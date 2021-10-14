Smart Home Security a ‘Safe’ Investment

Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, most consumers had smart technology of some kind in their homes. According to the 2021 Cox Communications Consumer Sentiment Survey on Smart Homes, 70% of respondents used voice assistants like Amazon’s Alexa or Apple’s Siri and nearly half (49%) had smart TVs.

But did you know that smart technology can also make your home more secure?

Since the pandemic, many of us have spent a lot more time at home and may be thinking more about ways to keep our families safe and comfortable. Cox Homelife offers a timesaving, cost-saving, and worry-saving solution for protecting your home and managing your family’s safety.

Whether you’re on the smart tech train already or have yet to buy any smart products for your home, Cox smart security systems are a… well, smart investment.

Cox Homelife gives customers a choice in how they secure and control their home, bringing smart home capabilities to customers through two distinct services.

Cox Homelife Automation helps customers stay connected to their homes while they’re on the go. Homelife Automation provides advanced features including:

• Control your door locks, lights, and thermostats remotely using the Homelife mobile app (turn that porch light on only when it gets dark while you’re away);

• Setting custom schedules for energy-saving smart LED light bulbs and thermostats, so you can save on your utility bills;

• Text alerts about events or device activity, such as when a door in your home is opened while you’re away or your child is home alone after school;

• Indoor/outdoor high-definition cameras with secure live camera viewing and motion-activated recording (captures photos and 15-second video clips).

Cox Homelife Security enhances the features of Homelife Automation by including 24/7, professionally monitored security to be on guard against intruders, as well as other important aspects of your home’s safety, including fire and carbon monoxide detection. You’ll be instantly alerted to any issues that may arise.

You can even use Cox Homelife with Cox’s Contour voice remote to control your thermostats, lights and door locks without even leaving the couch.

Cox Homelife includes professional installation, as well as 24/7 phone and online support, and it’s all hooked up through the reliable Cox broadband network.

Cox Protects

Cox is here to help you and your family navigate the exciting and innovative world of smart home technology by making complex things intuitive and easy to use. Learn more at: www.cox.com/residential/homelife.html