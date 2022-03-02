Legal Notices, March 04, 2022

SAN ELIJO JOINT POWERS AUTHORITY PUBLIC NOTICE REQUEST FOR BIDS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the San Elijo Joint Powers Authority (SEJPA) is requesting bids for: Painting AWP Structure To be considered for selection, a proposal must be submitted no later than 2:00pm on Thursday. March 17, 2022, at https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=33529. Project Description: San Elijo Joint Powers Authority (SEJPA), is soliciting bid submissions from qualified contractors for painting the AWP structure over the microfiltration and reverse osmosis facility. The selected contractor will provide SEJPA with the proper surface preparation and application of industrial coating system on the structural steel, aluminum panels, and appurtenances. Contract Term: This contract shall be effective on and from the day, month and year of its execution by SEJPA. Contractor shall achieve Completion of Work by no later than one hundred (100) calendar days after the date stated in the Notice to Proceed. Time is of the essence for the Work under this Agreement. To be considered for selection, a Bid must be submitted no later than 2:00pm on Thursday March 17, 2022, at https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=33529. All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and RFB Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a proposal, a bidder must be registered with the San Elijo Joint Powers Authority as a vendor via PlanetBids. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (https://pbsystem.planetbids.com/portal/33529/portal-home), and then proceed to the “New Vendor Registration” link. All addenda will be available on the PlanetBids website. SEJPA makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. All correspondence and submittals shall be handled electronically through PlanetBids. SEJPA hereby notifies all potential Respondents that it will ensure that in any con tract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit Bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, religion, color, national origin, political affiliation, marital status, sex, age, or disability. SEJPA reserves the right to reject any or all Bids or waive any irregularities or technical deficiencies in any Bid. Pursuant to the Labor Code of the State of California, it will be required that not less than the locally prevailing wage rates. as specified by the Director of Industrial Rela tions of the State of California, be paid to all workmen employed or engaged in the performance of this project. Please contact Vanessa Hackney, [email protected] or (760) 753-6203, if you need additional information. 02/25/2022, 03/04/2022 CN 26308

Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given pursuant to California Civil Code Section 798.56a and California Commercial Code Section 7210 that the following described property will be sold by Westwinds Mobile Lodge (Warehouse) at public auction to the highest bidder for cash, in lawful money of the United States, or a cashier’s check payable to Westwinds Mobile Lodge, payable at time of sale, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the following location: 4616 N. River Rd., Park Office, Oceanside, Ca 92057. Said sale is to be held without covenant or warranty as to possession, financing, encumbrances, or otherwise on an “as is,” “where is” basis. The property which will be sold is described as follows: Manufacturer: Unknown Trade Name: Apollo Year: 1967 H.C.D. Decal No: ABG6849 Serial No.: 6012677 The current location of the subject property is: 4616 N. River Rd., Space 24, Oceanside, CA 92057.The public auction will be made to satisfy the lien for storage of the above-described property that was deposited by Ryan Sanford aka Ryan Ray Sanford and The Estate of Robin Lee Sanford/Robin Lee Sanford with Westwinds Mobile Lodge. The total amount due on this property, including estimated costs, expenses and advances as of the date of the public sale, is $18,365.88. The auction will be made for the purpose of satisfying the lien on the property, together with the cost of the sale. Dated: February 25, 2022 Hart Kienle Pentecost By: Vickie Chan, Esq. Authorized Agent for Westwinds Mobile Lodge Contact: Julie Rosario (714) 432-8700 (IFS# 25214 02/25/22, 03/04/22) CN 26299

T.S. No. 094695-CA APN: 168-200-23-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 10/13/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 4/11/2022 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 10/19/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0902570 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: NICKI NEWVINE, A WIDOW WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 4271 RAQUEL DRIVE, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $339,499.35 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 094695-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 094695-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 930889_094695-CA 02/18/2022, 02/25/2022, 03/04/2022 CN 26263

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, March 18, 2022, at 1:00 pm. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Jacqueline Marazzi – BBS109 Keendra Molina – E306 03/04, 03/11/2022 CN 26324

Superior Court of California County of San Diego 325 S. Melrose Vista CA 92081 North County Family Division ORDER FOR PUBLICATION FINDINGS AND ORDER AFTER HEARING Case#: DN69314/FSD427209 Petitioner/Plaintiff: KENNETH HOWARD Respondent/Defendant: CARRI HOWARD This proceeding was heard on November 18, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. N-19 by Judge Patti C. Ratekin. On the order to show cause, notice of motion or request for order filed: 04/29/2021 by Kenneth Howard Petitioner/plaintiff present; Attorney present: Carmen E. Ramos CFLS. THE COURT ORDERS: Other Orders As attached: ATTACHMENT TO FINDINGS AND ORDER AFTER HEARING [November 18, 2021 – Child support arrearages, Attorneys’ Fees] The Request for Order regarding child support arrearages and attorneys’ fees of Petitioner, Kenneth Howard, filed April 29, 2021, was heard by the Honorable PATTI C. RATEKIN on November 18, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Petitioner, Kenneth Howard, and his Attorney of Record, Carmen E. Ramos, CFLS, were present. Respondent, Marchand C. Howard was not present. After reviewing the evidence presented and receiving argument, the Court made the following ORDERS: ORDERS: The Court set support arrearages owed to Petitioner, by Respondent, in the amount of $73,370.00, and interest in the amount of $124,327.00 through March 21, 2021. The Court sets uncovered medical costs at $1,412.00 through the date of the hearing (11/18/2021). The Court orders interest on the uncovered medical costs to begin accruing as of November 18, 2021. All other orders not in conflict with the Order shall remain in full force and effect. ///////////END OF ORDER//////////// Date: 01/06/2022 Patti Ratekin, Judicial Officer SUBMITTED DIRECTLY TO COURT WRIT OF EXECUTION (Money Judgment) Unlimited Civil Case (including Family and Probate) Case#: DN69314/FSD427209 To the Sheriff or Marshal of the County of San Diego: You are directed to enforce the judgment described below with daily interest and your costs as provided by law. To any registered process server: You are authorized to serve this writ only in accordance with CCP 699.080 or CCP 715.040. KENNETH HOWARD is the original judgment creditor, assigned of record whose address is shown on this form above the court’s name. Attorney for Petitioner: JWB Family Law 1620 Fifth Ave., Ste 600 San Diego CA 92101 Judgment Debtor: CARRI HOWARD 116 Townwood Way Encinitas California 92024 Judgment entered on: 01/03/2022 Notice of sale under this writ: has not been requested. Total Judgment $199,109.00 Subtotal $199,109.00 Principal Remaining due $199,109.00 Fee for issuance of writ (per GC 70626(a)(l)) $40.00 Total amount due $199,149.00 NOTICE TO PERSON SERVED WRIT OF EXECUTION OR SALE. Your rights and duties are indicated on the accompanying Notice of Levy (form EJ-150). WRIT OF POSSESSION OF PERSONAL PROPERTY. If the levying officer is not able to take custody of the property, the levying officer will demand that you turn over the property. If custody is not obtained following demand, the judgment may be enforced as a money judgment for the value of the property specified in the judgment or in a supplemental order. WRIT OF POSSESSION OF REAL PROPERTY. If the premises are not vacated within five days after the date of service on the occupant or, if service is by posting, within five days after service on you, the levying officer will remove the occupants from the real property and place the judgment creditor in possession of the property. Except for a mobile home, personal property remaining on the premises will be sold or otherwise disposed of in accordance with CCP 1174 unless you or the owner of the property pays the judgment creditor the reasonable cost of storage and takes possession of the personal property not later than 15 days after the time the judgment creditor takes possession of the premises. EXCEPTION IF RENTAL HOUSING UNIT WAS FORECLOSED. If the residential property that you are renting was sold in a foreclosure, you have additional time before you must vacate the premises. If you have a lease for a fixed term, such as for a year, you may remain in the property until the term is up. If you have a periodic lease or tenancy, such as from month-to-month, you may remain in the property for 90 days after receiving a notice to quit. A blank form Claim of Right to Possession and Notice of Hearing (form CP10) accompanies this writ. You may claim your right to remain on the property by filling it out and giving it to the sheriff or levying officer. EXCEPTION IF YOU WERE NOT SERVED WITH A FORM CALLED PREJUDGMENT CLAIM OF RIGHT TO POSSESSION. If you were not named in the Judgment for possession and you occupied the premises on the date on which the unlawful detainer case was filed, you may object to the enforcement of the judgment against you. You must complete the form Claim of Right to Possession and Notice of Hearing (form CP10) and give it to the sheriff or levying officer. A blank form accompanies this writ. You have this right whether or not the property you are renting was sold in a foreclosure. CLERK’S CERTIFICATE Date: Jan. 10, 2022 By: N. Eckman, Deputy 03/04, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25/2022 CN 26321

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00053848-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Kailey Ella Dobija filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Kailey Ella Dobija change to proposed name: Kailey Ella Inlow. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On April 19, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 12/28/2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. Rescheduled 02/28/2022 03/04, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25/2022 CN26320

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00007559-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Flora Fatima Castillo Vergara filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Flora Fatima Castillo Vergara change to proposed name: Fatima Castillo Vergara. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On April 19, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: Feb 28, 2022 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 03/04, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25/2022 CN26319

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 19NWLC47577 NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): James Marshall Parker, Marshal James Parker aka Marshall James Parker, et al. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Baruch C. Cohen, Esq., a Professional Law Corporation NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF LOS ANGELES Norwalk Courthouse 12720 Norwalk Blvd. Norwalk, CA 90650 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): MICHAEL N. BERKE (Bar# 81317) LAW OFFICE OF MICHAEL N. BERKE 25001 The Old Road Santa Clarita, CA 91381 Telephone: 661.259.1800 Fax: 661.259.1865 Date: (Fecha), 12/05/2019 Clerk by (Secretario), Sherri R. Carter Executive Officer / Clerk of the Court Virginia F. Owens, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26289

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00005554-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Torie Anne Cueto filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Torie Anne Cueto change to proposed name: Torie Anne Wiksell. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On April 05, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: Feb 14, 2022 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 02/18, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11/2022 CN 26282

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF SPOKANE In the Matter of the Estate of ALFRED E. BURGSTALLER, Deceased. No. PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS RCW 11.40.030 The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Date of first publication: February 18, 2022. Michael Burgstaller Personal Representative Attorney for Personal Representative: MICHELLE K. FOSSUM, WSBA #20249 SAYRE SAYRE & FOSSUM, P.S. Address for Mailing or Service: 201 West North River Drive, Suite 460 Spokane, Washington 99201-2262 (509) 325-7330 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26280

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00004594-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Jose Enrique Rodriguez-Marrero filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Jose Enrique Rodriguez-Marrero change to proposed name: Abdul Ghaffar Rodriguez. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On March 29, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: Feb 07, 2022 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 02/18, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11/2022 CN 26275

AMENDED ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00045623-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Misha Rodriguez on behalf of Alina Marie Wariner, a minor filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Alina Marie Wariner change to proposed name: Alina Marie Rodriguez. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On March 29, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: Feb 04, 2022 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 02/18, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11/2022 CN 26270

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00004897-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Melody Ann Mackay Baird aka Melody Ann Smith filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Melody Ann Mackay Baird aka Melody Ann Smith change to proposed name: Melody Ann Sharpe-Baird. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On March 29, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: Feb 08, 2022 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 02/11, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26262

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00004740-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Per Bertil Weldon Smith filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Per Bertil Weldon Smith change to proposed name: Bat Alexander Smith. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On March 29, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Feb 07, 2022 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 02/11, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26256

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00004178-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Christiaan Alexander de Cock filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Christiaan Alexander de Cock change to proposed name: Chris Alexander Gallo; b. Present name: Delia Nani de Cock change to proposed name: Delia Nani Gallo-Takayama; c. Present name: Alexander Christiaan de Cock change to proposed name: Alexander Christiaan Takayama; d. Present name: Elizabeth Winifred de Cock change to proposed name: Elizabeth Winifred Takayama. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On March 22, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Feb 02, 2022 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 02/11, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26242

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005081 Filed: Mar 01, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bummerrr Streetwear LLC B. Bummerrr Streetwear. Located at: 414 Jolina Way, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Bummerrr Streetwear LLC, 414 Jolina Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/25/2022 S/Christopher Holtkamp, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25/2022 CN 26323

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003807 Filed: Feb 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Terra Angels Institute; B. Terra Angels. Located at: 3662 Mount Vernon Ave., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Carlos Delgado-Perez, 3662 Mount Vernon Ave., Oceanside CA 92057; 2. Gracie Delgado-Perez, 3662 Mount Vernon Ave., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/14/2022 S/Gracie Delgado-Perez, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25/2022 CN 26322

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004877 Filed: Feb 25, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. K Russell & Co.. Located at: 3772 Mission Ave. #132, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2616 Mesa Dr., Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Information: 1. K Russell & Co. LLC, 2616 Mesa Dr., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/16/2022 S/Kendie Kowren, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25/2022 CN 26318

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004506 Filed: Feb 23, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Quigley’s Cottage. Located at: 4291 Dowitcher Way, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Julie Bollerud, 4291 Dowitcher Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/03/2021 S/Julie Bollerud, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25/2022 CN 26317

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004224 Filed: Feb 18, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Rustic Succulent. Located at: #5 East H St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Carlos Smith, #5 East H St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/18/2022 S/Carlos Smith, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25/2022 CN 26316

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004398 Filed: Feb 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CZ Imagery. Located at: 270 Mar Vista Dr., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. CZ Imagery LLC, 270 Mar Vista Dr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/22/2022 S/Connor Zablow, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25/2022 CN 26315

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004531 Filed: Feb 23, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DBK Electric. Located at: 1939 Country Grove Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Marc Prosi, 1939 Country Grove Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/23/2022 S/Marc Prosi, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25/2022 CN 26314

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004395 Filed: Feb 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TCMC, A JOINT VENTURE. Located at: 3231 Waring Ct. #Q, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Roland Barberio, 7231 Plaza De La Costa, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Karen Barberio-Kitts, 7462 Palm Ct., Pleasonton CA 94588; 3. Craig Barberio, 1014 Shafer St., Oceanside CA 92056; 4. Dean Barberio, 8167 Arthur St., Cotati CA 94931; 5. Debra King, 753 Matagual Dr., Vista CA 92083; 6. Gary Barberio, 228 Normandy Ln., Carlsbad CA 92008; 7. Gayle A. Ciaramicoli, 5 Esther Dr., Milford MA 01757; 8. Doreen R. Gord, 405 Delmonte Ave., Tillamook OR 97141; 9. Peggy E. Lagomarsini, 122 Greetree Dr., Crawford TX 76638; 10. Richard A. Ward, 5032 September St., San Diego CA 92110; 11. Brett O. Ward, 7043 Whitewater St., Carlsbad CA 92011; 12. Anne Kellog-Sharp, 1982 Deergrass Way, Carlsbad CA 92009; 13. Sondra Curtin, 3499 Seacrest Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008; 14. Jane M. Carter Successor Trustee The William & Cowell Trust, 205 W. 5th St. #106, Escondido CA 92025; 15. Maureen Andrews Trustee Andrews Family Trust, 2156 Guy St., San Diego CA 92103; 16. Helga Weickgenant, 862 Bell Espirit Cir., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Joint Venture. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/1973 S/Roland Barberio, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26313

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004378 Filed: Feb 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Head Over Hurdles. Located at: 428 A St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 232627, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Janet Kiddy LLC, 428 A St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/03/2022 S/Janet Kiddy, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26310

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004222 Filed: Feb 18, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CAVU Sports. Located at: 699 N. Vulcan Ave. #30, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Sheri Lynn Clarke, 699 N. Vulcan Ave. #30, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/Sheri L. Clarke, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26309

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004273 Filed: Feb 18, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Off Track Gallery. Located at: 937 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. San Dieguito Art Guild, 937 S. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/21/1967 S/Lin Holzinger, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26307

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004319 Filed: Feb 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alliyah and Things. Located at: 6210 Agee St. #238, San Diego CA 92122 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Alliyan Lorraine Wheaton, 6210 Agee St. #238, San Diego CA 92122. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Alliyah Wheaton, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26306

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003911 Filed: Feb 15, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sam Coop Art. Located at: 1843 5th Ave., San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Mailing Address: 4092 Crown Point Dr. #9, San Diego CA 92109. Registrant Information: 1. Samantha Cooper, 4092 Crown Point Dr. #9, San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Samantha Cooper, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26305

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004133 Filed: Feb 17, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MLT-N-UR-Mouth Jerk Chicken Bar. Located at: 737 Los Abrolitos, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Marilyn Louise Tirel, 737 Los Arbolitos, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Marilyn Louise Tirel, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26304

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003895 Filed: Feb 15, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Loving Ice Cream. Located at: 4481 Pala Rd., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Benjamin J. Magana, 4481 Pala Rd., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Benjamin J. Magana, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26303

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004055 Filed: Feb 16, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Juicy V’s Sweet Treats. Located at: 256 Alestar St. #1, Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Robert Lee DeHoyos, 256 Alestar St. #1, Vista CA 92084; 2. Vanessa Rosa Dolores, 256 Alestar St. #1, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Robert Lee DeHoyos, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26302

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004253 Filed: Feb 18, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Footesteps Exercise Physiology. Located at: 2335 Via Francisca #P, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Emily Foote, 2335 Via Francisca #P, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Emily Foote, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26301

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002784 Filed: Feb 02, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Apex Imaging Services. Located at: 720 Indigo Ct., Pomona CA 91767 Los Angeles County. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Hughes-Nelson Painting Inc., 720 Indigo Ct., Pomona CA 91767. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/2012 S/Kathleen J. Hargrave, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26300

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004201 Filed: Feb 18, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Instantly Lost Adventure Advisor. Located at: 1101 Portola St., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Sam Ray Barger, 1101 Portola St., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sam R. Barger, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26298

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004046 Filed: Feb 16, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Julian Beanies Upstairs; B. Beach Beanies; C. Bonfire. Located at: 2116 Main St., Julian CA 92036 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 272, Julian CA 92036. Registrant Information: 1. Knitting by Marilee, 2116 Main St. #2B, Julian CA 92036. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Marilee Chancey, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26297

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003430 Filed: Feb 09, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Olson Group. Located at: 3306 Donna Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jacob Olson, 3306 Donna Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jacob Olson, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26296

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003966 Filed: Feb 16, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. My Flying Car. Located at: 795 Avenida Cordoniz, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Morton Berger, 795 Avenida Codorniz, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/15/2022 S/Morton Berger, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26294

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003292 Filed: Feb 08, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LFC Ventures Inc., LCF Ventures Inc. Located at: 2856 Falling Water Ct., Chula Vista CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. LFC Ventures Inc., 2856 Falling Waters Ct., Chula Vista CA 91915. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/Vince Carrillo, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26293

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003291 Filed: Feb 08, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hu A Salon LLC; B. Hu A Salon. Located at: 921-923 S. Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Hu A Salon LLC, 921-923 S. Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/17/2021 S/Courtney Campbell, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26292

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003997 Filed: Feb 16, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coast Commercial Real Estate; B Coast Real Estate. Located at: 350 N. El Camino Real #A, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Johnston Property Management Inc., 350 N. El Camino Real #A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/04/1999 S/Ken Johnston, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26291

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003694 Filed: Feb 11, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alcala Builders. Located at: 389 Del Mar Ave., Chula Vista CA 91910 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cesar David Alcala Velazquez, 389 Del Mar Ave., Chula Vista CA 91910. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Cesar David Alcala Velazquez, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26290

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9001806 Filed: Jan 21, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. New Age Boutique. Located at: 646 Valley Ave. #A, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Veritium Inc., 646 Valley Ave. #A, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/17/2022 S/Isabelle Benziane, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11/2022 CN 26288

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003363 Filed: Feb 08, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dancing Dakotah Moon. Located at: 5183 Weymouth Way, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Sharon Davey, 5183 Weymouth Way, Oceanside CA 92057; 2. Redwing Runninghorse, 14822 Attboro Pl., Tustin CA 92780. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sharon Davey / Redwing Runninghorse, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11/2022 CN 26287

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003815 Filed: Feb 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Foundations. Located at: 4215 Gila Ave., San Diego CA 92117 San Diego. Mailing Address: 4231 Balboa Ave. #255, San Diego CA 92117. Registrant Information: 1. Shannon Melody Meza, 4215 Gila Ave., San Diego CA 92117; 2. Elena Rains, 2227 Frankfort St., San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Shannon Meza, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11/2022 CN 26286

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9001538 Filed: Jan 20, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Triangle Group. Located at: 4957 El Arco Iris, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 856, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. Registrant Information: 1. John Salazar, 4957 El Arco Iris, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/John Salazar, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11/2022 CN 26284

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002068 Filed: Jan 25, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. PWE Landscape. Located at: 4806 Glenhollow Cir., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Pacific West Environmental, 4806 Glenhollow Cir., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tracy Omori, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11/2022 CN 26279

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003639 Filed: Feb 11, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. [email protected] Located at: 750 Camino Magnifico, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Rahmatullah Jalili, 750 Camino Magnifico, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Rahmatullah Jalili, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11/2022 CN 26278

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003010 Filed: Feb 04, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Game-Changing Counseling Services. Located at: 4822 Neblina Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 2629, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Information: 1. Geriatric Counseling Services Inc., 4822 Neblina Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kimberly Lynn Shea, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11/2022 CN 26277

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9001965 Filed: Jan 25, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ACS Cropcare. Located at: 4011 Avenida de la Plata #301, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. ACS Environmental Inc., 4011 Avenida de la Plata #301, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Gary Omori, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11/2022 CN 26276

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002441 Filed: Jan 31, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blue Business Management. Located at: 837 Smith Dr., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 1463, Vista CA 92085. Registrant Information: 1. Genavieve Elaine Blue I’U, 837 Smith Dr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/06/2022 S/Genavieve Elaine Blue I’U, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11/2022 CN 26273

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003467 Filed: Feb 09, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soma Physical Therapy. Located at: 1740 La Costa Meadows Dr., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1245 San Pablo Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. Registrant Information: 1. Adam Pavlovich, 1245 San Pablo Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/15/2021 S/Adam Pavlovich, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11/2022 CN 26272

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003302 Filed: Feb 08, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ho’ ola Mana Reiki and Wellness; B. Happy Waggles Reiki for Pets. Located at: 108 Mangano Cir., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Claudia Veronica Yates, 108 Mangano Cir., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/24/2022 S/Claudia Veronica Yates, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11/2022 CN 26271

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003450 Filed: Feb 09, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Crochet. Located at: 2190 Chestnut Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Christine Franz, 2190 Chestnut Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/03/2022 S/Christine Franz, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11/2022 CN 26264

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002958 Filed: Feb 03, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. G10 Law; B. G10 Law, a Professional Law Corporation. Located at: 2792 Gateway Rd. #102, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. G10 Galuppo Law, a Professional Law Corporation, 2792 Gateway Rd. #102, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/04/2021 S/Louis A. Galuppo, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26261

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003120 Filed: Feb 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dynamo Design Group. Located at: 800 B Ave. #207, National City CA 91950 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Allan Simeon Manzano, 793 Caminito Francisco #6, Chula Vista CA 91913; 2. Ryan Martinez, 800 B Ave. #207, National City CA 91950. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/07/2022 S/Allan S. Manzano, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26259

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003143 Filed: Feb 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. No Probllamas; B. Do Rad Things; C. Aces & Anchors; D. Cardiff Dogs; E. Mr. Bodhi’s Grub & Scrub. Located at: 2057 Oxford Ave., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. No Probllamas LLC, 2057 Oxford Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/Robert Franklin Brackett III, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26258

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002453 Filed: Jan 31, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tidewater Media. Located at: 6359 Alexandri Cir., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Katie Bringuier, 6359 Alexandri Cir., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2017 S/Katie Bringuier, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26257

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002969 Filed: Feb 04, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Write Away Books. Located at: 2809 Via Pajaro, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 1681, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Information: 1. MarketBuilding Team LLC, 2809 Via Pajaro, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Robert P. Weinberg, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26255

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003197 Filed: Feb 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kick it Labs. Located at: 2003 S. El Camino Real #100, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Luis Herrera, 3358 Hollowtree Dr., Oceanside CA 92058; 2. Bruce Rojas, 801 Hillside Terrace, Vista CA 92084; 3. Victor Villa, 886 Vine St. #89, Oceanside CA 92054; 4. Ricardo Perez, 821 Arthur Ave., Oceanside CA 92057; 5. Jonathan Torres, 201 Country Club Ln. #10, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Victor Villa, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26254

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003123 Filed: Feb 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Innovative Appraisal Services; B. Isaiah Valdez Real Estate Services. Located at: 365 Walnut Ave. #F, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Isaiah Daniel Valdez, 365 Walnut Ave. #F, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Isaiah Daniel Valdez, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26252

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002687 Filed: Feb 01, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Frankie Dog Hosting. Located at: 4648 Narragansett Ave., San Diego CA 92107 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. John Wolfe Compton, 4648 Narragansett Ave., San Diego CA 92107. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/John Wolfe Compton, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26251

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002671 Filed: Feb 01, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Way Point Adventures. Located at: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #108A, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Scrotch LLC, 3511 Silverside Rd. #105, Wilmington DE 19810. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Woodin, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26250

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002864 Filed: Feb 03, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tres Calles Apartments. Located at: 748 3rd St., El Cajon CA 92021 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 230082, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Information: 1. Jan Matthews, Trustee for the By Pass Trust under Moorman Community Property Trust dated January 29, 1989, 743 3rd St., El Cajon CA 9201. This business is conducted by: Trust. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/29/1989 S/Jan Matthews, Trustee, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26249

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002077 Filed: Jan 26, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. First Grade Schoolhouse. Located at: 4407 Dorchester Pl., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mona Troxel, 4407 Dorchester Pl., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/31/2012 S/Mona Troxel, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26248

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002529 Filed: Jan 31, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Jewelers. Located at: 6985 El Camino Real #107, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Gems of La Costa LLC, 6985 El Camino Real #107, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Chad E. Coogan, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26246

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002776 Filed: Feb 02, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lourdes Mexican Food Cantina Inc. Located at: 1040 Carlsbad Village Dr. #210, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2113 San Elijo Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Information: 1. Lourdes Mexican Food Cantina Inc., 1040 Carlsbad Village Dr. #210, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Alejandro Parra, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26244

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002704 Filed: Feb 01, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Balboa Agency; B. Balboa Web Solutions. Located at: 640 Grand Ave. #D, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Vesynt LLC, 640 Grand Ave. #D, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/11/2022 S/Samuel Cohen, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26243