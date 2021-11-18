Lancers athletics continue run of fall success

CARLSBAD — This week wrapped up several big achievements from Carlsbad High School athletics, including some historical performances by the girls’ golf and volleyball teams.

The Lancers’ girls golf team took fifth at the state tournament at Poppy Hills in Pebble Beach on Nov. 16, while hours later, the school’s girls volleyball team swept Newport Harbor, 3-0, to advance to the Division II state championship match against Redwood.

The CHS football team on Nov. 12 dominated Torrey Pines, 44-7, in the semifinals of the CIF San Diego Open Division playoffs. The Lancers will host Cathedral Catholic at 7 p.m. on Nov. 19 and the volleyball team plays at 4 p.m. on Nov. 20 at Santiago Canyon College in Orange.

After placing third at the Southern California Regional girls tournament last week, the Lancers’ girls golfers rode a wave of momentum in the six-team state field. Led by University of Arkansas-bound senior Meghan Royal and junior Jasmine Kahler, who both shot 1-over par, CHS was able to record its best finish in school history.

Andee Avery (+6), Tiffany Lin (+7) and Mimi Pierce (+30) rounded out the top five scores for the Lancers, while sophomore Ryley Moi (+48) improved her score by 16 strokes from the regional, CHS coach Brook Brand said.

Royal and Kahler both tied for seventh in the individual standings as just five girls scored under par as the beginning of the round was hampered by fog, Brand added.

Granite Bay won the team title with a total score of 371 (+16) and Leigh Chien of University won the individual championship at 3 under par after winning a playoff over Ashley Yun of Walnut.

“I’m super proud of them at regionals and they fought hard and to make it to state was a huge accomplishment,” Brand said of her team. “To only have six teams in the entire state to make it to state, it’s impressive.”

The volleyball team, meanwhile, was led by Rylee Schulz’s 15 kills and four blocks each from opposite hitter Auburn Tomkinson and middle blocker Cayla Payne. It is the first-ever regional championship for the Lancers, who now look to secure the school’s first-ever state title in girls volleyball.

“I’m so happy for these kids, especially the seniors after essentially losing a full season last year,” coach Tom Bloomquist said. “It means a lot to them to be the first team in school history to win a CIF championship and now the Southern Region championship.

“My job has been made easier by all these girls, but I maintain that it really helps when, in my opinion, for every match played this year, I have had the best player on the court in Rylee Schulz. She is such a difference-maker.”

The football team was not to be outdone as the Lancers flexed their muscles from the start. The Lancers raced out to a 31-0 halftime lead, leaving many shocked as CHS and the Falcons played a classic earlier in the season with Carlsbad pulling out a 34-33 win.

Running back Paulo Burak and wide receiver Matt Moore each scored two touchdowns, while sophomore quarterback Julian Sayin passed for two scores. Defensively, Christian Sarem scored on an impressive interception in the first quarter to give CHS a 21-0 lead, and the Lancers never looked back.