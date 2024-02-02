Leading Note Studios brings winter wonderland to stage

SAN MARCOS — Leading Note Studios, a North County-based music education institution, celebrated the magic of the season with its Winter Wonderland Recitals, featuring over 340 performers.

The event, held at the Leading Note Theatre in San Marcos, showcased a diverse array of musical talents, with participants playing instruments such as piano, guitar, drums, voice, recorder and more.

The Leading Note Theatre was transformed into a festive Winter Wonderland, adorned with holiday trees, garlands and lights, setting the stage for an enchanting musical experience.

From Thursday to Sunday, Jan. 17 to 21, the studio hosted a total of 17 one-hour recitals where students captivated the audience with their renditions of various instruments and songs, including heartwarming holiday music.

Owner Camille Hastings hosted the event, welcoming attendees who arrived in festive holiday attire. The Leading Note Theatre buzzed with excitement as families and friends from diverse communities gathered to enjoy the performances.

Leading Note Studios remains dedicated to enriching the lives of over 1,100 clients weekly, spanning all age groups and musical skill levels, earning the distinctive title of “Music School of the Year.”

Beyond its role as a music school, the studio is busy with various creative ventures including its upcoming production of “Aladdin Jr.” in May, an in-house recording studio and several rock bands.

Whether it’s recitals, camps, instrument rentals or lesson packages, Leading Note Studios offers a comprehensive range of musical opportunities. The studio has two locations – 2146 Encinitas Blvd., #105 in Encinitas and 760 S. Rancho Santa Fe Road in San Marcos – where in-person lessons are available.

For more information about Leading Note Studios, please visit www.leadingnotestudios.com.