Legal Notices, February 18, 2022

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you that the Planning Commission of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, to consider a request for the following: CASE NAME: ZCA 2022-0001/LCPA 2022-0013 – Housing Element Programs – Building and Zoning Ordinance Update PUBLISH DATE: Feb. 18, 2022 DESCRIPTION: Request for recommendation of approval for amendments to the Carlsbad Municipal Code Title 18, the Building Code, and Title 21, The Zoning Ordinance, to implement three programs outlined in the city’s Housing Element adopted on April 6, 2021. The action also includes a Local Coastal Program Amendment for the updates to the Zoning Code. The proposal consists of changes to chapters 18.04 and 18.20 of the Building Code; as well as chapters 21.26.015, 21.28.015, 21.38.015 and 21.53.120 of the Zoning Ordinance. Those persons wishing to speak on this proposal are cordially invited to attend the public hearing and provide the decision makers with any oral or written comments they may have regarding the project. Copies of the staff report will be available online at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas/boards-commissions/planning-commission on or after the Friday prior to the hearing date. VISUAL MATERIALS FOR PLANNING COMMISSION: Visual materials should be submitted to the Planning Division at 1635 Faraday Avenue no later than noon on the day of a Regular Planning Commission Meeting. Digital materials will be placed on a computer in Council Chambers for public presentations. Please label all materials with the agenda item number you are representing. Items submitted for viewing, including presentations/digital materials, will be included in the time limit maximum for speakers. All materials exhibited to the Planning Commission during the meeting (slides, maps, photos, etc.) are part of the public record and must be kept by the Planning Division for at least 60 days after final action on the matter. Your materials will be returned upon written request. Video clips cannot be accommodated. If you have any questions, or would like to be notified of the decision, please contact Eric Lardy in the Planning Division at 442-224-9595 or [email protected], Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 1635 Faraday Avenue, Carlsbad, California 92008. CITY OF CARLSBAD PLANNING DIVISION 02/18/2022 CN 26285

CITY OF ENCINITAS / SAN DIEGUITO WATER DISTRICT NOTICE OF REDISTRICTING PUBLIC HEARING IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE IV, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERAN STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. A Citywide Redistricting Public Hearing will be held on: Wednesday, March 9, 2022 6:30 p.m. In-person during the regular City Council meeting At this Hearing the Demographer will present one or more final draft maps, incorporating public testimony as appropriate; Council holds public hearing on draft maps, possibly votes to choose one map, adopts resolution setting actual boundaries. If the Council makes modifications to any of the maps, another public hearing will be required. Please note this is a publicly noticed meeting; open to the public with opportunity for questions and input. This meeting will be broadcasted live via the Internet on our website at https://encinitasca.gov/Government/Agendas-Webcasts. Live broadcast is also available on Channel 19 on Cox Communications, Channel 24 on Time Warner Cable (duplicate coverage on Channel 128 has been discontinued), and Channel 99 on AT&T U-Verse (Program Name: “City of Encinitas Broadcasts”). To register to speak, please fill out a speaker slip at the meeting. Or you can email comments to: [email protected]. This meeting will be recorded and posted within 72 hours of the meeting. For any questions about this meeting please call the City Clerk at (760) 633-2601. This meeting will have live Spanish translation available. For more information, please visit the Redistricting website, www.encinitasca.gov/redistricting. 02/18/2022 CN 26283

NOTICE FOR PUBLIC REVIEW AND SOLICITATION OF COMMENTS ON THE CITY OF CARLSBAD’S FISCAL YEAR 2022-23 ANNUAL PUBLIC HOUSING AGENCY PLAN FOR THE HOUSING CHOICE VOUCHER (SECTION 8) PROGRAM As a recipient of federal funds to support the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8), the City of Carlsbad is required to prepare a Public Housing Agency (PHA) Plan for submission to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The Annual PHA Plan provides comprehensive and specific information about the City of Carlsbad Housing Agency’s operations, policies, strategies and resources to provide housing assistance to low income families for the upcoming year. THE RESIDENTS OF CARLSBAD AND OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the City of Carlsbad will accept comments on the Annual PHA Plan for fiscal year 2022-2023. The City of Carlsbad’s Annual PHA Plan will be available for public review and comment through April 4, 2022. Copies of the documents are available for review at the following locations: City Libraries (1250 Carlsbad Village Drive and 1775 Dove Lane), Housing & Homeless Services Department (1200 Carlsbad Village Drive) and the Senior Center (799 Pine Avenue) and on the website at: www.carlsbadca.gov/housing Written comments will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. on April 4, 2022, at the Housing & Homeless Services Department. All comments (written) must be submitted to: Maria Campa, Program Manager Housing & Homeless Services Department 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008 E-mail: [email protected] Phone: 760-434-5355 Fax: 760-720-2037 The City Council will also accept public comments on the Annual PHA Plan during the Public Hearing scheduled for April 12, 2022, in the City Council Chambers located at 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad CA 92008. Please contact Maria Campa at 760-434-5355 to confirm the date of the Public Hearing and to arrange for translators or other special services needed to participate in the public review process. 02/18/2022 CN 26274

CITY OF CARLSBAD ORDINANCE NO. CS-414 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, ADJUSTING CITY COUNCIL COMPENSATION BY THE AMOUNT ESTABLISHED BY THE SAN DIEGO REGIONAL CONSUMER PRICE INDEX WHEREAS, on November 3, 2020, the voters of the City of Carlsbad, California, approved Measure G, adopting Title 2, Chapter 2.04, Section 2.04.010(A) of the Carlsbad Municipal Code, which prohibits City Council compensation adjustments from exceeding the amount established by the San Diego Regional Consumer Price Index, requires the City Council to either make or waive a compensation adjustment in January of each year, and prohibits the City Council from enacting retroactive increases for years in which the City Council waived a compensation adjustment; and WHEREAS, the increase in the November San Diego Regional Consumer Price Index for 2021 was 6.6%; and WHEREAS, the City Council desires to adjust the compensation of City Council members by the percentage increase in the November San Diego Regional Consumer Price Index for 2021. NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, ordains as follows: 1. The monthly compensation of City Council members is increased from $2,052.17 to $2,187.61 upon the effective date of this ordinance. EFFECTIVE DATE: This ordinance shall be effective thirty days after its adoption; and the City Clerk shall certify the adoption of this ordinance and cause the full text of the ordinance or a summary of the ordinance prepared by the City Attorney to be published at least once in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Carlsbad within fifteen days after its adoption. INTRODUCED AND FIRST READ at a Regular Meeting of the Carlsbad City Council on the 25th day of January, 2022, and thereafter PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED at a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad on the 8th day of February 2022, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Hall, Blackburn, Bhat-Patel, Acosta, Norby. NAYS: None. ABSENT: None. 02/18/2022 CN 26269

CITY OF CARLSBAD ORDINANCE NO. CS-413 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE TITLE 8, CHAPTER 8.28 BY ADDING SECTION 8.28.060 – UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF CATALYTIC CONVERTERS WHEREAS, the theft of catalytic converters has been an increasing problem in the City of Carlsbad in recent years; and WHEREAS, catalytic converters contain expensive precious metals including platinum, palladium, and rhodium, which currently costs over $11,000 per ounce; and WHEREAS, in San Diego County, there were 393 reports of catalytic converter thefts in 2020 and as of December 2021, the number has increased 423 percent to 2,056 reports by victims; and WHEREAS, the average cost of replacing a stolen catalytic converter and repairing the damage to the vehicle is generally over $2,000 to the victim; and WHEREAS, individuals in possession of stolen catalytic converters often recycle them for substantial profit while victims of these thefts suffer the consequences of paying thousands of dollars in repairs, the inconvenience of repairing their vehicles, and feeling unsafe in the community; and WHEREAS, catalytic converter thefts are on the rise because individuals are incentivized to commit catalytic converter thefts for multiple reasons including, but not limited to: (1) the ease and undetectable nature of committing the thefts in a matter of seconds using common tools such as a reciprocating saw, (2) the ability to recycle catalytic converters at scrap metal yards for high dollar returns, and (3) the challenges with prosecuting criminals for catalytic converter theft where a victim cannot be identified; and WHEREAS, finding the victim of these crimes is nearly impossible due to manner in which the catalytic converter thefts occur and lack of identifying markers on catalytic converters to link a stolen catalytic converter to the victim; and WHEREAS, the inability to identify the victims of catalytic converter thefts has stymied the ability to successfully prosecute individuals for the thefts; and WHEREAS, due to lack of legislation addressing these thefts, over 90 percent of all catalytic converter theft cases in the City of Carlsbad are unresolved; and WHEREAS, there is currently no city, state, or federal legislation applicable within the City of Carlsbad requiring individuals to provide proof to law enforcement showing how they obtained detached catalytic converters, thus limiting law enforcement’s ability to protect the public by deterring catalytic converter thefts; and WHEREAS, this Ordinance is necessary to provide the City of Carlsbad Police Department a means to protect the public, deter this criminal activity and promote a more productive use of City of Carlsbad staff resources by staff responsible for investigating catalytic converter thefts NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, ordains as follows that: 1. The above recitations are true and correct. 2. Title 8, Chapter 8.28 of the Carlsbad Municipal Code is amended to add Section 8.28.060 as follows: 8.28.060 Unlawful possession of a catalytic converter. A. It is unlawful for any person, other than a Core Recycler as defined in California Business and Professions Code Section 21610, to possess any catalytic converter that is not attached to a vehicle unless the person has valid proof of ownership of the catalytic converter. B. This section does not apply to a detached catalytic converter that has been tested, certified, and labeled or otherwise approved for reuse, and being bought or sold for purposes of reuse in accordance with the federal Clean Air Act (42 U.S.C. §§ 7401 et seq.) and regulations under the Clean Air Act, as they may, from time to time, be amended. C. For purposes of this section, “valid proof of ownership” shall contain all the following information: 1. The license plate number and vehicle identification number of the car from which the catalytic converter was removed. 2. The name, address, and telephone number of the owner of the vehicle from which the catalytic converter was removed. 3. The signature of the vehicle owner authorizing removal of the catalytic converter. 4. The name, address, and telephone number of the current owner of the catalytic converter. D. It is unlawful for any person to knowingly falsify or cause to be falsified any information in a record intended to show valid proof of ownership. E. Each violation of this section constitutes a separate violation and is subject to all remedies and enforcement measures authorized by the Carlsbad Municipal Code. F. Any person who violates any provision of this section shall be guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed $1,000, imprisonment in the county jail for a term not exceeding six months, or both. 3. If any section, subsection, subdivision, sentence, clause, phrase, or portion of this Ordinance is for any reason held to be invalid or unconstitutional by the decision of any court of competent jurisdiction, such decision shall not affect the validity of the remaining portions of this Ordinance. The City Council hereby declares that it would have adopted this Ordinance and each section, subsection, subdivision, sentence, clause, phrase, or portion thereof irrespective of the fact that any one or more sections, subsections, subdivisions, sentences, clauses, phrases or portions thereof be declared invalid or unconstitutional. EFFECTIVE DATE: This ordinance shall be effective thirty days after its adoption; and the City Clerk shall certify the adoption of this ordinance and cause the full text of the ordinance or a summary of the ordinance prepared by the City Attorney to be published at least once in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Carlsbad within fifteen days after its adoption. INTRODUCED AND FIRST READ at a Regular Meeting of the Carlsbad City Council on the 25th day of January, 2022, and thereafter PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED at a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad on the 8th day of February 2022, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Hall, Blackburn, Bhat-Patel, Acosta, Norby. NAYS: None. ABSENT: None. APPROVED AS TO FORM AND LEGALITY: CELIA A. BREWER, City Attorney MATT HALL, Mayor FAVIOLA MEDINA, City Clerk Services Manager (SEAL) 02/18/2022 CN 26268

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2022-03 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2022-03 titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Adopting the Modifications Suggested by the California Coastal Commission to City Council Ordinance No. 2020-10, Amending Section 30.48.040 (Accessory Use Regulations) and Section 30.76.120 (Remodeling or Reconstruction of Residential Buildings with Structural/Use Nonconformity) of Title 30, (Zoning) with the Exception of the Provisions Regarding Replacement Parking.” Proposed Ordinance No. 2022-03 accepts the Coastal Commission modifications to Ordinance 2020-10 regarding nonconforming conditions and setbacks, without accepting the replacement parking modifications. With the modifications suggested by the Coastal Commission, new construction or conversion of existing nonconforming structures to accessory units will be considered an increase in density or intensity if the project is located on a bluff within a geologic setback, within a public view corridor, or within a setback from a sensitive wetland or upland habitat. Thus, creation of or conversion to an ADU in these locations would be considered an intensification or creation of a nonconformity that must be brought into conformance with the LCP. The Coastal Commission also found that allowing ADUs to encroach into setbacks on properties adjacent to bluffs, hillsides, sensitive habitats, and within view corridors would conflict with coastal resource protection and public access policies of the certified LUP. As such, the Coastal Commission suggested modifications to clarify that reduced setbacks are allowed, except for those associated with coastal bluff and inland hillsides, sensitive habitat, and visual resources protection policies. The proposed Ordinance 2022-03 reflects the original/existing parking replacement language included in Ordinance 2020-10. Ordinance 2022-03 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on January 26, 2022, and adopted at the February 9, 2022 Regular City Council meeting by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Kranz, Lyndes, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 02/18/2022 CN 26267

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2022-02 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2022-02 titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas Adopting Amendments to Chapters 23.08 (Design Review) and 30.16 (Residential Zones) of The Encinitas Municipal Code, Downtown Encinitas, North 101 Corridor, Encinitas Ranch, and Cardiff-By-The-Sea Specific Plans, and Local Coastal Plan to Create Objective Standards for Housing Development.” The State passed Senate Bill (SB) 35 and the Housing Accountability Act in 2017 and SB 330 in 2019, which require that residential projects be reviewed using objective standards. The legislation further states that a local agency may only use objective standards to deny or reduce the density of certain projects. Ordinance 2022-02 includes the following amendments to the Municipal Code and Specific Plans to create objective standards for housing development: Chapter 23.08 Amendments • Adds “Standards” in applicable Sections Chapter 30.04 Amendments • Adds definitions for Design Guidelines and Design Standards Chapter 30.16 Amendments • Adds reference to “Design Standards and Guidelines” • Provides objective design standards for single family housing development to provide differentiation in housing design • Adds garage placement requirements • Provides recreation amenity options based on number of units Specific Plan Amendments • Adds that “Objective Standards” included in the City’s Design Standards and Guidelines shall apply to all residential development and mixed-use residential development • Identifies where conflicts in objective standards occur, the Objective Design Standards specified in the Specific Plan shall supersede and apply • Clarifies where the Specific Plan is silent, the City’s Design Guidelines shall apply Ordinance 2022-02 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on January 19, 2022, and adopted at the February 9, 2022 Regular City Council meeting by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Kranz, Lyndes, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 02/18/2022 CN 26266

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2022-01 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2022-01 titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, adding Chapter 11.30 to the Encinitas Municipal Code Prohibiting the Use, Sale and Distribution of Balloons Filled with a Gas Lighter Than Air.” Ordinance No. 2022-01 was developed by staff, in consultation with the City Attorney, to include the following key provisions: • “No Person, including, but not limited to, a balloon wholesaler, retailer, or third-party vendor, shall use, sell, or distribute any type of Balloon inflated with any Gas Lighter Than Air within the City, either as a separate item or included in a packaged product set, including at any City Facility or City-Sponsored Event.” • “No Person shall dispose of any Balloon inflated with any Gas Lighter Than Air within the City in any manner, including release outdoors into the air, other than in a trash container.” • “This Section shall not apply to manned hot air balloons, or to balloons used in governmental or scientific research projects.” Ordinance 2022-01 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on January 19, 2022, and adopted at the February 9, 2022 Regular City Council meeting by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Kranz, Lyndes, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 02/18/2022 CN 26265

T.S. No. 094695-CA APN: 168-200-23-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 10/13/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. On 4/11/2022 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 10/19/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0902570 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: NICKI NEWVINE, A WIDOW WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER'S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 4271 RAQUEL DRIVE, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $339,499.35 The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 094695-CA. CN 26263 NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 094695-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 930889_094695-CA 02/18/2022, 02/25/2022, 03/04/2022 CN 26263

T.S. No.: 2021-00517-CA A.P.N.: 144-092-19-00 Property Address: 1418 SANTA ROSA ST, OCEANSIDE, CA 92054-1146 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 鬧：굶匡숭관벵寧몸斤口落狼 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 06/28/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: DONNA J. DONNA J. TOMPKINS, A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 07/05/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0474343 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 03/23/2022 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 383,549.52 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1418 SANTA ROSA ST, OCEANSIDE, CA 92054-1146 A.P.N.: 144-092-19-00 The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 383,549.52. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2021-00517-CA. Date: January 18, 2022 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 02/11/2022, 02/18/2022, 02/25/2022 CN 26245 If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (877)-518-5700, or visit this internet website https://www.realtybid.com/, using the file number assigned to this case 2021-00517-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid, by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code, so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: January 18, 2022 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 02/11/2022, 02/18/2022, 02/25/2022 CN 26245

T.S. No. 097444-CA APN: 168-050-42-04 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 3/29/2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 4/4/2022 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 4/4/2017 as Instrument No. 2017-0149655 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: ELIZABETH R. ELIZABETH R. LEBARON, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH at OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 on 4/4/2022 at 1:00 PM. Deed of Trust recorded 4/4/2017 as Instrument No. 2017-0149655. Property: 3471 DON ORTEGA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA 92010 The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $136,871.22 The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 097444-CA. CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 02/04/2022, 02/11/2022, 02/18/2022 CN 26229 If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 097444-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 930681_097444-CA 02/04/2022, 02/11/2022, 02/18/2022 CN 26229

T.S. No. 094536-CA APN: 222-532-03-16 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 3/29/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 4/4/2022 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 4/3/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0223165 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: BARBARA A. BARBARA A. ANDREWS, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH at OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 on 4/4/2022 at 1:00 PM. Deed of Trust recorded 4/3/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0223165. Property: A CONDOMINIUM COMPRISED OF: PARCEL 1: AN UNDIVIDED 1/16TH INTEREST IN AND TO LOTS 9 AND 16 OF COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO TRACT NO. 4067-3, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA,ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF NO. 11472, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY ON MARCH 19, 1986. EXCEPTING THEREFROM THE FOLLOWING: A ) LIVING UNIT NOS. 92 THROUGH 107, AS SHOWN AND DEFINED ON THAT CERTAIN CONDOMINIUM PLAN ENTITLED THE COLONY AT LAKE SAN MARCOS, PHASE II, RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY ON MARCH 29, 1988 AS FILE NO. 88-141542 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. B ) THE EXCLUSIVE RIGHT TO POSSESSION AND OCCUPANCY OF ALL THOSE AREAS DESIGNATED AS ENTRY AND YARD AREAS, AS SHOWN AND DEFINED UPON THE CONDOMINIUM PLAN REFERENCED ABOVE. C ) EXCEPT THEREFROM ALL OIL, GAS, MINERALS, AND OTHER HYDROCARBON SUBSTANCES LYING BELOW A DEPTH OF 500 FEET, BUT WITH NO RIGHT OF SURFACE ENTRY AS PROVIDED IN DEEDS OF RECORD. PARCEL 2: LIVING UNIT 107, AS SHOWN AND DEFINED UPON THE CONDOMINIUM PLAN REFERRED TO IN PARCEL 1 ABOVE. PARCEL 3: THE EXCLUSIVE RIGHT TO POSSESSION AND OCCUPANCY OF THOSE PORTIONS OF PARCEL 1 DESIGNATED AS ENTRY AREA NO. E-107, AND YARD AREA NO. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1299 VIA APUESTO, SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $354,110.33 You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 094536-CA. CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 02/04/2022, 02/11/2022, 02/18/2022 CN 26228 NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 094536-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 930671_094536-CA 02/04/2022, 02/11/2022, 02/18/2022 CN 26228

T.S. No. 080961-CA APN: 123-500-21-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 4/4/2003. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 2/25/2022 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 4/10/2003 as Instrument No. 2003-0410022 and later modified by a Loan Modification Agreement recorded on 05/01/2015, as Instrument No. 2015-0216277, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: L. L. JEROME MCGILL, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH at ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 on 2/25/2022 at 9:00 AM. Deed of Trust recorded 4/10/2003 as Instrument No. 2003-0410022 and later modified by a Loan Modification Agreement recorded on 05/01/2015, as Instrument No. 2015-0216277. Property: PARCEL A: LOT 73 OF COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO TRACT NO. 4908-1, IN THE, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 13214, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, JUNE 29, 1995. PARCEL A-1: A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS PURPOSES OVER STREET LOTS; BROOKHILLS ROAD (LOT 77), KERI WAY (LOT 78), KRISTI COURT (LOT 83), TRACY COURT (LOT 85), KATIE COURT (LOT 84), JENNIFER COURT (LOT 82), WENDI COURT (LOT 81), CANDICE COURT (LOTS 79 & 80) OF COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO TRACT NO. 4908-1, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 13214, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, JUNE 29, 1995 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1964 TRACY COURT, FALLBROOK, CALIFORNIA 92028 The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $744,302.27 The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 080961-CA. CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 02/04/2022, 02/11/2022, 02/18/2022 CN 26220 If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 080961-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 930584_080961-CA 02/04/2022, 02/11/2022, 02/18/2022 CN 26220

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-20-887035-AB Order No.: DS7300-20002467 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 5/2/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. Trustor(s): Aaron C. Cobb and Joy R. Cobb, husband and wife as joint tenants Recorded: 5/10/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0393260 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 2/28/2022 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $436,678.89 The purported property address is: 4130 ESPERANZA WAY, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 Assessor's Parcel No.: 162-531-27-00 Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $436,678.89 The purported property address is: 4130 ESPERANZA WAY, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 162-531-27-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 855 238-5118 for information regarding the trustee's sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-20-887035-AB. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 855 238-5118, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-20-887035-AB to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 855 238-5118 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-20-887035-AB IDSPub #0176468 2/4/2022 2/11/2022 2/18/2022 CN 26219

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00005554-CU-PT-NC Petitioner(s): Torie Anne Cueto filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Torie Anne Cueto change to proposed name: Torie Anne Wiksell. NOTICE OF HEARING: On April 05, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. Filed Date: Feb 14, 2022 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 02/11, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26282

Notice of Public Sales Notice is hereby given by that Pursuant to section 21701-21715 of the business and Professions Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code of the State of California, A public online lien sale will run from 10 am March 3rd to March 11, 2022 10 am on the website storageauctions.net See website for registration. The following individuals’ personal items will be sold: Name Unit Jacinto Soto 45 02/18, 02/25/2022 CN 26281

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF SPOKANE In the Matter of the Estate of ALFRED E. BURGSTALLER, Deceased. No. PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS RCW 11.40.030 The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Date of first publication: February 18, 2022. Michael Burgstaller Personal Representative Attorney for Personal Representative: MICHELLE K. FOSSUM, WSBA #20249 SAYRE SAYRE & FOSSUM, P.S. Address for Mailing or Service: 201 West North River Drive, Suite 460 Spokane, Washington 99201-2262 (509) 325-7330 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26280

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00004594-CU-PT-NC Petitioner(s): Jose Enrique Rodriguez-Marrero filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Jose Enrique Rodriguez-Marrero change to proposed name: Abdul Ghaffar Rodriguez. NOTICE OF HEARING: On March 29, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. Filed Date: Feb 07, 2022 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 02/11, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26275

AMENDED ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00045623-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Misha Rodriguez on behalf of Alina Marie Wariner, a minor filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Alina Marie Wariner change to proposed name: Alina Marie Rodriguez. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On March 29, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: Feb 04, 2022 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 02/18, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11/2022 CN 26270

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00004897-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Melody Ann Mackay Baird aka Melody Ann Smith filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Melody Ann Mackay Baird aka Melody Ann Smith change to proposed name: Melody Ann Sharpe-Baird. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On March 29, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: Feb 08, 2022 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 02/11, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26262

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, February 18, 2022, at 1:00 pm. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Rhonda Fillo – F134 02/11, 02/18/2022 CN 26260

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00004740-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Per Bertil Weldon Smith filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Per Bertil Weldon Smith change to proposed name: Bat Alexander Smith. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On March 29, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Feb 07, 2022 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 02/11, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26256

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, February 25th, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 2405 Cougar Drive Carlsbad, CA 92010. Terms are CASH ONLY! West Coast Self-Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Size Name 5×5 Candler, Reginald 5×10 O’Neill, Blake 02/11, 02/18/2022 CN 26247

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00004178-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Christiaan Alexander de Cock filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Christiaan Alexander de Cock change to proposed name: Chris Alexander Gallo; b. Present name: Delia Nani de Cock change to proposed name: Delia Nani Gallo-Takayama; c. Present name: Alexander Christiaan de Cock change to proposed name: Alexander Christiaan Takayama; d. Present name: Elizabeth Winifred de Cock change to proposed name: Elizabeth Winifred Takayama. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On March 22, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Feb 02, 2022 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 02/11, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26242

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF GERALD BARTHOLOMEW Case# 37-2022-00003777-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Gerald Bartholomew. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Lynda Bartholomew Bolig, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Lynda Bartholomew Bolig be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: March 17, 2022; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 503. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Appearances may be made in person in the department; or by using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MSTeams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MSTeams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The department’s in person instructions, MSTeams video conference link, MS Teams conference phone number, and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateVirtualHearings. Plan to check 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Conrad F. Joyner, Jr. PO Box 425 San Luis Rey, CA 92068 Telephone: 760.458.8030 02/04, 02/11, 02/18/2022 CN 26235

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00003154-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Andrea Dee Rakov Matthews filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Andrea Dee Rakov Matthews change to proposed name: Ange Dee Matthews. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On March 15, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Jan. 26, 2022 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 02/04, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25/2022 CN 26221

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2020-00036910-CU-BT-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): GARY HAMILTON, an individual; HAMILTON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC., a California corporation; and DOES 1 through 20. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): YVONNA KORBONSKI, an individual; NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Superior Court, County of San Diego 325 S. Melrose Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Douglas R. MacLeith, Esq. 142545 Rogers, MacLeith & Stolp, LLP 10061 Talbert Ave. Ste 390 Fountain Valley CA 92708 Telephone: 714.847.6041 Date: (Fecha), 10/15/2020 Clerk by (Secretario), C. Terriquez, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 01/28, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18/2022 CN 26207

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9001806 Filed: Jan 21, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. New Age Boutique. Located at: 646 Valley Ave. #A, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Veritium Inc., 646 Valley Ave. #A, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/17/2022 S/Isabelle Benziane, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11/2022 CN 26288

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003363 Filed: Feb 08, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dancing Dakotah Moon. Located at: 5183 Weymouth Way, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Sharon Davey, 5183 Weymouth Way, Oceanside CA 92057; 2. Redwing Runninghorse, 14822 Attboro Pl., Tustin CA 92780. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sharon Davey / Redwing Runninghorse, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11/2022 CN 26287

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003815 Filed: Feb 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Foundations. Located at: 4215 Gila Ave., San Diego CA 92117 San Diego. Mailing Address: 4231 Balboa Ave. #255, San Diego CA 92117. Registrant Information: 1. Shannon Melody Meza, 4215 Gila Ave., San Diego CA 92117; 2. Elena Rains, 2227 Frankfort St., San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Shannon Meza, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11/2022 CN 26286

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9001538 Filed: Jan 20, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Triangle Group. Located at: 4957 El Arco Iris, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 856, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. Registrant Information: 1. John Salazar, 4957 El Arco Iris, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/John Salazar, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11/2022 CN 26284

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002068 Filed: Jan 25, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. PWE Landscape. Located at: 4806 Glenhollow Cir., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Pacific West Environmental, 4806 Glenhollow Cir., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tracy Omori, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11/2022 CN 26279

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003639 Filed: Feb 11, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. [email protected] Located at: 750 Camino Magnifico, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Rahmatullah Jalili, 750 Camino Magnifico, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Rahmatullah Jalili, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11/2022 CN 26278

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003010 Filed: Feb 04, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Game-Changing Counseling Services. Located at: 4822 Neblina Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 2629, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Information: 1. Geriatric Counseling Services Inc., 4822 Neblina Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kimberly Lynn Shea, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11/2022 CN 26277

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9001965 Filed: Jan 25, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ACS Cropcare. Located at: 4011 Avenida de la Plata #301, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. ACS Environmental Inc., 4011 Avenida de la Plata #301, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Gary Omori, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11/2022 CN 26276

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002441 Filed: Jan 31, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blue Business Management. Located at: 837 Smith Dr., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 1463, Vista CA 92085. Registrant Information: 1. Genavieve Elaine Blue I’U, 837 Smith Dr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/06/2022 S/Genavieve Elaine Blue I’U, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11/2022 CN 26273

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003467 Filed: Feb 09, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soma Physical Therapy. Located at: 1740 La Costa Meadows Dr., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1245 San Pablo Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. Registrant Information: 1. Adam Pavlovich, 1245 San Pablo Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/15/2021 S/Adam Pavlovich, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11/2022 CN 26272

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003302 Filed: Feb 08, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ho’ ola Mana Reiki and Wellness; B. Happy Waggles Reiki for Pets. Located at: 108 Mangano Cir., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Claudia Veronica Yates, 108 Mangano Cir., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/24/2022 S/Claudia Veronica Yates, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11/2022 CN 26271

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003450 Filed: Feb 09, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Crochet. Located at: 2190 Chestnut Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Christine Franz, 2190 Chestnut Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/03/2022 S/Christine Franz, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11/2022 CN 26264

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002958 Filed: Feb 03, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. G10 Law; B. G10 Law, a Professional Law Corporation. Located at: 2792 Gateway Rd. #102, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. G10 Galuppo Law, a Professional Law Corporation, 2792 Gateway Rd. #102, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/04/2021 S/Louis A. Galuppo, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26261

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003120 Filed: Feb 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dynamo Design Group. Located at: 800 B Ave. #207, National City CA 91950 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Allan Simeon Manzano, 793 Caminito Francisco #6, Chula Vista CA 91913; 2. Ryan Martinez, 800 B Ave. #207, National City CA 91950. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/07/2022 S/Allan S. Manzano, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26259

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003143 Filed: Feb 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. No Probllamas; B. Do Rad Things; C. Aces & Anchors; D. Cardiff Dogs; E. Mr. Bodhi’s Grub & Scrub. Located at: 2057 Oxford Ave., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. No Probllamas LLC, 2057 Oxford Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/Robert Franklin Brackett III, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26258

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002453 Filed: Jan 31, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tidewater Media. Located at: 6359 Alexandri Cir., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Katie Bringuier, 6359 Alexandri Cir., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2017 S/Katie Bringuier, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26257

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002969 Filed: Feb 04, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Write Away Books. Located at: 2809 Via Pajaro, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 1681, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Information: 1. MarketBuilding Team LLC, 2809 Via Pajaro, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Robert P. Weinberg, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26255

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003197 Filed: Feb 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kick it Labs. Located at: 2003 S. El Camino Real #100, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Luis Herrera, 3358 Hollowtree Dr., Oceanside CA 92058; 2. Bruce Rojas, 801 Hillside Terrace, Vista CA 92084; 3. Victor Villa, 886 Vine St. #89, Oceanside CA 92054; 4. Ricardo Perez, 821 Arthur Ave., Oceanside CA 92057; 5. Jonathan Torres, 201 Country Club Ln. #10, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Victor Villa, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26254

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003123 Filed: Feb 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Innovative Appraisal Services; B. Isaiah Valdez Real Estate Services. Located at: 365 Walnut Ave. #F, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Isaiah Daniel Valdez, 365 Walnut Ave. #F, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Isaiah Daniel Valdez, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26252

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002687 Filed: Feb 01, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Frankie Dog Hosting. Located at: 4648 Narragansett Ave., San Diego CA 92107 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. John Wolfe Compton, 4648 Narragansett Ave., San Diego CA 92107. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/John Wolfe Compton, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26251

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002671 Filed: Feb 01, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Way Point Adventures. Located at: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #108A, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Scrotch LLC, 3511 Silverside Rd. #105, Wilmington DE 19810. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Woodin, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26250

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002864 Filed: Feb 03, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tres Calles Apartments. Located at: 748 3rd St., El Cajon CA 92021 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 230082, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Information: 1. Jan Matthews, Trustee for the By Pass Trust under Moorman Community Property Trust dated January 29, 1989, 743 3rd St., El Cajon CA 9201. This business is conducted by: Trust. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/29/1989 S/Jan Matthews, Trustee, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26249

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002077 Filed: Jan 26, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. First Grade Schoolhouse. Located at: 4407 Dorchester Pl., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mona Troxel, 4407 Dorchester Pl., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/31/2012 S/Mona Troxel, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26248

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002529 Filed: Jan 31, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Jewelers. Located at: 6985 El Camino Real #107, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Gems of La Costa LLC, 6985 El Camino Real #107, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Chad E. Coogan, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26246

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002776 Filed: Feb 02, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lourdes Mexican Food Cantina Inc. Located at: 1040 Carlsbad Village Dr. #210, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2113 San Elijo Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Information: 1. Lourdes Mexican Food Cantina Inc., 1040 Carlsbad Village Dr. #210, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Alejandro Parra, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26244

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002704 Filed: Feb 01, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Balboa Agency; B. Balboa Web Solutions. Located at: 640 Grand Ave. #D, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Vesynt LLC, 640 Grand Ave. #D, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/11/2022 S/Samuel Cohen, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04/2022 CN 26243

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002680 Filed: Feb 01, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JCD Racing. Located at: 16071 Via Del Alba, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 791, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. Registrant Information: 1. John H. Dubets, 16071 Via Del Alba, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2016 S/John H. Dubets, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25/2022 CN 26240

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002283 Filed: Jan 27, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lifeline Community Services; B. Lifeline Community Services of San Diego County. Located at: 3142 Vista Way #400, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. North County Lifeline Inc., 3142 Vista Way #400, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2021 S/Donald E. Stump, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25/2022 CN 26239

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002324 Filed: Jan 27, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Colily Candles. Located at: 9929 Erma Rd. #101, San Diego CA 92131 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Colily LLC, 9929 Erma Rd. #101, San Diego CA 92131. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/12/2022 S/Jenna Lade, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25/2022 CN 26236

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9001920 Filed: Jan 25, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grousable Books. Located at: 1742 Deerfield Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lisa M. Lane, 1742 Deerfield Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lisa M. Lane, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25/2022 CN 26232

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002436 Filed: Jan 28, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jay Realty. Located at: 4207 Mission Ranch Way, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Joshua Baptist, 4207 Mission Ranch Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/20/2022 S/Joshua Baptist, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25/2022 CN 26231

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002430 Filed: Jan 28, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lux Team Oceanside; B. Lux Team Carlsbad. Located at: 1127 Makena Way, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lance Decker, 1127 Makena Way, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lance Decker, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25/2022 CN 26230

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000361 Filed: Jan 06, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. FX Skin. Located at: 162 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #B-20, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Hayley Rose Havick, 118 Second St. #K, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/20/2015 S/Hayley Havick, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25/2022 CN 26227

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002247 Filed: Jan 27, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Innovations. Located at: 2701 Via Juanita, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Thomas Dieckilman, 2701 Via Juanita, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/1977 S/Thomas Dieckilman, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25/2022 CN 26226

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9001587 Filed: Jan 20, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. R. Transportation DBA Devil Dog Express. Located at: 810 E. 17th Ave., Escondido CA 92025 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Gholamreza Askari, 810 E. 17th Ave., Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2016 S/Gholamreza Askari, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25/2022 CN 26225

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9001753 Filed: Jan 21, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. UPSTAGE. Located at: 624 Faith Ave., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Gitti Javedani, 624 Faith Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/1992 S/Gitti Javedani, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25/2022 CN 26224

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002137 Filed: Jan 26, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Veterinary Urgent Care; B. San Diego Affordable Spay & Neuter Clinic. Located at: 2860 University Ave., San Diego CA 92104 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Affordable Veterinary Care, 2919 Myrtle Ave., San Diego CA 92104. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Alia Henderson, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25/2022 CN 26223

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002136 Filed: Jan 26, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Affordable Spay & Neuter Clinic. Located at: 855 E. Valley Pkwy., Escondido CA 92025 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Affordable Pet Care Management, 2919 Myrtle Ave., San Diego CA 92104. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2016 S/Alia Henderson, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18, 02/25/2022 CN 26222

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002015 Filed: Jan 25, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Wyldflower Collective. Located at: 1061 Normandy Hill Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Goodness Creative Company LLC, 1061 Normandy Hill Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Karen Cook, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18/2022 CN 26218

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9001858 Filed: Jan 24, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Oceanside Oyster MotherShucker. Located at: 1608 S. Tremont St. #4, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Todd Christopher Downey, 1608 S. Tremont St. #4, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Todd Christopher Downey, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18/2022 CN 26214

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9001772 Filed: Jan 21, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Media Ink. Located at: 858 Valley Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Karen Kirk, 858 Valley Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/21/2022 S/Karen Kirk, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18/2022 CN 26211

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000592 Filed: Jan 10, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Westin Films. Located at: 409 S. Tremont St. #A, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Grant Croley. 409 S. Tremont St. #A, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/04/2021 S/Grant Croley, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18/2022 CN 26206

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9001614 Filed: Jan 20, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Smooth Talkers Speech Therapy; B. Smooth Talkers. Located at: 1594 Lake Dr., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Marla Mercado, 1594 Lake Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Marla Mercado, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18/2022 CN 26205

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9001525 Filed: Jan 20, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LaSparta. Located at: 422 Avenida de la Luna, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lizeth Stanley, 422 Avenida de la Luna, Vista CA 92083; 2. Paul Stukas, 4327 Cassana Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/20/2022 S/Lizeth Stanley, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18/2022 CN 26204

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9001452 Filed: Jan 19, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Opal Lactation; B. Opal. Located at: 7707 Caminito Leon #202, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Milk Flow LLC, 7707 Caminito Leon #202, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Meghan Seperack, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18/2022 CN 26201

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9001387 Filed: Jan 19, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beauty Bath. Located at: 7829 Quebrada Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Beauty Bath LLC, 7829 Quebrada Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/24/2021 S/Sang Hoon Park, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18/2022 CN 26200

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000819 Filed: Jan 12, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Digital Design Links. Located at: 1125 Caminio Del Mar #H, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: 121 Yucca Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028. Registrant Information: 1. Heidi K. Reinholz-Voight, 121 Yucca Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028; 2. Vincent Voight, 121 Yucca Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Heidi K. Reinholz-Voight, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18/2022 CN 26199

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9000659 Filed: Jan 11, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beautiful Body Waxing. Located at: 3772 Mission Ave. #108, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: 4835 Frazee Rd. #606, Oceanside CA 92057. Registrant Information: 1. Alecia McNally, 4835 Frazee Rd. #606, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/07/2022 S/Alecia McNally, 01/28, 02/04, 02/11, 02/18/2022 CN 26198