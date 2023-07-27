Center uses grant to increase indigenous healthcare access

REGION — The San Diego American Indian Health Center received a $500,000 two-year grant to increase healthcare access to indigenous communities.

The grant from The Conrad Prebys Foundation is a part of The Conrad Prebys Foundation’s Strengthening Health Access, Resources and Excellence (SHARE) Initiative.

The SHARE initiative aims to ensure that quality and culturally proficient healthcare is accessible in underserved communities.

Over the next two years, the health center will be using the grant to reach its target population — American Indian, Native Alaskan and low socioeconomic status populations — through outreach and opportunities for health education. This outreach will particularly address the effects on the population from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The health center will be focusing on re-engaging with its population to emphasize disease prevention and encourage regular screenings. It will also focus on encouraging disease management for the control of hypertension, diabetes, asthma, obesity and other chronic conditions.

Populations with low socioeconomic status and certain racial and ethnic groups, including African American, Hispanic and Native American, have a disproportionate burden of chronic disease. Social determinants of health, such as housing, transportation and food, also have a significant impact on health and accessing care for marginalized communities.

During the pandemic, fewer people received preventive health services, causing underserved populations to face further inequities through chronic diseases and mental health struggles.

“Through this grant, the San Diego American Indian Health Center will further develop its quality comprehensive services that will have an impact on the health and well-being of the community,” said CEO Kevin LaChapelle. “With it, we plan to further expand our many services and help increase capacity to reach more San Diegans who most need help in our community. We are grateful for the Prebys Foundation and their commitment to community health, serving those that need it most.”

The San Diego American Indian Health Center currently serves over 20,000 people and is a key resource for Native Americans and low-income community members for comprehensive medical, dental, behavioral health services, community wellness and youth programs.

San Diego County is home to 18 federally-recognized tribal nation reservations and 17 tribal governments.