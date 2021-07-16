June unemployment increases to 7% in San Diego County as more jobs added

REGION — The unemployment rate in San Diego County increased to 7% in June, up from a revised 6.3% in May but still well below the year-ago estimate of 13.5% — according to figures released today by the state Employment Development Department.

This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 8% for California — which increased from 7.5% in May — and 6.1% for the nation — up from May’s 5.5% — during the same period.

Between May 2021 and June 2021, nonfarm employment actually increased by 5,700 despite the rise in unemployment, from 1,401,600 to 1,407,300. Agricultural employment increased by 100, from 9,400 to 9,500.

The rise in unemployment and jobs could reflect that more people are returning to the job market but have not yet found employment.

Leisure and hospitality added the most jobs over the month with an increase of 4,800 jobs — gaining for the fifth consecutive month and representing 84% of the region’s gains. Accommodation and food services boosted the overall sector by 2,800 jobs, while arts, entertainment and recreation — up 2,000 jobs— completed the overall sectoral gain.

Manufacturing added 2,000 jobs, with the bulk of the additions recorded in durable goods — up 1,800 jobs. Within durable goods, computer and electronic product manufacturing accounted for most of the job gains with 1,200 added. Non-durable goods added 200 jobs.

Educational and health services grew by 1,000 jobs. Health care and social assistance — up 1,500 jobs — made up all jobs gained but was offset by a loss of 500 jobs in educational services. Trade, transportation and utilities gained 700 jobs, information added 300 jobs, and other services grew by 200 jobs. Mining and logging remained unchanged.

Government produced the largest month-over-month loss, losing 1,600 jobs. All subsectors shed jobs over the month; local government down 1,000 jobs, state government down 500 jobs and federal government down 100 jobs. Three other sectors contracted over the month.

Between June 2020 and June 2021, nonfarm employment increased by 68,900, or 5.1%. Agricultural employment decreased by 400, or 4%.

Leisure and hospitality led year-over gains, with an addition of 23,400 jobs. Accommodation and food services — up 19,000 jobs — accounted for 81% of the gain, specifically in food services and drinking places — up 14,700 jobs. Arts, entertainment and recreation completed the overall gain with 4,400 jobs.

Professional and business services increased by 11,500 jobs. Professional, scientific and technical services added the most jobs within the sector, with 6,500 jobs, followed by administrative and support and waste management — up 4,100 jobs.

Educational and health services added 9,800 jobs. Of that, 96% of the boost was in health care and social assistance — up 9,400 jobs — with job additions specifically in ambulatory health care services — up 5,300 — and social assistance with 4,500 jobs gained. A gain of 400 jobs in educational services completed the overall increase. Six other sectors increased over the year. Mining and logging remained unchanged.

Financial activities was the only sector to cut back over the year with a loss of 400 jobs. Finance and insurance made up all the loss — down 1,400 jobs — but the overall loss was offset by gains in real estate and rental and leasing — up 1,000 jobs.