Lawsuit filed in San Diego challenges new statewide Glock ban

SAN DIEGO — Days after the signing of a new state law that bans the sale or transfer of Glock and Glock-style handguns, firearms advocates filed a lawsuit in San Diego federal court this week challenging the ban.

Assembly Bill 1127, which was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday, bars California firearms dealers from selling semi-automatic firearms that include a “cruciform trigger bar,” which lawmakers behind the bill say allows semi-automatic guns to be converted into fully automatic weapons.

The law takes effect next year.

On Monday, a complaint was filed challenging the new law, which it states “is flagrantly unconstitutional.”

The complaint cites case law holding that weapons “in common use at the time” are protected by the Second Amendment and that the guns targeted by the ban are “among the most popular firearms in the nation.”

Plaintiffs in the case include national organizations like the National Rifle Association of America, Firearms Policy Coalition, and Second Amendment Foundation, along with local plaintiffs including firearms retailer Poway Weapons & Gear and its president, John Phillips, as well as San Diego County resident Danielle Jaymes.

“The Constitution does not allow elitist politicians to decide which constitutionally protected guns the people may own, and California doesn’t get to tell people that their rights end where Gov. Newsom’s tyrannical, anti- Second Amendment politics begin,” Brandon Combs, president of the Firearms Policy Coalition, said in a statement. “Every American has a right to choose the tools they trust to defend their lives and liberty.”