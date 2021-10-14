The Coast News Group
The annual Red River Rivalry game at the Cotton Bowl between Texas and Oklahoma didn't disappoint. Courtesy photo
Inside Information: A college football Saturday for the ages

by Felix Taverna1

It began early Saturday morning as we were about to go on air with our radio show, “Race & Sports Radio,” on the Mightier 1090 AM.

Teams were preparing for kickoff at 9 a.m. with a full slate that included some incredible matchups. Little did we know that the next 12 hours might have been the most exciting stretch of college football ever played on a Saturday.

***

Game: The Red River Rivalry — Oklahoma vs. Texas

Site: The Cotton Bowl (Dallas, Texas) 

Attendance: 93,000

In the blink of an eye, the Longhorns took a 21-7 lead over the Sooners in the first quarter, extending the lead 28-7 by halftime. Both teams scored consistently throughout the matchup, but Oklahoma rallied from a three-touchdown deficit to win, 55-48.  The  teams combined for 1,100 total yards. Most points scored in the history of the series (103) and an all-time “instant classic.”

***

Game: Arkansas vs. Mississippi 

Site: Oxford, Mississippi

Attendance: 61,000

Both teams put on a show, amassing a combined 700 yards rushing with three touchdowns scored in the last 90 seconds and 41 total points scored in the fourth quarter. Arkansas scored a touchdown with 0:00 on the clock but failed to convert a two-point conversion to seal the win. Final score: Mississippi 52, Arkansas 51.

***

Game: Penn State vs. Iowa

Site: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa   

Attendance: 69,250

Both teams came in undefeated and ranked in the Top 10. Penn State led 17-3 before QB Sean Clifford got injured. Iowa responded with four interceptions, scoring late to beat the the Nittany Lions, 23-20. The MVP may have been Hawkeyes punter Tony Taylor, who had six punts land inside the 20-yard-line, three of those inside the 5-yard line. At the time, Iowa was ranked No. 3, Penn State No. 4.

***

Game: Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Site: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas

Attendance: 106,000

No. 1 Alabama struggled all game. The Aggies had control until the Crimson Tide scored 21 straight second-half points to take their first lead, 38-31, with five minutes left in regulation. Texas A&M tied the game with a quick touchdown strike and made the game-winning FG as time expired. Final score: Texas A&M 41, Alabama 38.

***

Other notable performances:

• No. 14 Notre Dame’s fourth-quarter rally finished with a 48-yard field goal with 17 seconds left  to drop Virginia Tech, 32-29.

• No. 9 Michigan vs. Nebraska:  A hard-fought game tied at 29-29 with two minutes remaining. The Huskers fumble and the Wolverines kick a field goal to win, 32-29.

***

• Thirteen unbeaten teams remain and one of them is San Diego State (5-0). Go Aztecs! 

• Alabama’s last loss was 679 days before falling to the Aggies.

• The new No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are averaging 40 points per game, allowing just 33 points by opponents over the last five games. You do the math.

• Five teams from the Big Ten Conference are currently in the national Top 10 for the first time in conference history. 

***

NFL Week 5

• Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady throws for five touchdowns and 400 yards for the first time in his career.

• The Jaguars have now lost 20 straight games. But the Buccaneers still hold the record for most consecutive losses (26) from 1976 to 1977.

• ATS/Against the Spread (16 games): Favorites, 11; underdogs, 4; push, 1; totals, 7; overs, 9.

• A grades: Dallas Cowboys, LA Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Arizona Cardinals

• The Jets learned a lot about their team this past weekend: They stink in Europe, too.

***

College football picks

NEBRASKA -3 1/2 over Minnesota

VIRGINIA -11 1/2 over Duke

PITT -5 1/2 over Virginia Tech

 

NFL picks — Week 6

SEATTLE / PITTSBURGH over 42 1/2

CHICAGO + 4 1/2 over Green Bay

MINNESOTA / CAROLINA over 46

 

Last Week :      5-1

Season Total    17-13

Winning %        56%

***

Join us on the radio for Race & Sports Radio at 9 a.m. every Saturday morning at The Mightier 1090 AM)or listen online: themightier1090.com.

Felix Taverna is a columnist and radio talk show host covering an array of topics, including sports, horse racing at the Del Mar Racetrack, entertainment, music, restaurants, bars and promoting North County communities and lifestyles. Email tips and story ideas to [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @felixtaverna.

