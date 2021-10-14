Inside Information: A college football Saturday for the ages

It began early Saturday morning as we were about to go on air with our radio show, “Race & Sports Radio,” on the Mightier 1090 AM.

Teams were preparing for kickoff at 9 a.m. with a full slate that included some incredible matchups. Little did we know that the next 12 hours might have been the most exciting stretch of college football ever played on a Saturday.

***

Game: The Red River Rivalry — Oklahoma vs. Texas

Site: The Cotton Bowl (Dallas, Texas)

Attendance: 93,000

In the blink of an eye, the Longhorns took a 21-7 lead over the Sooners in the first quarter, extending the lead 28-7 by halftime. Both teams scored consistently throughout the matchup, but Oklahoma rallied from a three-touchdown deficit to win, 55-48. The teams combined for 1,100 total yards. Most points scored in the history of the series (103) and an all-time “instant classic.”

***

Game: Arkansas vs. Mississippi

Site: Oxford, Mississippi

Attendance: 61,000

Both teams put on a show, amassing a combined 700 yards rushing with three touchdowns scored in the last 90 seconds and 41 total points scored in the fourth quarter. Arkansas scored a touchdown with 0:00 on the clock but failed to convert a two-point conversion to seal the win. Final score: Mississippi 52, Arkansas 51.

***

Game: Penn State vs. Iowa

Site: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa

Attendance: 69,250

Both teams came in undefeated and ranked in the Top 10. Penn State led 17-3 before QB Sean Clifford got injured. Iowa responded with four interceptions, scoring late to beat the the Nittany Lions, 23-20. The MVP may have been Hawkeyes punter Tony Taylor, who had six punts land inside the 20-yard-line, three of those inside the 5-yard line. At the time, Iowa was ranked No. 3, Penn State No. 4.

***

Game: Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Site: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas

Attendance: 106,000

No. 1 Alabama struggled all game. The Aggies had control until the Crimson Tide scored 21 straight second-half points to take their first lead, 38-31, with five minutes left in regulation. Texas A&M tied the game with a quick touchdown strike and made the game-winning FG as time expired. Final score: Texas A&M 41, Alabama 38.

***

Other notable performances:

• No. 14 Notre Dame’s fourth-quarter rally finished with a 48-yard field goal with 17 seconds left to drop Virginia Tech, 32-29.

• No. 9 Michigan vs. Nebraska: A hard-fought game tied at 29-29 with two minutes remaining. The Huskers fumble and the Wolverines kick a field goal to win, 32-29.

***

• Thirteen unbeaten teams remain and one of them is San Diego State (5-0). Go Aztecs!

• Alabama’s last loss was 679 days before falling to the Aggies.

• The new No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are averaging 40 points per game, allowing just 33 points by opponents over the last five games. You do the math.

• Five teams from the Big Ten Conference are currently in the national Top 10 for the first time in conference history.

***

NFL Week 5

• Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady throws for five touchdowns and 400 yards for the first time in his career.

• The Jaguars have now lost 20 straight games. But the Buccaneers still hold the record for most consecutive losses (26) from 1976 to 1977.

• ATS/Against the Spread (16 games): Favorites, 11; underdogs, 4; push, 1; totals, 7; overs, 9.

• A grades: Dallas Cowboys, LA Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Arizona Cardinals

• The Jets learned a lot about their team this past weekend: They stink in Europe, too.

***

College football picks

NEBRASKA -3 1/2 over Minnesota

VIRGINIA -11 1/2 over Duke

PITT -5 1/2 over Virginia Tech

NFL picks — Week 6

SEATTLE / PITTSBURGH over 42 1/2

CHICAGO + 4 1/2 over Green Bay

MINNESOTA / CAROLINA over 46

Last Week : 5-1

Season Total 17-13

Winning % 56%

***

Join us on the radio for Race & Sports Radio at 9 a.m. every Saturday morning at The Mightier 1090 AM)or listen online: themightier1090.com.