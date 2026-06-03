Legal Notices, June 5, 2026

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS san marcos CIVIC center Chambers Renovation – 1 Civic Center drive, San Marcos, CA 92069 PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that IDS Real Estate Group and the City of San Marcos (City) request proposals from qualified contractors for the above stated project. DESCRIPTION OF WORK The Work includes the renovation of the Chambers in the Civic Center. The work will occur at 1 Civic Center Drive. Contractors must meet or exceed the specifications and requirements stated in the Request for Proposal (RFP). CONTRACT TERM The Contractor shall diligently and continuously prosecute the work to completion, which shall be no later than August 31, 2026. DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSION OF PROPOSAL: All proposals must be received by the project construction manager via email no later than 12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2026. Late proposals will not be accepted. Proposing contractors are required to request a read receipt or a reply from the project construction manager for confirmation of delivery. Facsimile submittals are not acceptable. Proposals should be addressed to City of San Marcos c/o IDS Real Estate Group, Attn: Construction Manager, 785 J Street, San Diego, CA 92101. All proposals are to be electronic and shall be sent to: [email protected] PRE-SUBMITTAL MEETING AND SITE WALK: A mandatory pre-submittal meeting has been scheduled at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, Meet in the lobby of the Civic Center at 1 Civic Center Drive, San Marcos, CA 92069. The purpose of the pre-submittal meeting is to discuss the Scope of Work included in the RFP and answer questions proposers have relating to the RFP and/or the Contract. A mandatory site walk of the project will immediately follow the pre-submittal meeting. All proposers must attend the pre-submittal meeting and site walk. Failure to attend either of these events shall be cause for rejecting proposals. SUBMISSION OF PROPOSAL: A complete RFP package is available for download electronically from: https://spaces.hightail.com/space/lpggWYBTi3 It is the responsibility of the proposer to download and carefully review the contents of all documents provided in this RFP, including the addenda and any exhibits attached thereto. Proposers must provide a response to all components specified in this RFP. Incomplete proposals, proposals containing errors or inconsistencies, failure to comply with the submission requirements contained in the RFP, or other process or content errors or deficiencies may constitute cause for rejection. Submission of a proposal indicates acceptance by the proposer of the conditions contained in the RFP and the attachments thereto, unless clearly and specifically noted in the proposal and confirmed in the Contract executed between the Owner and the selected service provider. The Owner reserves the right to retain all proposals submitted and to use any idea(s) in a proposal regardless of whether that proposal is selected. PREVAILING WAGE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, pursuant to the San Marcos City Charter and the San Marcos Municipal Code, payment of prevailing wages and compliance with the California Labor Code Sections 1770 et seq is required for this project. The Contractor will be required to comply with all of the terms and conditions (including State General Prevailing Wage requirements) prescribed for Contractor performing public works construction projects. The California Department of Industrial Relations determines the general prevailing wage rates for the State and are available at the DIR website, http://www.dir.ca.gov, or from the City of San Marcos’ City Clerk Office. DIR REGISTRATION Under (SB 854), “contractors” are required to register with the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) on an annual basis (July 1-June 30). All contractors and subcontractors submitting bids will be required to have registered in advance with the (DIR) and must meet the minimum program qualifications necessary to be eligible to work on public works projects pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5 and Public Contract Code Section 4104. 06/05/2026, 06/12/2026 CN 32528

CITY OF VISTA NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the Chartered City of Vista, California, will hold a public hearing in the Vista Civic Center Council Chambers, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, on June 16, 2026, at 6:00 PM, to receive and consider all evidence and reports presented at said hearing and/or obtained previously relative to the following matter: PH1. P26-0027 – Small Animal Clinic – Dr. Raveneet Sandhu The applicant, Dr. Raveneet Sandhu, is requesting a Special Use Permit to establish a small animal clinic business located at 1310 E. Vista Way, Suite B. This project is categorically exempt from the requirement to prepare an environmental document pursuant to Section 15332 of the California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines, because the project is characterized as in-fill development meeting the conditions described in this section. PH2. P25-0159 – Residential Care Facility (16 beds) – Aaron Lazarus The applicant, Aaron Lazarus, is requesting an Amendment to a previously approved Special Use Permit (P21-0060) to allow for the construction of a 2,800 square foot building addition and to increase the capacity from eight (8) beds to sixteen (16) beds for a residential care facility for the elderly located at 682 Vale View Drive (APN: 166-741-07-00). This project has been determined to be exempt under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) in accordance with CEQA Guidelines Section 15301 – Existing Facilities, which applies to minor alterations of existing facilities that involve negligible or no expansion of use, such as “[a]dditions to existing structures provided that the addition will not result in an increase of more than 10,000 square feet if: (a) The project is in an area where all public services and facilities are available to allow for maximum development permissible in the General Plan; and (b) The area in which the project is located in not environmentally sensitive. PH3. P24-0164 – 552 West Bobier Drive Project – SWS Engineering, Inc. The project applicant, Michael Schweitzer for SWS Engineering, Inc., is requesting approval of a Mitigated Negative Declaration and Mitigation Monitoring and Reporting Program, Tentative Subdivision Map, and Site Development Plan to allow for the construction of 15 attached single-family residences and associated site improvements on an approximately 1.67-acre site located at 552 W. Bobier Drive (APN 161-030-07-00). NOTE: If you challenge this project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Vista at, or prior to, the public hearing. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES ARE INVITED to attend said hearing and express opinions on the matter outlined above. QUESTIONS regarding the above should be directed to the Planning Division, City Hall, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., or by telephoning the City’s Planning Division at (760) 639-6100. If you wish to send correspondence, the mailing address is: City of Vista, Planning Division, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, CA 92084. 06/05/2026 CN 32524

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (6/12, 6/26 etc.) 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMITS 1. PROJECT NAME: Prior ADU; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-008195-2025; FILING DATE: 07/02/2025; APPLICANT: Stephen John Prior and Lisa Katherine Prior ; LOCATION: 362 Hillcrest Dr. (APN: 216-081-21-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal development permit for the construction of a detached 1200-square-foot accessory dwelling unit; ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 3 (R3, Coastal Zone); ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines section 15303(a), which exempts the construction of ADUs in residential zones. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Esteban Cisneros, Contract Assistant Planner: (760) 943-2244 or [email protected] 2. PROJECT NAME: Belman ADU; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-007444-2024; FILING DATE: July 31, 2024; APPLICANT: Vicente Belman and Maria Caela Belman; LOCATION: 710 Snapdragon Street (APN: 258-390-09-02); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal Development Permit for the construction of a 559-square-foot attached accessory dwelling unit: ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 11 (R11), Coastal Overlay Zone and Special Study Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines section 15303(a), exempts the construction of a new accessory dwelling unit. The project meets these criteria. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Grant Yamamoto, Contract Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2785 or [email protected]. 3. PROJECT NAME: Oksanen Accessory Dwelling Unit; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-008399-2025; FILING DATE: September 24, 2025; APPLICANT: Jussi Oksanen; LOCATION: 755 Blossom Road (APN: 254-401-18); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A coastal development permit for the construction of a new attached 482-square-foot accessory dwelling unit; ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 3 (R3) Zone; Special Study, Cultural/Natural Resources, and Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from further environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303(a), which exempts the construction of a new accessory dwelling unit. The project meets this criterion. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historic resources are affected by the proposed project. STAFF CONTACT: Santos Perez, Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2799 or [email protected] 4. PROJECT NAME: Coleman ADU; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-008556-2025; FILING DATE: 12/03/2025; APPLICANT: Richard L. Coleman and Sandra H. Coleman; LOCATION: 352 Union St. (APN: 256-151-62-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal development permit for the construction of a detached 430-square-foot accessory dwelling unit; ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 3 (R3, Coastal Zone and Special Study Zone); ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines section 15303(a), which exempts the construction of ADUs in residential zones. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Esteban Cisneros, Contract Assistant Planner: (760) 943-2244 or [email protected] 5. PROJECT NAME: Sethi ADU 2; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-008665-2026; FILING DATE: 01/21/2026; APPLICANT: 1433 Hermes LLC.; LOCATION: 1435 Hermes Ave. (APN: 254-111-25-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal development permit for the construction of a detached 280-square-foot accessory dwelling unit; ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 8 (R-8, Coastal Zone); ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines section 15303(a), which exempts the construction of ADUs in residential zones. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Esteban Cisneros, Contract Assistant Planner: (760) 943-2244 or [email protected] 6. PROJECT NAME: Balour Drive Accessory Dwelling Units; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-008996-2026; FILING DATE: May 15, 2026; APPLICANT: Sean Woods; LOCATION: 1072 Balour Drive and 1078 Balour Drive (APN: 259-271-37); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A coastal development permit for the construction of two new 745-square-foot and 888-square-foot accessory dwelling units; ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 5 (R-5), Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines section 15303(a), which exempts the construction of ADUs in residential zones. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Santos Perez, Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2799 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, June 15, 2026, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular coastal development permit. The action of the Development Services Director, on all of the above items, may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 06/05/2026 CN 32520

CITY OF ENCINITAS FINANCE DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL Resolution No. 2026-52, Resolution No. 2026-53 and Resolution No. 2026-54 authorizing the annual indexed adjustments to the Cost of Services Schedule for Planning and Engineering User Fees and the Outdoor Dining Right-of-Way Usage Fee for Fiscal Year 2026-27. PLACE OF MEETING: City Hall– City Council Chambers 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PARA ASISTENCIA EN ESPAÑOL, POR FAVOR LLAME AL (760) 943-2150. Notice is hereby given that the City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at 6:00 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: DESCRIPTION: The City Council will consider adopting Resolutions 2026-52, 2026-53 and 2026-54 authorizing the annual indexed adjustments to the Cost of Services Schedule for Planning and Engineering User Fees and the Outdoor Dining Right-of-Way Usage Fee for Fiscal Year 2026-27. User Fees and the Outdoor Dining Right-of-Way Usage Fee are to be adjusted each fiscal year by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) of the San Diego Region for the prior calendar year. If adopted, the new fees will become effective on July 1, 2026. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The action before the City Council is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15061(b)(3) and Section 15378. STAFF CONTACT: Tom Gallup, Finance Director: (760) 633-2648 or [email protected]. Please contact the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2601 or by email at [email protected] with questions or to provide comments. The agenda report will be available on the Agendas and Webcasts webpage at least 72 hours prior to the public hearing at: https://www.encinitasca.gov/government/agendas-webcasts. The public may also provide comments at the Public Hearing on June 24, 2026. La presentación será en inglés. Llame al (760) 943-2150 antes del 24 de junio si necesita servicios de traducción durante la presentación. Para obtener más información, comuníquese con Tom Gallup, Director de Finanzas, por correo electrónico a [email protected]. Para asistencia en español, por favor llame al (760) 943-2150. 6/05/2026 CN 32515

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Wednesday, the 17th day of June 2026, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas City Council to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT NAME: Leucadia-Encinitas Farmers Market CASE NUMBER: APPEAL-009018-2026; FILING DATE: May 28, 2026; APPLICANT: Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Association; APPELLANT: John Bjorneby LOCATION: 675 Balour Drive (APN: 760-165-24); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider an appeal of the Zoning Administrator Notice of Decision No. 2026-49 of the Development Services Department for MULTI-008541-2025, AG-008598-2025, and CDPNF-008609-2025 for a certified farmers’ market use at Oak Crest Middle School.; ZONING/OVERLAY: P-SP Zone; Special Study Overlay Zone; Coastal Zone Overlay; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15311 (Class 11), which exempts the placement of minor structures accessory to existing institutional facilities. Class 11 exemptions include the placement of seasonal or temporary-use items such as mobile food units, portable restrooms, or similar items in generally the same location from time to time at sites designed for public use. The project meets these criteria. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Christina Rios, Associate Planner (760) 633-2794 or [email protected] This appeal will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any person who wishes to submit a written position with arguments, documents, exhibits, letters, photos, charts, diagrams, videos, etc., addressing the challenged determination MUST submit these to the City Clerk by 5:00 P.M. on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, seven calendar days prior to the public hearing. No new information will be considered by the City Council after this deadline. Upon filing with the City Clerk, those items will be available to the public. Any questions, please contact the City Clerk at (760) 633-2601. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the City Council may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 06/05/2026 CN 32513

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veterans status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the development services DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 18th day of June 2026, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT NAME: 1478 Neptune Avenue; CASE NUMBER: CDP-007869-2025; FILING DATE: January 30, 2025; APPLICANT: Chandra Slaven, Coastal Verite; LOCATION: 1478 Neptune Ave (254-040-26-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal development permit for construction of a new single family residence with an attached accessory dwelling unit; ZONING/OVERLAY: R-11 Zone, Special Study Overlay, Coastal Bluff Overlay Zone, Coastal appeal jurisidiction of the Coastal Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines section 15303(a) which exempts construction of a single-family dwelling unit in a residential zone from environmental review. The project is consistent with this exemption, as it proposes the construction of a single-family dwelling unit within a residential zone. No exceptions prescribed under Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines applies, and no historic resources are affected by the proposed project. STAFF CONTACT: Denise Russell, Principal Planner, (760) 633-2716 or [email protected]. An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 10th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council on an appeal may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 06/05/2026 CN 32512

NOTICE OF PUBLIC COMMENT OPPORTUNITY CITY OF ENCINITAS 2026 UPDATES TO THE 2023 STORMWATER BMP DESIGN MANUAL Public Notice is hereby given for an opportunity to provide public comment on the 2026 Updates to the 2023 City of Encinitas Stormwater BMP Design Manual. Comments will be accepted now through June 30th, 2026 at 5:00pm. The purpose of the Stormwater BMP Design Manual to assist the professional design community and the general public regarding the City’s standards, guidelines, and requirements for Stormwater BMP Design. This document is issued in compliance with the San Diego Regional Water Quality Control Board’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) Permit. The proposed redlined text of the 2026 updates to the 2023 Stormwater BMP Design Manual is available at City Hall, 505 South Vulcan Ave, Encinitas, CA 92024 and online at the City website under Engineering Public Notices or at this URL: https://www.encinitasca.gov/government/departments/applications-and-information/engineering-design-manual Please provide comments via the comment form located on the website link above, or email to [email protected] for consideration by City Staff. Written comments may also be sent to: City of Encinitas Attn: Ben Stryker 505 S. Vulcan Ave Encinitas, CA 92024 For further information, please contact the Engineering Department at 760-633-2770. 06/05/2026 CN 32499

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2026-06 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2026-06 titled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Authorizing an Amendment to the Contract Between the City Council of the City of Encinitas and the Board of Administration of the California Public Employees’ Retirement System.” Ordinance 2026-06 allows the City to amend its retirement contract, subject to governing body approval and an election of affected employees to approve an amendment to the contract between the Board of Administration of the California Public Employees Retirement System and the City Council of the City of Encinitas. Ordinance 2026-06 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held May 27, 2026, by the following vote: AYES: Ehlers, Lyndes, O’Hara, San Antonio, Shaffer. NAYS: None. ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the June 17, 2026, Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 p.m., in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The Ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Pete Weichers, City Clerk. 06/05/2026 CN 32493

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2026-05 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2026-05 titled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Amending Ordinance No. 2024-10, Certifying Speed Limits in the City of Encinitas by Adopting All Engineering and Traffic Surveys (E&TS) and Establishing a Comprehensive Street List for Lower Speed Limits, Pursuant to Provisions of Assembly Bill 43 (AB 43) and Assembly Bill 382 (AB 382).” Ordinance 2026-05 uses the 2025 Engineering and Traffic Survey results to implement AB 43 and AB 382 to establish or reaffirm lower speed limit modifications within the City. Ordinance 2026-05 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held April 22, 2026, and adopted on May 27, 2026, by the following vote: AYES: Ehlers, Lyndes, O’Hara, San Antonio, Shaffer. NAYS: None. ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The Ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Pete Weichers, City Clerk. 06/05/2026 CN 32492

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2026-09 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2026-09 titled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Amending Articles II and III of Encinitas Municipal Code, Chapter 14.40 Stopping, Standing, and Parking, to Create Time-Limited Parking Zone Regulations” Ordinance 2026-09 proposes an amendment to Chapter 14.40 to include additional codified language authorizing time-limited parking zones to address current and future parking needs citywide. Ordinance 2026-09 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held May 20, 2026, by the following vote: AYES: Ehlers, O’Hara, San Antonio, Shaffer. NAYS: Lyndes. ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the June 17, 2026, Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 p.m., in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The Ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Pete Weichers, City Clerk. 06/05/2026 CN 32489

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF JOINT PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL, CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT BOARD, CARLSBAD PUBLIC FINANCING AUTHORITY BOARD, COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION, AND CITY OF CARLSBAD ACTING AS THE SUCCESSOR TO THE REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY FY 2026-27 OPERATING BUDGET, STRATEGIC DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION INVESTMENT PROGRAM, CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM, GANN SPENDING LIMIT AND MASTER FEE SCHEDULE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Carlsbad City Council will hold a joint public hearing on Tuesday, June 16, 2026 at 5 p.m. in the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, to discuss and adopt the Fiscal Year 2026-27 Operating, Strategic Digital Transformation Investment Program and Capital Improvement Program Budgets and authorize Fiscal Year 2026-27 appropriations. This will include Operating, Strategic Digital Transformation Investment Program and Capital Improvement Program Budgets for the city; Operating and Capital Improvement Program Budgets for the Carlsbad Municipal Water District; and Operating Budgets for the Carlsbad Public Financing Authority, Carlsbad Housing Authority, the Successor Agency for the Carlsbad Redevelopment Agency and the city’s share of the Fiscal Year 2026-27 Operating and Capital Budget of the Encina Wastewater Authority. The City Council will also adopt the Gann Spending Limit for Fiscal Year 2026-27, changes to the Master Fee Schedule, adjustments to the City of Carlsbad’s FY 2026-27 Operating, Strategic Digital Transformation Investment Program and Capital Improvement Program Budgets and determine that the Fiscal Year 2026-27 Capital Improvement Program Budget is consistent with the General Plan and applicable Climate Action Plan measures and actions. Copies of the proposed budget and proposed fee changes are currently available for public inspection at the City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, and on the city’s website at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/departments/finance/city-budget/review-the-budget. The staff report will be available on the city’s website at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas on and after Friday, June 12, 2026. Those persons wishing to speak on this item are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. If you have any questions, please contact Finance Director Zach Korach in the Administrative Services Department at 442-339-2127 or [email protected]. This meeting can be viewed online at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas or on the city’s cable channel. In addition, written comments may be submitted to the City Council at or prior to the hearing via U.S. Mail to the attention of the Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, or via email to [email protected]. If you challenge the program budgets in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues raised by you or someone else at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. PUBLISH DATES: June 5 and June 12, 2026 | CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 06/05/2026, 06/12/2026 CN 32486

T.S. No. 145274-CA APN: 220-311-30-09 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 9/4/2001. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 6/26/2026 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 9/11/2001 as Instrument No. 2001-0651997 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: EVANGELINA RUIZ, A SINGLE WOMAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 500 RANCHEROS DRIVE #9, SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $64,686.98 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (855) 313-3319 or visit this Internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 145274-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 145274-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (855) 313-3319 CLEAR RECON CORP 3333 Camino Del Rio South, Suite 225 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 959807_145274-CA 06/05/2026, 06/12/2026, 06/19/2026 CN 32487

T.S. No. 143866-CA APN: 165-592-20-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 4/13/2022. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 6/22/2026 at 10:30 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 4/18/2022 as Instrument No. 2022-0168838 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: LEWIS A. WELLINS AND IRENE M. WELLINS, HUSBAND & WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3679 CAMEO DRIVE, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $695,742.30 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (855) 313-3319 or visit this Internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 143866-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 143866-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (855) 313-3319 CLEAR RECON CORP 3333 Camino Del Rio South, Suite 225 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 959683_143866-CA 05/29/2026, 06/05/2026, 06/12/2026 CN 32449

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 26CU029751N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Janine Marie Taylor filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Nathaniel John Alebachew Taylor change to proposed name: Nathaniel John Taylor. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 17, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 06/01/2026 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32525

NOTICE OF SALE In accordance with the provisions of the California Uniform Commercial Code, there being due and unpaid storage and other charges related to the storage for which Oceanside Terrace, LLC is entitled to a lien as Warehouse on the goods hereinafter described, and due notice having been given to those known to claim an interest, and the time specified in such notice for payment of such charges having expired, notice is hereby given that these goods will be sold at public auction at 221 N EL CAMINO REAL, SPACE 50, OCEANSIDE, California 92058 on June 29th, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. The following is a brief description of the property to be sold: A 1967 Paramount Mobilehome, Decal number ABH8115, Serial number A553GK20S23012XX, A553GK20S23012XXU, HUD Label/Insignia Number 214477, 214476, 52 feet in length, 20 feet in width. Said mobilehome and its contents will be sold “as is” and “where is,” and without any covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, mobilehome park approval, encumbrances (including taxes and fees owed to County or State) or any other matter whatsoever. Payment in the form of money order or cashier’s check must be made at the time of the sale. Purchase of the mobilehome by any bidder does not include any right of possession to the mobilehome space itself, any right to resell the home on-site, or to tenancy in the park. All bidders other than Warehouse lienholder must remove the mobilehome from the park by a licensed bonded contractor within 7 days. Please note that the sale may be cancelled at any time, up to and including the time of the sale. Name of Owners: The Estate of Robyn Lynn Hockenberry Amount Due: $3,950.46 Dated at Sunnyvale, California June 2, 2026. By: JUDY C. TSAI Attorney for Oceanside Terrace, LLC 06/05/2026, 06/12/2026 CN 32523

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (SEC. 6104, 6105 U.C.C.) Escrow No. 2885-DH Notice is hereby given to creditors of the within named Seller that a bulk sale is about to be made of the assets described below: The name(s) and business address(es) of the seller(s) are: SUBLUV, INC A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, 2183 VISTA WAY, STE B7, OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 The location in California of the chief executive office of the Seller is: SAME AS ABOVE As listed by the Seller, all other business names and addresses used by the seller within three years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the buyer are: NONE The name(s) and business address(es) of the buyer(s) are: DAL SERVICES LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, 2183 VISTA WAY, STE B7, OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 The assets to be sold are described in general as: FIXTURES, FURNISHINGS & EQUIPMENT which are located at: 2183 VISTA WAY, STE B7, OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 The business name used by the Seller at that location is : SUBMARINA OCEANSIDE WEST The anticipated date of the bulk sale is JUNE 23, 2026 at the office of: WARRANTY ESCROW SERVICE CORP, 410 S. MELROSE DR., STE. 101, VISTA, CA 92081 PHONE: (760) 434-1800 The bulk sale is subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2. If so subject, the name and address of the person with whom claims may be filed is: WARRANTY ESCROW SERVICE CORP, 410 S. MELROSE DR., STE. 101, VISTA, CA 92081 PHONE: (760) 434-1800 and the last date for filing claims shall be JUNE 22, 2026, which is the business day before the sale date specified above. Dated: MAY 26, 2026 DAL SERVICES LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, 5246064-PP TCN 6/5/26 CN 32522

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (UCC 6104 ET SEQ) Escrow No. 932603966 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to creditors of the within named seller that a bulk sale is about to be made of the assets described below. The names and business addresses of the seller are: HOTCAKES NO. 27, INC., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, 4253 OCEANSIDE BLVD, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 The location in California of the chief executive office of the seller(s) is: 4510 E. PACIFIC COAST HWY #290, LONG BEACH, CA 90804 As listed by the seller, all other business names and addresses used by the seller within three (3) years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the buyer are: NONE The names and addresses of the buyer are: OCEANSIDE 3215 INC., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, 8306 WILSHIRE BL. #5009, BEVERLY HILLS, CA 90211 The assets to be sold are described in general as: ALL FRANCHISE AGREEMENT, POS SYSTEMS, ALL OTHER ASSUMED CONTRACTS, ALL INVENTORIES ON HAND, ALL ASSUMED CONTRACT REFUNDS, ALL REBATES, ALL PERMITS, TO THE EXTEND ASSIGNABLE, ALL GOODWILL, ALL INTANGIBLES, ALL PETTY CASH and are located at: 4253 OCEANSIDE BLVD, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 The business name used by the seller at that location is IHOP #3215 The anticipated date of the bulk sale is JUNE 23, 2026 at the office of: COMMONWEALTH LAND TITLE COMPANY, 4400 MACARTHUR BLVD, SUITE 800, NEWPORT BEACH, CA 92260. This bulk sale is subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2. If so subject, the name and address of the person with who claims may be filed is: GRACE KIM, COMMONWEALTH LAND TITLE COMPANY, 4400 MACARTHUR BLVD, SUITE 800, NEWPORT BEACH, CA 92260, and the last date for filing claims by shall be JUNE 22, 2026, which is the business day before the sale date specified above. Dated: 5/15/2026 OCEANSIDE 3215 INC., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION,, BUYER 5245525-PP TCN 6/5/26 CN 32521

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (UCC 6104 ET SEQ) Escrow No. 932603966 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to creditors of the within named seller that a bulk sale is about to be made of the assets described below. The names and business addresses of the seller are: HOTCAKES NO. 8, INC., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, 9708 MISSION GEORGE ROAD, SANTEE, CA 92071 The location in California of the chief executive office of the seller(s) is: 4510 E. PACIFIC COAST HWY #290, LONG BEACH, CA 90804 As listed by the seller, all other business names and addresses used by the seller within three (3) years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the buyer are: NONE The names and addresses of the buyer are: SANTEE821 INC., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, 8306 WILSHIRE BL. #5009, BEVERLY HILLS, CA 90211 The assets to be sold are described in general as: ALL FRANCHISE AGREEMENT, POS SYSTEMS, ALL OTHER ASSUMED CONTRACTS, ALL INVENTORIES ON HAND, ALL ASSUMED CONTRACT REFUNDS, ALL REBATES, ALL PERMITS, TO THE EXTEND ASSIGNABLE, ALL GOODWILL, ALL INTANGIBLES, ALL PETTY CASH and are located at: 1806 OCEANSIDE BLVD., OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 The business name used by the seller at that location is IHOP #821 The anticipated date of the bulk sale is JUNE 23, 2026 at the office of: COMMONWEALTH LAND TITLE COMPANY, 4400 MACARTHUR BLVD, SUITE 800, NEWPORT BEACH, CA 92260. This bulk sale is subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2. If so subject, the name and address of the person with who claims may be filed is: GRACE KIM, COMMONWEALTH LAND TITLE COMPANY, 4400 MACARTHUR BLVD, SUITE 800, NEWPORT BEACH, CA 92260, and the last date for filing claims by shall be JUNE 22, 2026, which is the business day before the sale date specified above. Dated: 5/15/2026 SANTEE821 INC., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, BUYER 5243185-PP TCN 6/5/26 CN 32519

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (UCC 6104 ET SEQ) Escrow No. 932603966 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to creditors of the within named seller that a bulk sale is about to be made of the assets described below. The names and business addresses of the seller are: HOTCAKES NO. 29, INC., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, 1806 OCEANSIDE BLVD., OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 The location in California of the chief executive office of the seller(s) is: 4510 E. PACIFIC COAST HWY #290, LONG BEACH, CA 90804 As listed by the seller, all other business names and addresses used by the seller within three (3) years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the buyer are: NONE The names and addresses of the buyer are: OCEANSIDE 820 INC., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, 8306 WILSHIRE BL. #5009, BEVERLY HILLS, CA 90211 The assets to be sold are described in general as: ALL FRANCHISE AGREEMENT, POS SYSTEMS, ALL OTHER ASSUMED CONTRACTS, ALL INVENTORIES ON HAND, ALL ASSUMED CONTRACT REFUNDS, ALL REBATES, ALL PERMITS, TO THE EXTEND ASSIGNABLE, ALL GOODWILL, ALL INTANGIBLES, ALL PETTY CASH and are located at: 1806 OCEANSIDE BLVD., OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 The business name used by the seller at that location is IHOP #820 The anticipated date of the bulk sale is JUNE 23, 2026 at the office of: COMMONWEALTH LAND TITLE COMPANY, 4400 MACARTHUR BLVD, SUITE 800, NEWPORT BEACH, CA 92260. This bulk sale is subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2. If so subject, the name and address of the person with who claims may be filed is: GRACE KIM, COMMONWEALTH LAND TITLE COMPANY, 4400 MACARTHUR BLVD, SUITE 800, NEWPORT BEACH, CA 92260, and the last date for filing claims by shall be JUNE 22, 2026, which is the business day before the sale date specified above. Dated: 5/15/2026 OCEANSIDE 820 INC., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, BUYER 5243184-PP TCN 6/5/26 CN 32518

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (UCC 6104 ET SEQ) Escrow No. 932603966 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to creditors of the within named seller that a bulk sale is about to be made of the assets described below. The names and business addresses of the seller are: HOTCAKES NO. 7, INC., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, 1301 E. VALLEY PKWY, ESCONDIDO, CA 92027 The location in California of the chief executive office of the seller(s) is: 4510 E. PACIFIC COAST HWY #290, LONG BEACH, CA 90804 As listed by the seller, all other business names and addresses used by the seller within three (3) years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the buyer are: NONE The names and addresses of the buyer are: ESCONDIDO 3101 INC., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, 8306 WILSHIRE BL. #5009, BEVERLY HILLS, CA 90211 The assets to be sold are described in general as: ALL FRANCHISE AGREEMENT, POS SYSTEMS, ALL OTHER ASSUMED CONTRACTS, ALL INVENTORIES ON HAND, ALL ASSUMED CONTRACT REFUNDS, ALL REBATES, ALL PERMITS, TO THE EXTEND ASSIGNABLE, ALL GOODWILL, ALL INTANGIBLES, ALL PETTY CASH, TANGIBLE PERSONAL PROPERTY, LEASEHOLD INTERESTS and are located at: 1301 E. VALLEY PKWY, ESCONDIDO, CA 92027 The business name used by the seller at that location is IHOP #3101 The anticipated date of the bulk sale is JUNE 23, 2026 at the office of: COMMONWEALTH LAND TITLE COMPANY, 4400 MACARTHUR BLVD, SUITE 800, NEWPORT BEACH, CA 92260. This bulk sale is subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2. If so subject, the name and address of the person with who claims may be filed is: GRACE KIM, COMMONWEALTH LAND TITLE COMPANY, 4400 MACARTHUR BLVD, SUITE 800, NEWPORT BEACH, CA 92260, and the last date for filing claims by shall be JUNE 22, 2026, which is the business day before the sale date specified above. Dated: 5/15/2026 ESCONDIDO 3101 INC., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, BUYER 5243176-PP TCN 6/5/26 CN 32517

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE AND OF INTENTION TO TRANSFER ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE LICENSE(S) (UCC Sec. 6101 et seq. and B & P Sec. 24073 et seq.) Escrow No. 9932-NL NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a bulk sale of assets and a transfer of alcoholic beverage license(s) is about to be made. The name(s) and business address of the seller(s)/licensee(s) are: HECTOR LOPEZ DE LA FUENTE, MARCO ANTELMO GUZMAN-PARRA, MONICA PAOLA DE LA FUENTE, 634 N ESCONDIDO BLVD, ESCONDIDO, CA 92025 Doing business as: TAQUERIA LA TAKIZA All other business names(s) and address(es) used by the seller(s)/licensee(s) within the past three years, as stated by the seller(s)/licensee(s), is/are: NONE The name(s) and address of the buyer(s)/applicant(s) is/are: THE TAKIZA INC, 634 N ESCONDIDO BLVD, ESCONDIDO, CA 92025 The assets being sold are generally described as: ABC LICENSE AND INVENTORY and is/are located at: TAQUERIA LA TAKIZA, 634 N ESCONDIDO BLVD, ESCONDIDO, CA 92025 The type of license and license no. to be transferred is/are: 41-485055 ON-SALE BEER AND WINE-EATING PLACE now issued for the premises located at: SAME The bulk sale and transfer of the alcoholic beverage license(s) is/are intended to be consummated at the office of: BENNETT ESCROW SERVICES INC, 332 N. RIVERSIDE AVE, RIALTO, CA 92376 and the anticipated sale date is JUNE 23, 2026 The purchase price or consideration in connection with the sale of the business and transfer of the license, is the sum of $100,000.00, including inventory estimated at $2,000.00, which consists of the following: $70,000.00 DEMAND NOTE, $30,000.00 PROMISSORY NOTE It has been agreed between the seller(s)/licensee(s) and the intended buyer(s)/transferee(s), as required by Sec. 24073 of the Business and Professions code, that the consideration for transfer of the business and license is to be paid only after the transfer has been approved by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Dated: 04/27/2026 HECTOR LOPEZ DE LA FUENTE, MARCO ANTELMO GUZMAN-PARRA, MONICA PAOLA DE LA FUENTE, Seller(s)/Licensee(s) THE TAKIZA INC, Buyer(s)/Applicant(s) 5243167-PP TCN 6/5/26 CN 32516

Notice of Public Sale of Personal Property Pursuant to the California Self-Storage Facility Act (B & P Code 21700 et seq.) The undersigned will sell at public auction on or after 06/30/2026 at 12:00 P.M., 2936 San Luis Rey Rd, Oceanside, Ca 92058 personal property, including furniture, appliances, office equipment, clothing, tools, toys and/or other household and misc. items stored by the following person Cosme Aguilar, Wilmarie Angely Unit 039 Goldman, Mary Ann Unit 055 Arsala, Adam Unit 058 Dye, David Wesley Jr Unit 103 Antunovic, Zachary Steven Unit 131 Uhrig, James John Unit 138 Trocinski, Kristin Marie Unit 146 Andrade, Brittany Unit 162 Campa, Chelsea Unit 170 Yamashiro, Renay Melanie Unit 210 Diodato, Sondra Unit 308 Jones, Felix Hardeman Unit 312 Owner reserves the right to bid at the sale. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid for at the time of purchase. All purchased goods are sold “as-is” and must be removed at the time of sale. Sales subject to prior cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this 06/05/26 and 06/12/2026. Magna & Magna, Inc. dba: Oceanside Self Storage (323) 721-1621 Mark D. Magna, Pres. 6/5, 6/12/26 CNS-4049031# CN 32514

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 26CU029624C TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Kalya de Leon Duong filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Kayla de Leon Duong change to proposed name: Kayla de Leon. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 15, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. C-61 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101 Central Division, Hall of Justice. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.)

NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 06/01/2026 Michael S. Groch Judge of the Superior Court 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32507

Storage Lien Sale This sale is being conducted pursuant to the California Self Storage Lien Act due to unpaid rent and charges, leading to the enforcement of a Lien on personal property within the storage units. Tenants have the right to redeem their property by paying the outstanding lien amount and associated expenses before the sale. The personal property from the listed storage units will be sold through online competitive bidding at www.storagetreasures.com All Storage Encinitas 860 Regal Road Encinitas CA 92024 760-436-2338 Auction Date:06/20/2026 Auction Time: ending at 9:00am Tenant Unit and Name: BU097 Rudy Lopez Cano CL031 Carmela Moreno FL132 Carmela Moreno 06/05/2026 CN 32498

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 26CU028589C TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Kalya de Leon Duong fka Kayla de Leon on behalf of minors filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Laylani Kay de Leon Duong change to proposed name: Laylani Kay de Leon. b. Present name: Lance Thai de Leon Duong change to proposed name: Lance de Leon. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 14, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. C-61 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101 Central Division, Hall of Justice. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 05/27/2026 Michael S. Groch Judge of the Superior Court 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32497

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice SecureSpace Self Storage Vista located at 220 Huff St Vista CA 92083 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 6/24/26 at 2:30 PM. Edward Morefield; Jessica Jones; Daniel Ocampo-Fabian; Faith Weber; Manuel Conde; Kyle Solon; Orville Davis; Lauren Fratianne. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32488

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. The Online Auction will be held on Friday – June 12, 2026 at 1:00 pm. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. G221 – Ashley Snow-Lerps 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32481

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF SUSAN MARTHA SEGER Case# 26PE001271C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Susan Martha Seger. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Lisa Seger, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Lisa Seger be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: June 23, 2026; Time: 10:00 a.m.; in Dept.: 501, Remote Hearing. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Karen L. Goldman 11260 Wilbur Ave., Ste 102 Porter Ranch CA 91326 Telephone: 818.347.9900 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32478

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 26CU028053N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Loren Hudie & Patrick Hudie filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Charlotte Hazel Hudie change to proposed name: Caroline Hazel Hudie. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 10, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 05/22/2026 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32462

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT VICTOR HUGO ROCHA, an individual doing business as M15 Plastering: and Does 1-10 YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF; Mission El Camino LLC; Burger King Corporation and Puja Restaurant Group Inc. The name and address of the court is: Superior Court County of San Diego, North County Division, 325 S. Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081 CASE NUMBER: 24CU030858N. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney is Douglas C. Heumann, 3132 Tiger Run Ct. Ste 106, Carlsbad CA 92010; phone 760-450-6785. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT on September 4, 2026 at 1:30 PM in Department N-31 Superior Court County of San Diego, North County Division, 325 S. Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, Petitioners Mission El Camino LLC, Burger King Corporation, and Puja Restaurant Group, Inc. will request an order for attorney fees pursuant to Civ. Code §8488 for attorney fees after the court granted an order releasing the property subject to the above referenced action from the mechanic’s liens filed by VICTOR HUGO ROCHA dba M15 Plastering. 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32415

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9012136 Filed: May 29, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Katerina Belesi. Located at: 11170 Taloncrest Way #56, San Diego CA 92126 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 05/29/2026 and assigned File # 2024-9018359. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Aikaterini Belesi, 11170 Taloncrest Way #56, San Diego CA 92126. The Business is Conducted by: An Individual. S/Aikaterini Belesi, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32531

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9012324 Filed: Jun 02, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. GC Masonry. Located at: 1321 E. Indian Rock Rd., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 04/27/2023 and assigned File # 2023-9009393. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Guzman Gaytan Cruz, 1321 E. Indian Rock Rd., Vista CA 92084. The Business is Conducted by: An Individual. S/Guzman Gaytan Cruz, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32530

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012212 Filed: Jun 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Swift and Sparrow Press; B. Real Life Professional Organizing. Located at: 1079 Shadowridge Dr. #81, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Bethel Joy Swift-Munoz, 1079 Shadowridge Dr. #81, Vista Ca 92081; 2. Jesus Munoz Lorca, 1079 Shadowridge Dr. #81, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/01/2019 S/Bethel Joy Swift-Munoz, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32529

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012178 Filed: Jun 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Orientation Publishing. Located at: 29668 Hoxie Ranch Rd., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Christopher Thomas Ingram, 29668 Hoxie Ranch Rd., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/01/2026 S/Christopher T. Ingram, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32527

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011042 Filed: May 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Commonplace. Located at: 1037 Golden Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jean Andrea Herold, 1037 Golden Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jean Andrea Herold, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32526

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012207 Filed: Jun 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AlinaStretching. Located at: 10940 Scripps Ranch Blvd. #2D, San Diego CA 92131 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Alina Urbanovich, 10940 Scripps Ranch Blvd. #2D, San Diego CA 92131. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/01/2026 S/Alina Urbanovich, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32511

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012249 Filed: Jun 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nomad Organizing. Located at: 3790 Manchester Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ariuna Munkueva, 3790 Manchester Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ariuna Munkueva, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32510

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012100 Filed: May 29, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific View AI. Located at: 357 Chestnut Ave. #12, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. George William Resch Jr., 357 Chestnut Ave. #12, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/George William Resch Jr., 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32509

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012111 Filed: May 29, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Concierge Fitness; B. Crown Coast Living. Located at: 2101 Manchester Ave. #H Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ingrid Johnson, 2101 Manchester Ave. #H, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/02/2014 S/Ingrid Johnson, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32508

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011959 Filed: May 28, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. FO Supply. Located at: 1747 Sorrel Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Pamela Day Designs, Inc., 1747 Sorrel Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Gregory Day, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32506

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011295 Filed: May 19, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Proactive Therapy Partners. Located at: 2177 Salk Ave. #175, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 231026, Encinitas CA 92023-1026. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sharon Kathleen Thompson, PO Box 231026, Encinitas CA 92023-1026. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Sharon Kathleen Thompson, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32505

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012170 Filed: May 29, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Malibu Terra Studio. Located at: 7045 Surfbird Cir., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Renata Tylka, 7045 Surfbird Cir., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/29/2026 S/Renata Tylka, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32504

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011886 Filed: May 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gnomo Nation. Located at: 13370 Tiverton Rd., San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Margaret Hazel Easton, 13370 Tiverton Rd., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/26/2026 S/Margaret Hazel Easton, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32503

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011934 Filed: May 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Earth & Elixir. Located at: 1037 Gardena Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Reyna Christina Bailey, 1037 Gardena Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Reyna C. Bailey, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32502

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011537 Filed: May 21, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Totalis. Located at: 2344 Caringa Way #C, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Saba Pasha, 2344 Caringa Way #C, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Saba Pasha, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32501

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010790 Filed: May 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Healing Sanctuary RSF. Located at: 18029 Calle Ambiente #506, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92091 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 675 Kellogg St., San Marcos CA 92078. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Acupuncture RSF Inc., 675 Kellogg St., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/21/2021 S/Chelsie Black, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32500

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011782 Filed: May 26, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sacred Chaos Doula Services. Located at: 612 Birch Dr., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Christina Michele Karlstromer, 612 Birch Dr., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Christina Michele Karlstromer, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32496

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012029 Filed: May 28, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Talaria Tactics. Located at: 1354 Hermes Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Austin Cassidy, 1354 Hermes Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/27/2026 S/Austin Cassidy, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32495

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012059 Filed: May 29, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Squeeze. Located at: 1253 Linalda Dr., El Cajon CA 92021 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kelly Sue Olsen, PO Box 2042, El Cajon CA 92021; 2. Raymond James Olsen, PO Box 2042, El Cajon CA 92021. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kelly S. Olsen, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32494

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011447 Filed: May 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grow SD Agave. Located at: 991 Loma Santa Fe Dr. #C 457, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Bertz LLC, 991 Santa Fe Dr. #C 457, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/19/2026 S/Alberto Nunez, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32491

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011243 Filed: May 18, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MedEx For Vets. Located at: 863 Bowsprit Rd. #304, Chula Vista CA 91914 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. MedEx Nursing Corp, 863 Bowsprit Rd. #304, Chula Vista CA 91914. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Annalisa Chery, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32490

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011368 Filed: May 19, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stillings Technology Group; B. Stillings Technology Services. Located at: 8011 Sitio Caucho, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1084 N. El Camino Real #B-267, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Stillings Technology Group LLC, 1084 N. El Camino Real #B-267, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2026 S/Alex B. Stillings, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32485

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011757 Filed: May 26, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 78 Electric. Located at: 755 Oleander Pl., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. John Houston Blackburn, 755 Oleander Pl., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/John Houston Blackburn, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32484

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011124 Filed: May 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TERI Common Grounds Cafe & Coffee Bar. Located at: 555 Deer Springs Rd. Bldg. 1, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. T.E.R.I., INC., 251 Airport Rd., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/William Mara, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32482

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010071 Filed: May 05, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Par Four Marketing. Located at: 1130 Island View, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 385, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. John Stephen Burroughs, PO Box 385, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2015 S/John S. Burroughs, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32480

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010617 Filed: May 12, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Leucadian. Located at: 1542 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Community Fabric, LLC, 1542 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/18/2021 S/David Shapiro, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32479

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011553 Filed: May 21, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Scott’s Automotive. Located at: 1508 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Scott’s Automotive Inc., 1508 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/20/1996 S/Scott R. Dailey, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32477

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010431 Filed: May 08, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KMOB1003 Global Media. Located at: 2772 Gateway Rd, #200, San Marcos CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1346 La Honda Dr., Escondido CA 92027. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Pamela Faye Nichols, 1346 La Honda Dr., Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/06/2026 S/Pamela Faye Nichols, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32471

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011205 Filed: May 18, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Breakthrough Speech Language and Feeding Therapy. Located at: 830 Wild Lilac Cir., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Amanda Barbara Roland, 830 Wild Lilac Cir., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Amanda Barbara Roland, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32469

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011407 Filed: May 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Golden Boy Records. Located at: 1790 Troy Ln., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Edward John Gurren, 1790 Troy Ln., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/15/1984 S/Edward John Gurren, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32468

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011635 Filed: May 22, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. West Coast Flooring Center. Located at: 2105 Industrial Ct., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. E&C Flooring, Inc., 2105 Industrial Ct., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/22/2026 S/Kelley Kruger Manion, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32467

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010121 Filed: May 05, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Baseline Electric. Located at: 2160 Oak Hill Dr., Escondido CA 92027 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Brett Eric Tyler Villalobos, 2160 Oak Hill Dr., Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/19/1998 S/Brett Eric Tyler Villalobos, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32466

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011706 Filed: May 22, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sugaring Carlsbad; B. My Sugarbush Studio; C. Sugaring You; D. The Sugarbush Studio. Located at: 1822 Marron Rd. #A, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Katalina Ramirez, 2171 S. El Camino Real #101, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Katalina Ramirez, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32465

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9011485 Filed: May 21, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Scion Carlsbad. Located at: 5424 Paseo del Norte, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: 6030 Avenida Encinas #200, Carlsbad CA 92011. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 12/19/2024 and assigned File # 2024-9024925. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Oceanside Auto Country Inc., 6030 Avenida Encinas #200, Carlsbad CA 92011. The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/Ivan Mendelson, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32464

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011606 Filed: May 22, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wild Form Landscape. Located at: 4855 Coronado Ave., San Diego CA 92107 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Connor Bass, 4855 Coronado Ave., San Diego CA 92107. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/21/2026 S/Connor Bass, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32463

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011304 Filed: May 19, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lu Social. Located at: 4238 Vista Panorama Way #207, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 603 Seagaze Dr. #280, Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Michael Woodworth, 4238 Vista Panorama Way #207, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Woodworth, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32461

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011302 Filed: May 19, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rootworth. Located at: 16486 Bernardo Center Dr. #218, San Diego CA 92128 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 603 Seagaze Dr. #280, Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Natural Solutions Acupuncture Inc., 603 Seagaze Dr. #280, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/19/2026 S/Michael Woodworth, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32460

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011250 Filed: May 18, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. C.O.C. Network. Located at: 7200 Saranac St. #46, La Mesa CA 91942 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dylan William Altman, 7200 Saranac St. #46, La Mesa CA 91942. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2026 S/Dylan William Altman, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32459

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011494 Filed: May 21, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlos the Handyman. Located at: 26741 Banbury Dr., Valley Center CA 92082 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Carlos B. Funes, 26741 Banbury Dr., Valley Center CA 92082. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/21/2026 S/Carlos B. Funes, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32456

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010011 Filed: May 04, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Atlantic Travel & Real Estate. Located at: 7891 Sitio Abeto, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Fatemeh S. Samii, 7891 Sitio Abeto, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/1994 S/Fatemeh S. Samii, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32455

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011448 Filed: May 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nexus Emergency Alert. Located at: 3344 Seacrest Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Return on Media Inc., 3344 Seacrest Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Peter Suarez, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32454

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011168 Filed: May 18, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RealSID; B. Real SID. Located at: 1823 Olympus Loop Dr., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mathew Bradley Berson, 1823 Olympus Loop Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2026 S/Mathew Bradley Berson, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32453

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008567 Filed: Apr 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Front Paige Talent LLC. Located at: 2638 Auralie Dr., Escondido CA 92025 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Front Paige Talent LLC, 2638 Auralie Dr., Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/26/2024 S/Courtney Wheelock, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32439

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009178 Filed: Apr 23, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Films Unlimited. Located at: 11633 Sorrento Valley Rd. #2B, San Diego CA 92121 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 927781, San Diego CA 92192. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Films Ultd Spots Inc., PO Box 927781, San Diego CA 92192. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/07/2023 S/Richard Avina, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32438

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009551 Filed: Apr 28, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Roxy Encinitas; B. The Roxy Encinitas. Located at: 517 S. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. MPCS LLC, 517 S. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/24/2016 S/Mark Dobbins, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32437

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009550 Filed: Apr 28, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Arcana; B. Arcana Encinitas. Located at: 509 S. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. MPCS LLC, 517 S. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Mark Dobbins, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32436

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011212 Filed: May 18, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Shivananda Media. Located at: 650 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #132, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Shivananda Incorporated, 650 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #132, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2026 S/Catherine A. Chase, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32433

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010661 Filed: May 12, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. One Stop Sound. Located at: 905 Caminito Madrigal #D, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Nicholas William McAllister, 905 Caminito Madrigal #D, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Nicholas William McAllister, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32432

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010470 Filed: May 08, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Papelitos Creations. Located at: 11405 Ocean Ridge Way, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Marjorie Barker, 11405 Ocean Ridge Way, San Diego CA 92130; B. John Edward Barker, 11405 Ocean Ridge Way, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/21/2026 S/Marjorie Barker, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32430

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011229 Filed: May 18, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kindred Sol. Located at: 9341 Hillery Dr., San Diego CA 92126 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 9341 Hillery Dr. #16105, San Diego CA 92126. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Chandelle Maryn Bernard, 9341 Hillery Dr. #16105, San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Chandelle Maryn Bernard, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32426

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011159 Filed: May 18, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wild Woods Golf and Game Lounge. Located at: 1325 Grand Ave. #105, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Shootz San Marcos, LLC, 1325 Grand Ave. #105, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Erin Hayden, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32425

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010742 Filed: May 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. PM Industrial Supply Co; B. PM Industrial. Located at: 1386 Poinsettia Ave. #E, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 9613 Canoga Ave., Chatsworth CA 91311. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Marin Supply Co of California Inc, 9613 Canoga Ave., Chatsworth CA 91311. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/01/1969 S/Zachary Gerin, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32424

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010326 Filed: May 07, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Atessa Co. Located at: 3315 Dorado Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 130323, Carlsbad CA 92013. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Atessa Consulting LLC, PO Box 130323, Carlsbad CA 92013. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ashley Sheurs, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32423

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011036 Filed: May 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rymo’s Drum World. Located at: 3345 Del Rio Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rymo Music Inc., 3345 Del Rio Ct, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ryan C. Moran, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32422

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009816 Filed: Apr 30, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Millan Power Systems. Located at: 1073 Reinhart St., San Jacinto CA 92583 Riverside. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jose Ignacio Millan, 1073 Reinhart St., San Jacinto CA 92583. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/28/2026 S/Jose Ignacio Millan, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32419

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008873 Filed: Apr 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. GIAI Analytics. Located at: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104-623, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Green Innovative Analytics, 7040 Avenida Encinas #104-623, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Sarah Green, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32418

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008448 Filed: Apr 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ember Event Co. Located at: 11130 Taloncrest Way #13, San Diego CA 92126 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Michael Ippolito, 11130 Taloncrest Way #13, San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Ippolito, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32417

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011106 Filed: May 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Barrel Bouquet; B. Sanora. Located at: 235 Coneflower St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Bianca Raquel Marquez Silva, 235 Coneflower St., Encinitas CA 92024; Dayton Gray Silva, 235 Coneflower St, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2026 S/Bianca Raquel Marquez Silva, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32416

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010644 Filed: May 12, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. IV Nutrition Oceanside. Located at: 3613 Ocean Ranch Blvd. #101/102, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 3231 Business Park Dr., Vista CA 92081. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Hughes Legacy Holdings Inc., 982 Pippin Ct., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jamie Hughes, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32414

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010031 Filed: May 04, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sancho Surf Co. Located at: 1556 Thomas Ave. #1, San Diego CA 92109 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Benito Lopez, 1556 Thomas Ave. #1, San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Benito Lopez, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32413

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011062 Filed: May 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hydrex Pest Control Co. of San Diego; B. Hydrex Pest Control Co. of La Jolla; C. Hydrex Pest Control Co. of Del Mar; D. Hydrex Pest Control Co. of Encinitas; E. Hydrex Pest Control Co. of Chula Vista; F. Hydrex Pest Control Co. of Poway; G. Hydrex Pest Control Co. of Carlsbad. Located at: 9530 Dowdy Dr., San Diego CA 92126 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 261127. San Diego CA 92196. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Demco Enterprises I, Inc., PO Box 658, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2026 S/Jonathan Kaplan, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32412

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011064 Filed: May 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wolfpack Travel Softball Club; Wolfpack Softball Club. Located at: 105 Copperwood Way #J, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jaymson Matthew Villa, 105 Copperwood Way #J, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jaymson Matthew Villa, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32411

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011063 Filed: May 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jamyson Co Public Insurance Adjusting Client Trust Account; B. Jamyson Company Public Insurance Adjusting. Located at: 2191 S. El Camino Real #207, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jamyson Public Adjusters LLC, 2191 S. El Camino Real #207, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/07/2007 S/Jamyson Villa, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32410

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011052 Filed: May 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Anonima Studios. Located at: 1215 26th St., San Diego CA 92102 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jacquelin Haydee Mujica, 1215 26th St., San Diego CA 92102. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jacquelin Haydee Mujica, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32408

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010669 Filed: May 12, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lucid Acupuncture & Holistic Wellness. Located at: 251 Seeman Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Naila Tarek Gamel, 251 Seeman Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Naila Tarek Gamel, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32407

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009362 Filed: Apr 24, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Always True Plumbing. Located at: 4570 Cove Dr. #D, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tynan Jay Truesdill, 4570 Cove Dr. #D, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Tynan Jay Truesdill, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32406

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010468 Filed: May 08, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Enhance Cosmetic Dentistry. Located at: 1000 Aviara Pkwy #130, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 749 Sherwood Dr., Oceanside CA 92058. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. KRISTINA PADILLA, D.D.S. INC., 749 Sherwood Dr., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kristina Padilla, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32405

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010083 Filed: May 05, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. PSM Details. Located at: 3609 Alander Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dominic Michael McCausland, 3609 Alander Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/26/2026 S/Dominic Michael McCausland, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32403

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010231 Filed: May 06, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aryana Design Co. Located at: 1612 Aryana Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Stafford Consulting and Design LLC, 1612 Aryana Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ashley Stafford, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32402

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010883 Filed: May 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. International Mercantile. Located at: 5115 Avenida Encinas #C, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cameron Wolf Morhous, 5115 Avenida Encinas #C, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Cameron Wolf Morhous, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32400

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9010882 Filed: May 13, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. International Mercantile. Located at: 5115 Avenida Encinas #C, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 09/30/2021 and assigned File # -F16464003. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Terry Morhous, 5115 Avenida Encinas #C, Carlsbad CA 92008. The Business is Conducted by: An Individual. S/Terry Morhous, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32399

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008166 Filed: Apr 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oracle Grant Solutions. Located at: 1035 E. Vista Way #158, Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rachel Michelle Mesches, 1035 E. Vista Way #158, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Rachel Mesches, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32398

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010785 Filed: May 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Porsche Marie Co. Located at: 536 Chesterfield Cir., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Porsche Marie Hitchens Locker, 536 Chesterfield Cir., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/13/2026 S/Porsche Marie Hitchens Locker, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32397

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010547 Filed: May 11, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Eclectic Home Services. Located at: 404 Encinitas Blvd. #401, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jessi Vergara, PO Box 963, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/08/2026 S/Jessi Vergara, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32392

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010384 Filed: May 07, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceans Eleven Casino; B. Oceans 11 Casino. Located at: 121 Brooks St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Oceans 11 Casino Inc., 121 Brooks St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/1997 S/Haig Kelegian Jr., 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32391

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009862 Filed: May 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AMS Pilates & Physical Therapy. Located at: 5130 Steinbeck Ct., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sapna Patel Nagdev, 5130 Steinbeck Ct., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/16/2026 S/Sapna Patel Nagdev, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32390

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010616 Filed: May 12, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Traveling Tees. Located at: 1030 Via Carina, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ernest Wood LLC, 1030 Via Carina, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ernest W. Wood II, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32389

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010604 Filed: May 12, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Precision Measurement Engineering Inc.; B. Aquasend. Located at: 2236 Rutherford Rd. #117, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Precision Measurement Engineering Inc., 2236 Rutherford Rd. #117, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2004 S/Sandra Head, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32388

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010081 Filed: May 05, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Reef Break Speech Therapy. Located at: 3228 Via de Canto, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sarah Holmes. 3228 Via de Canto, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Sarah Holmes, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32386

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9010027 Filed: May 04, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. The Centre; B. The Center. Located at: 1205 Auto Park Way, Escondido CA 92029 San Diego. Mailing Address: 6030 Avenida Encinas #240, Carlsbad CA 92011. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 07/07/2025 and assigned File # 2025-9012957. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Luna Properties LLC, 6030 Avenida Encinas #240, Carlsbad CA 92011. The Business is Conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. S/Kevin Carroll, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32385

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9010026 Filed: May 04, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. The Wedding Centre. Located at: 1205 Auto Park Way, Escondido CA 92029 San Diego. Mailing Address: 6030 Avenida Encinas #240, Carlsbad CA 92011. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 05/17/2022 and assigned File # 2022-9011458. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Luna Properties LLC, 6030 Avenida Encinas #240, Carlsbad CA 92011. The Business is Conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. S/Kevin Carroll, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32384

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9010025 Filed: May 04, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Carlsbad Collision Center. Located at: 6030 Avenida Encinas #C, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 03/18/2024 and assigned File # 2024-9006114. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Carlsbad Collision Center, LLC, 6030 Avenida Encinas #C, Carlsbad CA 92011. The Business is Conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. S/Kevin Carroll, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32383

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9010024 Filed: May 04, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Culture Café and Expresso. Located at: 1205 Auto Park Way, Escondido CA 92029 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 12/19/2024 and assigned File # 2024-9024923. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Halo Motor Company, 5444 Paseo del Norte, Carlsbad CA 92008. The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/Kevin Carroll, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32382

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9010023 Filed: May 04, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. JJ’s Boutique. Located at: 1205 Auto Park Way, Escondido CA 92029 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 12/19/2024 and assigned File # 2024-9024924. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Halo Motor Company, 5444 Paseo del Norte, Carlsbad CA 92008. The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/Kevin Carroll, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32381

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9010022 Filed: May 04, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Lexus Escondido. Located at: 1205 Auto Park Way, Escondido CA 92029 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 05/04/2023 and assigned File # 2023-9009864. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Halo Motor Company, 5444 Paseo del Norte, Carlsbad CA 92008. The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/Kevin Carroll, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32380

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9010021 Filed: May 04, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Lexus Carlsbad. Located at: 5444 Paseo del Norte, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 04/25/2024 and assigned File # 2024-9008960. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Halo Motor Company, 5444 Paseo del Norte, Carlsbad CA 92008. The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/Kevin Carroll, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32379

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9010020 Filed: May 04, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Toyota Carlsbad. Located at: 6030 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: 6030 Avenida Encinas #200, Carlsbad CA 92011. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 12/19/2024 and assigned File # 2024-9024929. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Oceanside Auto Country Inc., 6030 Avenida Encinas #200, Carlsbad CA 92011. The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/Ivan Mendelson, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32378

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9010019 Filed: May 04, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Eco Friendly Auto Spa. Located at: 6010 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: 6030 Avenida Encinas #200, Carlsbad CA 92011. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 06/16/2021 and assigned File # 2021-9012251. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Oceanside Auto Country Inc. dba Toyota Carlsbad, 5424 Paseo del Norte, Carlsbad CA 92008. The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/Ivan Mendelson, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32377

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010337 Filed: May 07, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gerry Burchard & Associates; B. Burchard & Associates; C. Burchard International Group; D. Burchard Investment Group. Located at: 6550 Ponto Dr. Spc 143, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 41 W. Hwy 14 PMB 627, Spearfish SD 57783. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Gerald Hart Burchard, 41 W. Hwy 14 PMB 627, Spearfish SD 57783. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/01/2024 S/Gerald Hart Burchard, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32376

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008996 Filed: Apr 21, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Palms at Riva. Located at: 821 Stevens Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 7577 Mission Valley Rd., San Diego CA 92108. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. SOHI Affordable LP, 7577 Mission Valley Rd., San Diego CA 92108. This business is conducted by: A Limited Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael P. Neal, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32375

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010714 Filed: May 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. M.A.P Transporter. Located at: 651 Charles Dr., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Milton Allen Pettis, 651 Charles Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Milton Allen Pettis, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32374

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010540 Filed: May 11, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Smudge Hair Studio. Located at: 1822 Marron Rd. #A, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lisa Mina Gibson, 1822 Marron Rd. #A, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Lisa Mina Gibson, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32373

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010582 Filed: May 11, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cancun Mexican and Seafood. Located at: 1766 N. Coast Hwy 101 #B, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Elizabeth Marie Sanchez, 8442 Bellmore St., Riverside CA 92509. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Elizabeth Marie Sanchez, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32372

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010566 Filed: May 11, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SPYN. Located at: 4825 Robertson Rd., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jeffrey Richard Klassen, 4825 Robertson Rd., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2026 S/Jeffrey Richard Klassen, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32371

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008042 Filed: Apr 10, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Knock on Wood Studio; B. Lulu Bouillon Design. Located at: 540 Meridian Way, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 7040 Ave Encinas #104-423, Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lulu Bouillon LLC, 540 Meridian Way, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Maria Bouillon, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32370

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009761 Filed: Apr 30, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Zen Harmony Home Services. Located at: 7546 Gibraltar St. #D, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. John Emilio Cornacchione, 7546 Gibraltar St. #D, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/John Emilio Cornacchione, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32369

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010529 Filed: May 11, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soma Hula. Located at: 13078 Entreken Ave., San Diego CA 92129 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dealee Kaipo Lucas, 13078 Entreken Ave., San Diego CA 92129. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Dealee Kaipo Lucas, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32368

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010478 Filed: May 08, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Altea Counseling Services; B. Altea Therapy Services; C. Altea Psychotherapy Services; D. Altea Counseling Center. Located at: 3525 Del Mar Heights Rd., San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 3525 Del Mar Heights Rd. #999, San Diego CA 92130. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tamara Harrison, 3525 Del Mar Heights Rd. #999, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2026 S/Tamara Harrison, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32367

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009296 Filed: Apr 24, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. WE’VE. Located at: 149 Basil St. #2, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Till LLC, 149 Basil St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Nicholas Abrams, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32362

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009879 Filed: May 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soulful Sage. Located at: 7525 Jerez Ct. #L, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Soulful Sage LLC, 7525 Jerez Ct. #L, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/14/2026 S/Christine Elizabeth Duncan, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32361

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9009878 Filed: May 01, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Soulful Sage. Located at: 7525 Jerez Ct. #L, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 02/26/2026 and assigned File # 2026-9004532. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Christine Elizabeth Duncan, 7525 Jerez Ct. #L, Carlsbad CA 92009. The Business is Conducted by: An Individual. S/Christine Elizabeth Duncan, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32360

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008563 Filed: Apr 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Laughing Pony Animal Rescue, Inc. Located at: 7143 Via Del Charro, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 32, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Laughing Pony Rescue, PO Box 32, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/31/2026 S/Celia Sciacca, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32358

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008874 Filed: Apr 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Golden Key Properties. Located at: 2382 Faraday Ave. #210, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Golden Key Properties Inc., 2382 Faraday Ave. #210, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2023 S/Leslie Dopirak, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32346

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010247 Filed: May 06, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. E-Bike Roadside. Located at: 1268 Bellingham Dr., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Brand Name Fame LLC, 1268 Bellingham Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Damien J. Pearson, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32345

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010280 Filed: May 06, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Positive Progress Therapy; B. Positive Vibes Coaching. Located at: 2945 Harding St. #205, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Victoria Lynn Redmond, 2945 Harding St. #205, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Victoria Lynn Redmond, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32344

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008916 Filed: Apr 21, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SoCal Referee Academy. Located at: 446 W. Plant St., Winter Garden FL 34787 Orange. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 2609, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067-2609. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sports Management Services, PO Box 2609, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067-2609. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jeremy McDonald, 05/15, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05/2026 CN 32343