Improve attention & learning before the next school year

Stronger Brains and Encinitas Learning Center are excited to announce their affiliation to offer the Stronger Brains’ platform in Encinitas.

Encinitas Learning Center, headed by Lynda Detweiler, Speech Pathologist and Cognitive Fluency expert has been bringing the North County area the latest neuro technology and interventions for over 25 years — since 1997!

Over 4,000 students and adults have benefitted from these cutting-edge programs resulting in early acceptance letters from MIT and Cal Poly, meeting qualifications for their desired majors and career paths, and are now contributing members of our community!

Initially, these students were below average readers or unable to read at all!

Stronger Brains is a revolutionary cognitive fluency program that trains children’s brains to improve their cognitive abilities and social-emotional health.

Designed for ages 10-18, this tool used by skilled ELC therapists engages students in challenging and engaging exercises tailored to strengthen their foundational neurocognitive skills.

Rooted in decades of research by world leading neuroscientists, the program helps children build the confidence, positive self-image and cognitive skills required for learning and mental wellness. Summer is the ideal time to do this

Join us at Encinitas Learning Center this summer for fun activities in a camp-like environment but everything we do is goal-driven and with the purpose to improve cognitive skills.

For more information visit www.encinitaslearningcenter.com