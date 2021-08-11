The Coast News Group
Attention animal lovers! San Diego Humane Society has openings in a variety of fields. Courtesy photo
Marketplace News News

Humane Society has 50+ career opportunities

by advertising0

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Humane Society is hiring, with more than 50 career opportunities in a variety of fields, including animal care, veterinary care, humane law enforcement, philanthropy, volunteer engagement and communications.

The private nonprofit animal welfare organization is looking for candidates who will support its mission to Inspire Compassion and create a more humane San Diego for animals and the people who love them.

San Diego Humane Society is offering competitive pay and benefits, a generous paid time-off plan, paid holidays, medical insurance, long-term disability insurance, life insurance, a retirement savings plan with 5% match, flexible spending accounts, wellness program, and employee discounts.

The organization was selected as a 2021 California Nonprofit of the Year by state legislators and was named a Top Workplace in 2020 by the San Diego Union Tribune.

“We are looking for inspired team members who can work for us and change the world,” said Vice President of Employee Engagement Tina Nguyen. “San Diego Humane Society is like no other shelter, leading the way nationally in the field of animal welfare. We thrive on a Culture of Care, which inspires us to promote and support a diverse and equitable environment of mutual respect where all staff, volunteers and guests feel a sense of inclusion and belonging.”

Some positions qualify for a signing bonus of up to $1,000!

To learn more about San Diego Humane Society’s career opportunities and to apply for a position, visit sdhumane.org/careers.

Pin0LinkedIn0

Related Posts:

Support The Coast News. Click here.
The Coast News has been delivering high-quality news, community voice and storytelling since its inception in 1987. Since then, the news organization has grown into a successful newsgroup covering a majority of San Diego’s populous North County region.

Leave a Comment