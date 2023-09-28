MiraCosta recognizes twin professors during Latinx Heritage Month

OCEANSIDE — MiraCosta College is celebrating two professors and twin brothers who “exemplify the spirit” of Latinx Heritage Month, according to college officials.

Since 2011, Apolinar and Eduardo Mariscal have served as full-time mathematics and computer science professors at MiraCosta, a goal they achieved after a lifetime of support and parallel journeys.

“Our dream became a reality when we got hired to teach at MiraCosta,” Apolinar said. “Ever since we were young, we both loved helping others reach their potential, and MiraCosta College is the perfect place to do just that.”

The twin brothers have been inseparable since birth. In high school, they studied together to ensure they got perfect grades, and in college, they pushed one another and ran together to reach the nationals as cross-country runners. After graduating, they helped one another grow to reach the top of their field as professional and FIFA soccer referees.

Now retired from refereeing, the twins are continuing to push each other in their careers at MiraCosta College.

“The environment at MiraCosta College allows us to be more than teachers too,” Eduardo said. “We see ourselves as coaches, not only helping students succeed in the classroom but supporting them so they can reach their full potential.”

Every week, the twins set aside time to run together and discuss the latest challenges and learnings of being professors at MiraCosta College – much of which they attribute to their family upbringing.

The youngest of five siblings, Apolinar and Eduardo draw a significant part of their inspiration from their mother.

Before becoming a kindergarten teacher, their mother attended community college with the dream of becoming a doctor. Circumstances changed her path, but she never wavered in her belief in the power of education, even as a single mom. She later refocused her energy on becoming a kindergarten teacher and set an example early on for her children about the importance of schooling.

“Her encouragement pushed us to focus on our studies and strive for excellence,” Eduardo said.

For the twins, it’s important to become role models like their mother and the many teachers who helped them along the way. They are encouraged by the opportunities that MiraCosta College offers to its students, many of whom are Latinx and students of single parents just like them.

“We want to see the math and computer science industry filled with individuals from diverse backgrounds and experiences similar to our lives,” Eduardo said. “That’s why MiraCosta College is the perfect place to be.”

Hispanic Heritage Month began on Sept. 15 to coincide with the independence dates of five Latin American countries and the independence of Mexico on Sept. 16. Originally a week-long event, it now runs until Oct. 15.

For a list of the many events and celebrations MiraCosta College hosts in honor of Latinx Heritage Month, visit miracosta.edu/latinx.