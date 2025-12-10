Legal Notices, December 12, 2025

PUBLIC NOTICE CITY OF ENCINITAS NOTICE OF FUNDING AVAILABILITY Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant Program Beginning January 5, 2026, the City of Encinitas is soliciting proposals for projects, activities, and programs under the federal Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG) for the Fiscal Year (FY) 2026-27 (July 1, 2026– June 30, 2027). The CDBG program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The City of Encinitas is an entitlement community and receives CDBG directly from HUD to address local community development needs. The City of Encinitas anticipates an estimated annual allocation of $272,698 for FY 2026-27 with estimated available funds in the following categories: • Public Services $40,904 • Program Administration $34,539 • Fair Housing Services $20,000 • Facility Improvements, Residential Rehabilitation, and CIP Projects $177,254 Applications are available beginning on Monday, January 5, 2026 on the City of Encinitas website. Please use this link to find the application, prior year plans, policies and procedures, and other related information. https://www.encinitasca.gov/government/departments/development-services/policy-planning-housing/housing/housing-resources. Completed application packages, including required attachments, must be submitted prior to 5:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 29, 2026. Applications may be submitted electronically to Cindy Schubert at [email protected]. Paper copies may be mailed to the City of Encinitas, Development Services Department, Attn: CDBG Program, at 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. An optional technical assistance webinar will be held on Monday, January 12, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. The workshop will be held remotely, and registration is required. Please contact Cindy Schubert at [email protected] or (760) 633-2726 to register or with questions. Grant proposals will be evaluated and presented to the City Council for consideration at separately noticed public hearings. These public hearings are anticipated to be held in March and April of 2026. 12/12/2025 CN 31555

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (12/12, 1/9 etc.) 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM and closed December 24 through January 2, 2026 in observance of the holiday season. NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMITS 1. PROJECT NAME: Casas Residence JADU; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-008233-2025; FILING DATE: July 14, 2025; APPLICANT: John A. Casas and Kristin Lee Palsley Casas; LOCATION: 2371 Montgomery Avenue (APN: 261-092-14); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A coastal development permit for the conversion of an attached garage to a junior accessory dwelling unit; ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 11 Zone (R11), Special Study Overlay Zone and Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from further environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303(a), which exempts the construction of a new accessory dwelling unit. The project meets these criteria. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Grant Yamamoto, Contract Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2785 or [email protected] 2. PROJECT NAME: Morrow ADU; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-008270-2025; FILING DATE: July 31, 2025; APPLICANT: Korey Morrow and Kathleen Morrow, as Trustees of The Morrow Family Trust dated February 5, 2020; LOCATION: 362 Avenida De Las Rosas (APN: 259-442-07); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal development permit for the construction of a 364-square-foot attached accessory dwelling unit (ADU). ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential-8 (R-8) and Coastal Overlay Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from further environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303(a), which exempts the construction of a new accessory dwelling unit.; The project meets these criteria. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Esteban Cisneros, Contract Assistant Planner: (760) 943-2244 or [email protected] 3. PROJECT NAME: Malladi ADU & JADU; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-008360-2025; FILING DATE: September 12, 2024; APPLICANT: Anil K. Malladi and Niriksha Malladi, Trustees of the Levuka Living Trust dated December 4, 2016; LOCATION: 1058 Third St. (APN: 258-292-09); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal development permit for the conversion of a portion of a single-family residence to an attached accessory dwelling unit (ADU) and the conversion of an existing studio unit to a junior accessory dwelling unit (JADU). ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential-25 Zone of the Downtown Encinitas Specific Plan (D-R25), Special Study Overlay Zone, and the Appeal Jurisdiction of the Coastal Overlay Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from further environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303(a), which exempts the construction of a new accessory dwelling unit.; The project meets these criteria. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Kaipo Eager-Kaninau, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2717 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, DECEMBER 22, 2025, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular coastal development permit. The action of the Development Services Director on Items 1 and 2 may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. The action of the Development Services Director on Item 3 may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 12/12/2025 CN 31552

CITY OF VISTA REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS E. VISTA WAY RAISED MEDIAN PROJECT – CIP 8391 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN the City of Vista, is soliciting proposals from teams composed of a qualified engineering firm and landscape architectural firm to provide professional services for design surveying, underground utility survey, geotechnical investigation, engineering and landscape design, construction staking, construction material testing, and construction support for the E. Vista Way Raised Median Project. All interested firm must create an account on OpenGov Procurement to submit a proposal. Firms can register at: https://secure.procurenow.com/portal/cityofvista. Once registered, firms must download the solicitation to appear on the Bidder’s List as a “Prospective Bidder.” Firms that fail to specifically download the solicitation will not appear on the Bidders’ List and will be unable to participate or be considered for this RFP. TIMELINE: Project Release Date December 8, 2025 Deadline for Questions December 18, 2025, 4:00 pm Submission Deadline January 15, 2026, 4:00 p.m. Council Award (tentative) March 24, 2026 All project related questions and requests for clarifications, changes, exceptions, and deviations to the terms and conditions set forth in this solicitation shall be submitted via “Q&A” through the City’s Electronic Bidding System, OpenGov Procurement. Project Contact: Erin Adams Administrative Programs Manager Email: [email protected] Phone: 760-643-5415 Kathy Valdez, City Clerk 12/12/2025 CN 31535

CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA NOTICE OF VACANCIES LOCAL APPOINTMENTS LIST – 2026 In compliance with the requirements of the Maddy Act, California Government Code Sections 54970-54974, the following list is posted on an annual basis on or before December 31. The City of Carlsbad is inviting applications from Carlsbad residents who are interested in serving on one of the following Boards, Commissions or Committees. To apply, please visit the city’s website, carlsbadca.gov, Boards and Commissions page and click apply to serve. Prospective applicants may also contact the City Clerk’s Office at 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, call 442-339-2808 or email [email protected] for more information. Minimum requirements to serve are applicants must be 18 years of age or older, a registered voter and a resident of Carlsbad (Carlsbad Municipal Code Section 2.15.030). Some positions may have additional requirements. Contact the City Clerk’s Office for more information. AGRICULTURAL CONVERSION MITIGATION FEE CITIZENS’ ADVISORY COMMITTEE: This is a seven-member committee. Member Appointed Expiration Carolyn Alkire 9/27/2022 8/2026 Joe Brisbois 9/27/2022 8/2026 TBD 8/2026 Olga Lichten* 9/27/2022 8/2026 Kevin O’Neill*2/27/20248/2026 ARTS COMMISSION: This is a seven-member commission. Member Appointed Expiration Frances Carrillo*4/19/2022 3/2026 Angela Ferone* 4/19/2022 3/2026 COMMUNITY-POLICE ENGAGEMENT COMMISSION: This is a five-member commission. Member Appointed Expiration Patrick Connolly* 3/21/2023 12/2026 Terri Novak* 3/21/2023 12/2026 Michael Zepeda, Jr.* 3/21/2023 12/2026 ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY COMMISSION: This is a seven-member commission. Member Appointed Expiration Michael Corrigan* 6/21/2022 6/2026 Bryn Evans* 3/25/2025 6/2026 Cynthia Norall* 6/24/2025 12/2026 Craig Nowakowski* 6/24/2025 12/2026 HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: This is a five-member commission. Member Appointed Expiration Chad Majer 4/19/2022 4/2026 John May* 9/12/2023 4/2026 LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES: This is a five-member commission. Member Appointed Expiration Laurel Moran 6/21/2022 6/2026 PARKS & RECREATION COMMISSION: This is a seven-member commission. Member Appointed Expiration Amy Allemann 1/10/2023 12/2026 Terry Grove* 11/18/2025 12/2026 James Revell* 6/18/2024 12/2026 Shelly Sander* 1/10/2023 12/2026 Robert Winston* 1/10/2022 12/2026 PLANNING COMMISSION: This is a seven-member commission. Member Appointed Expiration Kiley Fitzgerald* 9/09/2025 12/2026 Dave Hubinger* 4/11/2023 12/2026 Alicia Lafferty 1/10/2023 12/2026 Roy Meenes 1/18/2022 12/2026 Peter Merz 1/10/2023 12/2026 TRAFFIC SAFETY & MOBILITY COMMISSION: This is a seven-member commission. Member Appointed Expiration Peter Kohl* 1/10/2023 12/2026 Steve Nicholes* 1/14/2025 12/2026 Edward Newlands III* 1/10/2023 12/2026 Peter Penseyres 1/10/2023 12/2026 Diane Proulx* 1/10/2023 12/2026 Members of all Boards, Commissions and Committees are subject to the Fair Political Practices Commission regulations, must file a Statement of Economic Interests, are required to complete AB1234 Ethics Training and Workplace Harassment Prevention Training upon appointment and bi-annually thereafter and adhere to the City of Carlsbad Boards, Commissions and Committees Code of Ethics & Public Service Values. PUBLISH DATE: Dec. 12, 2025 City of Carlsbad | City Council 12/12/2025 CN 31534

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF RECRUITMENT FOR CITY COUNCIL APPOINTED COMMISSIONS/COMMITTEES FOR TERMS EXPIRING MARCH 1, 2026 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Encinitas is accepting applications for appointment to City Commissions/Committees for those terms expiring March 2026. Application forms must be completed online from the City’s website. All applicants must be registered voters of the City of Encinitas. The Mobility and Traffic Safety Commission and Planning Commission have geographic specific appointment requirements. There are two (2) application deadlines: one for incumbents wishing to reapply and a later date for all other applicants. The deadline for incumbents wishing to reapply is Thursday, January 15, 2026, at 5:00 p.m., and the deadline for all other applicants is Thursday, January 22, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. All applicants will be asked to attend the February 11, 2026, City Council meeting (subject to change) to briefly discuss (2 to 3 minutes) their qualifications and interest in serving on a commission. Appointments may be made at the same meeting or continued to a future City Council meeting. Terms will begin March 1, 2026. APPOINTMENTS TO BE MADE AND TERMS EXPIRING IN 2026: COMMISSION FOR THE ARTS: Four (4) appointments to be made for three-year terms ending March 1, 2029. Terms expiring are: • Vicki Campbell, appointed 02-08-2023, Term 1 • James Hebert, appointed 02-08-2023, Term 1 • Niyati Kadakia, appointed 02-08-2023, Term 1 • Jennifer Marakovits, appointed 02-08-2023, Term 1 The Commission for the Arts is a seven member board. The Commission for the Arts shall conduct public hearings and prepare recommendations to the City Council on matters regarding the visual, performing, and literary arts. The Commission will promote the arts within the community through: 1) quality visual, performing and literary arts programming, 2) exposure and advocacy, 3) arts education programs, and 4) the development of arts venues. The Commission will assist the City Council on matters that may be referred to the Commission by the City Council. ENVIRONMENTAL COMMISSION: Two (2) appointments to be made for three-year terms ending March 1, 2029. Terms expiring are: • Katie Fletcher, appointed 09-11-2024, Partial Term • Carol Parker, appointed 02-08-2023, Term 1 The Environmental Commission is a seven-member board. The Environmental Commission shall conduct public hearings and prepare recommendations to the City Council on matters regarding the environment to include without limitation: Develop an Annual Work Plan and presentation to the City Council; Review and update from time to time, as necessary, the Environmental Action Plan; Develop policies and plans to provide for and advocate for environmental protection within the City of Encinitas; Develop policies and plans for developing environmental awareness in cooperation with other public and private agencies to include school districts; Provide review and recommendations to the City Council on such matters that may be referred to the Commission by the City Council. MOBILITY & TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMISSION: Three (3) appointments to be made for three-year terms ending March 1, 2029. Terms expiring are: • James Gross, appointed 02-08-2023 (Leucadia Representative), Term 1 • Glen Johnson, reappointed 02-08-2023 (Old Encinitas Representative), Term 2 – Termed Out • David Thile, appointed 02-08-2023 (New Encinitas Representative), Term 1 The Traffic and Public Safety Commission is a seven member board with five members representing each of the five communities of Encinitas: Cardiff, Leucadia, New Encinitas, Old Encinitas, and Olivenhain; and two (2) members representing the community at-large. Applicants must have resided as a registered voter in Leucadia, New Encinitas, or Old Encinitas for no less than six months prior to appointment and maintain residency and voter registration in Leucadia, New Encinitas, or Old Encinitas while serving on the Commission. The Mobility and Traffic Safety Commission shall study and report to the City Council upon any matter referred to it by the City Council. The Mobility and Traffic Safety Commission shall have advisory responsibility in regard to mobility and traffic safety issues. A. It is the duty of this Commission to serve as a liaison between the public and the City Council, and to conduct analyses and provide recommendations to the Council on matters related to safety and mobility of all modes of transportation. B. If the recommendations of the Mobility and Traffic Safety Commission are to modify existing traffic controls, devices, markings, or measures, or install new controls, devices, markings or measures, then those recommendations shall be included with a report by the City Traffic Engineer or his/her designee in an agenda item to the City Council. C. If the recommendations of the Mobility and Traffic Safety Commission are to not modify existing traffic controls, devices, markings, or measures nor to install new traffic controls, devices, markings or measures, then these recommendations shall be included in a report by the City Traffic Engineer or his/her designee to the Council for information only. The Commission decision can be reviewed by Council if an appeal is filed or by Council request. (See Chapter 1.12.) D. The City Council may refer to the Mobility and Traffic Safety Commission requests to review and prepare recommendations on major roadway projects. E. Powers Delegated to the Mobility and Traffic Safety Commission to be advisory. Nothing in this chapter shall be construed as restricting or curtailing any of the powers of the City Council, or as a delegation to the Mobility and Traffic Safety Commission of any of the authority or discretionary powers vested and imposed by law in the City Council. The City Council declares that the public interest, convenience, and welfare require the appointment of a Mobility and Traffic Safety Commission to act in a purely advisory capacity to the City Council for the purpose enumerated. Any power herein delegated to the Commission to adopt rules and regulations shall not be construed as a delegation of legislative authority but purely a delegation of administrative authority. PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION: Four (4) appointments to be made for three- year terms ending March 1, 2029. Terms expiring are: • Georg Capielo, appointed 02-21-2024, Partial Term • Kimberly Evers, appointed 02-21-2024, Partial Term • Michael Quin, appointed 02-08-2023, Term 1 • Julie Van der Auwera, appointed 02-08-2023 Term 1 The Parks and Recreation Commission is a seven member board. The Parks and Recreation Commission shall conduct public hearings and prepare recommendations to the City Council on matters regarding public parks, recreational facilities, and community services to include, without limitation: policies and plans for the acquisition, development, improvement, and utilization of parks, playgrounds and other recreational facilities; policies and plans for the development and operations of community service programs for the benefit of the residents of the City; policies and plans for developing community service programs in cooperation with other public and private agencies to include school districts; and such matters that may be referred to the Commission by the City Council. PLANNING COMMISSION: Three (3) appointments to be made for three-year terms ending March 1, 2029. Terms expiring are: • Robert Prendergast, appointed 02-08-2023 (Olivenhain Representative), Term 1 • Christine Ryan, appointed 02-08-2023 (Leucadia Representative), Term 1 • Susan Sherod, reappointed 02-08-2023 (New Encinitas Representative), Term 2 – Termed Out The Planning Commission is a five member board with each member representing one of the five communities of Encinitas: Cardiff, Leucadia, New Encinitas, Old Encinitas, and Olivenhain. Applicants must have resided as a registered voter in Leucadia, New Encinitas, or Olivenhain for no less than six months prior to appointment and maintain residency and voter registration in Leucadia, New Encinitas, or Olivenhain while serving on the Commission. The Planning Commission shall perform such duties as may be specified by ordinance or resolution of the City Council or by the laws of the State of California. Further, the Planning Commission shall study and report to the City Council upon any matter referred to it by the City Council and shall keep the City Council currently advised of all matters pending, and shall furnish any special information, reports or materials which the City Council may request. The Planning Commission shall make a final determination as authorized by the Code for the following applications: Coastal Development, Conditional Use Permit (Major), Tentative Tract Map, Zoning Code Interpretation, Application for project in more than one Community Planning area, and other applications and duties as required by the Code. In addition, the Planning Commission shall make recommendations to the City Council as authorized by the Code for the following applications: General Plan Interpretation, General Plan Amendment, Zoning Code Amendment, Zoning Map Amendment, Specific Plan, and other applications as required by the Code. PUBLIC HEALTH AND SAFETY COMMISSION: Four (4) appointments to be made for three-year terms ending March 1, 2029. Terms expiring are: • Steven Cesnauskas, appointed 02-19-2025, Partial Term • Sergio Mora, appointed 05-14-2025, Partial Term • James Morton, appointed 09-27-2023, Term 1 • Harriet Seldin, appointed 02-19-2025, Partial Term The Public Health and Safety Commission shall consist of seven members who are registered voters of the City and persons appointed serve at the pleasure of the City Council. The Commission shall act in an advisory capacity to the City Council, the City departments, and the City’s law enforcement services provider (San Diego Sheriff’s Department), and mental and social services providers by performing the following responsibilities on a continuing basis: A. Communicate and cooperate with City departments and the City’s law enforcement services provider (San Diego Sheriff’s Department), individual citizens, and community groups in identifying public health and safety concerns and recommend solutions to the City Council for consideration. B. Promote cooperation and encourage coordination between the Commission, the Fire Department, and the City’s law enforcement services provider, and other entities, public and private, who are involved with community safety activities and efforts. C. Prepare an annual report to the City Council and to the community on the activities of the Commission. SENIOR CITIZEN COMMISSION: Four (4) appointments to be made for three-year terms ending March 1, 2029; and one (1) unscheduled vacancy with a term ending March 1, 2027. Terms expiring are: • Jesse Hanwit, appointed 02-08-2023, Term 2 – Termed Out • Karen Koblentz, appointed 02-08-2023, Term 1 • Lambert Ling, appointed 02-08-2023, Term 1 • Maureen Martin, appointed 02-08-2023, Term 1 • Unscheduled Vacancy, term ending March 1, 2027 The Senior Citizen Commission is a seven-member board. The Senior Citizen Commission shall conduct public hearings to gather information and thereafter make recommendations to the City Council on matters regarding services for Senior Citizens which include, without limitation: Policies and plans for the development and operation of programs and services for the benefit of Senior Citizens within the City; policies and plans for developing programs and services in cooperation with other public and private agencies which would benefit Senior Citizens; and such matters that may be referred to the Commission by the City Council. URBAN FOREST ADVISORY COMMITTEE*: Four (4) appointments to be made for three-year terms ending March 1, 2029. Terms expiring are: • Matthew Altman, appointed 10-09-24, Partial Term • Brad Lefkowits, appointed 9-27-23, Term 1 • Mim Michelove, appointed 06-11-25, Partial Term • Linda Schneider, appointed 09-27-23, Term 1 The UFAC is composed of members of the community with interest and expertise in urban forestry. This group advises and works together with the City Arborist to review and provide comments on City plans and policies related to urban forestry, including updates to the various aspects of the City’s Urban Forest Management Program and Administrative Manual, and, shall among other things: review and provide comments on Tree Plans prior to consideration by the City Council; review and provide comments on the Approved Tree Species Master List prior to consideration by the City Council; review and provide comments to the City Arborist on proposed City Tree removals except in the case of emergency removals; advise City Staff regarding programs of public outreach and education in order to promote public understanding of the City’s urban forest, including programs to celebrate and promote Arbor Day; review and consider Heritage Tree applications in consultation with the City Arborist, and shall make recommendations to the Planning Commission; and review and provide comments to the City Arborist on proposed changes to the City’s Urban Forest Management Program. *Effective September 27, 2023, Encinitas Municipal Code Section 2.30.020 Terms and Term Limits shall apply to this committee. General Information (for complete text see Chapter 2.30 of the Municipal Code) • Persons appointed to a City board, commission, or committee serve at the pleasure of the City Council. • All Commissions with the exception of the Youth Commission shall have three-year staggered terms of office. The Youth Commission shall have a one-year term of office. • All Commissions, with the exception of the Youth Commission, shall have term limits of two (2) consecutive full terms of office. After reaching the term limit, a person must sit out one appointment cycle before reapplying to the same City Commission. Upon terming out of one Commission, a person may apply to a different City Commission. • Commissioners may not serve on more than one commission at a time. Sitting commissioners may apply for vacancies on other commissions, and if so appointed, their prior commission appointment shall automatically terminate. • A Board, Commission, or Committee Member’s term shall be automatically terminated if the member is absent from three (3) consecutive, regular meetings held by the member’s agency. 12/12/2025 CN 31530

CITY OF SAN MARCOS REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (PW RFP 25-08) POOL MAINTENANCE & REPAIR SERVICES PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of San Marcos, hereinafter referred to as Agency or City, invites proposals for the above stated Project and will be available on line via PlanetBids. Proposals are due up to the hour of 10:00 am. on January 23, 2026. PRE-PROPOSAL MEETING A mandatory pre-proposal meeting will be held on Monday, January 12, 2026 at 9:30AM PST. Please visit Planetbids for more information. WORK DESCRIPTION The work consists of as-needed pool maintenance and repair services. LOCATION OF WORK Cerro De Las Posas Park Pool and Woodland Park Pool located in San Marcos, CA. ESTIMATED BUDGET The estimated overall budget is $250,000.00. TERM Maximum of five (5) years – three (3) years with two (2) one-year options to renew. LICENSING/CERTIFICATION REQUIREMENT The Contractor shall possess at the time the contract is awarded, a California Subcontractors License Type C-61/D35 Pool and Spa Maintenance. Additional specialty certifications are also required. Please visit Planetbids for more information. PREVAILING WAGE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, payment of prevailing wages and compliance with the California Labor Code Sections 1770 et seq is required for this project. The Contractor will be required to comply with all of the terms and conditions (including State General Prevailing Wage requirements) prescribed for Contractor performing public works construction projects. AVAILABILITY OF DOCUMENTS The City uses PlanetBids to post and receive bids/proposals. Only vendors that are registered will be eligible to submit a bid/proposal for formal solicitations with the City. PlanetBids is accessible via the City’s website and direct link provided below and provides all documents at no cost to bidders/proposers. http://www.san-marcos.net OR https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=39481 GENERAL The company to whom the Contract is awarded, and any subcontractor under such company, shall hereby ensure that minority and women business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids for subcontracts. Further, there shall be no discrimination in employment practices on the basis of race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical handicap, medical condition, marital status, age, or sex. 12/12/2025 CN 31531

T.S. No.: 25-15640 Loan No.: ******3914 APN: 254-252-36-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 3/16/2022. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: CHANDLER L. KANE, AN UNMARRIED MAN Duly Appointed Trustee: Prestige Default Services, LLC Recorded 3/22/2022 as Instrument No. 2022-0126608 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 12/29/2025 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the Statue 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $855,610.75 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1122 HYGEIA AVENUE ENCINITAS, CA 92024 A.P.N.: 254-252-36-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. All checks payable to Prestige Default Services, LLC. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (949) 776-4697 or visit this Internet Website https://prestigepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 25-15640. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (949) 776-4697, or visit this internet website https://prestigepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 25-15640 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: 11/25/2025 Prestige Default Services, LLC 1920 Old Tustin Ave. Santa Ana, California 92705 Questions: 949-427-2010 Sale Line: (949) 776-4697 Nida Taylor, Foreclosure Coordinator PPP #25-008889 12/05/2025, 12/12/2025, 12/19/2025 CN 31512

T.S. No. 138112-CA APN: 183-320-15-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 11/10/2018. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 1/9/2026 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 11/19/2018 as Instrument No. 2018-0481353 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: PAUL E KISNER, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1645 S HANNALEI DR, VISTA, CA 92083 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $566,063.28 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (855) 313-3319 or visit this Internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 138112-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 138112-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (855) 313-3319 CLEAR RECON CORP 3333 Camino Del Rio South, Suite 225 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 956030_138112-CA 12/05/2025, 12/12/2025, 12/19/2025 CN 31510

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (Sec. 6101-6111 UCC) Escrow No. 107-043169 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Bulk Sale is about to be made. The name(s), and business address(es) to the Seller(s) are: Sierra Roux Inc. 441 Encinitas Boulevard, Encinitas, CA 92024 Doing Business as: Gordy’s Bakery All other business name(s) and address(es) used by the Seller(s) within three years, as stated by the Seller(s), is/are: NONE The location in California of the chief executive office of the seller is: 32614 VIA PERALES, TEMECULA, CA 92592 The name(s) and business address of the Buyer(s) is/are: Qui Do, 10718 Woodside Avenue, Santee, CA 92071 The assets to be sold are described in general as: conveying the trade name of the business, furniture, fixtures and equipment, inventory of stock, leasehold interest, leasehold improvements, goodwill and covenant not to compete, and are located at: 441 Encinitas Boulevard, Encinitas, CA 92024 The Bulk Sale is intended to be consummated at the office of: The Heritage Escrow Company, 2550 Fifth Avenue, Suite 800, San Diego CA 92103 and the anticipated date of sale/transfer is 01/02/2026, pursuant to Division 6 of the California Code. This bulk sale is subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2. [If the sale is subject to Sec. 6106.2, the following information must be provided] the name and address of the person with whom claims may be filed is: The Heritage Escrow Company, 2550 Fifth Avenue, Suite 800, San Diego CA 92103, Escrow No. 107-043169, Escrow Officer: Christopher Portillo and the last date for filing claims shall be 12/31/2025, which is the business day before the sale date specified above. By: /s/ Qui Do 12/12/25 CNS-3993757# CN 31556

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: VICTOR HUGO ROCHA, an individual doing business as M15 Plastering: and Does 1-10 YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF; Mission El Camino LLC, a California limited liability company; Burger King Corporation and Puja Restaurant Group Inc. The name and address of the court is: Superior Court County of San Diego, North County Division, 325 S. Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081 CASE NUMBER: 24CU030858N. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: Douglas C. Heumann, 3132 Tiger Run Ct. Ste 106, Carlsbad CA 92010; phone 760-450-6785. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT on February 20, 2025 at 1:30 P.M. in Department N-31 Superior Court County of San Diego, North County Division, 325 S. Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, Petitioners MISSION EL CAMINO LLC, a California limited liability company; BURGER KING CORPORATION, and PUJA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. will request an order pursuant to Civ. Code §8482 releasing the property subject to the above referenced action from the mechanic’s liens filed by VICTOR HUGO ROCHA dba M15 Plastering. 12/12, 12/19, 12/26/2025, 01/02/2026 CN 31551

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 25CU064952C TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): No Na Me filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: No Na Me change to proposed name: No Me. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On January 27, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101 Central Division, Hall of Justice. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 12/05/2025 Maureen F. Hallahan Judge of the Superior Court 12/12, 12/19, 12/26/2025, 01/02/2026 CN 31549

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (Division 6 of the Commercial Code) Escrow No. 051050 (1) Notice is hereby given to creditors of the within named Seller(s) that a bulk sale is about to be made on personal property hereinafter described. (2) The name and business addresses of the seller are: Ska Laundry, LLC, 675 North Broadway, #A, Escondido, CA 92078 (3) The location in California of the chief executive office of the Seller is: Same as above (4) The names and business address of the Buyer(s) are: SD Laundromat, LLC, 675 North Broadway #A, Escondido, CA 92078 (5) The location and general description of the assets to be sold are All stock in trade including inventory, supplies, merchandise, fixtures, equipment, goodwill and trade name of that certain business located at: 675 North Broadway, #A, Escondido, CA 92078. (6) The business name used by the seller(s) at that location is: Change is Good Laundry. (7) The anticipated date of the bulk sale is 12/31/25 at the office of Security Land Escrow Company, 10323 Paramount Blvd. Downey, CA 90241, Escrow No. 051050, Escrow Officer: Lawrence Garces. (8) Claims may be filed with Same as “7” above. (9) The last date for filing claims is 12/30/25. (10) This Bulk Sale is subject to Section 6106.2 of the Uniform Commercial Code. (11) As listed by the Seller, all other business names and addresses used by the Seller within three years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the Buyer are: “NONE”. Dated: December 2, 2025 Transferees: SD Laundromat, LLC, a California Limited Liability Company By: S/ Hsuan-Chih Lee 12/12/25 CNS-3992892# CN 31547

LIEN SALE THE FOLLOWING VEHICLE WILL BE SOLD AT LIEN SALE ON 12/26/2025, AT 4691 CALLE JOVEN, OCEANSIDE CA 92057 AT 9:00 AM 21, LEXS, 300H, 4D, NONE, CA, 58AEA1C13MU007587 12/12/2025 CN 31546

LIEN SALE THE FOLLOWING VEHICLE WILL BE SOLD AT LIEN SALE ON 12/26/2025, AT 4691 CALLE JOVEN, OCEANSIDE CA 92057 AT 9:00 AM 17, HYUN, ELANTRA, SD, NONE, , 5NPD74LF8HH172604 12/12/2025 CN 31545

LIEN SALE THE FOLLOWING VEHICLE WILL BE SOLD AT LIEN SALE ON 12/26/2025, AT 4691 CALLE JOVEN, OCEANSIDE CA 92057 AT 9:00 AM 20, KIA, SPORTAGE, UT, NONE, KNDPM3AC3L7689184 12/12/2025 CN 31544

LIEN SALE THE FOLLOWING VEHICLE WILL BE SOLD AT LIEN SALE ON 12/26/2025, AT 4691 CALLE JOVEN, OCEANSIDE CA 92057 AT 9:00 AM 19, KIA, FORTE, 4D, NONE, , 3KPF24AD3KE040399 12/12/2025 CN 31543

LIEN SALE THE FOLLOWING VEHICLE WILL BE SOLD AT LIEN SALE ON 12/26/2025, AT 4691 CALLE JOVEN, OCEANSIDE CA 92057 AT 9:00 AM 17, HOND, CIVIC, 4D, NONE, , 2HGFC2F59HH530315 12/12/2025 CN 31542

LIEN SALE THE FOLLOWING VEHICLE WILL BE SOLD AT LIEN SALE ON 12/26/2025, AT 4691 CALLE JOVEN, OCEANSIDE CA 92057 AT 9:00 AM 17, CHRY, PACIFICA, SV, NONE, 2C4RC1DGXHR511518 12/12/2025 CN 31541

LIEN SALE THE FOLLOWING VEHICLE WILL BE SOLD AT LIEN SALE ON 12/26/2025, AT 4691 CALLE JOVEN, OCEANSIDE CA 92057 AT 9:00 AM 18, BMW, 430i, 4D, NONE, WBA4J1C5XJBG75968 12/12/2025 CN 31540

LIEN SALE THE FOLLOWING VEHICLE WILL BE SOLD AT LIEN SALE ON 12/26/2025, AT 4691 CALLE JOVEN, OCEANSIDE CA 92057 AT 9:00 AM 17, TOYT, COROLLA, 4D, NONE, 5YFBURHE1HP648563 12/12/2025 CN 31539

LIEN SALE THE FOLLOWING VEHICLE WILL BE SOLD AT LIEN SALE ON 12/26/2025, AT 4691 CALLE JOVEN, OCEANSIDE CA 92057 AT 9:00 AM 15, MERZ, GLK250, UT, NONE, WDCGG0EB4FG423615 12/12/2025 CN 31538

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice SecureSpace Self Storage Vista located at 220 Huff St Vista CA 92083 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 12/23/2025 at 2:30 PM. Che Stang; Shawn Pearman; Jason Brown; Matt McCann; Christopher Russell; Katiejane Payne; Amairani Arizmendi; Dustin Edwards; Rubina Gutierrez; Rosa Ramos; Hunter Long. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31508

AMENDED ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 25CU058989N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Lillian Nicole Alexander filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Lillian Nicole Alexander change to proposed name: Lillian Nicole Alexander-Mittal. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On January 9, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 11/13/2025 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31480

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 25CU061091N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Sara Myatt filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Archie Ray Campbell change to proposed name: Charles Steven Myatt. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On January 9, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 11/13/2025 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31465

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9022803 Filed: Dec 04, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Force FC. Located at: 10531 4S Commons Dr #130, San Diego CA 92127 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. 4S Ranch Youth Soccer Association, 10531 4S Commons Dr, #130, San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/19/2016 S/Ryan Heine, 12/12, 12/19, 12/26/2025, 01/02/2026 CN 31561

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9022798 Filed: Dec 03, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Steam & Foam Cleaning Services. Located at: 2108 N St. #N, Sacramento CA 95816 Sacramento. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sam People LLC, 2108 N St. #N, Sacramento CA 95816. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Sevde Ozlen, 12/12, 12/19, 12/26/2025, 01/02/2026 CN 31560

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9023106 Filed: Dec 09, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alliance Jiu Jitsu Carlsbad. Located at: 2804 Roosevelt St. #B, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Perpetual Flow, 2804 Roosevelt St. #B, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/12/2017 S/Mark Vorgeas, 12/12, 12/19, 12/26/2025, 01/02/2026 CN 31559

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9022736 Filed: Dec 03, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Investing by Design. Located at: 523 Rudder Ave., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Amanda Noeldechen, 523 Rudder Ave., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/20/2020 S/Amanda Noeldechen, 12/12, 12/19, 12/26/2025, 01/02/2026 CN 31558

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9023021 Filed: Dec 08, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. E.D.G.E Located at: 2433 Manchester Ave., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1155 Camino del Mar #127, Del Mar CA 92014. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jamie Komen. 1155 Camino del Mar #127, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/01/2025 S/Jamie Komen, 12/12, 12/19, 12/26/2025, 01/02/2026 CN 31557

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9022649 Filed: Dec 02, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Klos Electric. Located at: 303 W. F St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 123, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jonathan Mark Klos, PO Box 123, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jonathan Mark Klos, 12/12, 12/19, 12/26/2025, 01/02/2026 CN 31554

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9022457 Filed: Nov 26, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Danu Ragdolls. Located at: 6913 Quail Pl. #E, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jeremy Ray Sherwin, 6913 Quail Pl. #E, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2024 S/Jeremy Ray Sherwin, 12/12, 12/19, 12/26/2025, 01/02/2026 CN 31553

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9022719 Filed: Dec 03, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Viemeister Construction. Located at: 1607 Tennis Match Way, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Danny Otto Viemeister, 1607 Tennis Match Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/13/2003 S/Danny Otto Viemeister, 12/12, 12/19, 12/26/2025, 01/02/2026 CN 31550

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9022478 Filed: Nov 26, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Porteña Media. Located at: 13135 Shalimar Pl., Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Alexis Nicole Brodt, 13135 Shalimar Pl., Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Alexis Nicole Brodt, 12/12, 12/19, 12/26/2025, 01/02/2026 CN 31548

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9022458 Filed: Nov 26, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coast Carpet Cleaners. Located at: 2408 Majano Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rebecca Moody, 2408 Majano Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/01/1988 S/Rebecca Moody, 12/12, 12/19, 12/26/2025, 01/02/2026 CN 31537

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9022707 Filed: Dec 03, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hydrovida. Located at: 6241 Yarrow Dr. #D, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Hydrovida, 6241 Yarrow Dr. #D, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/10/2019 S/Jared Furlong, 12/12, 12/19, 12/26/2025, 01/02/2026 CN 31536

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9022138 Filed: Nov 21, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. All Phases Const. Located at: 1633 S. Myers St. #2, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Manuel Rivera Villaroman, 1633 S. Myers St. #2, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/21/2025 S/Manuel R. Villaroman, 12/12, 12/19, 12/26/2025, 01/02/2026 CN 31533

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9022217 Filed: Nov 24, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County SD Handyman. Located at: 4594 Cove Dr.#2, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Darren Amador, 4594 Cove Dr. #2, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/01/2025 S/Darren Amador, 12/12, 12/19, 12/26/2025, 01/02/2026 CN 31532

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9022643 Filed: Dec 02, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MedRN Legal Nurse Consulting. Located at: 819 Chamise Ct., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Alivia Lim, 819 Chamise Ct., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/05/2024 S/Alivia Lim, 12/05, 12/12, 12/19, 12/26/2025 CN 31528

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9022466 Filed: Nov 26, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Seaside Specialty Construction Inc. Located at: 6074 Corte Del Cedro, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104-304, Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Seaside Specialty Construction Inc., 7040 Avenida Encinas #104-304, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/01/2021 S/Steven R. Gough, 12/05, 12/12, 12/19, 12/26/2025 CN 31527

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9022232 Filed: Nov 24, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aloha Spirits. Located at: 1921 Winterwarm Dr., Fallbrook CA 92028 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Becky Lou Gonzalez Ms., 1921 Winterwarm Dr., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/04/2014 S/Becky Lou Gonzalez Ms., 12/05, 12/12, 12/19, 12/26/2025 CN 31518

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9022453 Filed: Nov 26, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Innovations. Located at: 7829 Quebrada Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Discrete Holdings LLC, 7829 Quebrada Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Sang Hoon Park, 12/05, 12/12, 12/19, 12/26/2025 CN 31517

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9022411 Filed: Nov 26, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. FOXWITHPEN. Located at: 3668 Azure Cir., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Isamu Arie, 3668 Azure Cir., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Isamu Arie, 12/05, 12/12, 12/19, 12/26/2025 CN 31516

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9022401 Filed: Nov 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wright Light Studios. Located at: 7027 Camino Pacheco, San Diego CA 92111 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jacob Scott Wright, 7027 Camino Pacheco, San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jacob Scott Wright, 12/05, 12/12, 12/19, 12/26/2025 CN 31515

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9022107 Filed: Nov 20, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dapper Singh. Located at: 3924 Sherbourne Dr., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Vitruvian West Holdings LLC, 3924 Sherbourne Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Zamir Thind, 12/05, 12/12, 12/19, 12/26/2025 CN 31514

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9022372 Filed: Nov 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Product Canopy. Located at: 7548 Viejo Castilla Way, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. The Product Canopy LLC, 7548 Viejo Castilla Way, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/31/2025 S/Summer K. Rogers, 12/05, 12/12, 12/19, 12/26/2025 CN 31513

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9022318 Filed: Nov 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. EMI Today. Located at: 15144 Susita St., San Diego CA 92129 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Emilie Hasrouty, 15144 Susita St., San Diego CA 92129. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/24/2017 S/Emilie Hasrouty, 12/05, 12/12, 12/19, 12/26/2025 CN 31511

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9022306 Filed: Nov 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Solana Hair. Located at: 722 Genevieve St. #I, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Stacy A. Prida, 722 Genevieve St. #I, Solana Beach CA 92075; 2. Stephen Fischer, 722 Genevieve St. #I, Solana Beach CA 92075; 3. Jermaine D. Turpin, 722 Genevieve St. #I, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Stacy A. Prida, 12/05, 12/12, 12/19, 12/26/2025 CN 31507

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9022105 Filed: Nov 20, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Causey Accounting Solutions. Located at: 2563 Navarra Dr. #C, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ashley Willoe Causey, 2563 Navarra Dr. #C, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/31/2025 S/Ashley Willoe Causey, 12/05, 12/12, 12/19, 12/26/2025 CN 31506

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9022089 Filed: Nov 20, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CiraRx. Located at: 1155 Camino del Mar #444, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. M-Power Biolase, LLC, 1155 Camino del Mar #444, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Dean Scott, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12, 12/19/2025 CN 31500

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021631 Filed: Nov 14, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stellar Solar Electric. Located at: 265 Via del Monte, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. TMAG Industries Inc., 265 Via del Monte, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/1998 S/Kent Harle, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12, 12/19/2025 CN 31499

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021472 Filed: Nov 13, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dussaq Enterprises. Located at: 6601 Santa Isabel St. #C, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Douglas Rene Dussaq, 6601 Santa Isabel St. #C, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/01/2025 S/Douglas Dussaq, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12, 12/19/2025 CN 31498

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9022212 Filed: Nov 24, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tranquil Tides Senior Care. Located at: 1749 Calle Platico, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. DCB Acquisitions LLC, 1749 Calle Platico, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/20/2025 S/Chedly Benattia, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12, 12/19/2025 CN 31495

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021981 Filed: Nov 19, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Golden State Appliance Repair. Located at: 245 Smoke Tree Pl., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Noah Nothstein, 245 Smoke Tree Pl., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/11/2016 S/Noah Nothstein, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12, 12/19/2025 CN 31494

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9022005 Filed: Nov 19, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Recovery Resilience. Located at: 1714 Village Run North, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jody Navah Justin, 1714 Village Run North, Encinitas CA 92024, 2. Bradford Peter Justin, 1714 Village Run North, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jody Navah Justin, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12, 12/19/2025 CN 31493

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9022069 Filed: Nov 20, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. All Kinds Move; B. Phreedom Phonics. Located at: 1807 Eastwood Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Eastwood Enterprises, 1807 Eastwood Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/31/2025 S/Derek Wiback, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12, 12/19/2025 CN 31492

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021791 Filed: Nov 17, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Shootz Golf and Game Studio. Located at: 1325 Grand Ave. #105, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Shootz San Marcos LLC, 1325 Grand Ave. #105, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Erin Hayden, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12, 12/19/2025 CN 31485

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021852 Filed: Nov 18, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. NVibe AI. Located at: 1452 Sapphire Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Soul@Play LLC, 1452, Sapphire Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Nirav Desai, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31483

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021824 Filed: Nov 17, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rewrite Therapy. Located at: 5111 Santa Fe St. #217, San Diego CA 92109 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Schoenherr Marriage and Family Therapists Inc., 5111 Santa Fe St. #217, San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Christopher Schoenherr, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31481

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021788 Filed: Nov 17, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Homestead Childcare. Located at: 141 La Veta Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kelley Slingerland, 141 La Veta Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/17/2025 S/Kelley Slingerland, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31479

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9019919 Filed: Oct 17, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Loft Studio Interiors; B. Loft Portfolio. Located at: 770 Sycamore Ave. #122-480, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Traci Marie Johnson, 770 Sycamore Ave. #122-480, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/24/2019 S/Traci Marie Johnson, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31472

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021544 Filed: Nov 13, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SDTJ Apparel; B. SDTJ Transport. Located at: 806 Surfrider Way #M, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Samuel Christopher Peterson, 806 Surfrider Way #M, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/10/2025 S/Samuel C. Peterson, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31471

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021486 Filed: Nov 13, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mama Cass’s Soft Serve. Located at: 4050 Adams St., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mama Cass’s Soft Serve, 4050 Adams St., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Cassie Clark, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31470

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020575 Filed: Oct 28, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fallbrook Upholstery; B. Fallbrook Upholstery Shop. Located at: 124 W. Beech St., Fallbrook CA 92028 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Joaquin Cervantes, 638 Tatum St., Vista CA 92083; 2. Maria Cristina Cervantes, 638 Tatun St., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Joaquin Cervantes, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31466

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021663 Filed: Nov 14, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TROYANTHONYPHOTO. Located at: 17458 Matinal Rd., San Diego CA 92127 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Troy Saunders, 17458 Matinal Rd, #5122, San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2020 S/Troy Saunders, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31464

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021576 Filed: Nov 13, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Professional Hearing Associates. Located at: 1045 E. Valley Pkwy. Escondido CA 92025 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Stasek Audiology PC, 1045 E. Valley Pkwy., Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/12/2025 S/Cole Stasek, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31462

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020942 Filed: Nov 04, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Now Fit. Located at: 2269 View St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ignite Faith and Fitness LLC, 2269 View St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Shawn Mitchell, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31458

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9021282 Filed: Nov 07, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Buy–Sell–Love–San Diego. Located at: 3790 Via de la Valle #201 – Berkshire Hathaway, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Keryn Young, 3790 Via de la Valle #201 – Berkshire Hathaway, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2025 S/Keryn Young, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31457

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9020609 Filed: Oct 29, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. FieldLogix. Located at: 16885 W. Bernardo Dr. #220, San Diego CA 92127 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Veracity Wireless Inc., 16885 W. Bernardo Dr. #220, San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/03/2015 S/Yukon Palmer, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12/2025 CN 31441