Interfaith to host healthcare services day for homeless

ESCONDIDO — Interfaith Community Services is partnering with Neighborhood Healthcare to provide critical healthcare services to those in need at the Community Healthcare Day event on Aug. 15.

The healthcare services event, which aims to empower community members in need, will take place at 550 W. Washington Ave. in Escondido from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., where diverse vendors will host booths and offer a range of services entirely free of charge.

By collaborating with multiple vendors and healthcare partners, Interfaith Community Services aims to provide comprehensive and much-needed support to those experiencing hard times throughout North County San Diego.

During this event, attendees will have the opportunity to access a variety of critical healthcare services, such as:

General health check-ups and screenings

Gift card raffle

Gift bags giveaway

Food

Showers courtesy of Humanity Showers

Haircuts and shaves by Ivy League Barber Academy

Clothes from Ashley’s Hope

Foot exams

Laundry services provided by Lived Experiences

Tents and tarps giveaway

Community resource assistance

The event also aims to provide a welcoming atmosphere that fosters a sense of community and understanding, creating a platform for individuals to engage with volunteers and connecting them to resources that can help improve their quality of life.

“We believe that everyone, irrespective of their circumstances, deserves access to essential healthcare services and support,” said Jazmin Oregon, director of supportive services for Interfaith. “By bringing together different vendors and partners, we hope to make a significant impact in the lives of our homeless community members and provide them with the care and attention they truly deserve.”

Those who would like to help by volunteering or offering support should reach out to [email protected].