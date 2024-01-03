Legal Notices, January 5, 2024

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT NOTICE OF MEETING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PARA ASISTENCIA EN ESPAÑOL, POR FAVOR LLAME AL (760) 943-2150. Notice is hereby given that on Wednesday, the 17th day of January 2024, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, the Encinitas City Council will discuss the following item: CASE NUMBER: PLCY-006820-2023; APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: City-wide; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Consideration of the Barriers to Racial and Ethnic Equity in Housing Study findings and recommendations to be prioritized in development of an Equity Action Plan. The Study is an outcome of Housing Element Implementation Program 3H, which calls for the City to “examine and mitigate barriers to racial and ethnic equity.” The Study is available on the City’s website at: https://www.encinitasca.gov/government/departments/development-services/policy-planning-housing/policy-planning/racial-ethnic-equity-study ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The action before the City Council is not subject to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to Section 15060(c)(3) of the CEQA Guidelines since the action is not a “project” pursuant to Section 15378(b)(5). The action involves an organizational or administrative activity of government that will not result in a direct or indirect physical change in the environment. Environmental review will be conducted in connection with and prior to the adoption of any resulting ordinances. STAFF CONTACT: Joel Cvetko, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2780 or [email protected]. La presentación será en inglés. Llame al (760) 943-2150 antes del 12 de enero lo necesita servicios de traducción durante la presentación. Para mas información, contacte Joel Cvetko, Associate Planner por correo electrónico [email protected]. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 01/05/2024 CN 28374

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (1/12, 1/26, etc.) 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM (Closed 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM) and closed January 15, 2024, in observance of Martin Luther Kin, Jr. Day. NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION PROJECT NAME: Mastro’s Ocean Club – Extension; CASE NUMBER: EXT-005931-2023; FILING DATE: January 23, 2023; APPLICANT: Mastro’s Ocean Club (Spin Land 2022, LLC); LOCATION: 2588 S Coast Highway 101 (APN: 261-162-22); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Request for a two-year extension of the Mastro’s Ocean Club approval of a Design Review Permit and Parcel Map Waiver to allow remodeling and expansion to an existing restaurant with alcohol and valet (PC Resolution 2021-02); ZONING/OVERLAY: VSC (Visitor Serving Commercial)/ 100 Year Flood, Coastal Zone, Special Study; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: It has been determined that the project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Sections 15301, 15301(a), 15301(e)(2), 15303 and Section 15061(b)(3). Section 15301 exempts negligible expansions of use such as the service of alcohol to guests of the restaurant and the expanded portions of the restaurant. Section 15301(a) exempts interior or exterior alterations involving such things as interior partitions, plumbing and electrical conveyances. Section 15301(e)(2) exempts additions of up to 10,000 square feet if public facilities and services are in place. Section 15303 exempts the construction of limited numbers of new, small facilities or structures such as temporary construction trailers. Section 15061(b)(3) exempts the Parcel Map Waiver, consolidating the underlying lots into one single lot for the entire project as it is seen with certainty that consolidating the underlying legal lots will not result in an environmental impact. The proposed restaurant with alcohol service, live music and outdoor seating area, façade improvements and valet parking changes meet these criteria. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines exists. STAFF CONTACT: Fran Carr, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2738 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 16, 2024, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 01/05/2024 CN 28373

MiraCosta College Board of Trustees Seeks Candidates for Trustee Area 7 Vacancy The MiraCosta Community College District’s Board of Trustees convened on December 14, 2023. The MiraCosta Community College District’s Board of Trustees has announced a vacancy on the Board following the resignation of Dr. William “Bill” Fischer, Trustee for Area 7, effective January 2, 2024. The Board seeks a dedicated and qualified individual to fill this important role for the remainder of Dr. Fischer’s term, which ends in November 2026. Dr. Fischer, who has served with distinction for 13 years, submitted his resignation on December 5, citing personal reasons. His departure leaves a critical position open, representing central Oceanside. The Board expressed sincere gratitude for Dr. Fischer’s valuable contributions and steadfast commitment during his tenure. Application Process and Deadline Those interested in being considered for an appointment to the vacant trustee position for the remainder of Dr. Fischer’s term may submit a letter of interest, resume, and an application packet to Julie Bollerud, Executive Assistant to the Superintendent/President, MiraCosta College District, 1 Barnard Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056, or via email at [email protected] no later than 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. While not required, candidates may also submit a letter of recommendation as a part of their application package. Eligibility Criteria Interested applicants must be registered to vote and reside in MiraCosta Community College Trustee Area 7, including the central portion of Oceanside. Visit the Trustee Area 7 Map for details. For questions or more information regarding the vacant board seat, please contact the MiraCosta College President’s Office by phone at 760.795.6610 or visit the District website. Selection Process The District will schedule qualified candidates for open interviews during a public Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, between 2-4 p.m. For a link to the original story and the application packet, please visit miracosta.edu/news. 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024, 01/12/2024 CN 28352

RESOLUTION NO. 2023-20 A RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE SAN DIEGUITO WATER DISTRICT APPROVING THE 2024 SAN DIEGUITO WATER DISTRICT BOARD MEETING SCHEDULE WHEREAS, Section 2.9.2 of the San Dieguito Water District Administrative Code states that the Board shall hold Regular Meetings on the third Wednesday of each month at 5:00 p.m. in the City of Encinitas Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, California; and WHEREAS, the Board of Directors desires to adopt the 2024 San Dieguito Water District meeting schedule by adding Regular Meetings and canceling Regular Meetings; and WHEREAS, Government Code Section 54954(a) (Ralph M. Brown Act) states that legislative bodies shall provide for the time and place for Regular Meetings by ordinance, resolution, or by-laws. NOW, THERFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Directors of the San Dieguito Water District as follows: 1. That the Board of Directors approves the 2024 San Dieguito Water District Regular Meeting schedule contained in “Exhibit A.” 2. That in accordance with California Water Code Section 21378, the District Clerk is authorized and directed to publish a copy of this resolution once a week for two successive weeks in a newspaper published in the County of San Diego, the county in which the District is located. NOW, THERFORE, BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that this action is exempt from the provisions of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to Section 15378(b)(5) of the CEQA Guidelines, as an organizational or administrative activity of government that will not result in a direct or indirect physical change in the environment. PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED this 20th day of December 2023 by the Board of Directors of the San Dieguito Water District, State of California. \Allison Blackwell, Board President ATTEST: \Pamela Antil, Secretary to the Board APPROVED AS TO FORM: \Tarquin Preziosi, Agency Attorney CERTIFICATION: I, Kathy Hollywood, Board Clerk of the San Dieguito Water District, State of California, do hereby certify under penalty of perjury that the foregoing Resolution was duly adopted at a regular meeting of the Board of Directors of the San Dieguito Water District on the 20th day of December 2023 by the following vote: AYES: Blackwell, Ehlers, Hinze, Kranz, Lyndes NOES: None ABSENT: None ABSTAIN: None \Kathy Hollywood, Board Clerk EXHIBIT A TO RESOLUTION 2023-20 2024 San Dieguito Water District Board of Directors Regular Meeting Schedule

Date Week Action January 17, 2024 3rd Wednesday No Change February 21, 2024 3rd Wednesday No Change March 20, 2024 3rd Wednesday No Change April 17, 2024 3rd Wednesday No Change May 15, 2024 3rd Wednesday No Change June 19, 2024 3rd Wednesday Juneteenth Holiday-Cancel June 26, 2024 4th Wednesday Add- Special Meeting July 17, 2024 3rd Wednesday Cancel-summer recess August 21, 2024 3rd Wednesday No Change September 18, 2024 3rd Wednesday No Change October 16, 2024 3rd Wednesday No Change November 20, 2024 3rd Wednesday No Change December 18, 2024 3rd Wednesday No Change

12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28351

BATCH: AFC-4011, 3094 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 1/25/2024 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD CA 92011 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold "as is". The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 106529 B0519575C MCS30812DZ 308 12 214-010-94-00 OLIVER D. CANNON JR. AND KRISTIN N. HALL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/30/2019 04/18/2019 2019-0140301 5/11/2023 2023-0123825 $27858.35 106531 B0413045C MCS21102CE 211 02 214-010-94-00 GEORGE A. HAFELY AND KATHLEEN A. HAFELY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/07/2013 08/22/2013 2013-0525707 5/11/2023 2023-0123825 $15532.74 106532 B0438645C MCS31806AZ 318 06 214-010-94-00 KENNETH G. HUSTON JR. AND NANCY L. HUSTON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/26/2014 12/18/2014 2014-0557027 5/11/2023 2023-0123825 $15163.41 106533 B0544455P MCS11102CE 111 02 214-010-94-00 ASHLEY MICHELLE JARAMILLO LUCERO AND DANIEL ANGEL LUCERO WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/18/2022 08/04/2022 2022-0317516 5/11/2023 2023-0123825 $26189.85 106534 B0444525C MCS23146DZ 231 46 214-010-94-00 JOHN F. MCGLONE JR. AND DAYNA L. MCGLONE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/15/2015 04/30/2015 2015-0211819 5/11/2023 2023-0123825 $18046.56 106536 B0520375H MCS31624CO 316 24 214-010-94-00 RICHARD CHARLES HALE AND MONIQUE P. HALE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/20/2019 5/9/2019 2019-173542 5/11/2023 2023-0123825 $21483.46 107852 B0553335H MCS30509BO 305 BIENNIAL ODD 09 214-010-94-00 ROBERT GOFF AN UNMARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/07/2023 03/23/2023 2023-0074616 9/21/2023 2023-0257528 $19239.10 107853 B0414315S MCS31613CO 316 BIENNIAL ODD 13 214-010-94-00 JIM P. HUGHES AND NORALEE HUGHES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/05/2013 09/19/2013 2013-0575008 9/21/2023 2023-0257528 $12423.27 107854 B0443565C MCS30704AZ 307 ANNUAL 04 214-010-94-00 DARLENE M. JAMISON A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/03/2015 04/16/2015 2015-0181795 9/21/2023 2023-0257528 $13235.07 107856 B0544525P MCS23144DE 231 BIENNIAL EVEN 44 214-010-94-00 ERNESTO BLANCAS PRADO A SINGLE MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/23/2022 08/04/2022 2022-0317520 9/21/2023 2023-0257528 $24843.36 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. DATE: 12/28/2023 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 01/05/2024, 01/12/2024, 01/19/2024 CN 28365 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE: 12/28/2023 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 01/05/2024, 01/12/2024, 01/19/2024 CN 28365

Title Order No. : 05949551 Trustee Sale No. : 86791 Loan No. : 399441408 APN : 204-092-24-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 2/1/2023 . UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 1/29/2024 at 10:30 AM, CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 2/8/2023 as Instrument No. 2023-0032464 in book N/A, page N/A of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: SONNY ROOSEVELT, LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY , as Trustor TGP OPPORTUNITY FUND I, LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY , as Beneficiary WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH At: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: The Northerly one-half of Lot 5 and all of Lots 6 and 7 in Block 42 of Carlsbad, in the City of Carlsbad, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map thereof No. 535, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, May 2, 1888. The property heretofore described is being sold "as is". The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3366 ROOSEVELT STREET CARLSBAD, CA 92008. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $3,338,933.95 (Estimated). DATE: 12/28/2023 CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE, as Trustee 8190 EAST KAISER BLVD., ANAHEIM HILLS, CA 92808 PHONE: 714-283-2180 FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION LOG ON TO: www.stoxposting.com CALL: 844-477-7869 PATRICIO S. INCE', VICE PRESIDENT 01/05/2024, 01/12/2024, 01/19/2024 CN 28363 DATE: 12/28/2023 CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE, as Trustee 8190 EAST KAISER BLVD., ANAHEIM HILLS, CA 92808 PHONE: 714-283-2180 FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION LOG ON TO: www.stoxposting.com CALL: 844-477-7869 PATRICIO S. INCE’, VICE PRESIDENT CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid on a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of the outstanding lien that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-477-7869, or visit this internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case T.S.# 86791. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” For sales conducted after January 1, 2021: NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (844) 477-7869, or visit this internet website www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 86791 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid; by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code; so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. STOX 942641 / 86791 01/05/2024, 01/12/2024, 01/19/2024 CN 28363

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE TS No. CA-23-966346-SH Order No.: 230440225-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 8/1/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor(s): RODNEY MARTIN ENRIQUEZ, A SINGLE MAN Recorded: 8/8/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0530249 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 2/21/2024 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $538,659.96 The purported property address is: 790 AVOCADO LANE, CARLSBAD, CA 92008 Assessor's Parcel No.: 204-210-09-00 Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $538,659.96 The purported property address is: 790 AVOCADO LANE, CARLSBAD, CA 92008 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 204-210-09-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-23-966346-SH. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 916-939-0772, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-23-966346-SH to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE OWNER-OCCUPANT: Any prospective owner-occupant as defined in Section 2924m of the California Civil Code who is the last and highest bidder at the trustee’s sale shall provide the required affidavit or declaration of eligibility to the auctioneer at the trustee’s sale or shall have it delivered to QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION by 5 p.m. on the next business day following the trustee’s sale at the address set forth in the below signature block. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION . TS No.: CA-23-966346-SH IDSPub #0190063 1/5/2024 1/12/2024 1/19/2024 CN 28362

T.S. No. 105687-CA APN: 213-112-56-04 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 4/26/2012. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 2/26/2024 at 10:30 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 4/27/2012 as Instrument No. 2012-0248546 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: TRIPTI S. BOSE AND ASIM C. BOSE, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY WITH RIGHTS OF SURVIVORSHIP WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: A CONDOMINIUM COMPRISED OF: PARCEL 1: AN UNDIVIDED FEE SIMPLE INTEREST AS A TENANT IN COMMON IN AND TO THE COMMON AREA WITHIN THE BUILDING ENVELOPE IN WHICH THE RESIDENTIAL UNIT DESCRIBED IN PARCEL 2 BELOW IS LOCATED EQUAL TO THE RECIPROCAL OF THE NUMBER OF RESIDENTIAL UNITS LOCATED WITHIN SUCH BUILDING ENVELOPE, AS SHOWN ON THE CONDOMINIUM PLAN FOR AVELLINO AT LA COSTA GREENS, MODEL PHASE, RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, ON SEPTEMBER 29, 2010, AS INSTRUMENT NO. 2010-0517764 AND ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO (COLLECTIVELY “CONDOMINIUM PLAN”), WHICH IS A PORTION OF LOT 2 OF CITY OF CARLSBAD TRACT NO. 05-05, LA COSTA GREENS NEIGHBORHOOD 1.16 IN THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 15719 FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY ON SEPTEMBER 23, 2008 (“MAP”). EXCEPTING THEREFROM, TO THE EXTENT NOT ALREADY RESERVED BY INSTRUMENTS OF RECORD: (A) ALL OIL RIGHTS, MINERAL RIGHTS, NATURAL GAS RIGHTS AND RIGHTS TO ALL OTHER HYDROCARBONS BY WHATSOEVER NAME KNOWN, TO ALL GEOTHERMAL HEAT AND TO ALL PRODUCTS DERIVED FROM ANY OF THE FOREGOING (COLLECTIVELY “SUBSURFACE RESOURCES”) AND (B) THE PERPETUAL RIGHT TO DRILL, MINE, EXPLORE AND OPERATE FOR AND TO PRODUCE, STORE AND REMOVE ANY OF THE SUBSURFACE RESOURCES ON OR FROM PARCEL 1, INCLUDING THE RIGHT TO WHIPSTOCK OR DIRECTIONALLY DRILL AND MINE FROM LANDS OTHER THAN PARCEL 1, WELLS, TUNNELS AND SHAFTS INTO, THROUGH OR ACROSS THE SUBSURFACE OF PARCEL 1, AND TO BOTTOM SUCH WHIPSTOCKED OR DIRECTIONALLY DRILLED WELLS, TUNNELS AND SHAFTS WITHIN OR BEYOND THE EXTERIOR LIMITS OF PARCEL 1, AND TO REDRILL, RETUNNEL, EQUIP, MAINTAIN, REPAIR DEEPEN AND OPERATE ANY SUCH WELLS OR MINES, BUT WITHOUT THE RIGHT TO DRILL, MINE, EXPLORE, OPERATE, PRODUCE, STORE OR REMOVE ANY OF THE SUBSURFACE RESOURCES THROUGH OR IN THE SURFACE OR THE UPPER FIVE HUNDRED FEET (500’) OF THE SUBSURFACE OF PARCEL 1, AS RESERVED IN DEED FROM KB HOME COASTAL INC., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, RECORDED CONCURRENTLY HEREWITH. PARCEL 2: RESIDENTIAL UNIT NO. 83, AS SHOWN AND DESCRIBED ON THE CONDOMINIUM PLAN; PARCEL 3: AN EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT TO USE EACH PORTION OF THE COMMON AREA AND/OR ASSOCIATION PROPERTY, IF ANY, DESIGNATED IN THE CONDOMINIUM PLAN AS BEING AN EXCLUSIVE USE EASEMENT AREA APPURTENANT TO THE RESIDENTIAL UNIT DESCRIBED IN PARCEL 2 ABOVE FOR THE PURPOSES DESCRIBED IN THE DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS OF AVELLINO AT LA COSTA GREENS, RECORDED IN THE OFFICIAL RECORDS OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA ON APRIL 22, 2009, AS INSTRUMENT NO. 2009-0207782, AND THAT CERTAIN SUPPLEMENTARY DECLARATION RECORDED ON SEPTEMBER 30, 2010 IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER AS INSTRUMENT NO. 2010-0521220 OF SAID OFFICIAL RECORDS (“DECLARATION”). PARCEL 4: NON-EXCLUSIVE, APPURTENANT EASEMENTS IN AND TO THE ASSOCIATION PROPERTY IN ALL PHASES SUBJECT TO THE DECLARATION, FOR USE THEREOF IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE TERMS OF THE DECLARATION. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6980 MERCURY PLACE, CARLSBAD, CA 92009 The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $617,140.26 FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 8880 Rio San Diego Drive, Suite 725 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 942521_ The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $617,140.26 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 105687-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 105687-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 8880 Rio San Diego Drive, Suite 725 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 942521_105687-CA 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024, 01/12/2024 CN 28349

Title Order No. : 05949403 Trustee Sale No. : 86739 Loan No. : G21065194 APN : 153-115-18-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 8/18/2021 . UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 1/22/2024 at 10:30 AM, CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 9/7/2021 as Instrument No. 2021-0633136 in book N/A, page N/A of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: REIG ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY , as Trustor GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA, A NEW YORK CHARTERED BANK , as Beneficiary WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE – continued all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: THE SOUTHEASTERLY 60 FEET OF THE NORTHWESTERLY 180 FEET OF THE NORTHEASTERLY HALF OF TRACT 13, SOUTH OCEANSIDE ADDITION, IN THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 622, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, FEBRUARY 7, 1890. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1611 S TREMONT STREET OCEANSIDE, CA 92054. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $901,588.68 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election of Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. DATE: 12/11/2023 CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE, as Trustee 8190 EAST KAISER BLVD., ANAHEIM HILLS, CA 92808 PHONE: 714-283-2180 FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION LOG ON TO: www.stoxposting.com CALL: 844-477-7869 PATRICIO S. INCE’, VICE PRESIDENT CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid on a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of the outstanding lien that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-477-7869, or visit this internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case T.S.# 86739. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” For sales conducted after January 1, 2021: NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (844) 477-7869, or visit this internet website www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 86739 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid; by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code; so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. STOX 942354_86739 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024, 01/12/2024 CN 28348

T.S. No. 115539-CA APN: 161-310-33-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 5/31/2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 1/29/2024 at 10:30 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 6/7/2017 as Instrument No. 2017-0253901 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: ROBERT O HARTLAND AND MARY J HARTLAND, TRUSTEES OF THE HARTLAND FAMILY TRUST DATED JANUARY 30, 2006 WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 549 RICEBIRD DRIVE, VISTA, CA 92083 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $380,715.79 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 115539-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 115539-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 8880 Rio San Diego Drive, Suite 725 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 942296_11539-CA 12/22/2023, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28321

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-23-965115-NJ Order No.: FIN-23005527 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 6/24/2022. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Voyager Holdings LLC, A California Limited Liability Company Recorded: 6/30/2022 as Instrument No. 2022-0270457 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 1/17/2024 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $755,434.85 The purported property address is: 2510 Navarra Drive, Unit 524, Carlsbad, CA 92009 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 216-170-51-28 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-23-965115-NJ. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 916-939-0772, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-23-965115-NJ to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE OWNER-OCCUPANT: Any prospective owner-occupant as defined in Section 2924m of the California Civil Code who is the last and highest bidder at the trustee’s sale shall provide the required affidavit or declaration of eligibility to the auctioneer at the trustee’s sale or shall have it delivered to QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION by 5 p.m. on the next business day following the trustee’s sale at the address set forth in the below signature block. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION . TS No.: CA-23-965115-NJ IDSPub #0189783 12/22/2023 12/29/2023 1/5/2024 CN 28320

T.S. No.: 2023-00765-CA A.P.N.: 157-672-27-00 Property Address: 4768 SEQUOIA PLACE, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 09/12/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: BEATRIZ RODRIGUEZ, A SINGLE WOMAN AND SIBILINA LOPEZ DE RODRIGUEZ, A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPERATE PROPERTY AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 09/22/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0675419 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 02/07/2024 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $246,180.70 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 4768 SEQUOIA PLACE, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 A.P.N.: 157-672-27-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 246,180.70. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2023-00765-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction, if conducted after January 1, 2021, pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (877)-518-5700, or visit this internet website https://www.realtybid.com/, using the file number assigned to this case 2023-00765-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid, by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code, so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: December 10, 2023 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 238 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. BCNS# 223020 12/22/2023, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28319

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2023-00030475-CU-PA-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Stephen Dunham, North County Transit District, MV Transportation Inc., and Does 1 to 35. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Shannon Farner. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Superior Court of California County of San Diego North County Division 325 S. Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Michael Dea #132832 380 S. Melrose Dr., Ste 333 Vista CA 92081 Telephone: 760.643.4161 Date: (Fecha), 12/19/2023 Clerk by (Secretario), Carlos Terriquez, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 01/05, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26/2024 CN 28361

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JAMES STEVEN ALTSCHULER Case# 37-2023-00055392-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of James Steven Altschuler. An Petition for Probate has been filed by Michael Altschuler, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Michael Altschuler be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: May 28, 2024; Time: 10:30 AM; in Dept.: 504, Remote Hearing. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Charles M. Palmer 725 Pollasky Ave., Ste 101 Clovis CA 93612 Telephone: 559-900-2806 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024, 01/12/2024 CN 28358

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE In accordance with the provisions of the California Self-Storage Facility Act, Section 21700, et seq. of the Business and Professions Code of the State of California the under-signed will be sold at public auction conducted on STORAGETREASURES.COM on January 12th 2024, ending at 10am. The personal property including but not limited to: Personal and household items stored at 2405 Cougar Drive Carlsbad, CA 92010, County of San Diego, by the following persons: Tenant Size Unit Joseph Marquis 10×7.5 Lonny Mulligan 10×20 Jamie Kuhn 5×5 George Heskett 10×7.5 Property is sold “AS IS BASIS.” There is a refundable $100 cleaning deposit on all units. Sale is subject to cancellation. 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28356

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JOSEPH ANTHONY SPISAK Case # 37-2023-00033295-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Joseph Anthony Spisak. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Stephanie Mangohig in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Stephanie Mangohig be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: February 01, 2024; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 503. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Rich Gaines, Esq. 5900 La Place Ct., Ste 105 Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 760.931.9923 12/29/2023, 01/05, 01/12/2024 CN 28350

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Prime Storage – Vista located at 2430 S Santa Fe Ave Vista CA 92084 intends to hold an auction to sell the goods stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 1/17/2024 at 12:00PM. Unless stated otherwise the description of the contents are household goods and furnishings. Kelly Crossmen; Richard Joseph Garcia; Heather De La Paz; Anastasia Salerno; Jedediah Shaw; Uzias Vasquez; Robert M Doherty; Jose Pantoja (2 units). All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. See manager for details. 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28347

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Prime Storage – San Marcos N Pacific St. located at 185 N Pacific St San Marcos CA 92069 intends to hold an auction to sell the goods stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 1/17/2024 at 12:00PM. Unless stated otherwise the description of the contents are household goods and furnishings. Jorge Lopez. All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. See manager for details. 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28346

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Prime Storage – San Diego Pacific Hwy located at 4800 Pacific Hwy San Diego CA 92110 intends to hold an auction to sell the goods stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 1/17/2024 at 12:00PM. Unless stated otherwise the description of the contents are household goods and furnishings. Carrie R Trujillo; Eva Briones; Daniella Roni; Tatiana Cadogan; Magdalena Tobin; Jessica Garcia; Shayla Huppertz; Craig Guerra; John Swalley/John in care of Golen moving ManagerSwalley; Julian Vincent; Khalid Khairandesh; River W Abbruzzi-Davis; Michael Lee Martin; Alejandro Villanueva; Patricia Press; Xavier Trelease; Michael Erik Bernal; Roni Barrow; Dustin Grumling; Pleasure Geter. All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. See manager for details. 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28345

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Prime Storage – San Diego Mission Bay Dr located at 4595 Mission Bay Dr San Diego CA 92109 intends to hold an auction to sell the goods stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 1/17/2024 at 12:00PM. Unless stated otherwise the description of the contents are household goods and furnishings. Francisco Campos; Alexander D Vitug; Tyler Moralez; Joseph Gamez; Christopher Davis; Alicia Shell; Leronce D Suel/Rockstar Dough LLC; Nicholas Brewton; Emily Reid; Luis Calderon; Ramon L Curry; Miroslaw Zmozek Zmozek. All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. See manager for details. 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28344

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2022-00019440-CU-PO-CTL NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Rick J. Ryberg; and Does 1 to 100, inclusive YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Randy Ryberg NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): San Diego County Superior Court Hall of Justice Courthouse 330 West Broadway San Diego CA 92101 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Daniel D. Geoulla, Esq. (SBN: 255800) B & D LAW GROUP, APLC 10700 Santa Monica Blvd, Ste 200 Los Angeles CA 90025 Telephone: 310.424.5252 Date: (Fecha) 05/24/2022 Clerk, by (Secretario), by A. Cruz, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05, 01/12/2024 CN 28337

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2023-00020357-CU-OR-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Jose L. Duarte Jr. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Andrew J. Duarte. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): North County Division 325 S. Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Antonio Maldonado 236937 750 B Street, Ste 1710 San Diego CA 92101 Telephone: 619.342.1422 Date: (Fecha), 05/17/2023 Clerk by (Secretario), A. Carini, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05, 01/12/2024 CN 28335

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ROBERT WALDO MOORE aka ROBERT W. MOORE aka ROBERT MOORE Case# 37-2023-00040531-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Robert Waldo Moore aka Robert W. Moore aka Robert Moore. An AMENDED Petition for Probate has been filed by James Teran Moore, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that James Teran Moore be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: March 21, 2024; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 503, Remote Hearing. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Sean C. Mason Shoup Legal, A Prof. Law Corp. 39755 Date St., Ste 203 Murrieta, CA 92563 Telephone: 951.445.4114 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28333

DISTRICT COURT CLARK COUNTY, NEVADA In the matter of: ALICE ZUELKE, Deceased Case No.: P-23-119003-E Department 8 NOTICE OF HEARING Please be advised that the Petition to Admit Last Will and Testament, for General Administration and for Issuance of Letters Testamentary in the above-entitled matter is set for hearing as follows: Date: March 15, 2024 Time: 9:45 AM Location: Courtroom TBA Regional Justice Center 200 Lewis Ave. Las Vegas, NV 89101 NOTE: Under NEFCR 9(d), if a party is not receiving electronic service through the Eighth Judicial District Court Electronic Filing System, the movant requesting a hearing must serve this notice on the party by traditional means. STEVEN D. GRIERSON, CEO/Clerk of the Court By: /s/ Kadira Beckom Deputy Clerk of the Court CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE I hereby certify that pursuant to Rule 9(b) of the Nevada Electronic Filing and Conversion Rules a copy of this Notice of Hearing was electronically served to all registered users on this case in the Eighth Judicial District Court Electronic Filing System. By: /s/ Kadira Beckom Deputy Clerk of the Court Electronically Filed 12/15/2023 6:04 PM Steven D. Grierson 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28332

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: CVSW2207058 NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Anza Management Company; Gate Keepers Security Services, Inc.; Greentree Park and Does 1-25 YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): DeJuan Markey Vargas, An Individual NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Southwest Justice Center 30755-D Auld Rd Murrieta, CA 92563 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Law Offices of Sergio F. Benedetto 535 North Brand Blvd., Ste 700 Glendale CA 91203 Telephone: 818.246.7000 Date: (Fecha), 10/25/2022 Clerk by (Secretario), Shelley Thompson, Deputy (Adjunto) STATEMENT OF DAMAGES (Personal Injury or Wrongful Death) To: Gate Keepers Security Services, Inc. Plaintiff: DeJuan Markey Vargas 1. General damages a. Pain, suffering, and inconvenience $850,000.00 2. Special damages a. Medical expenses (to date) $244,545.29 b. Future medical expenses (present value) Undetermined c. Loss of earnings (to date) Undetermined d. Loss of future earning capacity (present value) Undetermined Date: 10/13/2023 s/Sergio F. Benedetto, Esq. NON SERVICE REPORT Cal West Attorney Services Inc Fee for Service: $ 95.00 Date: 11/27/2023 s/Rachelle Rutland NON SERVICE REPORT Cal West Attorney Services Inc Fee for Service: $ 95.00 Date: 10/20/2023 s/Vickie Royster NON SERVICE REPORT Cal West Attorney Services Inc Fee for Service: $145.00 Date: 10/17/2023 s/Manuel Robles NON SERVICE REPORT Cal West Attorney Services Inc Fee for Service: $145.00 Date: 10/09/2023 s/Scott Moore NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05, 01/12/2024 CN 28318

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2023-00053121-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Wing Yee Lee filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Wing Yee Lee change to proposed name: Celestia Lee. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On January 26, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 12/08/2023 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28297

I, Deborah Sue Hargis ® 2022, am bringing Land Patent No. 521 forward on my property located at c/o 2021 Gayle Way, Carlsbad, California. This web-page contains all pertaining documents for public view or objection: www.deebahargis.com published in The Coast News for 60 days starting on November 17, 2023 11/17, 11/24, 12/01, 12/08, 12,15, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28218

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000050 Filed: Jan 02, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ranch and Tide Home Services; B. Ranch and Tide Property Management. Located at: 4520 Avenida Privado, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Iron Basin Holdings LLC, 4520 Avenida Privado, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/01/2023 S/Conner Kelly, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26/2024 CN 28377

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000004 Filed: Jan 02, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Airspace Consulting. Located at: 878 Hollyhock Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Firewatch Team LLC, 878 Hollyhock Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/06/2015 S/Gustave Paul Calderon, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26/2024 CN 28376

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9000016 Filed: Jan 02, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mindful Property Management. Located at: 12636 High Bluff Dr. #400, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 518 Moonlight Dr., San Marcos CA 92069. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Behrooz Palizban, 518 Moonlight Dr., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Behrooz Palizban, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26/2024 CN 28375

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9025889 Filed: Dec 28, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gonzo! Store; B. Gonzo! Records. Located at: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #210, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #201A, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Name and Address: 1. Gonzo World LLC, 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #210, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/22/2023 S/Mika Murphy, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26/2024 CN 28372

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9025888 Filed: Dec 28, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gonzo! Ramen; B. Gonzo!. Located at: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #201A, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Address: 1. Thousand Sunny LLC, 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #201A. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/04/2020 S/Mika Murphy, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26/2024 CN 28371

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9025954 Filed: Dec 29, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ayunidhi. Located at: 538 Rockport Ct., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Address: 1. Manjul Mishra, 538 Rockport Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Manjul Mishra, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26/2024 CN 28370

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9023516 Filed: Nov 21, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Shoreline Mobile Detailing. Located at: 6221 Liberty Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009-3504 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Address: 1. Kai Joseph Whennen, 6221 Liberty Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009-3054; 2. Robert Bruce Revote, 3450 Monroe St. #D, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kai Joseph Whennen, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26/2024 CN 28369

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9025918 Filed: Dec 29, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Camino Wine and Poppies; B. Walk With Me Travel. Located at: 10208 Three Oaks Way, Santee CA 92071 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Address: 1. Jill Christina Valenzuela, 10208 Three Oaks Way, Santee CA 92071. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jill Christina Valenzuela, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26/2024 CN 28368

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9025969 Filed: Dec 29, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Salvage Yard. Located at: 5302 Lehrer Dr., San Diego CA 92117 San Diego. Mailing Address: 5052 Clairemont Dr.#17013, San Diego CA 92117. Registrant Name and Address: 1. Heather Jacqueline Doty, 5302 Lehrer Dr., San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Heather Jacqueline Doty, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26/2024 CN 28367

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9025935 Filed: Dec 29, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Burrell Legal Group; B. The Burrell Legal Group. Located at: 2173 Salk Ave. #250, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Address: 1. James Rulon Burrell, 317 Pine Ave. #207, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/26/2023 S/James Rulon Burrell, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26/2024 CN 28366

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9024934 Filed: Dec 13, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RSF Vines; B. The COV; C. The COV 92067; D. The COV Rancho Santa Fe. Located at: 12625 High Bluff Dr. #315, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Address: 1. RSF Vines LLC, 12625 High Bluff Dr. #315, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/03/2023 S/Jonathan Williams, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19, 01/26/2024 CN 28364

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9025703 Filed: Dec 26, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vista Barber Company South. Located at: 1691 Melrose Dr. #190, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: 159 Oceanview Dr., Vista CA 92084. Registrant Information: 1. Jennifer L. Perez, 159 Oceanview Dr., Vista CA 92084; 2. Brandon Perez, 159 Oceanview Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/20/2023 S/Jennifer L. Perez, 12/29/2023, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/2024 CN 28360

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9025702 Filed: Dec 26, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vista Barber Company North. Located at: 1688 S. Melrose Dr. #210, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: 159 Oceanview Dr., Vista CA 92084. Registrant Information: 1. Jennifer L. Perez, 159 Oceanview Dr., Vista CA 92084; 2. Brandon A. Perez, 159 Oceanview Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2018 S/Jennifer L. Perez, 12/29/2023, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/2024 CN 28359

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9024917 Filed: Dec 13, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lime & Salt LLC. Located at: 2765 Glasgow Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Schrick, 2765 Glasgow Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ashley Schrick, 12/29/2023, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/2024 CN 28357

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9025370 Filed: Dec 20, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gordon & Son Global Services. Located at: 360 Talon Ridge Way #413, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. L’Tanya Y. Gordon, 360 Talon Ridge Way #413, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/L’Tanya Y. Gordon, 12/29/2023, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/2024 CN 28355

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9025632 Filed: Dec 26, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Samusco Electric. Located at: 7829 Quebrada Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Eco Park Inc., 7829 Quebrada Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/02/2019 S/Sang Hoon Park, 12/29/2023, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/2024 CN 28354

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2023-9025247 Filed: Dec 18, 2023 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. We See You San Diego. Located at: 5444 Napa St., San Diego CA San Diego 92110. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 12/10/2019 and assigned File # 2019-9029283. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. The Resolved International Inc., 5444 Napa St., San Diego CA 92110. The Business is Conducted by: Corporation. S/Ryan Buss, 12/29/2023, 01/05, 01/12, 01/19/2024 CN 28353

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9025288 Filed: Dec 19, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rainler Design and Prototype. Located at: 447 Almond Rd., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Daniel Lamarche, 447 Almond Rd., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Daniel Lamarche, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05, 01/12/2024 CN 28341

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9025242 Filed: Dec 18, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ACL Aerostar. Located at: 533 2nd St. #280, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Aerostar Companies Inc., 533 2nd St. #280, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Jack D. Nickolaisen, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05, 01/12/2024 CN 28340

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9023879 Filed: Nov 29, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bonded Bean. Located at: 5864 Spur Ave., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: 5256 S. Mission Rd., Ste 703 #5002, Bonsall CA 92003. Registrant Information: 1. Morgan Higham, 5864 Spur Ave., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2023 S/Morgan Higham, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05, 01/12/2024 CN 28339

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9024538 Filed: Dec 06, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mobile Wheel Solutions. Located at: 8690 Miramar Rd., San Diego CA 92126 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 52, Oceanside CA 92049. Registrant Information: 1. Matthew Brownell, 8690 Miramar Rd., San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/06/2023 S/Matthew Brownell, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05, 01/12/2024 CN 28338

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9025044 Filed: Dec 14, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Commercial West Realty Advisors. Located at: 909 San Dieguito Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Rusty Capital Inc., 909 San Dieguito Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2002 S/Eric Hutchison, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05, 01/12/2024 CN 28330

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9023118 Filed: Nov 15, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JD Painting. Located at: 1450 Chestnut Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Juan Elias Dolph, 1450 Chestnut Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/02/2023 S/Juan Elias Dolph, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05, 01/12/2024 CN 28329

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9023744 Filed: Nov 27, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Brow Gym. Located at: 12057 Calle de Montana #205, El Cajon CA 9019 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kimberly Moreno, 12057 Calle de Montana #205, El Cajon CA 92019. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kimberly Moreno, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05, 01/12/2024 CN 28328

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9024625 Filed: Dec 07, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mizukiyama Sushi. Located at: 3705 Caminito Ct. #540, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. HSGU Group Inc., 3705 Caminito Ct. #540, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/27/2018 S/Christine Ahn, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05, 01/12/2024 CN 28327

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9023792 Filed: Nov 28, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cali Casual Cars. Located at: 2558 Roosevelt St. #300-E, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Vincent Liborio Velardi, 5248 Weymouth Way, Oceanside CA 92057; 2. Mrs. Mary DeFalco, 5248 Weymouth Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Vincent Liborio Velardi, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05, 01/12/2024 CN 28326

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9024286 Filed: Dec 04, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wheels Cab. Located at: 149 Canyon Dr. #104, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: 149 Canyon Dr. #104, Oceanside CA 92054-3519. Registrant Information: 1. Kenneth Carlyle Wheeler, 149 Canyon Dr. #104, Oceanside CA 92054-3519. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kenneth Carlyle Wheeler, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05, 01/12/2024 CN 28325

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9023086 Filed: Nov 14, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Visionary Landscape Design & Maintenance. Located at: 1219 S. Citrus Ave., Escondido CA 92027 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Marco Lopez, 1219 S. Citrus Ave., Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/14/2023 S/Marco Lopez, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28307

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9024790 Filed: Dec 11, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Plumber Man. Located at: 475 N. Midway Dr. #208, Escondido CA 92027 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jaden O. D’Amico, 475 N. Midway Dr. #208, Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jaden O. D’Amico, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28306

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9024708 Filed: Dec 08, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. NCSD Creative; B. NCSDC. Located at: 207 Countryhaven Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jay Paul Znamirowski, 207 Countryhaven Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/29/2023 S/Jay Paul Znamirowski, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28305

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9023884 Filed: Nov 29, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Brands on the Block. Located at: 721-2 Ocean Crest Rd., Cardiff CA 92651 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1968 S. Coast Hwy #3595, Laguna Beach CA 92651. Registrant Information: 1. Moonswell Marketing LLC, 1968 S. Coast Hwy #3595, Laguna Beach CA 92651. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/18/2023 S/Riley Beresini, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28302

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9023894 Filed: Nov 29, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Clarity Therapy. Located at: 270 N. El Camino Real #F518, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2033 San Elijo Ave. #242, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Information: 1. Mackenzie Crosiar Clark, 207 Alexander Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/28/2018 S/Mackenzie Crosiar Clark, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28301

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9023830 Filed: Nov 28, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Augustin’s Kitchen. Located at: 402 S. Clementine St. #1, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. DAVPAT LLC, 402 S. Clementine St. #1, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Patricia Chauvot Dufosse, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28300

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9024213 Filed: Dec 01, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Friendly Manufacturing Company. Located at: 918 Camino de la Reina #51, San Diego CA 92108 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mahlia Kiahna Margaret Akahoshi-Nugent, 918 Camino de la Reina #51, San Diego CA 92108. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mahlia Kiahna Margaret Akahoshi-Nugent, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28299

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9024662 Filed: Dec 08, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. EPPIG Brewing; B. EPPIG Brewery; C. EPPIG. Located at: 3455 Ryan Dr., Escondido CA 92025 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mason Ale Works LLC, 3455 Ryan Dr., Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/2023 S/Grant Tondro, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28298

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9023644 Filed: Nov 22, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. EKWholesale. Located at: 6431 Reflection Dr., San Diego CA 92124 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Berumen International Inc., 6431 Reflection Dr., San Diego CA 92124. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/02/2023 S/Rodrigo A. Reyes Garcia, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28295

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9024435 Filed: Dec 05, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Trophy and Engraving. Located at: 2749 Victoria Ave. #1, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jeffrey Glenn Boyle, 2749 Victoria Ave. #1, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/06/2023 S/Jeffrey Boyle, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28294

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9024502 Filed: Dec 06, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. California Coaching Academy. Located at: 1116 Sycamore Ave #I, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1968 Willow Ridge Dr., Vista CA 92081. Registrant Information: 1. California Wellness Academies Inc., 1968 Willow Ridge Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Paul Carey, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/2023, 01/05/2024 CN 28293