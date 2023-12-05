Jingle Terrace Live returns to Moonlight Amphitheatre

VISTA — Sixteen nights of holiday entertainment, activities and lights await Vista families at the Moonlight Amphitheatre as Jingle Terrace Live returns for its second year.

The holiday light show runs nightly from Dec 8. to Dec. 23, offering family-friendly activities including photos with Santa Claus, crafts, scavenger hunts, live music, holiday characters, a Maker’s Market and more.

Jingle Terrace started in 2020 and 2021 as a holiday drive-through experience at Brengle Terrace Park for families to enjoy during COVID-19. It was reimagined in 2022 as an in-person event inside the Moonlight Amphitheatre, drawing an estimated 18,000 people over nine days.

This year’s event, hosted by the City of Vista and Moonlight Stage Productions, will be the largest yet with seven more nights of holiday fun, and even more attendees expected.

Along with the nightly Jingle Holiday Video and Light Show, each night of Jingle Terrace Live will feature slightly different entertainment. The schedule for each night is available online at moonlightstage.com/shows-tickets/jingle-terrace-live-3672.

Entry to the event and all activities are free. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from Bread and Cheese Eatery along with several vendors.

Vendors interested in participating can find an application by visiting https://kennedyfaires.com/vista-jingle-terrace-live.

Attendees can also bring a food donation in support of the North County Food Bank during all Jingle Terrace events. Items in greatest need include canned meats, canned vegetables, canned fruits, peanut butter, pasta, rice, cereal and oatmeal.

The Moonlight Amphitheatre is located at 1200 Vale Terrace Drive.