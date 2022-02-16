Carlsbad gets ready to put a shine on things

CARLSBAD — A big Carlsbad Village clean-up is coming up March 20, with the Richness of Giving (ROG) group focused on the Carlsbad Village community. Volunteers will be meeting at 9 a.m. at the Village Faire Shopping Center Fountain, 300 Carlsbad Village Drive, to help clean up downtown Carlsbad until 12pm.

The community is invited to bring friends, family and doughnut lovers to join the day of giving back to the community. There will be a free Cleanup T-shirt (while they last), coffee, doughnuts, water and clean-up supplies for all participants. In addition, there will be informational booths, local businesses, and great support from the city of Carlsbad. Guest speakers Mayor Pro Tem Keith Blackburn and Chief of Police Mickey Williams will discuss how we can all do our part to better our environment, town and each other through this special event.

In a joint collaboration with the Carlsbad Village Association, Visit Carlsbad, Carlsbad High School C3 Clean Up Club, and Engel & Volkers Carlsbad, ROG will be organizing participants to break up into groups to cover different areas in Carlsbad Village needing trash pickup.

“When we were approached about this opportunity to be part of this we instantly jumped at the opportunity,” said Mark Rudyk, vice-president of marketing for Visit Carlsbad, the city’s tourism board, and event sponsor. “Helping keep things clean and beautiful for both our residents and the visitor reflects our pride in this amazing destination.”

Richness of Giving was started by a local group of friends, led by Andy Davis, owner of Mas Fina Cantina and the Compass restaurants in Carlsbad Village, all with the desire to do more for others who have less. In early 2017, they came together to form the ROG non-profit organization. Collectively the organization raises funds to support all kinds of initiatives that help children affected by poverty.

For more information about the event visit at facebook.com/richnessofgiving/.