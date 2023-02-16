Vista High teacher and his students make a difference for animals in need

San Diego Humane Society’s annual Walk for Animals – North County takes place Saturday, Feb. 25 at Kit Carson Park in Escondido. Vista High School teacher and Oceanside resident David Hanlon is consistently among the event’s top fundraisers each year.



His support of San Diego Humane Society, which started in 2002, even spills over into the ethical leadership class he co-created and teaches: an elective class at Vista High School called Character Leaders.





Through Character Leaders, David facilitates opportunities for students at Vista High School to participate in pet food and supplies donation drives, humane education training, field trips, and other class projects in support of San Diego Humane Society. He has even recruited his ethical leadership students to join him at the Walk for Animals – North County.

“Growing up, my dad instilled a love of service in me. With Character Leaders, I try to connect my students to what they’re passionate about,” says David. “I have a busy job, but being able to integrate this into my work is an incredible gift, and animals need us.”



David has already raised more than $1,200 for the upcoming Walk for Animals – North County and will continue striving toward his goal of $3,000. With the help of family, friends, his church community, and his Vista High School colleagues and students, he is optimistic he can get there.



“It was eye-opening to learn that about 3% of charitable donations go toward supporting animal welfare-related causes,” says David. “It’s incredible how much San Diego Humane Society accomplishes, to where they are even renowned nationally, but it takes the support of individual donors to make it all possible. I’ve seen that firsthand. I’m not wealthy, but I give what I can.”