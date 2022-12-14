The Coast News Group
Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove, right, in Antarctica with Landis Sims, 16, a varsity baseball player despite having no hands or lower legs. Musgrove made the trip to raise awareness of the Sorrento Valley-based Challenged Athletes Foundation. Photo by Werner Kruse/Albatros Expeditions
In Antarctica, Padres’ Musgrove brings heat to help disabled athletes

by Jay Paris15

The pitch reached 86 miles per hour while the thermometer showed 26 degrees, with No-No Joe transforming into Snow Globe Joe. What exactly was Padres’ right-hander Joe Musgrove doing heaving five pitches off a makeshift mound in Antarctica?

Musgrove, the only Padre to toss a no-hitter, was throwing for dough in the frigid conditions. He aimed at a blustery target 60 feet, 6 inches away, with a delivery that was felt in North County and beyond.

The benefactor of this bizarre event after a blizzard was the Sorrento Valley-based Challenged Athletes Foundation, which provides compromised competitors with the financial and emotional support to live an active lifestyle.

Joe Musgrove throws an 86 mph fastball on Dec. 2 to fellow pitcher and former Padres teammate Sean Manaea, setting a record for the fastest pitch thrown in Antarctica. Photo by Werner Kruse/Albatros Expeditions
When realizing how these determined CAF athletes overcome the loss of limbs and other obstacles and still shine, maybe Musgrove isn’t that big of a star.

Oh, he is, but this was a victory for human kindness in Antarctica and not one Musgrove often finds in the box score.

“This was his brainchild,” CAF’s Christy Fritts said. “He wanted to turn his vacation and bucket-list fishing trip into bringing CAF athletes with him to  show them what they could do.”

Long ago, Landis Sims put Musgrove on his stringer of admirers. Sims, a baseball player minus hands and lower legs, became a buddy with Musgrove when he played with the Houston Astros.

Challenged Athletes Foundation athletes (from left) Landis Sims, Roderick Sewell and Justin Phongsavanh joined Joe Musgrove’s expedition, participating in hiking, kayaking and other challenging activities in the extreme terrain of Antarctica. Photo by Matt Cheok (Cheokolateblog)

That launched a friendship that continues, and Musgrove was bent on making sure Sims, 16, made the trek with him.

The good news is a September event Musgrove hosted raised funds for Sims’ inclusion. When Musgrove kept tugging at the attendees’ emotions, enough cash was collected to also take two CAF Paralympic athletes: Roderick Sewell and Justin Phongsavanh.

Those warm hearts assisted in an outing that had moved at a glacier pace.

“It was freezing out there,” said Carlsbad’s Fritts, the CAF media relations director and yes, she has stopped shivering. “But those three CAF athletes were incredible and took on every challenge at every turn. The entire trip was amazing.”

Among those headwinds was getting approval to play catch in one of the most environmentally sensitive places on earth. Musgrove and crew waded not through icy waters but the bureaucratic hula hoops to get permission for their pitches.

The result was the fastest pitch to be thrown in Antarctica, with the seal of authenticity from Guinness World Records on the horizon.

Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove and Landis Sims kayak in Antarctica. Photo by Matt Cheok (Cheokolateblog)
But Musgrove’s offering didn’t carry as much weight as Sims’ tickling 43 mph with the first of his two pitches.

“You have to get that to 44 for me, Landis,” Musgrove said, urging his pal to find more velocity.

Sims followed orders and hit 44, which is Musgrove’s jersey number.

“I’m constantly inspired by Landis Sims and the athletes from CAF who overcome their challenges every day to achieve their goals,” said Musgrove, who returned on Monday. “Antarctica is one of the world’s most remote and extreme destinations. I can’t think of a better place to showcase pushing the limits of what’s possible.”

Musgrove is fresh from an All-Star year and continues to do right to those needing assistance through CAF, which has touched countless athletes in North County and points elsewhere.

Joe Musgrove launched a 86 mph four-seamed fastball to teammate Sean Manaea on Dec. 5 on the icy, remote continent. Photo by Matt Cheok (Cheokolateblog)
Since 1994, CAF has collected nearly $150 million, which has funded more than 40,000 requests for athletes in all 50 states and about 70 countries. Like Musgrove’s heave in Antarctica, the CFA pitch is remembered for its eventual impact.

Want to pitch in as well? Musgrove would approve. Go to challengedathletes.org to donate.

Musgrove got busy filling the CAF coffers in Antarctica, where one of the balls he threw went for $4,500 and the glove he was wearing fetched a similar figure.

That’s $9,000 to put more courageous athletes on cloud nine, and who can resist an offering like that?

“We not only present the athletes with grants, but a lot of times, it’s something more important, and that’s being part of a community,” Fritts said. “A newly injured athlete might be missing an arm, and he sees someone like him. That creates a lifelong friendship.”

Musgrove clicked on various levels by going way out of his way to help others.

Contact Jay Paris at [email protected] and follow him @jparis_sports. Read more Sports Talk columns

Sportswriter Jay Paris has written his "Sports Talk" column since joining the Coast News in 2013. Paris, a Cardiff resident, is a longtime Southern California writer, getting his start with the Orange County Register before coming to San Diego in 1992 to cover the Chargers. He had the Chargers beat for more than two decades with Oceanside Blade-Citizen, the North County Times and the San Diego Union-Tribune, before being named a sports columnist with the San Diego Union-Tribune. Paris has won numerous awards voted on by his peers in the Pro Football Writers of America. He has also been a staple on countless media platforms, everything from the KPBS to MLB Network and various radio outlets. Paris is also the author of three books, with his latest one being, "Shohei Ohtani: The Amazing Story Of Baseball's Two-Way Japanese Superstar." He has also written "Game Of My Life Chargers" and "Game Of My Life Rams." He currently covers the NFL in Los Angeles for Forbes. com and is a contributor to USA Today Sports Weekly. Follow Jay on Twitter @jparis_sports

