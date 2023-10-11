It’s no trick — wifi is a Halloween treat

Whether you’re decorating the front yard with ghouls and goblins or having a virtual Halloween party, your wifi can help you get into the Halloween spirit.

Colored lights on your porch and creepy music playing in the background can lead the way as trick or treaters head to your front door in search of goodies. Having a strong wifi connection can help your Halloween ideas take a ghostly flight.

So, as you get ready for that annual parade of costumed kids of all ages, here are some ways your Cox wifi will come in handy when you’re passing out that Halloween candy.

Smart Outdoor Lights — There are many smart light bulb options for outdoor lighting that can change colors, feature motion sensors, and help light the pathway for your Halloween visitors. You can even control your lights with a mobile app from inside your home or while you’re away.

Spooky Speakers —Place wifi speakers near your front door or walkway so you can play spooky sounds or fun party music that’s appropriate for all ages.

Virtual Party — Can’t make it to see the grandkids or nieces and nephews in their Halloween costumes? Have a Zoom party, give out awards for costumes and tell funny or scary stories while sipping hot apple cider.

Do the Monster Mesh – Need to remove wifi dead zones in your home? Create a mesh wifi network to broaden your in-home wifi coverage. Cox’s Panoramic Wifi Gateway and Panoramic Wifi Pods work together in your home to form a mesh network and reduce or eliminate dead zones.

Secure Your Wi-Fi — To prevent unauthorized individuals from using your wifi, make sure it’s password protected and follow other tips for keeping your home wifi secure.

Cox Communications recently updated its home internet packages for the majority of its customers in San Diego County, providing faster speeds at no additional cost.

With five tiers to choose from, Cox increased its most popular tier to 500 Mbps (megabits per second), which is half a gigabit of speed. Users in this tier can:

• Download an entire HD movie in less than 10 seconds.

• Download 10 mobile games in less than five seconds.

• Download an entire music album in less than two seconds.

Cox also offers 1Gbps (great for 8K video and multi-player gaming) and 2 Gbps (for multiple 4K/8K streams and virtual reality) for households that need the fastest speeds available.

So, use your home wifi to get creative with your Halloween ideas this year and take advantage of the reliability and speed from Cox.

cox.com