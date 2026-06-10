Flowers can help dress up a porch this summer

When I am looking for something special for my front porch, I head to a tiny flower shop in Carlsbad. Bamby’s Flowers is a gem, with two large open-air greenhouses and a cut flower display area that is home to hundreds of indoor and outdoor plants. A colorful arrangement of hanging begonias caught my eye, and Adriana Ortez gave me a tour of their extensive begonia collection.

We walked up onto the white gazebo, which hosted a dozen hanging baskets filled with double rose, picotee and angel wing varieties bursting forth in the summer breeze. We also toured the greenhouses to find dozens of smaller begonia varieties in pots that could be used in a grouping on a patio or front porch.

Adriana said: “All of the begonias are perfect for our June weather, since they are happy in partial sun or shade. You just have to remember to water them when it gets hot.”

How to choose a begonia

Tuberous begonias are grown from tubers, and can be categorized into upright or cascading.

• CASCADING VARIETY – This variety is usually planted in a hanging basket that can be displayed on a decorative hook or from a hanger on the wall. Cascading varieties include angel wing, picotee and double rose.

• UPRIGHT VARIETY – Tubers can be planted in 6-inch pots, which will fit nicely into a grouping or terra cotta pots. Encanto and double roseform will fit nicely on a patio.

Completing the porch project

I explained my project for a front porch that receives some sun and partial shade. In the farthest greenhouse, Adriana said, “The coleus giganticus or any of the ferns, fuchsia or impatiens would look great in grouping with the potted begonias.”

To complete the grouping, I spotted a brilliant red vine climbing up a 4-foot trellis in a large pot. “That’s the mandevilla, which is perfect for an entryway, because it gives that ‘wow factor’ when you enter the porch,” Adriana said.

Bamby’s history

Adriana’s mother, Luz, and father, Angel, run the shop together. “I think I was 6 years old when I first came here. And I am still here! And I’ve just been here ever since to carry on the tradition,” Adriana said.

The team work so well together, that while having their picture taken, they broke into spontaneous laughter.

Not only do they have the best begonia collection that I have ever seen (and I have been to dozens and dozens of nurseries), but they are constantly preparing for events and putting together bouquets for the many passersby who wander in from State Street and the Wednesday farmers market.

Having worked in many garden centers and small nurseries, I know how hard this work can be — gathering products, caring for them, watering every day and pleasing customers. Bamby’s not only has a huge collection of annuals, succulents and perennials, which are changed on a weekly basis, but they also create events for families and groups, including weddings, graduations, baby showers and other special occasions.

Bamby’s Flowers is located at 2763 State Street in Carlsbad, directly behind the train station. Free parking is available; open daily. The staff is available to create arrangements for all special occasions. Fresh flowers are available daily, with arrangements made to order. Call 760-828-3554 to place an order.

Jano Nightingale is a Master Gardener and horticulturist who teaches vegetable gardening at the Carlsbad Senior Center. Contact her at [email protected] for upcoming events.