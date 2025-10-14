Bonsall Elementary community remembers life of young ‘hero’

BONSALL — The Bonsall Elementary School community is mourning the loss of a young student while honoring his legacy as a local hero.

Born March 10, 2017, Raiden James Soriano was an 8-year-old student at Bonsall Elementary who had just begun his third-grade year in August. He was proud to be left-handed and to have two dimples — both unique traits — and enjoyed Roblox and Naruto.

About a month into the new school year, Raiden suffered an unexpected medical emergency. For several weeks, his family, friends and classmates held out hope that he would recover.

Although he died on Sept. 27, he left behind what his family and community consider a heroic legacy through the gift of organ donation.

According to a GoFundMe page organized by Charlotte Kurner-Yonker, a parent of one of Raiden’s classmates, his left kidney and liver were donated to an 8-year-old girl in Southern California, his right kidney and pancreas to a 40-year-old man in Wisconsin, and his heart to a 4-year-old girl in Colorado.

Raiden is remembered for being “funny, kind and genuine.”

“My son was thrilled to be in his class again this year, and I was thrilled to know his parents would be there for volunteering and all the field trips,” Kurner-Yonker wrote.

Raiden is survived by his parents, Ruby-Ann and Michael Soriano, and his sister, Arianna.

“Ruby-Ann and Michael are truly incredible and without a doubt have raised two amazing children, who would give the shirts off their back,” Kurner-Yonker added.

In a recent school newsletter, Bonsall Elementary Principal Allison Fortney thanked the school community for supporting the Soriano family through their grief.

“This has been an incredibly difficult time for our community, yet in the midst of sorrow, I am reminded of the true meaning of community — coming together in compassion, strength and support for one another,” Fortney wrote.