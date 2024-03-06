Chatting with Encinitas mayor about upcoming State of the City

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2024 Encinitas State of the City will take place at the Encinitas Community and Senior Center on March 21, 5:30-8 PM. This prestigious community event is an annual sell-out and includes a reception and delicious foods from Encinitas restaurants. Tickets start at $65 ($55 for Chamber members) and are on sale at encinitaschamber.com/events/state-of-the-city/.

The evening includes an update from City Council members, the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce, Cardiff101, Encinitas101 and Leucadia101. Mayor Tony Kranz will give the keynote address. Chamber Chatter caught up with him recently to ask about this year’s event.

You have been Mayor for over a year now. What are some of your proudest accomplishments? The purchase of the property known as “Surfer’s Point” in northwest Leucadia is at the top of the list. It is a beautiful spot overlooking the Batiquitos Lagoon and Ponto Beach and will be a great scenic viewpoint for generations to come.

What do you consider to be some of the City’s biggest challenges? Managing the development of the new apartment projects over the next few years will take some focus. There will need to be improvements to existing infrastructure in areas beyond the immediate development, so the city must do what we can to provide those.

What is your vision for the future of Encinitas? I see a city that continues to thrive and has five distinct communities of people that love where they live. Whether people live in Olivenhain, New Encinitas, Cardiff-by-the-Sea, Historic Encinitas or Leucadia, we all admire our place near the beautiful shoreline of the Pacific Ocean.

Is there a State of the City “theme” this year? “Investing in the Future.”

What makes you optimistic about the city’s future? Encinitas is a city with natural beauty and great people who are passionate about keeping it the place we all love.

What can residents do to get more involved? Get signed up for city notices of meetings and workshops. There are also many civic and business organizations that are a big part of what makes Encinitas great.

Can you describe your perfect day in Encinitas? I enjoy seeing the city by bike and my wife and I regularly ride to get a meal out at one of the many tremendous restaurants around Encinitas.