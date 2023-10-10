Humane Society releases coyote pup back into wild after treatment

RAMONA — A male coyote pup who came to San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center with a broken tibia in May has been released back into the wild near Palomar Mountain.

He was joined by five other coyotes rehabilitated by SDHS’ Project Wildlife program when released late Monday, Oct. 9.

When the pup was admitted on May 15, the veterinary team noticed the coyote was not putting weight on his back right leg. They sedated the animal for an exam and radiographs and discovered his tibia bone was broken at an angle, a statement from the society read.

“For any hope that this little guy would ever return to the wild, we had to get creative,” said Andy Blue, campus director of San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center. “Our veterinary team placed a lateral splint and conducted daily visual rechecks so the coyote’s bone could heal.”

According to the agency, once he was healthy enough to move from a hospital ward to an outdoor enclosure, the coyote was introduced to a group of similar-aged coyote pups. Project Wildlife rehab specialists monitored the coyote via video cameras morning and night, ensuring he continued to improve.

“While still limping slightly in June, the coyote was jumping, running and playing,” the SDHS statement reads. “Since then, he’s gotten better and stronger, displaying behaviors needed to thrive in his wild home, until he was ready for release.”

In 2020, the SDHS acquired the Ramona Wildlife Center, where officials specialize in caring for native apex predators and birds of prey, including hawks, owls, eagles, coyotes, bears, bobcats and – under special pilot authorization – mountain lions.