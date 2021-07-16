Grant funding available for citywide mural project in Escondido

ESCONDIDO — The Escondido Community Foundation announced today that grant funding is available for a citywide mural project aimed at supporting the creation and maintenance of public art pieces throughout the city.

The organization will accept proposals for grants of up to $35,000 per proposal “that demonstrate the power to build a more vibrant and engaged community through arts and culture.”

The mural project is open to Escondido-based organizations, including nonprofits, schools or other government agencies that provide services to the community of Escondido.

The project will support the siting, design, permitting, installation and maintenance of potential permanent murals within the city of Escondido, according to the Escondido Community Foundation.

“Through this mural project, we want to create a sense of pride with Escondido residents and enhance the image of our city through artwork from local artists,” said Kenneth Lounsbery, chair member of The Escondido Community Foundation. “We want to make a collaborative effort to increase the quantity of artwork and create a sense of unity and strong community identity throughout the city of Escondido.”

Proposals must be submitted online no later than 5 p.m. Oct. 4 at https://app.smarterselect.com/programs/74698-Escondido-Community-Foundation.

More information will also be available through a grant seekers forum held over Zoom on Aug. 2. To RSVP for the forum, contact Lauren Hough at [email protected]