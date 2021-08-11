Humane Society has 50+ career opportunities

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Humane Society is hiring, with more than 50 career opportunities in a variety of fields, including animal care, veterinary care, humane law enforcement, philanthropy, volunteer engagement and communications.

The private nonprofit animal welfare organization is looking for candidates who will support its mission to Inspire Compassion and create a more humane San Diego for animals and the people who love them.

San Diego Humane Society is offering competitive pay and benefits, a generous paid time-off plan, paid holidays, medical insurance, long-term disability insurance, life insurance, a retirement savings plan with 5% match, flexible spending accounts, wellness program, and employee discounts.

The organization was selected as a 2021 California Nonprofit of the Year by state legislators and was named a Top Workplace in 2020 by the San Diego Union Tribune.

“We are looking for inspired team members who can work for us and change the world,” said Vice President of Employee Engagement Tina Nguyen. “San Diego Humane Society is like no other shelter, leading the way nationally in the field of animal welfare. We thrive on a Culture of Care, which inspires us to promote and support a diverse and equitable environment of mutual respect where all staff, volunteers and guests feel a sense of inclusion and belonging.”

Some positions qualify for a signing bonus of up to $1,000!

To learn more about San Diego Humane Society’s career opportunities and to apply for a position, visit sdhumane.org/careers.