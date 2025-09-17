Mission Hills football coach, assistants placed on administrative leave

SAN MARCOS — Mission Hills High School announced Tuesday evening that Grizzlies head coach Chris Hauser and assistants Thomas Altieri and Edward Nuckols have been placed on paid administrative leave amid an ongoing investigation.

San Marcos Unified School District Public Information Officer Christine M. Lee confirmed the decision in a statement to The Coast News. The announcement was delivered via email to the families of football players by Principal Nathan Baker.

“San Marcos Unified School District confirms that members of the Mission Hills High School football coaching staff have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation,” Lee wrote. “No additional details can be shared at this time. Our priority is the safety and well-being of our students. The district is taking steps to ensure stability within the football program and to provide continued support for student-athletes.”

The announcement comes on the heels of Mission Hills’ 31-21 victory over Granite Hills and a fast 4-0 start to the season, with wins over Quartz Hill, Oak Ridge, and a 42-6 blowout of Oceanside. The Grizzlies are currently ranked No. 23 in California by MaxPreps and hold the No. 5 spot in the San Diego Section.

Following the win over Granite Hills, Hauser was selected as a nominee for the Los Angeles Chargers’ Coach of the Week honor.

Hauser began his head coaching career at Vista in 2000, guiding the Panthers to two CIF Championship appearances and 34 victories over four seasons. He joined Mission Hills in 2004 as the school’s first-ever head coach and helped turn the program into one of the county’s elite, highlighted by the Grizzlies’ first Open Division Championship in 2013.

In the interim, Mission Hills alum DJ Zapata, class of 2008, was named acting head coach. A two-sport standout, Zapata played baseball and served as the Grizzlies’ starting quarterback his junior and senior years, passing for 2,125 yards and 15 touchdowns as a senior.

The reasons behind the administrative leave remain unclear, and theories about the situation have circulated, though no official details have been released.

One Mission Hills player told The Coast News, “I don’t know anything,” emphasizing that the team’s focus remains on Friday night’s matchup at Ramona. “We’re taking it day by day, focusing on practice,” the player added.

A Mission Hills parent told The Coast News he is unaware of the reasons behind the coaching staff’s leave but expressed concern, drawing parallels to the February 2025 controversy at Vista High School, where varsity football coach David Faatuiese — known as Coach Vika — was let go following an investigation into athlete misconduct.

The decision prompted a packed district board meeting, with community members demanding answers and highlighting his positive impact on the program.

“This kind of thing happened at Vista and it decimated the school and program,” said the parent, who spoke only on the condition of anonymity.

The news also took rival players and coaches across North County by surprise. One opposing coach called the situation “crazy.”

Mission Hills entered the season as a strong contender for the Open Division Section Championship, led by quarterback Troy Huhn, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound Penn State commit, and supported by a talented corps of wide receivers, including Josh Gonzales, Brayden Roberson, and Ryan Mackenzie.

The Grizzlies will open Avocado League play on Oct. 3 at home against La Costa Canyon.