Encinitas installs signs to raise awareness of public smoking ban

ENCINITAS — The city installed 66 no smoking signs last week to increase awareness of a local ordinance banning smoking and vaping in public places and places of employment.

The ban is one of the strictest smoking policies in Southern California.

The ordinance, adopted in February 2023 and effective as of July 11, aims to mitigate the harmful effects of secondhand smoke on public health and curb environmental pollution caused by discarded cigarette butts and vaping waste.

Smoking is still allowed on private residential property and inside actively driven motor vehicles. Hotels and motels must be at least 80% smoke-free, with smoking and vaping allowed in designated rooms and areas.

Smoking within 20 feet of public places and at places of employment, including restaurants and businesses, could result in a penalty ranging from $50 to $1,000 for violators, depending on the severity of the infraction. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department was directed to issue a $50 fine for first-time offenders and add $50 to the charge for each repeat offense.

Local businesses can comply with these regulations by eliminating designated smoking areas within their premises, and they are encouraged to display “Smoke-Free Encinitas” decals to inform patrons of the ordinance.

The metal signs are designed with a black and white design and a graffiti protection layer. The signs were placed in 36 locations, mainly along Coast Highway 101 from Leucadia to Cardiff, and required adding seven new poles to hang them.

The locations designated for sign placement range from commercial areas to parks and pedestrian crossings. According to the city, the signs are strategically positioned at prominent locations, from downtown businesses to the Community Resource Center.