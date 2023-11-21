Best way to honor Peter Seidler is by contributing to the community

Peter Seidler, sadly, wasn’t there.

Peter Seidler, joyously, was everywhere.

Folks from the Padres were distributing free turkeys to deserving community members, with Seidler’s presence as clear as the grateful smiles from the recipients.

After last week’s stunning passing of Seidler, the beloved Padres owner, many are curious about the future of the ball club.

Instead of tackling that question, we know the Padres’ and Seidler’s vision heading into the holidays.

This is the time for locals, especially those not as blessed financially as others, to shine.

Seidler’s impact with the Padres, of course, was transformational. He took a franchise mired in the role of the have-nots and catapulted it into the why-nots.

Why couldn’t the Padres compete with the bigger-market teams? Why couldn’t the Padres go toe-to-toe with the blue blood of the sport? Why not us, Seidler thought, as he approved countless bold moves to make the Padres relevant again.

Seidler flipped the Padres’ script, investing in the team to the tune of a $250 million payroll. A decade or so earlier, before Seidler became part of the ownership group, that figure was closer to $50 million.

But the modest Seidler and lofty dollar signs are an odd match.

It’s clear that people, not money, were the driving force behind a gentleman who so dearly wanted to present patient Padres fans with their first championship.

That trophy might still come, although it’s not as certain as the Seidler statue that will be unveiled someday at Petco Park.

The first piece of metal would toast the squad, while the second one would celebrate the mettle of a man taken, at age 63, far too soon.

Those people in our community whose cup wasn’t as full as others were always at the forefront of Seidler’s brilliant mind.

That’s not to imply that other owners of other professional sports teams — some still here and others departed, didn’t give back to the region. But often, those donation checks were in one hand and a press release in the other, serving as a pat on the back for the benefactor.

Seidler preferred going undercover, helping countless families with a heart that burst with empathy and understanding.

If Seidler encountered a homeless person, his eyes would shift toward theirs instead of turning away.

If someone battling cancer or diabetes needed a helping hand, Seider’s mitt was outstretched, eager not only to contribute with money but just as importantly, with a wealth of understanding.

The Padres are full-speed into making sure Seidler’s legacy doesn’t fade like the expectations for his team in 2023. Seidler was a dreamer, with aspirations of helping the down-and-almost-out as much as fielding a team that could slay the Los Angeles Dodgers and anyone else in the Padres’ path.

The road to a keen Thanksgiving dinner went through the Padres on Monday as they distributed turkeys to 1,000 families. Among those helping was Rancho Santa Fe’s Mark Loretta, the former Padre who is now working in the front office.

The event kicked off a month of giving, all with the thought of Seidler’s mischievous grin and bushy mustache at the forefront.

Seidler’s love will be in full bloom in the coming days when the Padres host a care package party for Veteran’s Village San Diego and then present dinner to the homeless youth at the Youth Assistance Coalition.

Later in December, 100 kids are partnered with a Padre for a holiday shopping event for their family. There’s a youth baseball clinic in Tijuana, Mexico; a bike distribution at an elementary school; and gifts to be dropped off at San Diego’s Monarch School, whose pupils are homeless children.

The Padres will salute Marine Corps recruits and their families, along with patients at the Naval Medical Center San Diego. Then it’s off to Mama’s Kitchen, where the Padres will sort through and deliver grub at the San Diego Food Bank.

Give, give, give replaces hip, hip, hooray during this time of year when everyone can act like Seidler.

Yes, Seidler had extraordinary wealth, but what made him rich was his compassion for others.

Seidler would relish Padres fans keeping the faith but also keeping the light on for those struggling through a challenging period.

Seidler is gone, but his heart of brown and gold will never diminish.

