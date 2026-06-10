Legal Notices, June 12, 2026

CITY OF ENCINITAS FINANCE DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL Resolution No. 2026-52, Resolution No. 2026-53 and Resolution No. 2026-54 authorizing the annual indexed adjustments to the Cost of Services Schedule for Planning and Engineering User Fees and the Outdoor Dining Right-of-Way Usage Fee for Fiscal Year 2026-27. PLACE OF MEETING: City Hall– City Council Chambers 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PARA ASISTENCIA EN ESPAÑOL, POR FAVOR LLAME AL (760) 943-2150. Notice is hereby given that the City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at 6:00 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: DESCRIPTION: The City Council will consider adopting Resolutions 2026-52, 2026-53 and 2026-54 authorizing the annual indexed adjustments to the Cost of Services Schedule for Planning and Engineering User Fees and the Outdoor Dining Right-of-Way Usage Fee for Fiscal Year 2026-27. User Fees and the Outdoor Dining Right-of-Way Usage Fee are to be adjusted each fiscal year by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) of the San Diego Region for the prior calendar year. If adopted, the new fees will become effective on July 1, 2026. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The action before the City Council is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15061(b)(3) and Section 15378. STAFF CONTACT: Tom Gallup, Finance Director: (760) 633-2648 or [email protected]. Please contact the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2601 or by email at [email protected] with questions or to provide comments. The agenda report will be available on the Agendas and Webcasts webpage at least 72 hours prior to the public hearing at: https://www.encinitasca.gov/government/agendas-webcasts. The public may also provide comments at the Public Hearing on June 24, 2026. La presentación será en inglés. Llame al (760) 943-2150 antes del 24 de junio si necesita servicios de traducción durante la presentación. Para obtener más información, comuníquese con Tom Gallup, Director de Finanzas, por correo electrónico a [email protected]. Para asistencia en español, por favor llame al (760) 943-2150. 06/12/2026 CN 32560

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Wednesday, the 24th day of June 2026, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas City Council to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT NAME: Ocean Bluff Appeal; CASE NUMBER: APPEAL-009001-2026; FILING DATE: May 18, 2026; APPLICANT: R&K Ballard Family LP; APPELLANT: Carol Wood; LOCATION: 501 Ocean Bluff Way (APNs: 258-141-23, 258-141-24, 258-141-25, and 258-141-26); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider an appeal of the Planning Commission determination on Resolutions PC 2026-05 (Wireless Communications), PC 2026-06 (Residential Project) and PC 2026-07 (EIR) for a density bonus tentative map (TMDB), design review permit (DR), and coastal development permit (CDP) to subdivide four legal lots into 27 residential housing lots to accommodate the grading and construction of 27 single-family residential dwelling units (24 market-rate units and 3 very low-income affordable housing units), as well as the construction of a private street, landscaping, and associated utility, drainage, and stormwater improvements, and the removal of existing wireless communication facilities. ZONING/OVERLAY: RR-2, R-3, Special Study, Hillside/Inland Bluff, Coastal Zone; Coastal Zone Overlay; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: An Environmental Impact Report (EIR) was prepared to analyze the potential environmental effects of the project. In accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the draft EIR was published for a 45-day review from May 16, 2025 to June 30, 2025. Through the analysis provided in the EIR, it was determined the project would not result in significant environmental impacts with the incorporation of mitigation measures to reduce the environmental impacts to less than significant levels for air quality, biological resources, cultural resources, noise and vibration, and tribal cultural resources. STAFF CONTACT: Andrew Maynard, Planning Manager (760) 633-2718 or [email protected] This appeal will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any person who wishes to submit a written position with arguments, documents, exhibits, letters, photos, charts, diagrams, videos, etc., addressing the challenged determination MUST submit these to the City Clerk by 5:00 P.M. on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, seven calendar days prior to the public hearing. No new information will be considered by the City Council after this deadline. Upon filing with the City Clerk, those items will be available to the public. Any questions, please contact the City Clerk at (760) 633-2601. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the City Council may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 06/12/2026 CN 32558

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (June 12, 2026, June 26, 2026, etc.) 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT

IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, June 23, 2026, AT 5:00 PM, TO BE HELD AT THE CITY OF ENCINITAS COUNCIL CHAMBERS, 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVENUE, ENCINITAS PROJECT NAME: Paul Ecke Elementary School Rebuild Project; CASE NUMBER: CDP-009013-2026; FILING DATE: May 29, 2026; APPLICANT: Encinitas Union School District; LOCATION: 185 Union Street (256-301-01); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal Development Permit for the demolition of Paul Ecke Elementary School; ZONING/OVERLAY: N-P/SP (Pubic/Semi-Public North 101 Specific Plan) and Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: An Environmental Impact Report (EIR) was prepared to analyze the potential effects of the project, including the demolition. In accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the draft EIR was published for a 45-day review from February 13, 2026, to March 30, 2026. Through the analysis provided in the EIR, it was determined the project would not result in significant environmental impacts with the incorporation of mitigation measures to reduce the environmental impacts to less than significant levels. STAFF CONTACT: Christina M. Bustamante, Senior Planner: (760) 943-2207 or [email protected] PRIOR TO OR AT THE PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD AT 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY JUNE 23rd, 2026, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10 from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 06/12/2026 CN 32557

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (6/26, 7/10 etc.) 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT 1. PROJECT NAME: Stinson Burgundy ADU; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-008740-2026; FILING DATE: 02/23/2026; APPLICANT: Andrew Lee Stinson and Anne-Marisa Stinson LOCATION: 1353 Burgundy Rd Unit 3 (APN: 254-180-75-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal development permit for the construction of a detached 747-square-foot accessory dwelling unit; ZONING/OVERLAY: Rural Residential 2 (RR-2, Coastal Zone); ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines section 15303(a), which exempts the construction of ADUs in residential zones. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Esteban Cisneros, Contract Assistant Planner: (760) 943-2244 or [email protected] 2. PROJECT NAME: Saxony Accessory Dwelling Unit; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-007785-2025; FILING DATE: January 6, 2025; APPLICANT: Laysea Hughes; LOCATION: 964 Saxony Road (APN: 254-362-56); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A coastal development permit for the construction of a new detached 680-square-foot accessory dwelling unit; ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 3 (R-3), Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines section 15303(a), which exempts the construction of ADUs in residential zones. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Santos Perez, Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2799 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, June 22, 2026, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATIONS AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular coastal development permit. The action of the Development Services Director, on Items 1 and 2, may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 06/12/2026 CN 32556

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Wednesday, the 24th day of June 2026, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas City Council to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT NAME: Sugar Sweet Farms CASE NUMBER: AG-008960-2026; FILING DATE: April 30, 2026; APPLICANT: Elizabeth Sugarman; LOCATION: 3563 Fortuna Ranch Road (APN: 264-101-36); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a modification to a previously approved agricultural permit (AG-006986-2024; APPEAL-007854-2025, Resolution No. 2025-30) to establish a community garden, allow small and large animal keeping, small-scale agricultural production, and associated agricultural uses on the subject property as accessory to the single family residential use; ZONING/OVERLAY: RR Zone; Special Study Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Sections 15301, 15303, and 15304, which exempt operation of existing uses, construction of limited new small structures, and minor alterations of land on private property, respectively. The project meets these criteria. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Denise Russell, Principal Planner (760) 633-2716 or [email protected] Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 06/12/2026 CN 32555

CITY OF VISTA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Vista, California, will hold a public hearing in the Vista Civic Center Council Chambers, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, California, or as noted on the agenda, June 23, 2026, at 5:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as possible, to consider the imposition of liens on property owners for weed abatement purposes, and to levy assessments on the Fiscal Year 2025/26 property tax roll for collection of delinquent 2025 weed abatement charges, in accordance with the resolution approved on June 9, 2026 and attachments listing: • Report of Proceedings and Account of Costs – Weed Abatement Tax Liens 2025-2026 Assessment • Summary of Special Assessments – Weed Abatement as of 5/22/26 ALL INTERESTED PARTIES ARE INVITED to attend said hearing and express opinions on the matter outlined above. Questions regarding the above should be directed to the Vista Fire Department, Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, CA 92084, Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and every other Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or by telephoning (760) 726-1340. To submit a comment in writing, email [email protected] and write the item number and/or title of the item in the subject line. All comments received by 2:00 pm will be emailed to the City Council members and included as an “Add to Packet” on the City’s website prior to the meeting. Comments will not be read at the meeting. CITY OF VISTA FISCAL YEAR 2025/2026 REPORT OF PROCEEDINGS AND ACCOUNT OF COSTS WEED ABATEMENT TAX LIENS 2025/26 ASSESSMENT

Charge plusProperty Cleared

Administrative Fee APN Address Property Owner

$ 4,060.00 159-161-21-00 N SANTA FE VIKING INDUSTRIES LLC

$ 1,780.00 176-110-55-00 SHELSTEVE TER WINIKWORTH LLC

$ 5,840.00

CITY OF VISTA SUMMARY OF SPECIAL ASSESSMENT – WEED ABATEMENT AS OF 5/22/2026

TOTAL OF WEED ABATEMENT PROGRAM: $ 5,840.00

(Contractor charges and administrative fees)

PAID BY PROPERTY OWNERS $ –

AMOUNT TO BE RECOVERED AS SPECIAL ASSESSMENT

THROUGH COUNTY TAX ASSESSOR’S OFFICE $ 5,840.00

PROCEEDINGS:

Number of parcels that were sent notices 1522

Number of parcels cleared by contractor 2

Number of parcels cleared by owners 1520

CONTRACTOR CHARGES $ 3,960.00

ADMINISTRATIVE FEES$1,880.00

TOTAL $ 5,840.00

COLLECTED THROUGH BILLING $ –

AMOUNT TO BE RECOVERED THROUGH

Special Assessment on SD County Property Tax Through Collections $ 5,840.00

TOTAL $ 5,840.00

Kathy Valdez, City Clerk 06/12/2026 CN 32550



CITY OF VISTA NOTICE INVITING BIDS North Indiana Avenue Sidewalk Project (CIP No. 8402B) NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids will be received by the City Clerk of the chartered City of Vista for furnishing all plant, labor, services, materials, tools, equipment, supplies, transportation, utilities and all other items and facilities necessary therefore, as provided in the Contract Documents, for the “NORTH INDIANA AVENUE SIDEWALK IMPROVEMENTS (CIP NO. 8402B)” in strict accordance with the Project Specifications and Plans on file at the City of Vista Engineering Department. All Bidders are required to submit their bid electronically through the City’s Electronic Bidding System (OpenGov Procurement). Hardcopy bids will not be accepted. Bidders must register by creating a free account with OpenGov Procurement at: https://secure.procurenow.com/signup. Registered bidders may obtain bid materials and view submission procedures at: https://secure.procurenow.com/portal/cityofvista Bidders must also download the bid solicitation to appear on the Bidder’s List as a “Prospective Bidder,” receive addenda, and submit a bid. Bids shall be submitted electronically no later than 2:00 P.M. on THURSDAY, JUNE 25, 2026. Immediately after the bid submission deadline, bids will be unsealed and posted at: https://secure.procurenow.com/portal/cityofvista . OpenGov Procurement will determine the official time for the advertised bid opening and such determination will be final. Bid Tabulation results will be available through OpenGov Procurement. Any bids not received in a timely manner on the Bid Opening Date, as described above, will not be considered. Note: The City of Vista complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act. If you require reasonable accommodations for the bid opening, please contact the Office of the City Clerk, 760-639-6125, at least forty-eight (48) hours prior to the bid opening. The Work consists of: stormwater pollution prevention and erosion control, demolition and removal/disposal, traffic control and construction staging, clearing and grubbing, site grading and subgrade preparation, aggregate base, PCC curb & gutter, PCC and AC driveway, PCC sidewalk, signing and striping, private property removals and returns, and other related work. The Work to be constructed is located on the East side of North Indiana Avenue from East Orange Street (at The Circle) to E Washington Street, along the frontage of 302 to 332 North Indiana Avenue in the City of Vista, California. The Contractor shall possess a valid California Class A General Engineering Contractor License at the time that the Contract is awarded, and shall maintain said license(s) in good standing at all times during performance of the Work. The Engineer’s Opinion of Probable Construction Cost for this Project is Two Hundred Thousand Dollars ($200,000) for the base bid items. All Work shall be completed in every detail to the satisfaction of the Agency within twenty-five (25) working days after the date of the Notice to Proceed. All project related questions and requests for clarifications, changes, exceptions, and deviations to the terms and conditions set forth in this solicitation shall be submitted via “Q&A” through the City’s Electronic Bidding System, OpenGov Procurement by June 18, 2026. Kathy Valdez, City Clerk 06/12/2026 CN 32549

CITY OF VISTA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Vista will hold a public hearing at 5:30 pm, Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista California regarding the proposed COMMERCIAL AND RESIDENTIAL SOLID WASTE COLLECTION SERVICE RATE INCREASE. The proposed rates are to recover the costs of providing solid waste collection services. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES ARE INVITED to attend said hearing and express opinions on the matter outlined above. Written protests may be submitted in person to the City Clerk during the public hearing beginning at 5:30 p.m. on June 23. Protests may also be submitted by mail addressed to: City of Vista, Office of the City Clerk, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, CA 92084. If you choose to protest, your protest must contain: 1) your full name and signature (or that of an authorized representative); 2) the affected property address or assessor’s parcel number; and 3) a statement that you are protesting the proposed rate increases. Only one protest is tabulated per parcel. Email protests will not be accepted. Both in person and mailed written protests must be received prior to the close of the public hearing on June 23, 2026. MORE INFORMATION regarding this item can be found by visiting vista.gov/ServiceRates. Kathy Valdez, City Clerk 06/12/2026 CN 32548

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, to consider approving the Carlsbad TransNet Local Street Improvement Program of Projects for fiscal years 2026-27 through 2030-31 for inclusion in the 2027 San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) Regional Transportation Improvement Program (RTIP). The Carlsbad Program of Projects consists of the following: • College Boulevard Reach A • Pavement Management Program (overlay and slurry seal) • Avenida Encinas Coastal Rail Trail and Pedestrian Improvements • El Camino Real Widening – La Costa Avenue to Arenal Road • El Camino Real Widening – Poinsettia Lane to Camino Vida Roble • Carlsbad Blvd Realignment – Manzano Drive to Island Way • ADA Improvement Program • Carlsbad Blvd. and Tamarack Avenue Improvements • Terramar Area Coastal Improvements • Carlsbad Village Drive and Grand Avenue Improvements • Chestnut Avenue Complete Street Improvements – Valley Street to I-5 • Kelly Drive and Park Drive Complete Street Improvements • Valley Street Traffic Calming • Coordinated Traffic Signal Program • Barrio Traffic Calming • State Street Improvements at Grand Avenue • Chestnut Avenue Complete Street Improvements – I-5 to the Railroad • Street Light Bulb Replacement Program • El Camino Real Widening – Sunny Creek to Jackspar • Barrio Lighting Program • Valley Street and Magnolia Avenue Complete Streets • Carlsbad Traffic Safety Improvements The details of the project funding are included in Attachment A to the resolution for this agenda item. The staff report and resolution will be available on or after Friday, June 19, 2026. Those persons wishing to speak on this item are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. If you have any questions, please contact Principal Engineer Mariel Cairns in Public Works at 442-339-5367 or [email protected]. The meeting can be viewed online at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas or on the City’s cable channel. In addition, written comments may be submitted to the City Council at or prior to the hearing via U.S. Mail to the attention of Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, or via email to [email protected]. If you challenge the Carlsbad TransNet Local Street Improvement Program of Projects in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. PUBLISH: June 12, 2026 | CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 06/12/2026 CN 32543

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING (City Council) The San Marcos City Council will hold the following public hearing in the City Council Chambers located at the San Marcos City Hall, 1 Civic Center Drive, San Marcos, CA 92069; at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. Project No: TSM24-0004, AA26-0003, North City West Ph.2 Subdivision Appellant: Elizabeth Santos Applicant: North City Community Partners, LLC. Request: Planning Commission appeal (AA26-0003) of a Tentative Subdivision Map (TSM24-0004) to create three lots on a 19.83-acre site for future development of 202 multi-family condominiums all located north of Discovery Street, west of Twin Oaks Valley Road, south of Highway 78 within the University District Specific Plan area. Environmental Determination: The Tentative Subdivision Map (TSM24-0004) is within the scope of the certified Final Environmental Impact Report (FEIR) (SCH No. 2008101083), which is in accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Section 15162. CEQA Section 15162(a) allows a lead agency to utilize the existing and adopted/certified EIR when no substantial changes are proposed in the project that require a major revision to the previous EIR or when a substantial increase in the severity of the previously identified significant effects are not found. As such, staff has analyzed the proposed Tentative Subdivision Map (TSM) and found this project meets the intent of the certified FEIR, and it will not result in substantial changes in the original project, will not involve substantial changes to the circumstances for which the project was originally undertaken, and no major changes to the intent for original development or new information of substantial importance not known at the time of the initial CEQA review have been identified. Therefore, the City, serving as the lead agency, has determined that the proposed Tentative Subdivision Map can rely on the certified FEIR (SCH No.2008101083) for the project without modification. Location of Property: North of Discovery Street, west of Twin Oaks Valley Road, south of Highway 78, and within the University District Specific Plan area, more particularly described as These portions of Lots 2 through 10, inclusive, in Block 62, together with all of Lots 4, 5, 6, 14, 15, 15, and 17, and those portions of Lots 1, 2, 3, 7, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, and 21 in Block 63, of Rancho Los Vallecitos De San Marcos, in the City of San Marcos, County of San Diego, Stat of California, according to Map thereof No. 806 filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County December 21, 1895 of official records, together with that portion of Discovery Street lying between Blocks 62 and 63 of said map vacated to public use per County Board of Supervisors Resolution recorded December 5, 1900 in Book 23, page 175 of official records. Assessor’s Parcel Number(s): 220-181-40; 220-190-52; 221-080-05; 221-080-06; 221-100-02; 221-100-03; 221-100-04; 221-100-10; 221-100-35; 221-100-40; 221-100-62; 221-100-64; 221-100-65; 221-100-66; 221-100-69; 221-100-70; 221-100-72; 221-100-73; 221-100-74; 221-100-56. Planning Commission Action: The Planning Commission approved the proposed project by a 6-0-1, (Guerrero abstained) vote. Further information about this notice can be obtained from Scott Nightingale, Principal Planner by e-mail at [email protected] or call 760-744-1050 ext. 3281. Notice: The hearing before the City Council is a de novo hearing and any correspondence submitted to the Planning Commission that you wish to present to the City Council must be resubmitted for the Council’s consideration. Contact the City Clerk for resubmittal of any correspondence and/or petition for/or against the project. The City of San Marcos is committed to making its programs, services and activities accessible to individuals with disabilities. If you require accommodation to participate in a public hearing or any other city program, service, or activity, please contact the City Clerk’s office at 1 Civic Center Drive, San Marcos, CA 92069, email [email protected] or call (760) 744-1050, Extension 3186. Phil Scollick, City Clerk, City of San Marcos. PD: 06/12/2026. 06/12/2026 CN 32539

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING (City Council) The San Marcos City Council will hold the following public hearing in the City Council Chambers located at the San Marcos City Hall, 1 Civic Center Drive, San Marcos, CA 92069; at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. Project No: CSP19-00003, AA26-0002 / Master Sign Program North City Appellant: Elizabeth Santos Applicant: Urban Villages San Marcos, LLC Request: Appeal of a Planning Commission decision approving a Comprehensive Sign Program (CSP), that would govern the design, type, and details of all signage proposed for the University District Specific Plan (UDSP) area known as North City. Environmental Determination: The Comprehensive Sign Program (CSP19-00003) has been found to be within the scope of the certified Final Environmental Impact Report (FEIR) (SCH No. 2008101083), which is in accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Section 15162. CEQA Section 15162(a) allows a lead agency to utilize the existing and adopted/certified EIR when no substantial changes are proposed in the project that require a major revision to the previous EIR or when a substantial increase in the severity of the previously identified significant effects are not found. As such, staff has analyzed the proposed CSP and found this project to meet the intent of the certified FEIR and will not result in substantial changes in the original project, will not involve substantial changes to the circumstances for which the project was originally undertaken, and no major changes to the intent for original development or new information of substantial importance not known at the time of the initial CEQA review have been identified. Therefore, the City serving as the lead agency has determined that the proposed CSP can rely on the certified FEIR for the project without modification. Location of Property: The University District Specific Plan area located south of State Route 78, north of Barham Drive, east and west of Twin Oaks Valley Road, south of Carmel Street and west of the Sprinter Rail Line, more particularly described as portion of Block 58, Map 806, Rancho Los Vallecitos de San Marcos; Map No. 15997, Map No. 16126, Map No. 16246, Parcel Map No. 2617, Parcel Map No. 20991, Parcel Map No. 2786, Parcel Map No. 21264, and portions of North City Drive, June Way, Campus Way, and Industrial Street. Assessor’s Parcel No.: 220-202-(12 to 69) and 221-110-(09 to 78). Planning Commission Action: The Planning Commission approved the proposed project by a 7-0 vote. Further information about this notice can be obtained from Sam Dominguez, Associate Planner, by calling 760-744-1050 extension 4598, or via email [email protected]. Notice: The hearing before the City Council is a de novo hearing and any correspondence submitted to the Planning Commission that you wish to present to the City Council must be resubmitted for the Council’s consideration. Contact the City Clerk for resubmittal of any correspondence and/or petition for/or against the project. The City of San Marcos is committed to making its programs, services and activities accessible to individuals with disabilities. If you require accommodation to participate in a public hearing or any other city program, service, or activity, please contact the City Clerk’s office at 1 Civic Center Drive, San Marcos, CA 92069, email [email protected] or call (760) 744-1050, extension 3186. Phil Scollick, City Clerk, City of San Marcos. PD: 06/12/2026. 06/12/2026 CN 32538

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING (Planning Commission) The Planning Commission of the City of San Marcos will hold the following public hearing in the City Council Chambers located at San Marcos City Hall, 1 Civic Center Drive, San Marcos, CA 92069 at 6:30 p.m., on Monday, July 6, 2026. Project No.: TA24-0005 Applicant: City of San Marcos Request: Recommend to City Council approval of adoption of amendments to Municipal Code Title 20 (Zoning Ordinance) for a Text Amendment (TA24-0005) to create Chapter 20.270 –Senior Mobile home Park Overlay Zone and to amend the City’s Zoning Map. The amendments apply to all 7 existing Age-Restricted, non-resident owned residential mobile home parks within the City of San Marcos. The proposed amendments will add Chapter 20.270 to create an Overlay prohibiting the conversion of the subject mobile home parks from Age Restricted/Senior Only parks to mobile home parks allowing residents of all ages. Environmental Determination: The proposed actions do not constitute a “project” as defined under section 15378 of the California Environmental Quality Act State Guidelines (CEQA Guidelines) set forth at California Code of Regulations, Title 14, Division 6, Chapter 3. Therefore, pursuant to CEQA Guidelines section 15060(c)(3), no environmental review is required. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the proposed actions contemplated hereunder qualify for an exemption pursuant to CEQA Guidelines section 15061(b)(3) because it can be seen with certainty that there is no possibility of a significant effect on the environment. Location of Property: Mobile Home Park Address 1. El Dorado 1515 Capalina Rd. San Marcos, CA APNs 92069 772-191-11-01 TO 93. 2. Lakeview Estates 809 Discovery St. San Marcos, CA 92078 APNs 772-210-62-01 TO 97; 772-210-63-01 TO 16. 3. Palomar Estates East, 650 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd. San Marcos, CA 92078 APNs 772-210-30-01 TO 98; 772-210-31-01 TO 98; 772-210-32-01 TO 98; 772-210-33-01 TO 78. 4. Palomar Estates West, 1930 W. San Marcos Blvd. San Marcos, CA 92078 APNs 772-210-34-01 TO 95; 772-210-35-01 TO 96, 772-210-36-01 TO 96; 772-210-37-01 TO 96;772-210-38-01 TO 92 5. Rancho Vallecitos Mobile Estates 3535 Linda Vista Dr. San Marcos, CA 92078 APNs 772-190-24-01 TO 79; 772-190-25-01 TO 70; 772-190-26-01 TO 98; 772-190-27-01 TO 55. 6. San Marcos Mobile States 1145 E. Barham Dr. San Marcos, 92078 APNs 772-283-14-01 TO 97; 772-283-15-01 TO 97; 772-283-16-01 TO 71. 7. Valle Verde Estates 1286 Discovery St. San Marcos, CA 92078 221-210-47-01 TO 95; 772-210-48-01 TO 55. Further information about this notice can be obtained from Sarah Cluff, Senior Planner, by calling 760-744-1050 extension 3227, or via email [email protected] . NOTICE: The Planning Commission’s action on this item will be to determine whether to make a recommendation to the City Council regarding this matter. The City Council will hold a separate public hearing to consider the matter at a later date. Persons who wish to challenge any future determination that may be made by the City Council on the matter described in this notice may be limited to raising issues they or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or at the future City Council public hearing on the matter, or in written correspondence delivered to the City Council at or prior to said public hearing(s).The Planning Division can be contacted at 760-744-1050, extension 3239 or [email protected]. The City of San Marcos is committed to making its programs, services and activities accessible to individuals with disabilities. If you require a reasonable modification or accommodation pursuant to the American with Disabilities Act (“ADA”) to participate in any City program, service or activity, please contact the City Clerk’s office at 1 Civic Center Drive, San Marcos CA 92069, email [email protected] or call (760) 744-1050, Extension 3186. PD: 06/11/26 06/12/2026 CN 32532

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS San Marcos CIVIC Center Chambers Renovation – 1 Civic Center drive, San Marcos, CA 92069 PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that IDS Real Estate Group and the City of San Marcos (City) request proposals from qualified contractors for the above stated project. DESCRIPTION OF WORK The Work includes the renovation of the Chambers in the Civic Center. The work will occur at 1 Civic Center Drive. Contractors must meet or exceed the specifications and requirements stated in the Request for Proposal (RFP). CONTRACT TERM The Contractor shall diligently and continuously prosecute the work to completion, which shall be no later than August 31, 2026. DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSION OF PROPOSAL: All proposals must be received by the project construction manager via email no later than 12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2026. Late proposals will not be accepted. Proposing contractors are required to request a read receipt or a reply from the project construction manager for confirmation of delivery. Facsimile submittals are not acceptable. Proposals should be addressed to City of San Marcos c/o IDS Real Estate Group, Attn: Construction Manager, 785 J Street, San Diego, CA 92101. All proposals are to be electronic and shall be sent to: [email protected] PRE-SUBMITTAL MEETING AND SITE WALK: A mandatory pre-submittal meeting has been scheduled at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, Meet in the lobby of the Civic Center at 1 Civic Center Drive, San Marcos, CA 92069. The purpose of the pre-submittal meeting is to discuss the Scope of Work included in the RFP and answer questions proposers have relating to the RFP and/or the Contract. A mandatory site walk of the project will immediately follow the pre-submittal meeting. All proposers must attend the pre-submittal meeting and site walk. Failure to attend either of these events shall be cause for rejecting proposals. SUBMISSION OF PROPOSAL: A complete RFP package is available for download electronically from: https://spaces.hightail.com/space/lpggWYBTi3 It is the responsibility of the proposer to download and carefully review the contents of all documents provided in this RFP, including the addenda and any exhibits attached thereto. Proposers must provide a response to all components specified in this RFP. Incomplete proposals, proposals containing errors or inconsistencies, failure to comply with the submission requirements contained in the RFP, or other process or content errors or deficiencies may constitute cause for rejection. Submission of a proposal indicates acceptance by the proposer of the conditions contained in the RFP and the attachments thereto, unless clearly and specifically noted in the proposal and confirmed in the Contract executed between the Owner and the selected service provider. The Owner reserves the right to retain all proposals submitted and to use any idea(s) in a proposal regardless of whether that proposal is selected. PREVAILING WAGE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, pursuant to the San Marcos City Charter and the San Marcos Municipal Code, payment of prevailing wages and compliance with the California Labor Code Sections 1770 et seq is required for this project. The Contractor will be required to comply with all of the terms and conditions (including State General Prevailing Wage requirements) prescribed for Contractor performing public works construction projects. The California Department of Industrial Relations determines the general prevailing wage rates for the State and are available at the DIR website, http://www.dir.ca.gov, or from the City of San Marcos’ City Clerk Office. DIR REGISTRATION Under (SB 854), “contractors” are required to register with the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) on an annual basis (July 1-June 30). All contractors and subcontractors submitting bids will be required to have registered in advance with the (DIR) and must meet the minimum program qualifications necessary to be eligible to work on public works projects pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5 and Public Contract Code Section 4104. 06/05/2026, 06/12/2026 CN 32528

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF JOINT PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL, CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT BOARD, CARLSBAD PUBLIC FINANCING AUTHORITY BOARD, COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION, AND CITY OF CARLSBAD ACTING AS THE SUCCESSOR TO THE REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY FY 2026-27 OPERATING BUDGET, STRATEGIC DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION INVESTMENT PROGRAM, CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM, GANN SPENDING LIMIT AND MASTER FEE SCHEDULE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Carlsbad City Council will hold a joint public hearing on Tuesday, June 16, 2026 at 5 p.m. in the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, to discuss and adopt the Fiscal Year 2026-27 Operating, Strategic Digital Transformation Investment Program and Capital Improvement Program Budgets and authorize Fiscal Year 2026-27 appropriations. This will include Operating, Strategic Digital Transformation Investment Program and Capital Improvement Program Budgets for the city; Operating and Capital Improvement Program Budgets for the Carlsbad Municipal Water District; and Operating Budgets for the Carlsbad Public Financing Authority, Carlsbad Housing Authority, the Successor Agency for the Carlsbad Redevelopment Agency and the city’s share of the Fiscal Year 2026-27 Operating and Capital Budget of the Encina Wastewater Authority. The City Council will also adopt the Gann Spending Limit for Fiscal Year 2026-27, changes to the Master Fee Schedule, adjustments to the City of Carlsbad’s FY 2026-27 Operating, Strategic Digital Transformation Investment Program and Capital Improvement Program Budgets and determine that the Fiscal Year 2026-27 Capital Improvement Program Budget is consistent with the General Plan and applicable Climate Action Plan measures and actions. Copies of the proposed budget and proposed fee changes are currently available for public inspection at the City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, and on the city’s website at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/departments/finance/city-budget/review-the-budget. The staff report will be available on the city’s website at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas on and after Friday, June 12, 2026. Those persons wishing to speak on this item are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. If you have any questions, please contact Finance Director Zach Korach in the Administrative Services Department at 442-339-2127 or [email protected]. This meeting can be viewed online at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas or on the city’s cable channel. In addition, written comments may be submitted to the City Council at or prior to the hearing via U.S. Mail to the attention of the Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, or via email to [email protected]. If you challenge the program budgets in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues raised by you or someone else at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. PUBLISH DATES: June 5 and June 12, 2026 | CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 06/05/2026, 06/12/2026 CN 32486

CITY OF DEL MAR NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Wednesday, the 24th day of June, 2026, at 6 p.m., (or as soon thereafter as practicable) in the City of Del Mar Town Hall, 1050 Camino del Mar, Del Mar, California, the Design Review Board will conduct a public hearing on the following: Application: DRB25-021 APN: 300-410-23-00 Location: 520 10th Street Owner/Applicant: Kathleen Cross Owner’s Representative: Stacy Matthews Zone: R1-10 Environmental Status: Exempt Staff Contact: Monique Gil, Associate Planner Project Description: A request for Design Review Permit to: (1) convert 150 square feet of covered breezeway between the residence and garage to living space, (2) construct a 43 square-foot addition at the rear of the house (193 square foot total addition), (3) remove 81 square-feet of permeable deck space; (4) construct a 272 square-foot rear yard uncovered deck extension with wood railing and stairs, (5) install 4’6” tall screening with gate at front (south), (6) install an outdoor concrete counter area with barbeque, (7) authorize the existing 196 square foot deck, and (8) relocate an ac unit to the west side of the existing, non-conforming; one-story residence. Public Testimony: Those desiring to be heard in favor of or in opposition to this item will be given an opportunity to do so by participating in Design Review Board meetings by addressing the Design Review Board for up to three minutes or by submitting a written comment. Please submit a completed “Speaker Slip”, including the item number you wish to speak on, to the Planning Staff prior to the announcement of the agenda item. The forms are located near the door at the rear of the Meeting Room. When called to speak, please approach the podium and state your name for the record. Written Comments: Members of the public can participate in the meeting by submitting a written red dot comment via email to [email protected]. The deadline to submit written comments is 12 p.m. on the day of the meeting and the subject line of your email should clearly state the agenda item you are commenting on. Under California Government Code 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in Court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or written correspondence delivered to the City at, or prior to, the public hearing. Notice Posted and Mailed on June 11, 2026 06/12/2026 CN 32562

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 25-03064-CE-CA Title No. 250608999-CA-VOI APN. 256-100-26-01 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 05/03/2019. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check(s) drawn on a state or national bank must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Lindsay Shinnefield, an unmarried woman Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 05/10/2019 as Instrument No. 2019-0177669 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: : 07/08/2026 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $112,394.25 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 248 Calle De Sereno, Encinitas, CA 92024-2103 A.P.N.: 256-100-26-01 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 25-03064-CE-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT*: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code, If you are a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” you may be able to purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 888-264-4010, or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 25-03064-CE-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE: To the extent that the sale is subject to Financial Crimes Enforcement Network’s Residential Real Estate Reporting Rule (31 C.F.R. Part 1031), purchaser agrees to provide all required information and further agrees to reimburse trustee for any costs, expenses or fees incurred as a result of the collection of such information *Pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code, the potential rights described herein shall apply only to public auctions taking place on or after January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2025, unless later extended. Date: 05/28/2026 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany And Bosco, P.A.,, its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 714-730-2727; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Connie Hernandez, Trustee Sale Representative A-4876388 06/12/2026, 06/19/2026, 06/26/2026 CN 32541

T.S. No. 145274-CA APN: 220-311-30-09 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 9/4/2001. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 6/26/2026 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 9/11/2001 as Instrument No. 2001-0651997 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: EVANGELINA RUIZ, A SINGLE WOMAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 500 RANCHEROS DRIVE #9, SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $64,686.98 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (855) 313-3319 or visit this Internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 145274-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 145274-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (855) 313-3319 CLEAR RECON CORP 3333 Camino Del Rio South, Suite 225 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 959807_145274-CA 06/05/2026, 06/12/2026, 06/19/2026 CN 32487

T.S. No. 143866-CA APN: 165-592-20-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 4/13/2022. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 6/22/2026 at 10:30 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 4/18/2022 as Instrument No. 2022-0168838 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: LEWIS A. WELLINS AND IRENE M. WELLINS, HUSBAND & WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3679 CAMEO DRIVE, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $695,742.30 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (855) 313-3319 or visit this Internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 143866-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 143866-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (855) 313-3319 CLEAR RECON CORP 3333 Camino Del Rio South, Suite 225 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 959683_143866-CA 05/29/2026, 06/05/2026, 06/12/2026 CN 32449

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF KARL LEWIS ZEIGLER, aka KARL L. ZEIGLER Case# 26PE001500C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Karl Lewis Zeigler, aka Karl L. Zeigler. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Jillian Joyce Guerrero, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Jillian Joyce Guerrero be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: July 07, 2025; Time: 9:30 AM; in Dept.: 503. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Evan C. Page, Esq. 27131 Calle Arroyo, Ste 1722 San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675 Telephone: 949.940.8550 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32553

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 26CU029972N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Cynthia Ellen Marion-Walker and Steven Edwin Marion-Walker filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Cynthia Ellen Marion-Walker change to proposed name: Cynthia Ellen Marion. b. Present name: Steven Edwin Marion-Walker change to proposed name: Steven Edwin Walker. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 17, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 06/02/2026 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2026 CN 32552

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF THOMAS ROBERT WARD Case # 26PE001498C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Thomas Robert Ward. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Carrie Spring Ward in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Carrie Spring Ward be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: July 01, 2026; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Andrew W. Gilliland 1902 Wright Pl., Ste 200 Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 760.237.0323 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32544

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 26CU029751N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Janine Marie Taylor filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Nathaniel John Alebachew Taylor change to proposed name: Nathaniel John Taylor. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 17, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 06/01/2026 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32525

NOTICE OF SALE In accordance with the provisions of the California Uniform Commercial Code, there being due and unpaid storage and other charges related to the storage for which Oceanside Terrace, LLC is entitled to a lien as Warehouse on the goods hereinafter described, and due notice having been given to those known to claim an interest, and the time specified in such notice for payment of such charges having expired, notice is hereby given that these goods will be sold at public auction at 221 N EL CAMINO REAL, SPACE 50, OCEANSIDE, California 92058 on June 29th, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. The following is a brief description of the property to be sold: A 1967 Paramount Mobilehome, Decal number ABH8115, Serial number A553GK20S23012XX, A553GK20S23012XXU, HUD Label/Insignia Number 214477, 214476, 52 feet in length, 20 feet in width. Said mobilehome and its contents will be sold “as is” and “where is,” and without any covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, mobilehome park approval, encumbrances (including taxes and fees owed to County or State) or any other matter whatsoever. Payment in the form of money order or cashier’s check must be made at the time of the sale. Purchase of the mobilehome by any bidder does not include any right of possession to the mobilehome space itself, any right to resell the home on-site, or to tenancy in the park. All bidders other than Warehouse lienholder must remove the mobilehome from the park by a licensed bonded contractor within 7 days. Please note that the sale may be cancelled at any time, up to and including the time of the sale. Name of Owners: The Estate of Robyn Lynn Hockenberry Amount Due: $3,950.46 Dated at Sunnyvale, California June 2, 2026. By: JUDY C. TSAI Attorney for Oceanside Terrace, LLC 06/05/2026, 06/12/2026 CN 32523

Notice of Public Sale of Personal Property Pursuant to the California Self-Storage Facility Act (B & P Code 21700 et seq.) The undersigned will sell at public auction on or after 06/30/2026 at 12:00 P.M., 2936 San Luis Rey Rd, Oceanside, Ca 92058 personal property, including furniture, appliances, office equipment, clothing, tools, toys and/or other household and misc. items stored by the following person Cosme Aguilar, Wilmarie Angely Unit 039 Goldman, Mary Ann Unit 055 Arsala, Adam Unit 058 Dye, David Wesley Jr Unit 103 Antunovic, Zachary Steven Unit 131 Uhrig, James John Unit 138 Trocinski, Kristin Marie Unit 146 Andrade, Brittany Unit 162 Campa, Chelsea Unit 170 Yamashiro, Renay Melanie Unit 210 Diodato, Sondra Unit 308 Jones, Felix Hardeman Unit 312 Owner reserves the right to bid at the sale. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid for at the time of purchase. All purchased goods are sold “as-is” and must be removed at the time of sale. Sales subject to prior cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this 06/05/26 and 06/12/2026. Magna & Magna, Inc. dba: Oceanside Self Storage (323) 721-1621 Mark D. Magna, Pres. 6/5, 6/12/26 CNS-4049031# CN 32514

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 26CU029624C TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Kalya de Leon Duong filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Kayla de Leon Duong change to proposed name: Kayla de Leon. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 15, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. C-61 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101 Central Division, Hall of Justice. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 06/01/2026 Michael S. Groch Judge of the Superior Court 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32507

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 26CU028589C TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Kalya de Leon Duong fka Kayla de Leon on behalf of minors filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Laylani Kay de Leon Duong change to proposed name: Laylani Kay de Leon. b. Present name: Lance Thai de Leon Duong change to proposed name: Lance de Leon. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 14, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. C-61 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101 Central Division, Hall of Justice. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 05/27/2026 Michael S. Groch Judge of the Superior Court 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32497

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice SecureSpace Self Storage Vista located at 220 Huff St Vista CA 92083 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 6/24/26 at 2:30 PM. Edward Morefield; Jessica Jones; Daniel Ocampo-Fabian; Faith Weber; Manuel Conde; Kyle Solon; Orville Davis; Lauren Fratianne. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32488

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF SUSAN MARTHA SEGER Case# 26PE001271C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Susan Martha Seger. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Lisa Seger, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Lisa Seger be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: June 23, 2026; Time: 10:00 a.m.; in Dept.: 501, Remote Hearing. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Karen L. Goldman 11260 Wilbur Ave., Ste 102 Porter Ranch CA 91326 Telephone: 818.347.9900 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32478

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 26CU028053N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Loren Hudie & Patrick Hudie filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Charlotte Hazel Hudie change to proposed name: Caroline Hazel Hudie. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 10, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 05/22/2026 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32462

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT VICTOR HUGO ROCHA, an individual doing business as M15 Plastering: and Does 1-10 YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF; Mission El Camino LLC; Burger King Corporation and Puja Restaurant Group Inc. The name and address of the court is: Superior Court County of San Diego, North County Division, 325 S. Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081 CASE NUMBER: 24CU030858N. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney is Douglas C. Heumann, 3132 Tiger Run Ct. Ste 106, Carlsbad CA 92010; phone 760-450-6785. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT on September 4, 2026 at 1:30 PM in Department N-31 Superior Court County of San Diego, North County Division, 325 S. Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, Petitioners Mission El Camino LLC, Burger King Corporation, and Puja Restaurant Group, Inc. will request an order for attorney fees pursuant to Civ. Code §8488 for attorney fees after the court granted an order releasing the property subject to the above referenced action from the mechanic’s liens filed by VICTOR HUGO ROCHA dba M15 Plastering. 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32415

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012906 Filed: Jun 09, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Athletic Complex. Located at: 399 Compass Rd., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. A&C Legacy LLC, 399 Compass Rd., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ermalinda Cote, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2026 CN 32561

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012243 Filed: Jun 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bespoke Digital Marketing. Located at: 3608 Kingston St., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Delon Grayot, 3608 Kingston St., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Delon Grayot, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2026 CN 32559

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012413 Filed: Jun 03, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ICD SITRA. Located at: 600 W. Broadway #700, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Trafalgar Construction LLC, 5900 Balcones Dr. #100, Austin TX 78731. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/15/2026 S/Jose Santiago Almeida Falomir, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2026 CN 32554

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011910 Filed: May 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grounded in Growth. Located at: 1450 Market St. #229, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dr Dani Schaer Psychologist PC, 1450 Market St. #229, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Danielle Schaer, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2026 CN 32551

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012164 Filed: May 29, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SoCal Screens. Located at: 466 N. Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #G, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Travis Allen Knapp, 466 N. Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #G, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Travis A. Knapp, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2026 CN 32547

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012459 Filed: Jun 03, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lean Volunteer Publishing. Located at: 765 Dorothea Ave., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. David Karl Meader, 765 Dorothea Ave., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/03/2026 S/David Karl Meader, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2026 CN 32546

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012176 Filed: Jun 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TriCity Built. Located at: 841 Hampton Ct., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 2232, Vista CA 92085. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Brittan Garret Anderson, PO Box 2232, Vista CA 92085. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Brittan Garret Anderson, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2026 CN 32545

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012172 Filed: May 29, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. VetroPro Window Cleaning; B. Vetro Pro Window Cleaning. Located at: 1613 Anza Ave., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jesse Omar Hernandez, 1613 Anza Ave., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/30/2024 S/Jesse Omar Hernandez, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2026 CN 32542

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012002 Filed: May 28, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Small Wonders. Located at: 1495 Clearview Way, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lori Joyce, 1495 Clearview Way, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/18/2026 S/Lori Joyce, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2026 CN 32540

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012383 Filed: Jun 03, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sober Dad. Located at: 2244 Faraday Ave., San Diego CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2244 Faraday #153, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Shappell Ventures LLC, 1111 6th Ave. Ste 500 #739472, San Diego CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/20/2026 S/Nicholas Brian Shappell, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2026 CN 32537

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012382 Filed: Jun 03, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ironclad Medical. Located at: 2244 Faraday Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2244 Faraday #153, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Shappell Ventures LLC, 1111 6th Ave. Ste 500 #739472, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/20/2026 S/Nicholas Brian Shappell, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2026 CN 32536

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010640 Filed: May 12, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bullion Loop; B. Low Premium Bullion; C. Discrete Metal. Located at: 1106 2nd St. #170, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Synergistics LLC, 1106 2nd St. #170, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/04/2026 S/Todd A. Stennett, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2026 CN 32535

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011765 Filed: May 26, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AFB Warehouse. Located at: 340 Rancheros Dr. #170, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1664 Milan Way, San Marcos CA 92078. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Apartment Finish Boards Inc., 1664 Milan Way, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Tamara Langmead, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2026 CN 32534

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012144 Filed: May 29, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 4Ever Bookkeeping. Located at: 816 Malibu Point Way, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Everardo Aguilar, 816 Malibu Point Way, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Everardo Aguilar, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2026 CN 32533

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9012136 Filed: May 29, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Katerina Belesi. Located at: 11170 Taloncrest Way #56, San Diego CA 92126 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 05/29/2026 and assigned File # 2024-9018359. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Aikaterini Belesi, 11170 Taloncrest Way #56, San Diego CA 92126. The Business is Conducted by: An Individual. S/Aikaterini Belesi, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32531

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9012324 Filed: Jun 02, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. GC Masonry. Located at: 1321 E. Indian Rock Rd., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 04/27/2023 and assigned File # 2023-9009393. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Guzman Gaytan Cruz, 1321 E. Indian Rock Rd., Vista CA 92084. The Business is Conducted by: An Individual. S/Guzman Gaytan Cruz, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32530

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012212 Filed: Jun 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Swift and Sparrow Press; B. Real Life Professional Organizing. Located at: 1079 Shadowridge Dr. #81, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Bethel Joy Swift-Munoz, 1079 Shadowridge Dr. #81, Vista Ca 92081; 2. Jesus Munoz Lorca, 1079 Shadowridge Dr. #81, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/01/2019 S/Bethel Joy Swift-Munoz, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32529

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012178 Filed: Jun 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Orientation Publishing. Located at: 29668 Hoxie Ranch Rd., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Christopher Thomas Ingram, 29668 Hoxie Ranch Rd., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/01/2026 S/Christopher T. Ingram, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32527

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011042 Filed: May 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Commonplace. Located at: 1037 Golden Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jean Andrea Herold, 1037 Golden Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jean Andrea Herold, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32526

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012207 Filed: Jun 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AlinaStretching. Located at: 10940 Scripps Ranch Blvd. #2D, San Diego CA 92131 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Alina Urbanovich, 10940 Scripps Ranch Blvd. #2D, San Diego CA 92131. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/01/2026 S/Alina Urbanovich, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32511

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012249 Filed: Jun 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nomad Organizing. Located at: 3790 Manchester Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ariuna Munkueva, 3790 Manchester Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ariuna Munkueva, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32510

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012100 Filed: May 29, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific View AI. Located at: 357 Chestnut Ave. #12, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. George William Resch Jr., 357 Chestnut Ave. #12, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/George William Resch Jr., 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32509

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012111 Filed: May 29, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Concierge Fitness; B. Crown Coast Living. Located at: 2101 Manchester Ave. #H Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ingrid Johnson, 2101 Manchester Ave. #H, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/02/2014 S/Ingrid Johnson, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32508

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011959 Filed: May 28, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. FO Supply. Located at: 1747 Sorrel Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Pamela Day Designs, Inc., 1747 Sorrel Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Gregory Day, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32506

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011295 Filed: May 19, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Proactive Therapy Partners. Located at: 2177 Salk Ave. #175, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 231026, Encinitas CA 92023-1026. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sharon Kathleen Thompson, PO Box 231026, Encinitas CA 92023-1026. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Sharon Kathleen Thompson, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32505

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012170 Filed: May 29, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Malibu Terra Studio. Located at: 7045 Surfbird Cir., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Renata Tylka, 7045 Surfbird Cir., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/29/2026 S/Renata Tylka, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32504

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011886 Filed: May 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gnomo Nation. Located at: 13370 Tiverton Rd., San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Margaret Hazel Easton, 13370 Tiverton Rd., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/26/2026 S/Margaret Hazel Easton, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32503

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011934 Filed: May 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Earth & Elixir. Located at: 1037 Gardena Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Reyna Christina Bailey, 1037 Gardena Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Reyna C. Bailey, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32502

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011537 Filed: May 21, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Totalis. Located at: 2344 Caringa Way #C, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Saba Pasha, 2344 Caringa Way #C, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Saba Pasha, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32501

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010790 Filed: May 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Healing Sanctuary RSF. Located at: 18029 Calle Ambiente #506, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92091 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 675 Kellogg St., San Marcos CA 92078. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Acupuncture RSF Inc., 675 Kellogg St., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/21/2021 S/Chelsie Black, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32500

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011782 Filed: May 26, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sacred Chaos Doula Services. Located at: 612 Birch Dr., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Christina Michele Karlstromer, 612 Birch Dr., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Christina Michele Karlstromer, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32496

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012029 Filed: May 28, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Talaria Tactics. Located at: 1354 Hermes Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Austin Cassidy, 1354 Hermes Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/27/2026 S/Austin Cassidy, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32495

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012059 Filed: May 29, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Squeeze. Located at: 1253 Linalda Dr., El Cajon CA 92021 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kelly Sue Olsen, PO Box 2042, El Cajon CA 92021; 2. Raymond James Olsen, PO Box 2042, El Cajon CA 92021. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kelly S. Olsen, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32494

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011447 Filed: May 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grow SD Agave. Located at: 991 Loma Santa Fe Dr. #C 457, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Bertz LLC, 991 Santa Fe Dr. #C 457, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/19/2026 S/Alberto Nunez, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32491

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011243 Filed: May 18, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MedEx For Vets. Located at: 863 Bowsprit Rd. #304, Chula Vista CA 91914 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. MedEx Nursing Corp, 863 Bowsprit Rd. #304, Chula Vista CA 91914. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Annalisa Chery, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32490

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011368 Filed: May 19, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stillings Technology Group; B. Stillings Technology Services. Located at: 8011 Sitio Caucho, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1084 N. El Camino Real #B-267, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Stillings Technology Group LLC, 1084 N. El Camino Real #B-267, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2026 S/Alex B. Stillings, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32485

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011757 Filed: May 26, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 78 Electric. Located at: 755 Oleander Pl., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. John Houston Blackburn, 755 Oleander Pl., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/John Houston Blackburn, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32484

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011124 Filed: May 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TERI Common Grounds Cafe & Coffee Bar. Located at: 555 Deer Springs Rd. Bldg. 1, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. T.E.R.I., INC., 251 Airport Rd., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/William Mara, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32482

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010071 Filed: May 05, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Par Four Marketing. Located at: 1130 Island View, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 385, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. John Stephen Burroughs, PO Box 385, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2015 S/John S. Burroughs, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32480

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010617 Filed: May 12, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Leucadian. Located at: 1542 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Community Fabric, LLC, 1542 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/18/2021 S/David Shapiro, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32479

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011553 Filed: May 21, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Scott’s Automotive. Located at: 1508 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Scott’s Automotive Inc., 1508 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/20/1996 S/Scott R. Dailey, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32477

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010431 Filed: May 08, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KMOB1003 Global Media. Located at: 2772 Gateway Rd, #200, San Marcos CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1346 La Honda Dr., Escondido CA 92027. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Pamela Faye Nichols, 1346 La Honda Dr., Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/06/2026 S/Pamela Faye Nichols, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32471

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011205 Filed: May 18, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Breakthrough Speech Language and Feeding Therapy. Located at: 830 Wild Lilac Cir., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Amanda Barbara Roland, 830 Wild Lilac Cir., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Amanda Barbara Roland, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32469

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011407 Filed: May 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Golden Boy Records. Located at: 1790 Troy Ln., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Edward John Gurren, 1790 Troy Ln., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/15/1984 S/Edward John Gurren, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32468

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011635 Filed: May 22, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. West Coast Flooring Center. Located at: 2105 Industrial Ct., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. E&C Flooring, Inc., 2105 Industrial Ct., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/22/2026 S/Kelley Kruger Manion, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32467

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010121 Filed: May 05, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Baseline Electric. Located at: 2160 Oak Hill Dr., Escondido CA 92027 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Brett Eric Tyler Villalobos, 2160 Oak Hill Dr., Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/19/1998 S/Brett Eric Tyler Villalobos, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32466

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011706 Filed: May 22, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sugaring Carlsbad; B. My Sugarbush Studio; C. Sugaring You; D. The Sugarbush Studio. Located at: 1822 Marron Rd. #A, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Katalina Ramirez, 2171 S. El Camino Real #101, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Katalina Ramirez, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32465

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9011485 Filed: May 21, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Scion Carlsbad. Located at: 5424 Paseo del Norte, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: 6030 Avenida Encinas #200, Carlsbad CA 92011. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 12/19/2024 and assigned File # 2024-9024925. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Oceanside Auto Country Inc., 6030 Avenida Encinas #200, Carlsbad CA 92011. The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/Ivan Mendelson, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32464

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011606 Filed: May 22, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wild Form Landscape. Located at: 4855 Coronado Ave., San Diego CA 92107 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Connor Bass, 4855 Coronado Ave., San Diego CA 92107. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/21/2026 S/Connor Bass, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32463

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011304 Filed: May 19, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lu Social. Located at: 4238 Vista Panorama Way #207, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 603 Seagaze Dr. #280, Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Michael Woodworth, 4238 Vista Panorama Way #207, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Woodworth, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32461

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011302 Filed: May 19, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rootworth. Located at: 16486 Bernardo Center Dr. #218, San Diego CA 92128 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 603 Seagaze Dr. #280, Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Natural Solutions Acupuncture Inc., 603 Seagaze Dr. #280, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/19/2026 S/Michael Woodworth, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32460

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011250 Filed: May 18, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. C.O.C. Network. Located at: 7200 Saranac St. #46, La Mesa CA 91942 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dylan William Altman, 7200 Saranac St. #46, La Mesa CA 91942. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2026 S/Dylan William Altman, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32459

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011494 Filed: May 21, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlos the Handyman. Located at: 26741 Banbury Dr., Valley Center CA 92082 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Carlos B. Funes, 26741 Banbury Dr., Valley Center CA 92082. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/21/2026 S/Carlos B. Funes, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32456

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010011 Filed: May 04, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Atlantic Travel & Real Estate. Located at: 7891 Sitio Abeto, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Fatemeh S. Samii, 7891 Sitio Abeto, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/1994 S/Fatemeh S. Samii, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32455

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011448 Filed: May 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nexus Emergency Alert. Located at: 3344 Seacrest Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Return on Media Inc., 3344 Seacrest Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Peter Suarez, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32454

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011168 Filed: May 18, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RealSID; B. Real SID. Located at: 1823 Olympus Loop Dr., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mathew Bradley Berson, 1823 Olympus Loop Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2026 S/Mathew Bradley Berson, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19/2026 CN 32453

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008567 Filed: Apr 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Front Paige Talent LLC. Located at: 2638 Auralie Dr., Escondido CA 92025 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Front Paige Talent LLC, 2638 Auralie Dr., Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/26/2024 S/Courtney Wheelock, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32439

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009178 Filed: Apr 23, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Films Unlimited. Located at: 11633 Sorrento Valley Rd. #2B, San Diego CA 92121 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 927781, San Diego CA 92192. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Films Ultd Spots Inc., PO Box 927781, San Diego CA 92192. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/07/2023 S/Richard Avina, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32438

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009551 Filed: Apr 28, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Roxy Encinitas; B. The Roxy Encinitas. Located at: 517 S. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. MPCS LLC, 517 S. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/24/2016 S/Mark Dobbins, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32437

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009550 Filed: Apr 28, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Arcana; B. Arcana Encinitas. Located at: 509 S. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. MPCS LLC, 517 S. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Mark Dobbins, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32436

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011212 Filed: May 18, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Shivananda Media. Located at: 650 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #132, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Shivananda Incorporated, 650 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #132, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2026 S/Catherine A. Chase, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32433

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010661 Filed: May 12, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. One Stop Sound. Located at: 905 Caminito Madrigal #D, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Nicholas William McAllister, 905 Caminito Madrigal #D, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Nicholas William McAllister, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32432

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010470 Filed: May 08, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Papelitos Creations. Located at: 11405 Ocean Ridge Way, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Marjorie Barker, 11405 Ocean Ridge Way, San Diego CA 92130; B. John Edward Barker, 11405 Ocean Ridge Way, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/21/2026 S/Marjorie Barker, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32430

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011229 Filed: May 18, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kindred Sol. Located at: 9341 Hillery Dr., San Diego CA 92126 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 9341 Hillery Dr. #16105, San Diego CA 92126. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Chandelle Maryn Bernard, 9341 Hillery Dr. #16105, San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Chandelle Maryn Bernard, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32426

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011159 Filed: May 18, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wild Woods Golf and Game Lounge. Located at: 1325 Grand Ave. #105, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Shootz San Marcos, LLC, 1325 Grand Ave. #105, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Erin Hayden, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32425

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010742 Filed: May 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. PM Industrial Supply Co; B. PM Industrial. Located at: 1386 Poinsettia Ave. #E, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 9613 Canoga Ave., Chatsworth CA 91311. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Marin Supply Co of California Inc, 9613 Canoga Ave., Chatsworth CA 91311. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/01/1969 S/Zachary Gerin, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32424

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010326 Filed: May 07, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Atessa Co. Located at: 3315 Dorado Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 130323, Carlsbad CA 92013. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Atessa Consulting LLC, PO Box 130323, Carlsbad CA 92013. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ashley Sheurs, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32423

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011036 Filed: May 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rymo’s Drum World. Located at: 3345 Del Rio Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rymo Music Inc., 3345 Del Rio Ct, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ryan C. Moran, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32422

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009816 Filed: Apr 30, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Millan Power Systems. Located at: 1073 Reinhart St., San Jacinto CA 92583 Riverside. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jose Ignacio Millan, 1073 Reinhart St., San Jacinto CA 92583. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/28/2026 S/Jose Ignacio Millan, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32419

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008873 Filed: Apr 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. GIAI Analytics. Located at: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104-623, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Green Innovative Analytics, 7040 Avenida Encinas #104-623, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Sarah Green, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32418

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008448 Filed: Apr 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ember Event Co. Located at: 11130 Taloncrest Way #13, San Diego CA 92126 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Michael Ippolito, 11130 Taloncrest Way #13, San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Ippolito, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32417

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011106 Filed: May 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Barrel Bouquet; B. Sanora. Located at: 235 Coneflower St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Bianca Raquel Marquez Silva, 235 Coneflower St., Encinitas CA 92024; Dayton Gray Silva, 235 Coneflower St, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2026 S/Bianca Raquel Marquez Silva, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32416

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010644 Filed: May 12, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. IV Nutrition Oceanside. Located at: 3613 Ocean Ranch Blvd. #101/102, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 3231 Business Park Dr., Vista CA 92081. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Hughes Legacy Holdings Inc., 982 Pippin Ct., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jamie Hughes, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32414

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010031 Filed: May 04, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sancho Surf Co. Located at: 1556 Thomas Ave. #1, San Diego CA 92109 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Benito Lopez, 1556 Thomas Ave. #1, San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Benito Lopez, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32413

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011062 Filed: May 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hydrex Pest Control Co. of San Diego; B. Hydrex Pest Control Co. of La Jolla; C. Hydrex Pest Control Co. of Del Mar; D. Hydrex Pest Control Co. of Encinitas; E. Hydrex Pest Control Co. of Chula Vista; F. Hydrex Pest Control Co. of Poway; G. Hydrex Pest Control Co. of Carlsbad. Located at: 9530 Dowdy Dr., San Diego CA 92126 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 261127. San Diego CA 92196. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Demco Enterprises I, Inc., PO Box 658, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2026 S/Jonathan Kaplan, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32412

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011064 Filed: May 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wolfpack Travel Softball Club; Wolfpack Softball Club. Located at: 105 Copperwood Way #J, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jaymson Matthew Villa, 105 Copperwood Way #J, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jaymson Matthew Villa, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32411

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011063 Filed: May 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jamyson Co Public Insurance Adjusting Client Trust Account; B. Jamyson Company Public Insurance Adjusting. Located at: 2191 S. El Camino Real #207, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jamyson Public Adjusters LLC, 2191 S. El Camino Real #207, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/07/2007 S/Jamyson Villa, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32410

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011052 Filed: May 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Anonima Studios. Located at: 1215 26th St., San Diego CA 92102 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jacquelin Haydee Mujica, 1215 26th St., San Diego CA 92102. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jacquelin Haydee Mujica, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32408

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010669 Filed: May 12, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lucid Acupuncture & Holistic Wellness. Located at: 251 Seeman Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Naila Tarek Gamel, 251 Seeman Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Naila Tarek Gamel, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32407

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9009362 Filed: Apr 24, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Always True Plumbing. Located at: 4570 Cove Dr. #D, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tynan Jay Truesdill, 4570 Cove Dr. #D, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Tynan Jay Truesdill, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32406

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010468 Filed: May 08, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Enhance Cosmetic Dentistry. Located at: 1000 Aviara Pkwy #130, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 749 Sherwood Dr., Oceanside CA 92058. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. KRISTINA PADILLA, D.D.S. INC., 749 Sherwood Dr., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kristina Padilla, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32405

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010083 Filed: May 05, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. PSM Details. Located at: 3609 Alander Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dominic Michael McCausland, 3609 Alander Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/26/2026 S/Dominic Michael McCausland, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32403

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010231 Filed: May 06, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aryana Design Co. Located at: 1612 Aryana Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Stafford Consulting and Design LLC, 1612 Aryana Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ashley Stafford, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32402

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010883 Filed: May 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. International Mercantile. Located at: 5115 Avenida Encinas #C, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cameron Wolf Morhous, 5115 Avenida Encinas #C, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Cameron Wolf Morhous, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32400

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9010882 Filed: May 13, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. International Mercantile. Located at: 5115 Avenida Encinas #C, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 09/30/2021 and assigned File # -F16464003. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Terry Morhous, 5115 Avenida Encinas #C, Carlsbad CA 92008. The Business is Conducted by: An Individual. S/Terry Morhous, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32399

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008166 Filed: Apr 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oracle Grant Solutions. Located at: 1035 E. Vista Way #158, Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rachel Michelle Mesches, 1035 E. Vista Way #158, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Rachel Mesches, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32398

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010785 Filed: May 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Porsche Marie Co. Located at: 536 Chesterfield Cir., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Porsche Marie Hitchens Locker, 536 Chesterfield Cir., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/13/2026 S/Porsche Marie Hitchens Locker, 05/22, 05/29, 06/05, 06/12/2026 CN 32397