Hispanic theater ready by New Village Art

CARLSBAD — New Village Arts celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with three events in October.

Join NVA Oct. 3, for the kickoff of Hispanic Heritage Month programming, with the New Village Reinas, a celebration of LatinX culture, bringing an evening of high-energy fun and laughter at the Flower Fields, 5704 Paseo Del Norte. Tickets are $15 at newvillagearts.org/.

On Oct. 10, New Village Arts invites the community for a free afternoon of Celebrando La Herencia Hispana at the Flower Fields. Start with a Sanjorome – a tour through South America 3 to 4:20 p.m. led by Miguel Griot from 3 to 7 p.m. Then, get ready to put on your salsa shoes with Flamenco Arana 4:30 to 5:15 PM and dance from 5:30 to 7 p.m. with a Bachata class presented by Vera Dancing. Pre-reservation is required at newvillagearts.org.

Hispanic Heritage Month comes to a close with an afternoon of salsa with San Diego’s all female salsa band, Sabrosas, 3:30 to 5 p.m. Oct. 17. Tickets are $20.

For these events, anyone who is not vaccinated against COVID-19 is required to wear a mask. If you are vaccinated, we highly recommend you wear your mask, but it is not required. All NVA staff will be wearing masks at all times out of respect for our NVA Family.