverage License to the Buyer. As required by Sec. 24073 of the Business and Professions Code, it has been agreed between the Seller and the Buyer that the consideration for transfer of the business and license is to be paid only after the transfer has been approved by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. 3RDJEN LLC By: /s/ JENNIFER FIELDS, MEMBER 8/22/25 CNS-3958409# CN 31036

NOTICE OF LIEN SALES VIN# 4T1C11AK6LU363718 MAKE: TOYOTA MODEL: CAMRY YEAR: 2020 LIEN HOLDER TIC TAC TOW LOCATION OF SALE 5662 OTAY VALLEY RD 5 SAN DIEGO CA 92154 DATE OF SALE 08/27/2025 10 AM 08/22/2025 CN 31034

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (UCC 6101 et seq. and B&P 24074 et seq.) Escrow No. 107-043057 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a bulk sale is about to be made. The name(s) and business address(es) of the Seller(s) are: SOLANA BEACH VENTURES LLC 437 S Highway 101, Suite 301, Solana Beach, CA 92075 Doing Business as: SOLANA BEACH KITCHEN All other business name(s) and address(es) used by the Seller(s) within three years as stated by the Seller(s) is/are: NONE The location in California of the chief executive office of the Seller is: SAME AS ABOVE The name(s) and address of the Buyer(s) is/are: Wen’s Blue Inc. 17677 Calle Mayor #6005, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067 The location and general description of the assets to be sold are the trade name of the business, furniture, fixtures and equipment, inventory of stock, leasehold interest, leasehold improvements, goodwill, and transfer of License No. 47-633128 of that certain business known as SOLANA BEACH KITCHEN located at 437 S Highway 101, Suite 301, Solana Beach, CA 92075. The Bulk Sale and transfer of the Alcoholic Beverage License is intended to be consummated at the office of: The Heritage Escrow Company, 2550 Fifth Avenue, Suite 800, San Diego CA 92103, Escrow No. 107-043057, Escrow Officer: Christopher Portillo, and the anticipated date of sale/transfer is on or about 10/06/2025. The Bulk Sale IS NOT subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2, but is subject to Section 24074 of the Business and Professions Code. Claims will be accepted until Settlement Agent is notified by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control of the transfer of the permanent Alcoholic Beverage License to the Buyer. As required by Sec. 24073 of the Business and Professions Code, it has been agreed between the Seller and the Buyer that the consideration for transfer of the business and license is to be paid only after the transfer has been approved by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. WEN’S BLUE INC. By: /s/ WEN JUN GUO, CEO/CFO 8/22/25 CNS-3957470# CN 31032

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (UCC 6101 et seq. and B&P 24074 et seq.) Escrow No. 107-042993 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a bulk sale is about to be made. The name(s) and business address(es) of the Seller(s) are: HONEY’S BISTRO, LLC 628 S COAST HIGHWAY 101, ENCINITAS, CA 92024 Doing Business as: EAST VILLAGE DINER All other business name(s) and address(es) used by the Seller(s) within three years as stated by the Seller(s) is/are: HONEY’S BISTRO – 632 SOUTH COAST HIGHWAY 101, ENCINITAS, CA 92024 The location in California of the chief executive office of the Seller is: 632 SOUTH COAST HIGHWAY 101, ENCINITAS, CA 92024 The name(s) and address of the Buyer(s) is/are: CP4 LLC, 821 SUNRICH LANE, ENCINITAS, CA 92024 The location and general description of the assets to be sold are leasehold interest, leasehold improvements, goodwill, inventory of stock, furniture, fixtures and equipment and transfer of License No. 41-624020 of that certain business known as EAST VILLAGE DINER located at 628 S COAST HIGHWAY 101, ENCINITAS, CA 92024. The Bulk Sale and transfer of the Alcoholic Beverage License is intended to be consummated at the office of: The Heritage Escrow Company, 2550 Fifth Avenue, Suite 800, San Diego CA 92103, Escrow No. 107-042993, Escrow Officer: Christopher Portillo, and the anticipated date of sale/transfer is on or about 10/06/2025. The Bulk Sale IS NOT subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2, but is subject to Section 24074 of the Business and Professions Code. Claims will be accepted until Settlement Agent is notified by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control of the transfer of the permanent Alcoholic Beverage License to the Buyer. As required by Sec. 24073 of the Business and Professions Code, it has been agreed between the Seller and the Buyer that the consideration for transfer of the business and license is to be paid only after the transfer has been approved by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. CP4 LLC By: /s/ JIMMY MALDONADO, MANAGER By: /s/ MARIO GUERRA, MANAGER By: /s/ JASON JANECEK, MANAGER 8/22/25 CNS-3957464# CN 31031

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 372 W Aviation Rd Fallbrook Ca 92028 Auction Date: September 9, 2025 at 10:00am Denise Aguilar-Gibson Ricardo Gonzalez Melanie Hall Jill Greenwood, – Delavega The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. 8/22/25 CNS-3954996# CN 31030

NOTICE OF SALE PERSONAL PROPERTY Notice is hereby given that undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700-21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell said property by competitive bidding, on or after Tuesday, August 26th, 2025 at 10:00 A.M. or later. Said property has been stored and is located at “SuperStorage”, 415 Olive Ave. & 433 Plymouth Dr.,Vista, CA 92083 Auction is to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Yovanna (Monique) Reyes (10×10) Camilo Cruz (5×10) Lindsey (Michele) Holder (10×20) Naomi (Garnet) Gowdy (10×20) Purchases must be paid for at time of sale in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is. Items must be removed at the time of sale. Sales are subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Advertiser Reserves the right to bid. Dated this 12th day of August 2025 Auction by Storagetreasures.com: Phone (855)722-8853 SuperStorage 760-726-1800 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 31026

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 24CL003301N NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): RIMMER CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED, a California corporation, JULIE MALOY, Trustee of THE RESTATED TRUST AGREEMENT OF THE JULIE M. MALOY SEPARATE PROPERTY TRUST DATED 10/11/2003; THE WESTERN SURETY COMPANY, a South Dakota corporation; and DOES 1-20, YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): C.H.D.S., INC. dba CURTIS DRILLING CO. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Superior Court of California County of San Diego North County 325 S. Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Sharmila R. Parkman (Bar# 221579) THE PARKMAN LAW FIRM 9845 Erma Rd., Ste 210B San Diego CA 92131 Telephone: 858.453.5033 Fax: 858.453.0876 Date: (Fecha), 07/29/2024 Clerk by (Secretario), A. Jolivette Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served on behalf of: Rimmer Construction, Incorporated under: CCP 416.10 (corporation) 08/15, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05/2025 CN 31019

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF WILFRED TACKEO SATO aka WILFRED T. SATO Case# 25PE002223C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Wilfred Tackeo Sato aka Wilfred T. Sato. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Ernest Sato, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Ernest Sato be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: September 17, 2025; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502, Remote Hearing. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Gregory S. Duncan, Esq. 1015 Chestnut Ave., Ste H3 Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 760.729.2774 08/15, 08/22, 08/29/2025 CN 31017

NOTICE OF SALE PERSONAL PROPERTY Notice is hereby given that undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700-21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell said property by competitive bidding, on or after Tuesday, August 26th 2025 at 10:00 A.M. or later. Said property has been stored and is located at “SuperStorage”, 148 Robelini Dr., Vista, CA 92083 Auction is to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Carlos Javier Lopez (5X5) Angelina Castanon (5X7) Tamoria (Elise) Gallacher (5X10) Purchases must be paid for at time of sale in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is. Items must be removed at the time of sale. Sales are subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Advertiser Reserves the right to bid. Dated this 11th day of August 2025 Auction by Storagetreasures.com: Phone (855)722-8853 SuperStorage 760-727-1070 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 31010

STATEMENT OF DAMAGES (Personal injury or Wrongful Death) CASE #: 37-2024-00018003-CU-PO-CTL SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO 330 W. Broadway San Diego, CA 92101 Civil PLAINTIFF: Marc Jordan DEFENDANT: David C. Fleming; Lexie Davila To: David C. Fleming Plaintiff: Marc Jordan Seeks damages in the above-entitled action as follows: To Defendant David C. Fleming General damages: a. Pain, suffering and inconvenience $100,000.00 b. Emotional distress $100,000.00 e. Other Disfigurement $300,000.00 Special damages: a. Medical expenses (to date) $49,553.40 Punitive damages: Plaintiff reserves the right to seek punitive damages in the amount of when pursuing a judgement in the suit filed against you. $50,000.00 Date: 08/06/25 /s/ Marshall E. Bluestone Attorney for Plaintiff Bluestone Faircloth and Olson LLP 1825 Fourth St Santa Rosa CA 95404 Telephone: 707.526.4250 08/15, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05/2025 CN 31000

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JONATHAN A. MACDONALD Case # 25PE002092C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Jonathan A. MacDonald. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Michael Davidoff and James Jernee in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Michael Davidoff and James Jernee be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: September 03, 2025; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Danielle C. Humphries 600 W. Broadway, Ste 1500 San Diego CA 92101 Telephone: 619.810.4300 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30978

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF CELINA KENYON Case# 25PE002138C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Celina Kenyon. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Jennifer Feldman in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego – Central Division. The Petition for Probate requests that Jennifer Feldman be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: September 09, 2025; Time: 10:00 AM; in Dept.: 504; Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh *Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Colleen Robinson 1615 S. Mission Rd. Ste A Fallbrook CA 92028 Telephone: 951.200.3079 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30969

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 25CU039083N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Gabrielle Grace Burns filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Gabrielle Grace Burns change to proposed name: Gabrielle Grace Schlador. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On September 5, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 07/25/2025 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30936

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015425 Filed: Aug 12, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Angeliz Nails & Spa. Located at: 124 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. #103, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 11370 Bootes St., San Diego CA 92126. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Helen Nguyen, 11370 Bootes St., San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2025 S/Helen Nguyen, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31054

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015417 Filed: Aug 12, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bruni Family Real Estate Group. Located at: 8702 La Mesa Blvd.., La Mesa CA 91942 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lisa Bruni, 8702 La Mesa Blvd., San Diego CA 92194; 2. Patricia Welton, 8702 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa CA 91942. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/05/2022 S/Lisa Bruni, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31052

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015622 Filed: Aug 14, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Thrive & Glow LLC. Located at: 2108 N St. #N, Sacramento CA 95816 Sacramento. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Thrive & Glow LLC, 8379 Yosemite St., Lemon Grove CA 91945. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/30/2025 S/Theresa Tam Sing, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31051

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015741 Filed: Aug 15, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Life with jade; B. j+j. Located at: 6215 Shamrock Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jade Andews, 6215 Shamrock Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jade Andrews, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31050

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015785 Filed: Aug 18, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bryan Manufacturing Systems. Located at: 7040 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Christopher T. Bryan Jr., 7040 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/15/2024 S/Christopher T. Bryan Jr., 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31049

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015728 Filed: Aug 15, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ADD Real Estate. Located at: 5260 Ruette de Mer, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Amanda D Durant Inc., 5260 Ruette de Mer, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/13/2025 S/Amanda D Durant, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31046

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015723 Filed: Aug 15, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Doulas by the Sea. Located at: 2425 Levante St. #B, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Melanie Costa, 2425 Levante St. #B, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Melanie Costa, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31045

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015736 Filed: Aug 15, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Healthy Hay Company; B. Consultant Growth Solutions. Located at: 30250 Disney Ln., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Full Spectrum Improvement LLC, 30250 Disney Ln., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/David Peter Gerrard, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31043

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013436 Filed: Jul 15, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Proctor People Exam Proctors. Located at: 2399 Jefferson St. #14, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Allan J. Wanamaker, 2399 Jefferson St. #14, Carlsbad CA 92008; B. Barbara R. Wanamaker, 2399 Jefferson St. #14, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2025 S/Allan J. Wanamaker, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31042

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2025-9014432 Filed: Jul 29, 2025 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Jersey Mike’s Subs. Located at: 4049 Arroyo Sorrento Rd., San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 09/03/2020 and assigned File # 2020-9014709. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Beachside Subs Inc., 4049 Arroyo Sorrento Rd., San Diego CA 92130. The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/Catherine Brown, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31041

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015204 Filed: Aug 08, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MD Software Services; B. MD Software. Located at: 270 N. El Camino Real #F504., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lawrence J. Miller Software Services, Inc., 270 N. El Camino Real #F504, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Lawrence J. Miller, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31040

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015536 Filed: Aug 13, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sea Revelations. Located at: 817 Balour Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sea Revelations LLC, 817 Balour Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/01/2025 S/Daniel Mori, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31039

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015642 Filed: Aug 14, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Color Works. Located at: 2939 Cowley Way #G, San Diego CA 92117 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Patrice Alexander, 1317 Cambridge Ct., San Marcos CA 92078; 2. Christian Pharo, 2939 Cowley Way #G, San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Patrice Alexander, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31038

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015646 Filed: Aug 14, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ProvenCMC Solutions; B. ProvenCMC; C. ProvenCMC Solutions LLC. Located at: 6370 Montez Villa Rd., San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. ProvenCMC Solutions LLC, 6370 Montez Villa Rd., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/12/2025 S/David Provencal, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31037

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015550 Filed: Aug 13, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nebelmeer Studio. Located at: 340 Isthmus Way #52, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cyprian Byrne Tayrien, 340 Isthmus Way #52, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/19/2025 S/Cyprian Byrne Tayrien, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31029

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013374 Filed: Jul 14, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Diamoon. Located at: 326 Arroyo Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ekaterina Gutsu, 326 Arroyo Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/14/2025 S/Ekaterina Gutsu, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31028

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013855 Filed: Jul 18, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Flourish and Flow Psychiatry. Located at: 2321 Loring St., San Diego CA 92109 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Katelyn Anne Brady, 2321 Loring St., San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/24/2025 S/Katelyn Anne Brady, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31027

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014784 Filed: Aug 01, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Elite Junior Golf Tour. Located at: 2340 Carol View Dr. #E310, Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cory Edmon Page, 2340 Carol View Dr. #E310, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Cory Edmon Page, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05/2025 CN 31025

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014970 Filed: Aug 05, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Alkaline Water LLC; B. Carlsbad Drinking Water; C. Carlsbad Famous Water; D. Carlsbad Historic Water; E. Carlsbad Mineral Water; F. Carlsbad Mineral Water Spa; G. Carlsbad Vending Water; H. Carlsbad Water; I. Carlsbad Alkaline Ice; J. Carlsbad Alkaline Water LLC. Located at: 2802 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Carlsbad Alkaline Water LLC, 2802 Carlsbad Blvd. Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/14/2019 S/Jacob R. Smith, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05/2025 CN 31023

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015065 Filed: Aug 06, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Psych Wellness Spa. Located at: 1582 Conway Dr., Escondido CA 92027 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kimberly Kaestner A Professional Nursing Corporation, 1582 Conway Dr., Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kimberly Ann Kaestner, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05/2025 CN 31020

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014955 Filed: Aug 05, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Dollhouse Fitness LLC. Located at: 535 Encinitas Blvd. #104, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 521 E. Glaucus St., Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. The Dollhouse Collective, 521 E. Glaucus St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kendra Saad, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05/2025 CN 31018

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015257 Filed: Aug 08, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Smile Encinitas Dental Care. Located at: 4401 Manchester Ave. #203, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dustin Mark Deering DDS Inc., 4401 Manchester Ave. #203, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Dustin Mark Deering, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05/2025 CN 31016

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014943 Filed: Aug 05, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The UPS Store 0005. Located at: 2604-B El Camino Real, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 315 S. Coast Hwy 101 #U-305, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Asra Set Incorporated, 315 S. Coast Hwy 101 #U-305, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Reginald Singh, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05/2025 CN 31012

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014695 Filed: Jul 31, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pine on Marble. Located at: 6170 Cornerstone Ct. East #100, San Diego CA 92121 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Velislava Vasileva Enchev, 6170 Cornerstone Ct. East #100, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/21/2025 S/Velislava Vasileva Enchev, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05/2025 CN 31009

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014954 Filed: Aug 05, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. P B ‘s Finest. Located at: 3628 Bayonne Dr., San Diego CA 92109 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Braun, 3628 Bayonne Dr., San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Braun, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05/2025 CN 31008

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014849 Filed: Aug 01, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Willow Tree Weddings. Located at: 1418 Via Terrassa, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Monique Moreira Da Silva, 1418 Via Terrassa, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Monique Moreira Da Silva, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05/2025 CN 31005

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015052 Filed: Aug 06, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Solera Skin. Located at: 3351 Calle del Sur, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Olivia Santana Marta, 3351 Calle del Sur, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Olivia Santana Marta, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05/2025 CN 31003

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015757 Filed: Aug 07, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AC Plumbing Construction. Located at: 2244 Faraday Ave. #U-163, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Armon Carter Plumbing Inc., 2244 Faraday Ave. #U-163, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Armon Carter, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05/2025 CN 31002

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014940 Filed: Aug 05, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dee’s Garden. Located at: 4005 Ranchbrook Rd. Fallbrook CA 92028 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 1747, Fallbrook CA 92088. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Yuvadee Lhuillier, 4005 Ranchbrook Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/04/2025 S/Yuvadee Lhuillier, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05/2025 CN 30996

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014908 Filed: Aug 04, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Garage Force Industrial Coatings of San Diego County. Located at: 422 Avenida de la Luna, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Garage Force Coating Inc, 442 Avenida de la Luna, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/10/2025 S/Lizeth Stanley, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05/2025 CN 30995

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014907 Filed: Aug 04, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grace Consultancy. Located at: 422 Avenida de la Luna, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lizeth Stanley, 442 Avenida de la Luna, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Lizeth Stanley, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05/2025 CN 30994

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014125 Filed: Jul 23, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pinks Windows Encinitas. Located at: 2212 Edinburg Ave., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Coastal Cowboy Service Co LLC, 441 Brady Ln., Austin TX 78746. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Connor Slattery, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05/2025 CN 30993

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014758 Filed: Jul 31, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bendiciones Boutique LLC. Located at: 1501 E. Grand Ave. #1312, Escondido CA 92027 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1637 E. Valley Pkwy #208, Escondido CA 92027. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Bendiciones Boutique LLC, 1637 E. Valley Pkwy #208, Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/28/2025 S/Esmeralda Santiago, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29/2025 CN 30992

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014944 Filed: Aug 05, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gade Healthcare. Located at: 2701 Via Juanita, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Thomas Dieckilman, 2701 Via Juanita, Carlsbad CA 92010; 2. Douglas Malta Oliveira, Av. Antartico, 381, Conj. 73 E 74 Jardim Do Mar, Sao Bernardo Do Campo, Sao Paulo 09726-150. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/05/2025 S/Thomas Dieckilman, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29/2025 CN 30987

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014319 Filed: Jul 28, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sleep AI; B. Sleep.AI. Located at: 2175 Salk Ave. #150, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sleepscore Inc., 2175 Salk Ave. #150, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2025 S/Colin Lawlor, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29/2025 CN 30986

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014549 Filed: Jul 30, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Freedom Link Real Estate. Located at: 1405 Topaz Way, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Louis John Puhek, 1405 Topaz Way, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/30/2025 S/Louis John Puhek, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29/2025 CN 30979

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014852 Filed: Aug 01, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Be Known By LLC; B. Be Known By. Located at: 111 C St. #72, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Be Known By LLC, 111 C St. #72, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Melissa LeClaire, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29/2025 CN 30976

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014732 Filed: Jul 31, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Penasquitos Pet Clinic; B. Neighborhood Veterinary Hospital of Penasquitos. Located at: 9728 Carmel Mountain Rd. #E, San Diego CA 92129 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 7141 Sitio Corazon, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Hoolowitz Veterinary Partners, 7141 Sitio Corazon, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/16/2020 S/Christopher Hoolihan, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29/2025 CN 30975

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014813 Filed: Aug 01, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Down River Co. Located at: 1410 Santa Anita St., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Maxine Lauck Designs LLC, 1410 Santa Anita St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/01/2025 S/Maxine Lauck, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29/2025 CN 30974

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014508 Filed: Jul 29, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lux Ave. Located at: 1400 Flame Tree Ln. #A, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Shaheen Ghaznavi, 1400 Flame Tree Ln. #A, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Shaheen Ghaznavi, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29/2025 CN 30970

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013661 Filed: Jul 16, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Powerhouse Electric. Located at: 3263 Buena Hills Dr., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Richard Earl Powles, 3263 Buena Hills Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/15/2020 S/Richard Earl Powles, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29/2025 CN 30968

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014300 Filed: Jul 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Midland Senior Care Insurance. Located at: 950 Boardwalk #201, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. J & A Agency Inc., 950 Boardwalk #201, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/16/2012 S/Annette Midland, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29/2025 CN 30967

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014760 Filed: Jul 31, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cedrus BioAdvisors; B. Cedrus Property Inspections. Located at: 6132 Colt Pl. #101, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cedrus Group, LLC, 6132 Colt Pl. #101, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2025 S/Guy F. Cipriani, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29/2025 CN 30966

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014734 Filed: Jul 31, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mission Asian Market. Located at: 3320 Mission Ave. #L, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Holandez Inc., 3320 Mission Ave., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/22/2009 S/Maria Liz Pajayon Holandez, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29/2025 CN 30965

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014724 Filed: Jul 31, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chan Family Development Fund. Located at: 6215 Ferris Square #230, San Diego CA 92121 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Scripps Oral Pathology Service LLC, 6215 Ferris Square #230, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Craig A. Chan, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29/2025 CN 30964

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014198 Filed: Jul 24, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tesoro Resorts. Located at: 1255 Coast Blvd. #2B, La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 18100 Von Karman Ave. #500, Irvine CA 92612. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Steadfast Resorts International, LLC, 18100 Von Karman Ave. #500, Irvine CA 92612. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/14/2011 S/Dinesh Davar, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29/2025 CN 30963

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9012898 Filed: Jul 03, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Workwell. Located at: 947 Via Di Felicita, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. More Love Media Inc., 947 Via Di Felicita, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/30/2025 S/Randi Markel, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29/2025 CN 30962

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013073 Filed: Jul 08, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Solartech Cleaning and Maintenance. Located at: 2714 Avalon, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 30645 Rockridge Rd., Lake Elsinore CA 92530. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tasha Nicole Lewis, 30645 Rockridge Rd., Lake Elsinore CA 92530. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/08/2025 S/Tasha Lewis, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29/2025 CN 30953

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014484 Filed: Jul 29, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Data Consulting Group; B. DCG; C. Data Collective Group; D. DATA-CG. Located at: 1345 Encinitas Blvd. #201, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Data Collective Group Inc., 1345 Encinitas Blvd #201, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/William Budnovitch, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30952

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014000 Filed: Jul 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beal Bank. Located at: 8880 Rio San Diego Dr., San Diego CA 92108 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 6000 Legacy Dr., Plano TX 75024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Monet Bank, 6000 Legacy Dr., Plano TX 75024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/07/2009 S/Robert A. Ackermann, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30950

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014360 Filed: Jul 28, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cheehoo TV. Located at: 880 Cornish Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cheehoo TV LLC, 880 Cornish Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/18/2025 S/Tobiah F Sova, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30948

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014164 Filed: Jul 24, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Abbey Carpets of Oceanside; B. Phillips Abbey Carpet. Located at: 4001 Avenida de la Plata #101, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Carpets by Phillips Inc., 4001 Avenida de la Plata #101, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/1959 S/Ken Calkin, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30944

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013995 Filed: Jul 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Elevate Tutoring. Located at: 6362 Paseo Aspada, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Susan Michele Andrews, 6362 Paseo Aspada, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/18/2025 S/Susan M. Andrews, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30943

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013106 Filed: Jul 08, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rosepoint Strategies. Located at: 2438 Sarbonne Dr., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Haley Wonsley, 2438 Sarbonne Dr., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/02/2025 S/Haley Wonsley, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30942

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014252 Filed: Jul 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Awakening Pathways. Located at: 5804 Foxtail Loop, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Juliane Soto, 5604 Foxtail Loop, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Juliane Soto, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30937

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9011758 Filed: Jun 18, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tower 24 Ponto Beach; B. Tower 24. Located at: 7290 Ponto Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 7577 Mission Valley Rd., San Diego CA 92108. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Fenton Ponto LLC, 7577 Mission Valley Rd., San Diego CA 92108. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Michelle Booth, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30935

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014283 Filed: Jul 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TT Botanical. Located at: 567 11th St., Imperial Beach CA 91932 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Travis T. Rogers, 567 11th St., Imperial Beach CA 91932. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/25/2025 S/Travis T Rogers, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30932

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9011995 Filed: Jun 23, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Somatic Life. Located at: 1621 La Flora Dr., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Linda Anna Glance, 1621 La Flora Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/26/2015 S/Linda A. Glance, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30931

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014169 Filed: Jul 24, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Purely Dental La Jolla. Located at: 7334 Girard Ave. #101, La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Schreiner Dental Corporation, 7334 Girard Ave. #101, La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/06/2018 S/Martha Schreiner Salazar, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30927

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014118 Filed: Jul 23, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rory the Broker. Located at: 380 S. Melrose Dr. #366, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Compadre Brokers, 380 S. Melrose Dr. #366, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/01/2025 S/John Rory Manning, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30926

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014175 Filed: Jul 24, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sinful Sweets. Located at: 3504 Brody Way, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cynthia Chia-Wey Hsia, 3504 Brody Way, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Cynthia Chia-Wey Hsia, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30925

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014103 Filed: Jul 23, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Interior Creations by Janet. Located at: 7335 Alicante Rd. #B, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Janet Belinda Bongiorno, 7335 Alicante Rd. #B, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Janet Belinda Bongiorno, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30924

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014134 Filed: Jul 23, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Everyday AI Coach; B. The Everyday AI Coach. Located at: 1405 Horizon Ct., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Christina Hepburn, 1405 Horizon Ct., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/25/2025 S/Christina Hepburn, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30923

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014073 Filed: Jul 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Anicca Collective. Located at: 206 N. Coast Hwy #A, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Elizabeth Sharon Audiffred, 206 N. Coast Hwy #A, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/18/2025 S/Elizabeth Sharon Audiffred, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30922

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014003 Filed: Jul 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Old 67 Brand. Located at: 1848 Corte Amarillo, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Old 67 Brand, 1848 Corte Amarillo, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/27/2015 S/Wayne Palacios, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30921

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013287 Filed: Jul 10, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wise & Green Cleaning Co. Located at: 4340 44 St. #540, San Diego CA 92115 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mathiarira Valerio Vicenteyno, 4340 44 St. #540, San Diego CA 92115. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/10/2025 S/Mathiarira Valerio Vicenteyno, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30916

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014074 Filed: Jul 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mili’s Sweets. Located at: 980 Los Vallecitos Blvd., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 236 Petunia Ct., San Marcos CA 92069. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Milissa Ann Takashima, 236 Petunia Ct., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/08/2010 S/Milissa Takashima, 08/01, 08/08, 08/15, 08/22/2025 CN 30915