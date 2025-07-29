Former Democratic Party Chair Kyle Krahel to run for supervisor

OCEANSIDE — Lifelong Oceanside resident and former San Diego County Democratic Party leader Kyle Krahel has announced his run for the District 5 seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors next year.

Krahel, who has also gone by Krahel-Frolander, recently stepped down from his role as county democratic party chair to pursue a supervisor candidacy. He currently serves as chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Mike Levin (D-San Juan Capistrano).

Krahel grew up in Oceanside, where he began serving his community at a young age. As a teenager, he served on the Oceanside Youth Commission and graduated from El Camino High School as valedictorian. After earning a bachelor’s degree in government from Harvard University, he returned to his hometown to continue his service here.

He went on to serve on the Oceanside Planning Commission and as staff for Mayor Esther Sanchez. He was unanimously elected as the county’s democratic party chair earlier this year.

Krahel announced his candidacy for the November 2026 election in front of Oceanside City Hall on July 26, flanked by a crowd of people there in support as well as demonstrators protesting the Trump administration at the nearby corner of Coast Highway and Pier View Way.

“I was born here. I was raised here. I’ve served this community at every level, and I’m ready to fight for it with everything I’ve got,” he said. “Because North County deserves better, and we’re going to back it up better.”

As current District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond pursues a campaign to unseat Levin for the 49th congressional district, local Republican mayors including Rebecca Jones of San Marcos and John Franklin of Vista seek to replace him on the board. Krahel has entered the race as the Democrat candidate.

Before Krahel pursued his own candidacy, he sought other potential local leaders interested in the position first, not wanting to step on anyone’s toes. He said it was Levin who suggested he run for supervisor.

“I’m not running because it’s my turn. I’m running because District 5 can’t afford eight more years of a Fox News supervisor,” Krahel said. “We need real leadership that’s rooted in our community, grounded in facts, and focused on solving problems.”

According to his website, kylekrahel.com, his policy priorities include compassionate homelessness solutions, strong public transit, workers’ rights, education funding, and criminal justice reform. He also plans to focus on securing more affordable housing for all income levels.

Additionally, he pledged to fight the impacts of the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” a Trump administration budget proposal backed by Republicans that has made significant cuts to Medicaid funding, repealed clean energy incentives, and threatens local Veteran Affairs services, he noted.

“More than 1.2 million people in San Diego County rely on Medi-Cal. Another 170,000 depend on Covered California, most with subsidies. That’s nearly half a million people who could lose coverage,” Krahel said. “Restaurant workers, gig workers, young adults, they’re all at risk … We’re not going to let that happen.”

Krahel also recalled his work with Levin to secure federal funding for Oceanside’s first homeless shelter. At the same time, he criticized local Republican leadership for failing to make progress on the homelessness crisis, referencing a 2017 Hepatitis A outbreak in San Diego as an example.

“We need real investment in both congregate and non-congregate shelter options, as well as diversion programs to keep people out of an already-overcrowded jail system,” he said.

On Saturday, Krahel was joined by supporters including some of his siblings who still live locally as well as the city’s mayor, who spoke on his behalf.

“He has been committed to the people,” Sanchez said. “At a very young age, he saw himself having responsibility to his community.”

While North County has been a Republican stronghold on the Board of Supervisors for quite some time, Krahel is confident in his ability to help turn his district blue as he did with Levin and the Tri-City area, including Vista and Oceanside City Councils.

“I know how to win, but also the district is changing — we’re now a Democratic plurality, and Kamala Harris won it by 4.9%,” he said.

Krahel filed his papers to run last week, which triggered his formal resignation as Democratic Party chair under the party bylaws. A special election to fill the vacancy will be held at the August Central Committee meeting.