Legal Notices, February 4, 2022

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you that the Planning Commission of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, to consider a request for the following: CASE NAME: CDP 2021-0024 (DEV2021-0095) – BLAUVELT RESIDENCE PUBLISH DATE: Feb. 4, 2022 DESCRIPTION: Request for approval of a Coastal Development Permit to allow for the demolition of an existing single-family residence and construction of a new 3,107-square-foot single family residence with an attached 770-square-foot accessory dwelling unit with an attached 470-square-foot two-car garage within the Mello II Segment of the city’s Local Coastal Program located at 3259 Lincoln Street within Local Facilities Management Zone 1. The project site is not within the appealable area of the California Coastal Commission. The City Planner has determined that the project belongs to a class of projects that the State Secretary for Resources has found do not have a significant impact on the environment, and it is therefore categorically exempt from the requirement for the preparation of environmental documents pursuant to Section 15303(a) construction of a single family residence of the state CEQA Guidelines. Per California Executive Order N-29-20, and in the interest of public health and safety, we are temporarily taking actions to prevent and mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic by holding Planning Commission meetings and other public meetings online only. All public meetings will comply with public noticing requirements in the Brown Act and will be made accessible electronically to all members of the public seeking to observe and address the Planning Commission. Comments received by 2 p.m. the day of the meeting will be shared with the Planning Commission prior to the meeting. When e-mailing comments, please send to the Planning Division at [email protected] and identify in the subject line the agenda item to which your comments relate. All comments received will be included as part of the official record. Written comments will not be read out loud. If you wish to participate virtually, you may visit: https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas/boards-commissions/planning-commission for meeting instructions. Those persons wishing to address the Planning Commission on this proposal are cordially invited to watch the public hearing via livestream on the city website at www.carlsbadca.gov. Copies of the staff report will be available online at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas/boards-commissions/planning-commission on or after the Thursday prior to the hearing date. If you have any questions, or would like to be notified of the decision, please contact Esteban Danna in the Planning Division at 760-602-4629 or [email protected], Monday through Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 1635 Faraday Avenue, Carlsbad, California 92008. APPEALS The time within which you may judicially challenge these projects, if approved, is established by State law and/or city ordinance, and is very short. If you challenge this project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad at or prior to the public hearing. ◻︎ Appeals to the City Council: Where the decision is appealable to the City Council, appeals must be filed in writing within ten (10) calendar days after a decision by the Planning Commission. ◻︎ Coastal Commission Appealable Project: ◻︎ This site is located within the Coastal Zone Appealable Area. ☒ This site is not located within the Coastal Zone Appealable Area. ☒ Application deemed complete: Nov. 19, 2021 CITY OF CARLSBAD PLANNING DIVISION 02/04/2021 CN 26241

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and Friday 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT 1. PROJECT NAME: Hanwit New Single-Family Residence; CASE NUMBER: CDP-004541-2021; FILING DATE: May 6, 2021; APPLICANT: Jonathan Hanwit LOCATION: 810 Hermes Avenue (APN: 256-040-73); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Request for a Coastal Development Permit to demolish all onsite structures and construct a new primary single-family residence with site improvements on a vacant lot; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within in the Residential 8 (R8) Zone, and the Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Sections Section 15303(a) which exempts the construction of a primary single-family residence. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, AICP, Associate Planner, 760-633-2681, [email protected] 2. PROJECT NAME: 615 Arden LLC Single-Family Residence; CASE NUMBER: CDP-004654-2021; FILING DATE: July 20, 2021; APPLICANT: 615 Arden LLC LOCATION: 615 Arden Drive (APN: 258-103-09); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A request for a Coastal Development Permit to demolish an existing residence and construct a new single-family residence on an existing vacant lot, and a temporary construction trailer. ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within in the Residential 5 (R-5) Zone, Special Study, and Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to Sections 15301(l)(1) and 15303(a) of the CEQA Guidelines. Section 15301(l)(1) exempts the demolition of an existing single-family residence. Section 15303(a) exempts the construction of a single-family residence. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 exist and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner, 760-633-2693, [email protected]. PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, FEBRUARY 14, 2022, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATIONS AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the applications, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director for Items 1 and 2 may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 02/04/2022 CN 26238

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PLEASE NOTE THAT MASKS ARE REQUIRED INDOORS. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 17th day of February, 2022, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing items of the City of Encinitas: 1. PROJECT NAME: Umar Remodel; CASE NUMBER: CDP-004827-2021; FILING DATE: September 14, 2021; APPLICANT: Greg Jordan; LOCATION: 1762 Tattenham Road (APN 254-530-18-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Coastal Development Permit for the remodel of a condominium including raising the plate height on the western wall to 11 feet. ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Residential 11 (R-11) zoning district, the Sea Bluff Village Planned Residential Development, Coastal Appeal Jurisdiction of the Coastal Bluff Overlay Zone.; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15301(e)(1), which exempts additions to existing structures less than 50 percent of the existing Floor Area or 2,500 SF, whichever is less. STAFF CONTACT: Kevin Parker, AICP, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2703 or [email protected] 2. PROJECT NAME: Dove Hollow Road Lot Line Planning Commission Interpretation; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-4890-2021 & INTRP-4891-2021; FILING DATE: October 4, 2021; APPLICANT: Wayne Brechtel; LOCATION: 3520 & 3532 Dove Hollow Road (APN 264-232-04 & 264-232-05); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Planning Commission Interpretation for a proposed lot line adjustment to reduce a non-conformity between two adjacent parcels; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Rural Residential (RR) zoning district, and Special Study and Cultural/Natural Resources Overlay zones; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15305(a), which exempts minor lot line adjustments. STAFF CONTACT: Kevin Parker, AICP, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2703 or [email protected] An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 15th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Item 1 is located within the Coastal Zone and requires issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action, on Item 1, of the Planning Commission or City Council on an appeal may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. The action, on Item 2, of the Planning Commission or City Council on an appeal may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the applications prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 02/04/2022 CN 26237

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2022-03 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2022-03 titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Adopting the Modifications Suggested by the California Coastal Commission to City Council Ordinance No. 2020-10, Amending Section 30.48.040 (Accessory Use Regulations) and Section 30.76.120 (Remodeling or Reconstruction of Residential Buildings with Structural/Use Nonconformity) of Title 30, (Zoning) with the Exception of the Provisions Regarding Replacement Parking.” Proposed Ordinance No. 2022-03 accepts the Coastal Commission modifications to Ordinance 2020-10 regarding nonconforming conditions and setbacks, without accepting the replacement parking modifications. With the modifications suggested by the Coastal Commission, new construction or conversion of existing nonconforming structures to accessory units will be considered an increase in density or intensity if the project is located on a bluff within a geologic setback, within a public view corridor, or within a setback from a sensitive wetland or upland habitat. Thus, creation of or conversion to an ADU in these locations would be considered an intensification or creation of a nonconformity that must be brought into conformance with the LCP. The Coastal Commission also found that allowing ADUs to encroach into setbacks on properties adjacent to bluffs, hillsides, sensitive habitats, and within view corridors would conflict with coastal resource protection and public access policies of the certified LUP. As such, the Coastal Commission suggested modifications to clarify that reduced setbacks are allowed, except for those associated with coastal bluff and inland hillsides, sensitive habitat, and visual resources protection policies. The proposed Ordinance 2022-03 reflects the original/existing parking replacement language included in Ordinance 2020-10. Ordinance 2022-03 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on January 26, 2022, by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Kranz, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: Lyndes. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the February 9, 2022 Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 02/04/2022 CN 26234

CITY OF ENCINITAS ORDINANCE 2022-04 AN URGENCY ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA, EXTENDING URGENCY ORDINANCE NO. 2021-25 PERTAINING TO DEVELOPMENT REGULATIONS FOR URBAN LOT SPLITS AND TWO-UNIT RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT IN SINGLE-FAMILY ZONES TO IMPLEMENT SENATE BILL 9 WHEREAS, in 2019 the State of California Legislature declared that “California has a housing supply and affordability crisis of historic proportions;” WHEREAS, on September 16, 2021, Governor Newsom signed into law Senate Bill 9 (“SB 9”), entitled the “California Home Act”. Among other provisions, this bill adds Sections 65852.21 and 66411.7 to the Government Code and becomes effective on January 1, 2022; WHEREAS, SB 9 requires cities and counties to ministerially approve a parcel map for an urban lot split and/or a proposed housing development containing a maximum of two residential units within a single-family residential zone, if the two-unit or subdivision project meets certain statutory criteria; WHEREAS, state law allows a local agency to adopt an ordinance to implement the provisions in SB 9; WHEREAS, California Government Code Section 65858 authorizes the City to adopt an interim urgency measure by a four-fifths (4/5ths) vote where necessary to protect the public health, safety, and welfare without following the procedures otherwise required prior to adoption of a zoning ordinance; WHEREAS, on December 15, 2021, the City of Encinitas (“City”) City Council adopted Urgency Ordinance 2021-25 to implement SB 9 pursuant to Government Code Section 65858 for the purpose of amending its local regulatory scheme pertaining to single-family home developments and subdivisions in a manner that complies with the new state law and is consistent with California Government Code Sections 65852.21 and 66411.7, as amended; WHEREAS, during the effective term of Urgency Ordinance No. 2021-25, City staff prepared the application forms and checklists for SB9 project submittals and developed a website and FAQ with information on SB 9; WHEREAS, the City desires to adopt an ordinance to extend Ordinance 2021-25 to implement SB 9; WHEREAS, this Ordinance is an extension of adopted as an urgency ordinance pursuant to Government Code Section 65858. The facts constituting the urgency continue to be as follows: a) SB 9 specifies that proposed projects and subdivisions cannot be proposed in prohibited locations under Government Code Section 65913.4(a)(6)(B)-(K), such as in an earthquake fault zone, lands under conservation easement, a federally designated flood plain, and high fire hazard severity zones as defined under state law unless specified mitigation measures are imposed to reduce the hazards b) SB 9 further restricts the standards and regulations that local agencies, including the City, may impose on qualifying two-unit or subdivision projects. For example, SB 9 specifies that local agencies may impose only objective zoning, subdivision, and design standards that do not conflict with the statutes, but such standards must not physically preclude a unit size of 800 square feet. In addition, SB 9 permits a local agency to deny a proposed qualifying two-unit or subdivision project only if the agency’s Building Official makes a written finding based on preponderance of the evidence that the proposed project would have a specific, adverse impact upon public health and safety or the physical environment, which is a very high standard for municipalities to meet under the statute. c) A number of parcels within the City are within high fire hazard severity zones, floodplains and/or covered by conservation/open space easements. The City has substantial interests in protecting the community against these hazards and restrictions in promoting development projects. In order to protect the health safety and welfare of the community it is necessary to ensure that all SB 9 projects comply with existing local fire hazard mitigation measures. d) The standards contained in the new state law include no objective zoning, subdivision, or design standards. In order to protect the public health safety and welfare of the Encinitas community, it is necessary to ensure that all SB 9 projects comply with the City’s existing objective standards which do not conflict with the provisions of SB 9. e) The City has received multiple public inquiries from architects, developers, and residents regarding SB 9 development projects and the new state law, underscoring the need for the City to develop guidance on the implementation of the requirements of the bill. WHEREAS, SB 9 specifically authorizes local agencies to impose objective zoning, subdivision, and design standards consistent with the bill’s provisions, and to adopt an ordinance to implement its provisions. SB 9 further provides that such ordinances are not considered a “project” under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). The ordinance is further exempt from CEQA under CEQA Guidelines Sections 15301 and 15303; WHEREAS, any interim urgency measure extended pursuant to Government Code Section 65858 shall be of no further force and effect ten (10) months and fifteen (15) days from its date of adoption unless extended by the legislative body. During the effective term of the urgency ordinance, City staff intends to undertake further study and present its recommendations to the City Council regarding permanent revisions to the City’s Municipal Code pertaining to SB 9 residential development and subdivision projects consistent with the goals and policies of the City’s General Plan, California Planning and Zoning Law, and the provisions of California Government Code Section 65858; and WHEREAS, the City Council finds and determines that the immediate preservation of the public health, safety and welfare requires that this Ordinance be enacted as an urgency ordinance pursuant to Government Code Section 65858 and take effect immediately upon adoption. Therefore, this Ordinance is necessary for the immediate preservation of the public peace, health, safety and welfare and its urgency is hereby declared. NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, hereby ordains as follows: SECTION 1: The recitals above are each incorporated by reference and adopted as findings by the City Council. SECTION 2: The City Council hereby finds that this Ordinance is adopted under the authority of SB 9 to apply provisions, including objective development and design standards for an urban lot split and/or a proposed housing development containing two residential units within a single-family residential zone when the project meets certain statutory criteria. SECTION 3: The City Council further finds that: 1. The extension of the interim urgency ordinance is necessary for the immediate preservation of the public peace, health, and safety because the subdivision of lots and design and construction of single-family residences, duplexes and accessory dwelling units pursuant to Senate Bill 9 (SB9) without adequate standards can cause: land use and site development conflicts and incompatibilities including public safety, visual, privacy, acoustic and aesthetic impacts which would negatively impact the public welfare and the unique quality and character of the City. 2. This Ordinance provides for standards and procedures, as shown in Exhibit A, attached hereto, and incorporated herein by this reference, for implementing SB9. SECTION 4: This Ordinance is exempt from the provisions of CEQA pursuant to Government Code Sections 65852.21(j) and 66411.7(n), because the adoption of an ordinance to implement SB9 shall not be considered a project under Division 13 (commencing with Section 21000) of the Public Resources Code. Further, Section 15301 exempts from environmental review the addition of up to 10,000 square feet if the project is in an area where all public services and facilities are available to allow for maximum development permissible in the City’s General Plan. All of Encinitas single-family residential areas eligible for SB 9 approval meet these two criteria, and it is anticipated that each project undertaken pursuant to SB 9 will not add more than 10,000 square feet of new development. Finally, Section 15303 (new construction/conversion) exempts from review the construction of up to six new residential structures in urbanized areas. Under the proposed ordinance, the maximum number of new residential structures that could be constructed pursuant to a lot split combined with new construction is less than six. Therefore, staff recommends that the City Council finds that the proposed urgency ordinance is not subject to further environmental review. SECTION 5: If any section, sentence, clause, or phrase of this Ordinance is determined to be invalid, illegal, or unconstitutional by a decision or order of any court or agency of competent jurisdiction, then such decision or order will not affect the validity and enforceability of the remaining portions of this Ordinance. The City Council declares that it would have passed and adopted this Ordinance, and each section, sentence, clause or phrase thereof, regardless of the fact that any one or more sections, subsections, sentences, clauses, or phrases be declared invalid or unconstitutional. SECTION 6: This ordinance is an urgency ordinance enacted under California Government Code 65858. This urgency ordinance is effective upon adoption by a four-fifths (4/5) vote of the City Council. This urgency ordinance shall be of no further force and effect ten (10) months and fifteen (15) days from its date of adoption unless extended by the City Council. The City Clerk is directed to prepare and have published a summary of the Ordinance within 15 days following adoption, indicating the votes cast. PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED at a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, held on the 26th day of January 2022. \Catherine S. Blakespear, Mayor ATTEST: \Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk APPROVED AS TO FORM: \Leslie E. Devaney, City Attorney CERTIFICATION: I, Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk of the City of Encinitas, California, do hereby certify under penalty of perjury that the foregoing ordinance was duly and regularly adopted at a meeting of the City Council on this 26th day of January, 2022, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Kranz, Mosca NOES: None ABSENT: Lyndes ABSTAIN: None IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and affixed the official seal of the City of Encinitas, California, this 26th day of January, 2022. \Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk Exhibit A – SB 9 Implementation Program Definitions The following terms and definitions shall apply to this SB 9 Implementation Program. “Acting in concert with the owner” means a person that has common ownership or control of the subject parcel with the owner of the adjacent parcel, a person acting on behalf of, acting for the predominant benefit of, acting on the instructions of, or actively cooperating with, the owner of the parcel being subdivided. “Adjacent parcel” means any parcel of land that is (1) touching the parcel at any point; (2) separated from the parcel at any point only by a public right-of-way, private street, or way, or public or private utility, service, or access easement; or (3) separated from another parcel only by other real property which is in common ownership or control of the applicant. “Common ownership or control” means property owned or controlled by the same person, persons, or entity, or by separate entities in which any shareholder, partner, member, or family member of an investor of the entity owns ten percent or more of the interest in the property. “Ministerial” means no discretionary review or public hearing. “Two-Unit Residential Development” means two primary residential units located on a single lot. The residential units may be located in a single building that contains two residential units (also known as a duplex) or in two detached buildings. Two-Unit Residential Development On condition that Government Code Sections 65852.21 and 66411.7 are not repealed, qualifying Two-Unit residential developments in the RR, RR-1, RR-2, R-3, R-5, R-8, and RS-11 zones shall be located, developed, and used in compliance with the following: A. Qualifying Two-Unit Residential Developments. Qualifying two-unit residential developments are as defined in Government Code Section 65852.21. The reductions and exceptions in this section apply only to two-unit residential developments in the single-family zones and any development on a lot approved pursuant to Urban Lot Splits provisions described in this Program. B. Prohibited Development. Two-unit residential development as described in this section shall be prohibited in the following locations and circumstances, pursuant to state law and as further specified below: 1. Historic Resources. Two-unit residential development shall not be permitted on a lot located within property included on the State Historic Resources Inventory or the National Register. 2. Rental Units. Two-unit residential developments shall not include the demolition, substantial redevelopment, or alteration of any of the following types of housing: a. Housing that is subject to a recorded covenant, ordinance, or law that restricts rents to levels affordable to persons and families of moderate, low, or very low income. b. Housing subject to any form of rent or price control through a public entity’s valid exercise of its police power. c. Housing that has been occupied by a tenant in the last three years. d. A parcel or parcels on which an owner of residential real property has exercised the owner’s rights under Chapter 12.75 (commencing with Section 7060) of Division 7 of Title 1 to withdraw accommodations from rent or lease within 15 years before the date of the application submittal. 3. Replacement Housing. If any existing dwelling unit is proposed to be demolished, the applicant will comply with the replacement housing provisions of Government Code Section 66300(d). 4. Substantial Redevelopment. Two-unit residential developments shall not include the demolition of 25 percent of the existing exterior walls, unless the replacement building conforms to current development standards in the zoning district, or the replacement of a nonconforming structure is reconstructed in the same location and with the same dimensions and floor area as the existing building. 5. Two-unit residential development is not permitted on a parcel that is any of the following: a. Either prime farmland or farmland of statewide importance, as defined pursuant to United States Department of Agriculture land inventory and monitoring criteria, as modified for California, and designated on the maps prepared by the Farmland Mapping and Monitoring Program of the Department of Conservation, or land zoned or designated for agricultural protection or preservation by a local ballot measure that was approved by the voters of that jurisdiction. b Wetlands, as defined in the United States Fish and Wildlife Service Manual, Part 660 FW 2 (June 21, 1993). c. Within a very high fire hazard severity zone, as determined by the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection pursuant to Government Code Section 51178, or within a high or very high fire hazard severity zone as indicated on maps adopted by the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection pursuant to Section 4202 of the Public Resources Code. This subparagraph does not apply to sites excluded from the specified hazard zones by a local agency, pursuant to subdivision (b) of Section 51179 of the Government Code, or sites that have adopted fire hazard mitigation measures pursuant to existing building standards or state fire mitigation measures applicable to the development. Two-unit residential development shall not be permitted within the Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones, unless existing building standards within Very High Fire Hazard Zones include the high fire construction standards adopted or enforced by the City, as determined by the Building Official or the Fire Marshall. No variance or modification to any Fire Code requirements or high fire construction standards shall be permitted. d. A hazardous waste site that is listed pursuant to Government Code Section 65962.5 or a hazardous waste site designated by the Department of Toxic Substances Control pursuant to Section 25356 of the Health and Safety Code, unless the State Department of Public Health, State Water Resources Control Board, or Department of Toxic Substances Control has cleared the site for residential use or residential mixed uses. e. Within a delineated earthquake fault zone as determined by the State Geologist in any official maps published by the State Geologist, unless the development complies with applicable seismic protection building code standards adopted by the California Building Standards Commission under the California Building Standards Law (Part 2.5 (commencing with Section 18901) of Division 13 of the Health and Safety Code), and by any local building department under Chapter 12.2 (commencing with Section 8875) of Division 1 of Title 2. f. Within a special flood hazard area subject to inundation by the 1 percent annual chance flood (100-year flood) as determined by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in any official maps published by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. If a development proponent is able to satisfy all applicable federal qualifying criteria in order to provide that the site satisfies this subparagraph and is otherwise eligible for streamlined approval under this section, a local government shall not deny the application on the basis that the development proponent did not comply with any additional permit requirement, standard, or action adopted by that local government that is applicable to that site. A development may be located on a site described in this subparagraph if either of the following are met: (i) The site has been subject to a Letter of Map Revision prepared by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and issued to the local jurisdiction; or (ii) The site meets Federal Emergency Management Agency requirements necessary to meet minimum flood plain management criteria of the National Flood Insurance Program pursuant to Part 59 (commencing with Section 59.1) and Part 60 (commencing with Section 60.1) of Subchapter B of Chapter I of Title 44 of the Code of Federal Regulations. g. Within a regulatory floodway as determined by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in any official maps published by the Federal Emergency Management Agency unless the development has received a no rise certification in accordance with Section 60.3(d)(3) of Title 44 of the Code of Federal Regulations. If a development proponent is able to satisfy all applicable federal qualifying criteria in order to provide that the site satisfies this subparagraph and is otherwise eligible for streamlined approval under this section, a local government shall not deny the application on the basis that the development proponent did not comply with any additional permit requirement, standard, or action adopted by that local government that is applicable to that site. h. Lands identified for conservation in an adopted natural community conservation plan pursuant to the Natural Community Conservation Planning Act (Chapter 10 (commencing with Section 2800) of Division 3 of the Fish and Game Code), habitat conservation plan pursuant to the federal Endangered Species Act of 1973 (16 U.S.C. Sec. 1531 et seq.), or other adopted natural resource protection plan. i. Habitat for protected species identified as candidate, sensitive, or species of special status by state or federal agencies, fully protected species, or species protected by the federal Endangered Species Act of 1973 (16 U.S.C. Sec. 1531 et seq.), the California Endangered Species Act (Chapter 1.5 (commencing with Section 2050) of Division 3 of the Fish and Game Code), or the Native Plant Protection Act (Chapter 10 (commencing with Section 1900) of Division 2 of the Fish and Game Code). j. Lands under conservation easement. C. Unit Configuration. The new units in a two-unit residential development may be permitted in the following configurations, provided that no more than two attached residential units are in any one building on a lot. For the purpose of this section, “unit” means any dwelling unit, not including ADUs or JADUs. 1. One new unit incorporated entirely within an existing residential unit. 2. One new unit incorporated entirely within an existing accessory building, including garages. 3. One new unit attached to and increasing the size of an existing residential unit or an existing accessory building. 4. One new unit detached from and located on the same lot as an existing unit. A unit that is attached to another detached accessory building, but not another residential unit, or is attached by a breezeway or porch, is considered detached. 5. Two newly constructed attached units or two detached residential units on a vacant lot. 6. A two-unit residential development in any of the configurations described above may be added to a newly created lot concurrently with an approval of a parcel map for an urban lot split pursuant to Urban Lot Splits, below. 7. Up to two accessory dwelling units pursuant to Section 30.48.040 (Accessory Dwelling Units) of this code may be proposed in addition to the two units constructed pursuant to this section on a lot. On parcels that propose both a two-unit residential development and an Urban Lot Split, ADUs will be permitted if all objective zoning standards are met. D. Not Applicable to Nonconforming Development. RS11 zoned lots already developed with two or more existing residential units, nonresidential uses, or mixed-use, shall not use the provisions of this section to add floor area, add residential units, or make any other alterations to the buildings or site otherwise prohibited by this Title, unless the development complies with all of the standards of this section. E. Development Standards. Any construction of a two-unit residential development shall conform to all property development regulations of the zone in which the property is located including, but not limited to, height limits, setback, lot coverage, landscape, and floor area ratio (FAR), as well as all fire, health, safety and building provisions of this title, subject to the following exceptions: 1. No setback shall be required for an existing structure, or a structure constructed in the same location and to the same dimensions as an existing structure. 2. For all other dwelling units proposed in connection with a two-unit residential development, a minimum setback of four feet, or the applicable setback for the zoning district, whichever is less, is allowed from the rear and side property lines. However, a new dwelling unit utilizing a reduced setback from the base zone shall be permitted to build to a maximum 16-feet in height. 3. Limits on lot coverage, floor area ratio, open space, and size must permit two units of 800 square feet each in connection with a two-unit residential development. Notwithstanding the above, if the application of an objective standard would require one or both units to be less than 800 square feet, such standard shall be waived only to the extent necessary to allow construction of a unit(s) of at least 800 square feet. 4. For a two-unit residential development connected to an onsite wastewater treatment system, the applicant shall provide a percolation test completed within the last 5 years, or, if the percolation test has been recertified, within the last 10 years. 5. All dwelling units created in connection with a two-unit residential development shall have independent exterior access. 6. A development is not eligible for approval as a two-unit residential project if it includes a request for an exception to any objective standards, beyond those necessary to obtain an 800 sq. ft. unit, by applying for a variance, modification, exception, waiver, or other discretionary approval for height, density, setbacks, open yard, land use, or similar design or development standard. F. Parking. One off-street parking space, which may be covered or uncovered, is required for each unit in a two-unit residential development, except as exempted below. 1. Parking Exemptions. No parking is required if the parcel is located within one-half mile walking distance of either a high-quality transit corridor, as defined in subdivision (b) of Section 21155 of the Public Resources Code, or a major transit stop, as defined in Section 21064.3 of the Public Resources Code; or if there is a designated parking space for a car share vehicle located within one block of the parcel. 2. Replacement Parking Required. When an existing garage, carport, or other covered parking structure is converted or demolished in order to construct a new unit, at least one replacement parking space, which may be covered or uncovered, must be provided for each unit, unless the project is exempt from parking requirements. G. Access to a Public Street. Every dwelling unit shall face or have frontage upon a public street or permanent means of access to a public street, using at least one of the methods described below. 1. Vehicular Access. When automobile parking is required or proposed, vehicular access to a public street or alley shall be provided by a paved driveway that complies with the minimum width, slope, materials, and other standards consistent with the California Fire Code and the City’s Off- street Parking and Street Design Standards. 2. Shared Driveways. A driveway may be shared by no more than two lots. H. Design Review. All two-unit residential developments shall be subject to the adopted objective design standards in effect at the time a complete application is submitted, as applicable to either new construction or exterior alterations, which shall be reviewed ministerially by the Development Services Director, or designee. I. Disapproval of a Two-Unit Residential Development. The Development Services Director, or designee, shall not approve a Two-Unit Residential Development under any of the following circumstances: 1. The project proposes creation of more than two units total as described in Section C of Two-Unit Residential Development described above. 2. The urban lot split does not meet the requirements of Title 30 Zoning. 3. Based on a preponderance of the evidence, the building official finds that the proposed housing development project would have a specific, adverse impact, as defined and determined in paragraph (2) of subdivision (d) of Government Code Section 65589.5, upon public health and safety or the physical environment and for which there is no feasible method to satisfactorily mitigate or avoid the specific, adverse impact. 4. The Two-Unit Residential Development does not comply with applicable, objective requirements imposed by Title 30 Zoning, City’s Design Guidelines, and this title. Any decision to disapprove a Two-Unit Residential Development shall be accompanied by a finding identifying the applicable, objective requirements imposed. Urban Lot Splits On condition that Government Code Sections 65852.21 and 66411.7 are not repealed, qualifying Urban Lot Splits in the RR, RR-1, RR-2, R-3, R-5, R-8, and RS-11 zones shall be located, developed, and used in compliance with the following: A. The Development Services Director, or designee, shall ministerially approve a parcel map for an urban lot split only if the parcel map for the urban lot split meets all of the following requirements: 1. Both newly created parcels shall be no smaller than 1,200 square feet. Both newly created parcels shall be of approximately equal lot area, which for purposes of this paragraph shall mean that one parcel shall not be smaller than 40 percent of the lot area of the original parcel proposed for subdivision. 2. The parcel being subdivided is located within an RR, RR-1, RR-2, R-3, R-5, R-8, or RS-11 zone permitting single family dwellings described in Title 30 Zoning. 3. The parcel being subdivided is not located on a site that is any of the following: a. Either prime farmland or farmland of statewide importance, as defined pursuant to United States Department of Agriculture land inventory and monitoring criteria, as modified for California, and designated on the maps prepared by the Farmland Mapping and Monitoring Program of the Department of Conservation, or land zoned or designated for agricultural protection or preservation by a local ballot measure that was approved by the voters of that jurisdiction. b. Wetlands, as defined in the United States Fish and Wildlife Service Manual, Part 660 FW 2 (June 21, 1993). c. Within a very high fire hazard severity zone, as determined by the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection pursuant to Government Code Section 51178, or within a high or very high fire hazard severity zone as indicated on maps adopted by the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection pursuant to Section 4202 of the Public Resources Code. This subparagraph does not apply to sites excluded from the specified hazard zones by a local agency, pursuant to subdivision (b) of Section 51179 of the Government Code, or sites that have adopted fire hazard mitigation measures pursuant to existing building standards or state fire mitigation measures applicable to the development. Two-unit residential development shall not be permitted within the Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones, unless existing building standards within Very High Fire Hazard Zones include the high fire construction standards adopted or enforced by the City, as determined by the Building Official or the Fire Marshall. No variance or modification to any Fire Code requirements or high fire construction standards shall be permitted. d. A hazardous waste site that is listed pursuant to Government Code Section 65962.5 or a hazardous waste site designated by the Department of Toxic Substances Control pursuant to Section 25356 of the Health and Safety Code, unless the State Department of Public Health, State Water Resources Control Board, or Department of Toxic Substances Control has cleared the site for residential use or residential mixed uses. e. Within a delineated earthquake fault zone as determined by the State Geologist in any official maps published by the State Geologist, unless the development complies with applicable seismic protection building code standards adopted by the California Building Standards Commission under the California Building Standards Law (Part 2.5 (commencing with Section 18901) of Division 13 of the Health and Safety Code), and by any local building department under Chapter 12.2 (commencing with Section 8875) of Division 1 of Title 2. f. Within a special flood hazard area subject to inundation by the 1 percent annual chance flood (100-year flood) as determined by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in any official maps published by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. If a development proponent is able to satisfy all applicable federal qualifying criteria in order to provide that the site satisfies this subparagraph and is otherwise eligible for streamlined approval under this section, a local government shall not deny the application on the basis that the development proponent did not comply with any additional permit requirement, standard, or action adopted by that local government that is applicable to that site. A development may be located on a site described in this subparagraph if either of the following are met: (i) The site has been subject to a Letter of Map Revision prepared by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and issued to the local jurisdiction; or (ii) The site meets Federal Emergency Management Agency requirements necessary to meet minimum flood plain management criteria of the National Flood Insurance Program pursuant to Part 59 (commencing with Section 59.1) and Part 60 (commencing with Section 60.1) of Subchapter B of Chapter I of Title 44 of the Code of Federal Regulations. g. Within a regulatory floodway as determined by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in any official maps published by the Federal Emergency Management Agency unless the development has received a noise certification in accordance with Section 60.3(d)(3) of Title 44 of the Code of Federal Regulations. If a development proponent is able to satisfy all applicable federal qualifying criteria in order to provide that the site satisfies this subparagraph and is otherwise eligible for streamlined approval under this section, a local government shall not deny the application on the basis that the development proponent did not comply with any additional permit requirement, standard, or action adopted by that local government that is applicable to that site. h. Lands identified for conservation in an adopted natural community conservation plan pursuant to the Natural Community Conservation Planning Act (Chapter 10 (commencing with Section 2800) of Division 3 of the Fish and Game Code), habitat conservation plan pursuant to the federal Endangered Species Act of 1973 (16 U.S.C. Sec. 1531 et seq.), or other adopted natural resource protection plan. i. Habitat for protected species identified as candidate, sensitive, or species of special status by state or federal agencies, fully protected species, or species protected by the federal Endangered Species Act of 1973 (16 U.S.C. Sec. 1531 et seq.), the California Endangered Species Act (Chapter 1.5 (commencing with Section 2050) of Division 3 of the Fish and Game Code), or the Native Plant Protection Act (Chapter 10 (commencing with Section 1900) of Division 2 of the Fish and Game Code). j. Lands under conservation easement. 4. Urban Lot Splits shall not be permitted on a lot located within property included on the State Historic Resources Inventory or the National Register. 5. Urban Lot Splits shall not include the demolition, substantial redevelopment, or alteration of any of the following types of housing: a. Housing that is subject to a recorded covenant, ordinance, or law that restricts rents to levels affordable to persons and families of moderate, low, or very low income. b. Housing subject to any form of rent or price control through a public entity’s valid exercise of its police power. c. Housing that has been occupied by a tenant in the last three years. d. A parcel on which an owner of residential real property has exercised the owner’s rights under Chapter 12.75 (commencing with Section 7060) of Division 7 of Title 1 to withdraw accommodations from rent or lease within 15 years before the date of the application submittal. 6. Replacement Housing. If any existing dwelling unit is proposed to be demolished, the applicant must comply with the replacement housing provisions of Government Code Section 66300(d). 7. The parcel has not been established through prior exercise of an urban lot split as provided for in this Chapter. 8. Neither the owner of the parcel being subdivided nor any person acting in concert with the owner has previously subdivided an adjacent parcel using an urban lot split as provided for in this Section. 9. All easements required for the provision of public services and facilities shall be dedicated or conveyed by an instrument in a form acceptable to the Director of the Development Services Department. 10. Units constructed on an urban lot split subdivision approved pursuant to this chapter shall be subject to and comply with the minimum setback requirements specified above in the Two-Unit Residential Development Section. 11. Each unit located on a parcel created pursuant to this chapter shall have vehicular ingress and egress to the public right-of-way, which shall be either through access over land that is part of the parcel or evidenced by a recorded easement in favor of the parcel requiring right-of-way access. 12. A minimum of one off-street parking space (covered/uncovered) shall be provided per unit. No parking is required if the parcel is located within one-half mile walking distance of either a high- quality transit corridor, as defined in subdivision (b) of Section 21155 of the Public Resources Code, or a major transit stop, as defined in Section 21064.3 of the Public Resources Code; or if there is a designated parking space for a car share vehicle located within one block of the parcel. 13. The uses allowed on a parcel created pursuant to this chapter shall be limited to residential uses. B. Application of Objective Standards. Development proposed on lots created by an urban lot split shall comply with all objective zoning standards, objective subdivision standards, and objective design review standards applicable to the parcel based on the underlying zoning; provided, however, that the application of such standards shall be modified if the standards would have the effect of physically precluding the construction of two units on either of the resulting parcels created pursuant to this chapter or would result in a unit size of less than 800 square feet. Any waivers or reductions of development standards shall be the minimum waiver or reduction necessary to avoid physically precluding two units of 800 square feet per unit, and no additional variances shall be permitted. C. Disapproval of urban lot split map. The Development Services Director, or designee, shall not approve an urban lot split map under any of the following circumstances: 1. The land proposed for division is a lot or parcel which was part of an urban lot split that the City previously approved. 2. The subdivision proposes creation of more than two lots or more than four units total among the two lots as described in Section C of Two-Unit Residential Development described above. 3. The urban lot split does not meet the requirements of Chapter 24 Subdivisions. 4. Based on a preponderance of the evidence, the building official finds that the proposed housing development project would have a specific, adverse impact, as defined and determined in paragraph (2) of subdivision (d) of Government Code Section 65589.5, upon public health and safety or the physical environment and for which there is no feasible method to satisfactorily mitigate or avoid the specific, adverse impact. 5. The urban lot split does not comply with applicable, objective requirements imposed by the Subdivision Map Act, Chapter 24 Subdivisions, and this title. Any decision to disapprove an urban lot split map shall be accompanied by a finding identifying the applicable, objective requirements imposed by the Subdivision Map Act, Chapter 24 Subdivisions, and this title. D. Notice of decision. Within 60 calendar days after a complete application for an urban lot split map is filed with the City, the Development Services Director, or designee, shall ministerially approve or disapprove such map. The time limit specified in this paragraph may be extended by mutual consent of the applicant and the city. If the urban lot split map is disapproved, the reasons therefore shall be stated in the notice of disapproval. Other Standards A. Addressing. All addresses for residential lots using a shared driveway or pedestrian pathway must be displayed at their closest point of access to a public street for emergency responders to the satisfaction of the City Fire Marshal. B. Recorded Covenant. Prior to the issuance of a building permit for a two-unit residential development dwelling unit, the property owner shall record a covenant with the County Recorder’s Office, the form and content of which is satisfactory to the City Attorney. The covenant shall notify future owners of the approved size and attributes of the units, and minimum rental period restrictions. The covenant shall also reflect the number of units approved and provide that no more than two primary residential units and two accessory dwelling units, for a total of four units, may be created on any single parcel or on any two parcels created using urban lot split subdivision procedures. If an urban lot split subdivision was approved, the covenant shall provide that the parcels may not be further subdivided using the urban lot split provisions, and no variances shall be permitted other than those code deviations expressly allowed by this Chapter. This covenant shall remain in effect so long as a two-unit residential development exists on the parcel. C. Affidavit. Prior to issuance of a parcel map approval for Urban Lot Split, the applicant shall provide a signed affidavit stating that the applicant intends to occupy one of the housing units as their principal residence for a minimum of three years from the date of approval of the lot split, the form and content of which is satisfactory to the City Attorney. This subsection shall not apply to an applicant that is a “community land trust,” as defined in clause (ii) of subparagraph (C) of paragraph (11) of subdivision (a) of Section 402.1 of the Revenue and Taxation Code or is a “qualified nonprofit corporation” as described in Section 214.15 of the Revenue and Taxation Code. D. Rental Terms. Any unit constructed as part of a two-unit development or on a parcel created by an urban lot split may be rented separately; however, rental terms shall be for 30 consecutive days or more and rental terms shall not allow termination of the tenancy prior to the expiration of at least one 31-day period occupancy by the same tenant. E. Building Permit Required. Two-residential unit developments shall comply with applicable state and local building codes and shall require approval of a building permit. The City shall ministerially approve or disapprove a complete building permit application for a two-unit residential development in compliance with state law and this section. 1. A two-residential unit development may be denied if the Building Official finds that the proposed development project would have a specific, adverse impact upon public health and safety or the physical environment and for which there is no feasible method to satisfactorily mitigate or avoid the specific, adverse impact. F. Coastal Development Permit. Where a Coastal Development Permit is required pursuant to EMC Chapter 30.80 for Two-Unit Residential Developments and Urban Lot Splits, the authority to review an application for a Coastal Development Permit is designated as follows: 1. Applications shall be reviewed by the Director of Development Services, or designee, without a public hearing in accordance with Government Code Sections 65852.21 and 66411.7.When a proposed development only involves the addition of a Two-Unit Residential Development or an Urban Lot Split pursuant to the sections above, the Director of Development Services Department, or designee, shall not issue a decision on the application until at least 10 calendar days after notice having been given pursuant to EMC Section 30.80.080. The Director of Development Services, or designee, may receive written comments regarding the application and consider such written comments during the review of the application, but the Director of Development Services, or designee, shall not conduct a public hearing on the application. The decision of the Director of Development Services, or designee, concerning an application for a Coastal Development Permit pursuant to this Section shall constitute the final action of the City. In the coastal zone areas appealable to the California Coastal Commission, the decisions of the Director of Development Services, or designee, made pursuant to this Section may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission in accordance with EMC Section 30.80.160. 2. Actions on applications shall be consistent with the provisions of the applicable zone and the policies and development standards of the City of Encinitas certified Local Coastal Program and Chapter 3 of the California Coastal Act. Review of a coastal development permit application for a Two-Unit Residential Development and/or an Urban Lot Split consistent with the Sections above, shall comply with all procedures and development standards of EMC Chapter 30.80 (Coastal Development Permit), aside from the requirements to conduct a public hearing and City appeals. 02/04/2022 CN 26233

T.S. No. 097444-CA APN: 168-050-42-04 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 3/29/2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 4/4/2022 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 4/4/2017 as Instrument No. 2017-0149655 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: ELIZABETH R. LEBARON, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3471 DON ORTEGA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA 92010 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $136,871.22 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 097444-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 097444-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 930681_097444-CA 02/04/2022, 02/11/2022, 02/18/2022 CN 26229

T.S. No. 094536-CA APN: 222-532-03-16 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 3/29/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 4/4/2022 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 4/3/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0223165 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: BARBARA A. ANDREWS, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: A CONDOMINIUM COMPRISED OF: PARCEL 1: AN UNDIVIDED 1/16TH INTEREST IN AND TO LOTS 9 AND 16 OF COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO TRACT NO. 4067-3, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA,ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF NO. 11472, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY ON MARCH 19, 1986. EXCEPTING THEREFROM THE FOLLOWING: A ) LIVING UNIT NOS. 92 THROUGH 107, AS SHOWN AND DEFINED ON THAT CERTAIN CONDOMINIUM PLAN ENTITLED THE COLONY AT LAKE SAN MARCOS, PHASE II, RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY ON MARCH 29, 1988 AS FILE NO. 88-141542 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. B ) THE EXCLUSIVE RIGHT TO POSSESSION AND OCCUPANCY OF ALL THOSE AREAS DESIGNATED AS ENTRY AND YARD AREAS, AS SHOWN AND DEFINED UPON THE CONDOMINIUM PLAN REFERENCED ABOVE. C ) EXCEPT THEREFROM ALL OIL, GAS, MINERALS, AND OTHER HYDROCARBON SUBSTANCES LYING BELOW A DEPTH OF 500 FEET, BUT WITH NO RIGHT OF SURFACE ENTRY AS PROVIDED IN DEEDS OF RECORD. PARCEL 2: LIVING UNIT 107, AS SHOWN AND DEFINED UPON THE CONDOMINIUM PLAN REFERRED TO IN PARCEL 1 ABOVE. PARCEL 3: THE EXCLUSIVE RIGHT TO POSSESSION AND OCCUPANCY OF THOSE PORTIONS OF PARCEL 1 DESIGNATED AS ENTRY AREA NO. E-107, AND YARD AREA NO. Y-107, ASSIGNED TO ABOVE DESCRIBED LIVING UNIT, ALL AS SHOWN ON THE CONDOMINIUM PLAN REFERENCED ABOVE. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1299 VIA APUESTO, SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $354,110.33 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 094536-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 094536-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 930671_094536-CA 02/04/2022, 02/11/2022, 02/18/2022 CN 26228

T.S. No. 080961-CA APN: 123-500-21-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 4/4/2003. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 2/25/2022 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 4/10/2003 as Instrument No. 2003-0410022 and later modified by a Loan Modification Agreement recorded on 05/01/2015, as Instrument No. 2015-0216277, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: L. JEROME MCGILL, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: PARCEL A: LOT 73 OF COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO TRACT NO. 4908-1, IN THE, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 13214, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, JUNE 29, 1995. PARCEL A-1: A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS PURPOSES OVER STREET LOTS; BROOKHILLS ROAD (LOT 77), KERI WAY (LOT 78), KRISTI COURT (LOT 83), TRACY COURT (LOT 85), KATIE COURT (LOT 84), JENNIFER COURT (LOT 82), WENDI COURT (LOT 81), CANDICE COURT (LOTS 79 & 80) OF COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO TRACT NO. 4908-1, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 13214, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, JUNE 29, 1995 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1964 TRACY COURT, FALLBROOK, CALIFORNIA 92028 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $744,302.27 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 080961-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 080961-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 930584_080961-CA 02/04/2022, 02/11/2022, 02/18/2022 CN 26220

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-20-887035-AB Order No.: DS7300-20002467 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 5/2/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Aaron C. Cobb and Joy R. Cobb, husband and wife as joint tenants Recorded: 5/10/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0393260 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 2/28/2022 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $436,678.89 The purported property address is: 4130 ESPERANZA WAY, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 162-531-27-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 855 238-5118 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-20-887035-AB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 855 238-5118, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-20-887035-AB to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 855 238-5118 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-20-887035-AB IDSPub #0176468 2/4/2022 2/11/2022 2/18/2022 CN 26219

BATCH: AFC-3037, 3041 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 2/17/2022 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD CA 92011 IMPORTANT NOTE: TO ADHERE TO THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, THE TRUSTEES SALE WILL OCCUR OUTSIDE AND WILL REQUIRE THAT EVERYONE PRESENT MUST HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND ADHEAR TO SOCIAL DISTANCING BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE SALE TAKES PLACE. (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 102106 B0501675S GMP601312A1E 6013 EVEN 12 211-131-11-00 DAVID P. ALLEN AND THERESA M. ALLEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/06/2018 04/19/2018 2018-0154785 10/19/2021 2021-0724754 $24217.41 102107 B0521345H GMP8010452B1Z 80104 EACH 52 212-271-04-00 LOUISE H. DIMARCO TRUSTEE OF THE LOUISE H. DIMARCO SEPARATE PROPERTY TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 5 1985 GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/07/2019 05/23/2019 2019-0195754 10/19/2021 2021-0724754 $20516.37 102109 B0497165C GMP541643DO 5416 ODD 43 211-130-03-00 JONATHAN W. HULLIHEN AND ANISHA A. HULLIHEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/03/2017 01/04/2018 2018-0003633 10/19/2021 2021-0724754 $20251.33 102110 B0501135H GMP601310A1O 6013 ODD 10 211-131-11-00 UWE MICHAEL KLEE AND IRMGARD KLEE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/26/2018 04/12/2018 2018-0146178 10/19/2021 2021-0724754 $23559.64 102111 B0509525S GMS8020842DO 80208 ODD 42 212-271-04-00 COLLEEN C. MCCORMICK AND JOHN MCCORMICK HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/25/2018 09/13/2018 2018-0381356 10/19/2021 2021-0724754 $20246.71 102113 B0530385H GMO613350D1Z 6133 EACH 50 211-131-11-00 DWIGHT L. SEMIEN A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AND CZEDRA L. DALENCOURT A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/22/2020 03/12/2020 2020-0129780 10/19/2021 2021-0724754 $25676.79 102296 B0409705H GMP691249A1Z 6912 ANNUAL 49 211-131-07-00 JOSHUA JESSE CARBAJAL AND CLARISSE MARIE CARBAJAL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/19/2013 06/27/2013 2013-0404760 10/19/2021 2021-0724776 $37042.99 102297 B0522205H GMS8020243A1Z 80202 ANNUAL 43 212-271-04-00 ROY B. CHILDS JR. AND CARMEN Y. CHILDS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/07/2019 06/20/2019 2019-0242715 10/19/2021 2021-0724776 $39802.26 102298 B4039575H GMP541510EO 5415 ODD 10 211-130-03-00 NADIA N. CROWLEY A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/13/2012 06/29/2012 2012-0376717 10/19/2021 2021-0724776 $13610.24 102299 B3953085C GMO562404AZ 5624 ANNUAL 4 211-130-03-00 BRELAND G. FRITH AND JULIE L. FRITH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/03/2011 06/16/2011 2011-0306692 10/19/2021 2021-0724776 $43617.60 102301 B0497175C GMO603328D1O 6033 ODD 28 211-131-11-00 CYNTHIA E. HALL-ADONOO A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/12/2017 01/04/2018 2018-0003357 10/19/2021 2021-0724776 $28237.87 102302 B1816475A GMP541646DO 5416 ODD 46 211-130-03-00 SVEA FUJIKO KOMORI (A)N MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/07/2007 07/20/2007 2007-0485700 10/19/2021 2021-0724776 $12880.06 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE: 1/24/2022 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 01/28/2022, 02/04/2022, 02/11/2022 CN 26210

BATCH: AFC-3035, 3038, 3042 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 2/17/2022 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD CA 92011 IMPORTANT NOTE: TO ADHERE TO THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, THE TRUSTEES SALE WILL OCCUR OUTSIDE AND WILL REQUIRE THAT EVERYONE PRESENT MUST HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND ADHEAR TO SOCIAL DISTANCING BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE SALE TAKES PLACE. (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 101999 B0531875H MGP35607AZ 356 07 211-022-28-00 PAOLA JUDITH FLORES A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AND DELFINA DIAZ A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/28/2020 09/10/2020 2020-0526900 8/16/2021 2021-0581947 $34769.47 102000 B0473405C MGP28027AZ 280 27 211-022-28-00 CLIVE A. HAYES AND MELANIE DANNA HAYES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/03/2016 09/22/2016 2016-0501398 8/16/2021 2021-0581947 $34333.28 102115 B0463145H MGP28103CE 281 FLOAT EVEN 3 211-022-28-00 FREDERICK BERMUDEZ ARROYO AND NINA IRENE TAYAG-ARROYO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/22/2016 04/07/2016 2016-0158204 10/19/2021 2021-0724752 $19111.87 102116 B0492885S MGP38436CZ 384 FLOAT EACH 36 211-022-28-00 SAMUEL V. GARCIA A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/29/2017 10/05/2017 2017-0459575 10/19/2021 2021-0724752 $25908.99 102117 B0531995H MGP15246AZ 152 FLOAT EVERY 46 211-022-28-00 VANESSA RUIZ A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/09/2020 09/24/2020 2020-0566001 10/19/2021 2021-0724752 $35498.79 102118 B0475645H MGP36226EO 362 WEEK 26 EACH ODD 26 211-022-28-00 JOHN H. SCHOW AND ANNE E. SCHOW HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/10/2016 11/03/2016 2016-0597477 10/19/2021 2021-0724752 $72595.30 102303 B0408855C GPO17614BE 176 EVEN 14 211-022-28-00 STEVEN CHUMACERO A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AND ANGELA J. WOLDE A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS. GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/09/2013 06/06/2013 2013-0356262 10/19/2021 2021-0724780 $29222.14 102304 B0506815S MGP34751BZ 347 EACH 51 211-022-28-00 RICHARD H. HEPNER JR. AND LYNDA R. HEPNER TRUSTEES OF THE HEPNER FAMILY TRUST OR ANY SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE UNDER A DECLARATION OF TRUST DATED DECEMBER 5 2007 OR ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/06/2018 07/19/2018 2018-0293934 10/19/2021 2021-0724780 $20191.37 102305 B0469155C MGP39617CO 396 ODD 17 211-022-28-00 SONNY V. NGUYEN AND ALICIA O. NGUYEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/25/2016 07/21/2016 2016-0365321 10/19/2021 2021-0724780 $32072.45 102306 Y6644469A GPP19524BO 195 ODD 24 211-022-28-00 ROBERT SMITHEAL AND SHARON D. SMITHEAL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/11/2008 02/22/2008 2008-0090690 10/19/2021 2021-0724780 $29135.25 102307 Y6409469L GPO26706CE 267 EVEN 06 211-022-28-00 ROBERT SMITHEAL AND SHARON D. SMITHEAL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/29/2003 04/04/2003 2003-0377982 10/19/2021 2021-0724780 $16580.76 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE: 1/24/2022 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 01/28/2022, 02/04/2022, 02/11/2022 CN 26209

T.S. No. 098211-CA APN: 226-460-19-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 1/10/2018. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 3/14/2022 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 2/8/2018 as Instrument No. 2018-0052544 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: DELIA M MINJARES AND PAUL D MINJARES, WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 527 GLENHEATHER DR, SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $361,538.77 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 098211-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 098211-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 930559_098211-CA 01/28/2022, 02/04/2022, 02/11/2022 CN 26208

T.S. No. 097768-CA APN: 151-251-11-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 4/4/2019. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 3/7/2022 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 4/10/2019 as Instrument No. 2019-0127369 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: SHERRY LESEMAN, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2513 SARBONNE DR, OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $304,252.84 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 097768-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 097768-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 930460_097768-CA 01/28/2022, 02/04/2022, 02/11/2022 CN 26197

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-20-886954-AB Order No.: DS7300-20002417 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/3/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Andrei I. Kuznets, a married man as his sole and separate property Recorded: 11/15/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0813907 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 2/23/2022 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $529,372.22 The purported property address is: 4030 VIA ALDEA, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 158-170-26-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 855 238-5118 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-20-886954-AB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 855 238-5118, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-20-886954-AB to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 855 238-5118 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-20-886954-AB IDSPub #0176316 1/28/2022 2/4/2022 2/11/2022 CN 26196

T.S. No. 21002121-1 CA APN: 121-351-01-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/03/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: CHRIS RAY THORESON, AND SHARON GAYLE THORESON, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP Deed of Trust Recorded on 12/22/2004, as Instrument No. 2004-1202148 of Official Records of San Diego County, California; Date of Sale: 02/25/2022 at 09:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $927,879.90 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 4374 HIGHLAND OAKS STREET FALLBROOK, CA 92028 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 121-351-01-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (855) 976-3916 or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com using the file number assigned to this case 21002121-1 CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 976-3916 or visit this Internet Web site https://tracker.auction.com/sb1079 using the file number assigned to this case 21002121-1 CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Dated: 01/19/2022 ZBS Law, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450, Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (855) 976-3916 or www.auction.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of a bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation. EPP 33891 Pub Dates 01/28, 02/04, 02/11/2022 CN 26195

T.S. No. 094943-CA APN: 217-480-81-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 4/17/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 3/14/2022 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 4/24/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0282686 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: ROBERT L. SKOVGARD AND ALENE SKOVGARD, TRUSTEES OF THE SKOVGARD FAMILY 1988 TRUST WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1859 SPYGLASS CIRCLE, VISTA, CA 92081 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $393,000.64 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 094943-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 094943-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 930388_094943-CA 01/21/2022, 01/28/2022, 02/04/2022 CN 26179

T.S. No. 097180-CA APN: 123-090-78-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 8/20/2013. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 3/14/2022 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 8/27/2013 as Instrument No. 2013-0533029 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: NANCY FISHER, A WIDOW WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1690 JACKSON RD, FALLBROOK, CA 92028 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $674,604.56 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 097180-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 097180-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 930317_097180-CA 01/21/2022, 01/28/2022, 02/04/2022 CN 26176

T.S. No. 17-46166 APN: 305-071-27-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/13/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: ERIC S FULLER, AND SUSAN B FULLER, TRUSTEES OF THE FULLER FAMILY 2005 LIVING TRUST DATED DECEMBER 13, 2005 Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP fka Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 12/20/2005, as Instrument No. 2005-1088381, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 2/14/2022 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $3,235,612.98 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 6287 CLUBHOUSE DR RANCHO SANTA FE, California 92067 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust A.P.N #.: 305-071-27-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (855) 976-3916 or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com, using the file number assigned to this case 17-46166. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 976-3916, or visit this internet website tracker.auction.com/sb1079, using the file number assigned to this case 17-46166 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Dated: 1/10/2022 ZBS Law, LLP fka Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (855) 976-3916 www.auction.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation. EPP 33851 Pub Dates 01/21, 01/28, 02/04/2022 CN 26175

T.S. No. 17-48498 APN: 226-052-68-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 3/9/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: ABRAHAM F VARGAS AND TERESA J VARGAS, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP fka Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 3/15/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-0178819, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 2/14/2022 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $575,043.61 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1105 SUTTER LANE SAN MARCOS, California 92069 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 226-052-68-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (855) 976-3916 or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com, using the file number assigned to this case 17-48498. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 976-3916, or visit this internet website tracker.auction.com/sb1079, using the file number assigned to this case 17-48498 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Dated: 1/10/2022 ZBS Law, LLP fka Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (855) 976-3916 www.auction.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation. EPP 33850 Pub Dates 01/21, 01/28, 02/04/2022 CN 26174

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF GERALD BARTHOLOMEW Case# 37-2022-00003777-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Gerald Bartholomew. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Lynda Bartholomew Bolig, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Lynda Bartholomew Bolig be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: March 17, 2022; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 503. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Appearances may be made in person in the department; or by using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MSTeams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MSTeams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The department’s in person instructions, MSTeams video conference link, MS Teams conference phone number, and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateVirtualHearings. Plan to check 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Conrad F. Joyner, Jr. PO Box 425 San Luis Rey, CA 92068 Telephone: 760.458.8030 02/04, 02/11, 02/18/2022 CN 26235

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00003154-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Andrea Dee Rakov Matthews filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Andrea Dee Rakov Matthews change to proposed name: Ange Dee Matthews. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On March 15, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Jan. 26, 2022 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 02/04, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25/2022 CN 26221

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, February 11, 2022, at 1:00 pm. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Beatriz Hernandez – B113 Ernest Lopez – BBS220 Benito Flores III – E327 Bethy Aracely – F228 01/28, 02/04/2022 CN 26215

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 2430 S. Santa Fe Ave Vista, CA 92084 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on February 10th, 2022 at 11:30 am the properties herein listed; Property to be sold as follows: Birdean Cummins Misc Household Items Birdean A Cummins Misc Household Items KYLE R TEAGUE Misc Household Items Piedad Gabriela Montalvo Misc Household Items Moises Oseguera Misc Household Items Moises Ivan Javier Oseguera Misc Household Items Moses Munoz Misc Household Items/ Commercial Industrial Restaurant Moises Daniel Munoz Misc Household Items/ Commercial Industrial Restaurant Jennifer Scott Misc Household Items Jennifer Nicole Scott Misc Household Items All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # BLA6401382, Tel # 760-724-0423 01/28, 02/04/2022 CN 26212

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2020-00036910-CU-BT-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): GARY HAMILTON, an individual; HAMILTON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC., a California corporation; and DOES 1 through 20. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): YVONNA KORBONSKI, an individual; NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Superior Court, County of San Diego 325 S. Melrose Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Douglas R. MacLeith, Esq. 142545 Rogers, MacLeith & Stolp, LLP 10061 Talbert Ave. Ste 390 Fountain Valley CA 92708 Telephone: 714.847.6041 Date: (Fecha), 10/15/2020 Clerk by (Secretario), C. Terriquez, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 01/28, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18/2022 CN 26207

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00000186-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Eugene Clarence Baird and Susan Denise Baird filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name for minor as follows: a. Present name: Sciezka Dania Baird change to proposed name: Jaxson Reece Baird. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On February 22, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Jan. 04, 2022 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 01/14, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04/22 CN 26160

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002680 Filed: Feb 01, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JCD Racing. Located at: 16071 Via Del Alba, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 791, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. Registrant Information: 1. John H. Dubets, 16071 Via Del Alba, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2016 S/John H. Dubets, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25/2022 CN 26240

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002283 Filed: Jan 27, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lifeline Community Services; B. Lifeline Community Services of San Diego County. Located at: 3142 Vista Way #400, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. North County Lifeline Inc., 3142 Vista Way #400, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2021 S/Donald E. Stump, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25/2022 CN 26239

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002324 Filed: Jan 27, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Colily Candles. Located at: 9929 Erma Rd. #101, San Diego CA 92131 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Colily LLC, 9929 Erma Rd. #101, San Diego CA 92131. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/12/2022 S/Jenna Lade, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25/2022 CN 26236

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9001920 Filed: Jan 25, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grousable Books. Located at: 1742 Deerfield Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lisa M. Lane, 1742 Deerfield Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lisa M. Lane, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25/2022 CN 26232

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002436 Filed: Jan 28, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jay Realty. Located at: 4207 Mission Ranch Way, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Joshua Baptist, 4207 Mission Ranch Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/20/2022 S/Joshua Baptist, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25/2022 CN 26231

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002430 Filed: Jan 28, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lux Team Oceanside; B. Lux Team Carlsbad. Located at: 1127 Makena Way, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lance Decker, 1127 Makena Way, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lance Decker, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25/2022 CN 26230

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000361 Filed: Jan 06, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. FX Skin. Located at: 162 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #B-20, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Hayley Rose Havick, 118 Second St. #K, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/20/2015 S/Hayley Havick, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25/2022 CN 26227

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002247 Filed: Jan 27, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Innovations. Located at: 2701 Via Juanita, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Thomas Dieckilman, 2701 Via Juanita, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/1977 S/Thomas Dieckilman, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25/2022 CN 26226

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9001587 Filed: Jan 20, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. R. Transportation DBA Devil Dog Express. Located at: 810 E. 17th Ave., Escondido CA 92025 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Gholamreza Askari, 810 E. 17th Ave., Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2016 S/Gholamreza Askari, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25/2022 CN 26225

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9001753 Filed: Jan 21, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. UPSTAGE. Located at: 624 Faith Ave., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Gitti Javedani, 624 Faith Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/1992 S/Gitti Javedani, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25/2022 CN 26224

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002137 Filed: Jan 26, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Veterinary Urgent Care; B. San Diego Affordable Spay & Neuter Clinic. Located at: 2860 University Ave., San Diego CA 92104 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Affordable Veterinary Care, 2919 Myrtle Ave., San Diego CA 92104. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Alia Henderson, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25/2022 CN 26223

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002136 Filed: Jan 26, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Affordable Spay & Neuter Clinic. Located at: 855 E. Valley Pkwy., Escondido CA 92025 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Affordable Pet Care Management, 2919 Myrtle Ave., San Diego CA 92104. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2016 S/Alia Henderson, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25/2022 CN 26222

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002015 Filed: Jan 25, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Wyldflower Collective. Located at: 1061 Normandy Hill Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Goodness Creative Company LLC, 1061 Normandy Hill Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Karen Cook, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18/2022 CN 26218

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9001858 Filed: Jan 24, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Oceanside Oyster MotherShucker. Located at: 1608 S. Tremont St. #4, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Todd Christopher Downey, 1608 S. Tremont St. #4, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Todd Christopher Downey, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18/2022 CN 26214

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9001772 Filed: Jan 21, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Media Ink. Located at: 858 Valley Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Karen Kirk, 858 Valley Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/21/2022 S/Karen Kirk, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18/2022 CN 26211

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000592 Filed: Jan 10, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Westin Films. Located at: 409 S. Tremont St. #A, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Grant Croley. 409 S. Tremont St. #A, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/04/2021 S/Grant Croley, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18/2022 CN 26206

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9001614 Filed: Jan 20, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Smooth Talkers Speech Therapy; B. Smooth Talkers. Located at: 1594 Lake Dr., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Marla Mercado, 1594 Lake Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Marla Mercado, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18/2022 CN 26205

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9001525 Filed: Jan 20, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LaSparta. Located at: 422 Avenida de la Luna, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lizeth Stanley, 422 Avenida de la Luna, Vista CA 92083; 2. Paul Stukas, 4327 Cassana Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/20/2022 S/Lizeth Stanley, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18/2022 CN 26204

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9001452 Filed: Jan 19, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Opal Lactation; B. Opal. Located at: 7707 Caminito Leon #202, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Milk Flow LLC, 7707 Caminito Leon #202, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Meghan Seperack, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18/2022 CN 26201

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9001387 Filed: Jan 19, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beauty Bath. Located at: 7829 Quebrada Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Beauty Bath LLC, 7829 Quebrada Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/24/2021 S/Sang Hoon Park, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18/2022 CN 26200

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000819 Filed: Jan 12, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Digital Design Links. Located at: 1125 Caminio Del Mar #H, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: 121 Yucca Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028. Registrant Information: 1. Heidi K. Reinholz-Voight, 121 Yucca Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028; 2. Vincent Voight, 121 Yucca Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Heidi K. Reinholz-Voight, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18/2022 CN 26199

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000659 Filed: Jan 11, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beautiful Body Waxing. Located at: 3772 Mission Ave. #108, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: 4835 Frazee Rd. #606, Oceanside CA 92057. Registrant Information: 1. Alecia McNally, 4835 Frazee Rd. #606, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/07/2022 S/Alecia McNally, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18/2022 CN 26198

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000774 Filed: Jan 12, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nadya Pro Style. Located at: 5146 Whitman Way #311, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Nadezhda Paskhalis, 5146 Whitman Way #311, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/04/2022 S/Nadezhda Paskhalis, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11/2022 CN 26194

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000732 Filed: Jan 12, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Budget Blinds of North San Diego. Located at: 4747 Oceanside Blvd. #J, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Gatorback Investments LLC, 4747 Oceanside Blvd. #J, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2021 S/Lloyd J. Biggs, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11/2022 CN 26191

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000377 Filed: Jan 06, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cubix Safety; B. Cubix Cabinets; C. True Rescue; D. www.TrueRescue.com. Located at: 251 N. City Dr. #128F, Office 111, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. CBX LLC, 251 N. City Dr. #128F, Office 111, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/30/2016 S/Paul McSweeney, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11/2022 CN 26190

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000694 Filed: Jan 11, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. All About Me Beauty & Hair Extensions. Located at: 348 S. Cedros, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: 4197 Diamond Cr., Oceanside CA 92056. Registrant Information: 1. Leticia Rivera Cortez, 4197 Diamond Cr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/10/2011 S/Leticia Rivera Cortez, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11/2022 CN 26189

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000539 Filed: Jan 10, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lady Ashtar International. Located at: 820 N. Orange Ave., Fallbrook CA 92028 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Teresa June Graham, 820 N. Orange Ave., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1990 S/Teresa June Graham, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11/2022 CN 26188

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9001050 Filed: Jan 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kasino Kings; B. Kasino Queens. Located at: 231 Copper Ave., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Darryl Anthony Mann Jr., 231 Copper Ave., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Darryl Anthony Mann Jr., 01/21, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11/2022 CN 26187

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000752 Filed: Jan 12, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Cities Mortgage; B. IMG Coastal. Located at: 515 Encinitas Blvd. #202, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Coastal Cities Maverick Inc., 515 Encinitas Blvd. #202, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kolby Gibson, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11/2022 CN 26186

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9001069 Filed: Jan 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Birdrock Training. Located at: 329 La Veta, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kris Palouda, 329 La Veta, Encinitas CA 92024; Chris d’Eon, 701 Marsolan St., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/13/2022 S/Chris d’Eon, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11/2022 CN 26185

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000143 Filed: Jan 04, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KAAM Group. Located at: 2659 State St., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. KAAM CO., 3817 Shad Pl., San Pedro CA 90732. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/10/2021 S/Spencer Brod, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11/2022 CN 26184

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000503 Filed: Jan 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Whomp Burger & Brew. Located at: 1774 Sunset Cliffs Blvd., San Diego CA 92107 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1959 Park Crest Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Information: 1. The Whomp Group LLC, 1774 Sunset Cliffs Blvd., San Diego CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/Brenna Olsen, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11/2022 CN 26183

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9028445 Filed: Dec 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. New Wave Chiropractic Center; B. New Wave Chiropractic. Located at: 6120 Paseo Del Norte #O-2, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Hodgson Chiropractic Inc., 6120 Paseo Del Norte #O-2, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2021 S/Tyler Holt, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11/2022 CN 26182

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000609 Filed: Jan 11, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Let’s Get You Started. Located at: 2320 Via Clemente #K, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kelcie Lynn Potter, 2320 Via Clemente #K, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/Kelcie L. Potter, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11/2022 CN 26178

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000692 Filed: Jan 11, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dow Hartzog Design. Located at: 1268 Blue Sky Dr., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Stephen Hartzog, 1268 Blue Sky Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/05/2022 S/Stephen Hartzog, 01/14, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04/2022 CN 26173

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000586 Filed: Jan 10, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Plum Tree Clearing & Traffic Management. Located at: 1258 Plum Tree Rd., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Plum Tree Clearing Inc., 1258 Plum Tree Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/17/2021 S/Joshua D. Rogerson, 01/14, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04/2022 CN 26168

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000215 Filed: Jan 05, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Reach Education and Development Resources. Located at: 3485 Pleasant Vale Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Katy Landis, 3485 Pleasant Vale Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/15/2021 S/Katy Landis, 01/14, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04/2022 CN 26166

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000057 Filed: Jan 03, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Perfendt. Located at: 1616 9th Ave. #8, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Deisire A. Mills, 1616 9th Ave. #8, San Diego CA 92101; 2. Latasha Hinton, 1760 Eagles Nest Way #275, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/08/2021 S/Latasha Hinton; Deisire Mills, 01/14, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04/2022 CN 26165

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000569 Filed: Jan 10, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Osidecrates. Located at: 215 Fredricks Ave., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cristian Corza, 215 Fredricks Ave., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Cristian Corza, 01/14, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04/2022 CN 26164

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9028029 Filed: Dec 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Impart Creatives. Located at: 2584 Luciernaga St., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kalie Hayman, 2584 Luciernaga St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/20/2021 S/Kalie Hayman, 01/14, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04/2022 CN 26163

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000492 Filed: Jan 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aurora Concierge Group; B. Aurora Concierge; C. ACG; D. Exclusive Concierge Group. Located at: 1919 Hornblend St. #1, San Diego CA 92109 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Bella Aurora Rochin, 1919 Hornblend St. #1, San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Bella Aurora Rochin, 01/14, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04/2022 CN 26162

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000216 Filed: Jan 05, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Weis Environmental LLC. Located at: 1938 Kellogg Ave. #116, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: 6453 Goldenbush Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Information: 1. Weis Environmental LLC, 6453 Goldenbush Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/17/2017 S/Samantha Weis, 01/14, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04/2022 CN 26159

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2022-9000165 Filed: Jan 04, 2022 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Nana and Pop Pops Sweet Shop. Located at: 280 S. Harbor Dr, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 191 Evergreen Pkwy., Oceanside CA 92054. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 03/21/2019 and assigned File #2019-9007428. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Sharon M. Drake, 191 Evergreen Pkwy., Oceanside CA 92054; 2. David L. Drake, 191 Evergreen Pkwy., Oceanside CA 92054. The Business is Conducted by: Married Couple. S/Sharon Drake, 01/14, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04/2022 CN 26158

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000166 Filed: Jan 04, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nana and Pop Pops Sweet Shop. Located at: 280 S. Harbor Dr. #B, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: 3030 Oceanside Blvd. #67, Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Information: 1. Randal L. Pfeifer, 3030 Oceanside Blvd. #67, Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Christina L. Pfeifer, 3030 Oceanside Blvd. #67, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/Randy Lee Pfeifer, 01/14, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04/2022 CN 26157

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000049 Filed: Jan 03, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LUX Electric. Located at: 710 Sportfisher Dr. #C, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Scott McDonough, 710 Sportfisher Dr. #C, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Scott McDonough, 01/14, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04/2022 CN 26156

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000220 Filed: Jan 05, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sai Leela Music Academy. Located at: 6082 Paseo Carreta, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kameshwari Sistla, 6082 Paseo Carreta, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/09/2012 S/Kameshwari Sistla, 01/14, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04/2022 CN 26155

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000328 Filed: Jan 06, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fresco Cocina. Located at: 2858 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: 518 Knots Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Information: 1. La Famiglia Inc., 518 Knots Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Elmerinda Dinitto, 01/14, 01/21, 01/28, 02/04/2022 CN 26154