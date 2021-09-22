Legal Notices, September 24, 2021

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 7th day of October, 2021, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing items of the City of Encinitas: 1. PROJECT NAME: Poke Chop Alcohol Service; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-004425-2021; USE-004427-2021; & CDPNF-004426-2021; FILING DATE: March 9, 2021; APPLICANT: Bryant Tran; LOCATION: 429 Encinitas Boulevard (APN 258-112-34-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to allow the sale of beer and wine for on-site consumption at an existing restaurant. ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the General Commercial (GC) Zone and Coastal Overlay Zone.; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15301. Section 15301 exempts projects involving negligible or no expansion of use. STAFF CONTACT: Laurie Winter, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2717 or [email protected] 2. PROJECT NAME: Portofino Hotel Entitlement Withdrawal; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-004650-2021; USE-004653-2021; & CDPNF-004652-2021; FILING DATE: June 23, 2021; APPLICANT: Christopher Miller; LOCATION: 186 North Coast Highway 101 (APN 256-392-11-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to withdraw entitlements (Major Use Permit, Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit) approved as part of Planning Commission Resolution No. PC 2019-19 (Case No. 15-285 MUP/DR/CDP) for the Portofino Hotel. ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the North 101 Corridor Specific Plan-Commercial Mixed 2 (N-CM-2) Zone and Coastal Overlay Zone.; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15061 (b)(3). Section 15061 (b)(3) exempts projects where it can be seen with certainty that there is no possibility that the activity in question may have a significant effect on the environment. STAFF CONTACT: Laurie Winter, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2717 or [email protected] An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 15th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council on these items on an appeal may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the applications prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 09/24/2021 CN 25840

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW AND COMMENT PERIOD Draft EIR Public Review and Comment Period: September 24, 2021 to November 8, 2021 Notice is hereby given that a 45-day public review and comment period has been established pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) for a Draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) which has been prepared for the proposed project as identified below, pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15087. PROJECT NAME: Marea Village Mixed Use Development; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-3780-2020; CDP-3788-2020; BADJ-3787-2020; DR-3786-2020; and CPP-3789-2020 (CA State Clearinghouse No. 2021020272); APPLICANT: Fenway Capital Advisors; LOCATION: 1900 and 1950 North Coast Highway 101; DESCRIPTION: The proposed Marea Village Mixed Use Development Project (proposed project) is located on approximately 3.8 acres at 1900 and 1950 North Coast Highway 101 in the City of Encinitas (City), California, in coastal San Diego County. The project site is comprised of County of San Diego Assessor Parcel Numbers (APNs) 216-041-20 (Parcel 1), 216-041-21 (Parcel 2), and 216-041-06 (Parcel 3). Parcels 1 and 2 (APNs 216-041-20 and 216-041-21) are collectively referred to as “Site 1,” and have a physical address of 1950 North Highway 101. Similarly, Parcel 3 (APN 216-041-06) is referred to as “Site 2,” and has a physical address of 1900 North Highway 101. The project proposes a mixed-use development consisting of 94 for-lease apartments, a 30-room boutique resort hotel, and 18,261 square feet (SF) of mixed-use development. The project would also include a subterranean parking garage, a walking paseo, pedestrian plaza, and an outdoor seating area. Of the 94 residential apartment units proposed, 75 would be rented at market rate and 19 would be affordable housing units dedicated to “low-income” (80% area median income) qualifying residents. Improvements to North Coast Highway 101 are also proposed to allow for adequate ingress/egress. Vehicular access to the site would be provided via a right turn in from the southbound lane of North Coast Highway 101 and via a left turn in from the northbound lane of North Coast Highway 101. SIGNIFICANT ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS ANTICIPATED AS A RESULT OF THE PROJECT: The Draft EIR concludes that the project would not result in significant environmental impacts with the incorporation of mitigation measures for biological resources, cultural resources, energy conservation and climate change, geology and soils (paleontological resources), hazards and hazardous materials, noise, and tribal cultural resources. Based on the EIR analysis, transportation impacts related to vehicles-miles-traveled (VMT) cannot be mitigated to less than significant levels. Therefore, transportation impacts are significant and unavoidable. PUBLIC REVIEW AND COMMENT PERIOD: A 45-day public review and comment period has been established from September 24, 2021 to November 8, 2021. All written comments on the Draft EIR should be clearly itemized and focus on the sufficiency of the document in identifying and analyzing the possible impacts on the environment and ways in which the significant effects of the project might be avoided or mitigated. Written comments must be submitted by 6:00 p.m. on November 8, 2021 to: Scott Vurbeff, Development Services Department, City of Encinitas, 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 or via email at [email protected]. During the public review period, the Draft EIR will be available for review on the City’s website at https://encinitasca.gov/I-Want-To/Public-Notices/Development-Services-Public-Notices under “Environmental Notices” and at the Planning Division of the Development Services Department, City of Encinitas, 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. The Draft EIR, supporting documents, and project application may be reviewed or purchased for the cost of reproduction at the Development Services Department. After the close of the 45-day public review and comment period, responses to public comments will be prepared and included within the Final EIR. The City of Encinitas Planning Commission will utilize the Final EIR as an informational resource in consideration of the project. FURTHER INFORMATION: For environmental review information, please contact Scott Vurbeff at (760) 633-2692. For information regarding public hearings/meetings on this project, please contact Anna Colamussi at (760) 633-2724. 09/24/2021 CN 25839

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF STUDY SESSION BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024

It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 7th day of October, 2021, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT NAME: Fox Point Farms; CASE NUMBERS: MULTI-004657-2021, SUB-004658-2021, & CDPNF-004659-2021; FILING DATE: June 24, 2021; APPLICANT: Nolen Communities, Brian Grover; LOCATION: 1150 Quail Gardens Drive (APN: 254-612-12); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Tentative Map Modification and Coastal Development Permit to allow all 250 residential units to be in the form of condominium ownership. ZONING/ OVERLAY: A portion of the project site is located within the Encinitas Ranch Specific Plan (ERSP) R30 Overlay Zone and the remaining portion within the ERSP Agricultural zone and within the Coastal Zone and Cultural Overlay Zone.; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: In accordance with Section 15164 of the California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines, an addendum to the previously certified Environmental Impact Report has been prepared. STAFF CONTACT: Anna Colamussi, Principal Planner: (760) 633-2724 or [email protected] An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 10th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council on an appeal may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 09/24/2021 CN 25837

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT UPDATED LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 It is hereby given that the City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, the 13th day of October 2021, at 6:00 p.m., to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: PLCY-004342-2021 (In-Lieu Fee and Affordable Housing Fee); APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: City-wide; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider adoption of Resolution adopting Inclusionary Housing In-Lieu Fee of $20 per square foot applicable to all residential development, additions of 500 square feet or more, and where affordable housing is not provided; and an Affordable Housing Impact Fee for residential care facilities, general, of $20 per square foot. If adopted, the fees will become effective either 60 days after the adoption of the fees, or on the date that Ordinance No. 2021-02 goes into effect, whichever date is later. The City of Encinitas hired Keyser Marston Associates, Inc. (KMA), a qualified consultant with demonstrated expertise preparing economic feasibility studies, to prepare an affordable housing real estate financial feasibility analysis, gap analysis and nexus study. The Nexus Analysis demonstrates the impact of large additions and new market-rate housing on the need for affordable housing and supports the imposition of an in-lieu fee to mitigate the impact. It also demonstrates the maximum impact fee that could be charged for new residential care facility construction to mitigate the impacts on the need for affordable housing. The Nexus Analysis for which the fees are set are available to the public hearing pursuant to a request made of the City Clerk’s Department by email: [email protected]. It is also available online at: https://encinitasca.gov/Residents/Housing-Resources/Inclusionary-Housing. The staff report, Resolution, and attachments are available at: https://encinitasca.gov/Government/Agendas-Webcasts. The adoption of the Resolution is not a project under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) because the adoption of Inclusionary In-Lieu Fees and Affordable Housing Impact Fees is not a project, because a project does not include the creation of a governmental funding mechanism that does not involve any commitment to any specific project (CEQA Guidelines Section 15378(b)(4)); and the Resolution commits no fees to any specific project. STAFF CONTACT: Jennifer Gates, Planning Manager; 760-633-2714 or [email protected]. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 09/24/2021 CN 25836

CITY OF CARLSBAD PUBLIC NOTICE TO INTERESTED PARTIES: Please be advised that the City of Carlsbad is considering map amendments to its Local Coastal Program (LCP) as summarized below. This amendment is being proposed by CHICK-FIL-A and is currently under review. The 0.86-acre subject property is located at 5850 Avenida Encinas and comprises two parcels identified as Parcel 1 and Parcel 2 of Map No. 13955, APNs 210-170-08, -09) in the city of Carlsbad. This notice hereby opens a six-week review period after which the Planning Commission and City Council will consider all comments and act on the proposed amendment. The Planning Commission hearing is expected to take place in November 2021 and will be duly noticed. The City Council hearing is expected to take place in January 2022 and will be duly noticed. Copies of the LCP amendment are available for review on the city’s website: https://www.carlsbadca.gov/departments/community-development/agendas-minutes-notices-18045 PROPOSED LCP AMENDMENT SUMMARY LCPA 2019-0002 – CHICK-FIL-A The City’s Zoning Ordinance is the implementing ordinance for the City’s Local Coastal Program. Accordingly, this Local Coastal Program Amendment is necessary to ensure consistency between its proposed amended Zoning Ordinance and its Local Coastal Program. This specific amendment is as follows: A proposed Local Coastal Program Amendment (LCPA 2019-0002) to change the Local Coastal Program and General Plan Land Use designations (GPA 2019-0001) from Planned Industrial (PI) to Visitor Commercial (VC), and to change the Local Coastal Program and citywide zoning designations (ZC 2019-0001) from Planned Industrial (P-M) with a Qualified Development Overlay (C-T-Q) to Commercial Tourist with Qualified Development and Commercial/Visitor-Serving Overlays (C-T-Q). The proposed land use changes facilitate the proposed change in use from office to commercial and correspond with the land use designations of the adjacent commercial properties to the south. If you have any questions, please call Chris Garcia, Associate Planner, in the Planning Division at [email protected] or (760) 602-4622. Written comments should be sent to the Planning Division at 1635 Faraday Avenue, Carlsbad, California 92008. PUBLISH DATE: September 24, 2021 PUBLISH DATE FOR U-T SAN DIEGO: September 24, 2021 PUBLISH DATE FOR COAST NEWS: September 24, 2021 09/24/2021 CN 25835

SAN ELIJO JOIINT POWERS AUTHORITY PUBLIC NOTICE REQUEST FOR BIDS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the San Elijo Joint Powers Authority (SEJPA) is requesting bids for: Grounds Maintenance Services To be considered for selection, a bid must be submitted no later than 10:00am on Thursday. October 21, 2021, at: https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=33529. Project Description: PROVIDER is hereby required to render and provide landscape and grounds maintenance services including, but not limited to; shaping, trimming and training of shrubs and ground cover plants; fertilization; cultivation; weed control; control of all plant diseases and pests; plant replacement; sweeping; maintenance and repairs of trails, pathways, irrigation and drainage systems, natural drainage features on the site; litter pick up; removal of pet waste; removal of illegal dumps; cleaning of site furnishings, and all other maintenance required to maintain the areas in a safe, attractive and usable condition, and to maintain the plant material in good condition with horticulturally acceptable growth and color. Contract Term: The terms of this contract shall be in effect from the date of the Notice to Proceed for two (2) years, with an option to extend for two (2) additional, two (2) year terms (not to exceed six (6) years for the entire Contract. Mandatory Site Walk: To be considered for selection you must attend the mandatory site walk on Wednesday October 6, 2021 at 10:00am. To be considered for selection, a Bid must be submitted no later than 10:00am on Thursday October 21, 2021, at: https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=33529. All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and RFP Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the San Elijo Joint Powers Authority as a vendor via PlanetBids. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (https://pbsystem.planetbids.com/portal/33529/portal-home), and then proceed to the “New Vendor Registration” link. All addenda will be available on the PlanetBids website. SEJPA makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. All correspondence and submittals shall be handled electronically through PlanetBids. SEJPA hereby notifies all potential Respondents that it will ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit Bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, religion, color, national origin, political affiliation, marital status, sex, age, or disability. SEJPA reserves the right to reject any or all Bids or waive any irregularities or technical deficiencies in any Bid. Pursuant to the Labor Code of the State of California, it will be required that not less than the locally prevailing wage rates. as specified by the Director of Industrial Relations of the State of California, be paid to all workmen employed or engaged in the performance of this project. 09/24/2021, 10/01/2021 CN 25833

CITY OF CARLSBAD ORDINANCE NO. CS-400 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE SECTION 2.04.110 – VACANCIES IN OFFICE WHEREAS, on July 29, 2021, the City Clerk’s Office received written notification from City Clerk Barbara Engleson of her decision to resign from her seat, effective Aug. 19, 2021; and WHEREAS, the City Clerk Services department runs the day-to-day operations of the City Clerk and Records Management divisions of the city; and WHEREAS, City Clerk Services department staff currently serve as the City Clerk in the City Clerk’s absence and have the authority to perform all duties of the City Clerk; and WHEREAS, by allowing the City Clerk seat to remain vacant, the general fund will realize a salary and benefits savings of approximately $40,000 for the vacancy period through Dec. 2022. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, ordains as follows that: 1. The above recitations are true and correct. 2. Carlsbad Municipal Code Section 2.04.110 – Vacancies in office is amended to read as follows: 2.04.110 Vacancies in office. A. Declaration of Vacancy. 1. Vacancies. The office of an elected official becomes vacant upon death, resignation, or forfeiture or removal from office on any ground provided by law. 2. Forfeiture. In addition to any other ground provided by law, an elected official forfeits office if the elected official: a. Lacks at any time during the elected official’s term of office any qualification for the office prescribed by the city charter, this code or other applicable law; or b. Accepts or retains any other elective public office. 3. Declaration of Vacancy. If a vacancy occurs, the city council shall declare the existence of the vacancy or anticipated vacancy as soon as practicable. The date of the vacancy shall be determined as: a. In the case of a resignation, the effective date specified in the letter of resignation or, if no effective date is specified, the date upon which the letter of resignation is delivered to the city clerk. b. In the case of election to another office, the date on which the elected official is sworn into the other office. c. If sections (a) and (b) do not apply, the date of the declaration of vacancy by the city council. B. Filling of Vacancy by Appointment. 1. If a vacancy is declared by the city council with one year or less remaining in the term from the date of the declaration of vacancy, the city council shall within 45 days appoint a person to fill the vacancy. A person appointed to fill a vacant office must meet the eligibility requirements for the office. 2. The city council shall use good faith and best efforts to reach agreement on an appointment. If the city council is unable to make an appointment within 45 days of the declaration of vacancy, the office shall remain vacant for the remainder of the term. 3. For a vacancy created by a city council member resigning from office, the resigning city council member may not cast a vote on the appointment. 4. In the event the city council makes an appointment, the appointee office holder shall hold office until a successor is elected. Any person appointed by the city council to fill the office of a council member or mayor may not seek election to that same office until one year after the end of the appointed term. C. Filling of Vacancy by Election. If a vacancy declared by the city council occurs with 25 months or more remaining in the term from the date of the declaration of vacancy, the city council shall fill the vacancy by calling a special election to be held on the next established election date not less than 114 days after the declaration of vacancy. D. Filling of Vacancy by Appointment or Election. 1. If a vacancy is declared by the city council with more than one year but less than 25 months remaining in the term from the date of the declaration of vacancy, the city council may either appoint a person to fill the vacancy under subsection (B) or call a special election to fill the vacancy under subsection (C). 2. The city council shall determine whether to fill the vacancy by appointment or by special election within 14 days of the declaration of vacancy. 3. If the city council determines to fill the vacancy by appointment and is unable to make an appointment within 45 days of the city council declaring a vacancy, the city council shall call a special election under subsection (C). E. Notwithstanding any other provision in this section, if an appointment would result in a majority of the city council members being appointed, the city council may not fill the vacancy by appointment; rather: (a) where the vacancy is for a remaining term of one year or less, the office shall remain vacant; and (b) where the vacancy is for a remaining term of more than one year but less than 25 months, the city council shall call a special election under subsection (C) to fill the vacancy. F. Notwithstanding any other provision in this section, if the vacancy is in the office of city clerk and there is less than 16 months remaining in the term from the date of the declaration of vacancy, the city council may choose not to fill the vacancy by either appointment or by calling a special election and the office shall remain vacant for the remainder of the term. EFFECTIVE DATE: This ordinance shall be effective thirty days after its adoption; and the City Clerk shall certify the adoption of this ordinance and cause the full text of the ordinance or a summary of the ordinance prepared by the City Attorney to be published at least once in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Carlsbad within fifteen days after its adoption. INTRODUCED AND FIRST READ at a Regular Meeting of the Carlsbad City Council on the 31st day of August, 2021, and thereafter PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad on the 14th day of September, 2021, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Hall, Blackburn, Bhat-Patel, Acosta, Norby. NAYS: None. ABSENT: None. 09/24/2021 CN 25823

T.S. No. 210514079 Notice of Trustee’s Sale. Loan No.: 10167148 Order No. 8769654 APN: 183-131-23-00; 183-131-24-00; 183-131-25-00; 183-131-26-00 You Are In Default Under A Deed Of Trust Dated 7/3/2020. Unless You Take Action To Protect Your Property, It May Be Sold At A Public Sale. If You Need An Explanation Of The Nature Of The Proceeding Against You, You Should Contact A Lawyer. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. No cashier’s checks older than 60 days from the day of sale will be accepted. Trustor: Mountain Vista Holdings LLC, A California limited liability company Duly Appointed Trustee: Geraci Law Firm Recorded 7/9/2020 as Instrument No. 2020-0365420 in book, page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 10/13/2021 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: by the statue at entrance to East County Regional Center, 250 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $954,171.67 Street Address or other common designation of real property: Vacant Land *See attached Exhibit A Vista, CA A.P.N.: 183-131-23-00; 183-131-24-00; 183-131-25-00; 183-131-26-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. Notice To Potential Bidders: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. Notice To Property Owner: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (877) 440-4460 or visit this Internet Web site www.mkconsultantsinc.com, using the file number assigned to this case 210514079. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Notice To Tenant: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (877) 440-4460, or visit this internet website site www.tlssales.info, using the file number assigned to this case 210514079 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: 9/7/2021 Geraci Law Firm by Total Lender Solutions, Inc., its authorized agent 10505 Sorrento Valley Road, Suite 125 San Diego, CA 92121 Phone: (949) 954-6092 Sale Line: (877) 440-4460 By: /s/Max Newman, Trustee Sale Officer Exhibit A Legal Description Parcels 1, 2, 3 And 4 Of Parcel Map No. 7019, In The Unincorporated Area, County Of San Diego, State Of California, As Per Map, Filed March 19, 1978 As Instrument No. 78-104657, Records Of Said County And State. 09/17/2021, 09/24/2021, 10/01/2021 CN 25807

BATCH: AFC-3018, 3021 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 10/7/2021 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD CA 92011 IMPORTANT NOTE: TO ADHERE TO THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, THE TRUSTEES SALE WILL OCCUR OUTSIDE AND WILL REQUIRE THAT EVERYONE PRESENT MUST HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND ADHEAR TO SOCIAL DISTANCING BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE SALE TAKES PLACE. (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 100453 B0468165H 522203D1O 5222 Odd 3 211-130-02-00 MARIO LUIS COVARRUBIAS AND MELISSA COVARRUBIAS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/27/2016 06/30/2016 2016-0326130 5/10/2021 2021-0358350 $22311.73 100456 B0510635H 612319B1Z 6123 Annual 19 211-131-11-00 GERALD H. ORTEN JR. AND ELLEN K. ORTEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/24/2018 09/27/2018 2018-0403669 5/10/2021 2021-0358350 $33279.71 101129 B0463765C GMP663401BO 6634 ODD 1 211-131-13-00 MICHAEL GREGORY DUMAGAN AND SUSAN LEA DUMAGAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/31/2016 04/14/2016 2016-0171811 5/10/2021 2021-0358350 $19404.39 101130 B0450555S GMP651237A1Z 6512 ANNUAL 37 211-131-13-00 CHRISTOPHER J. FALLO AND COLEEN G. FALLO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/30/2015 08/20/2015 2015-0440880 5/10/2021 2021-0358350 $37944.86 101134 B0513245H GMS8030510DZ 80305 ANNUAL 10 212-271-04-00 ROBERT JASON MILLER A(N) SINGLE MAN AND LAURA WELSH A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/02/2018 11/15/2018 2018-0475906 5/10/2021 2021-0358350 $24025.23 101135 B0486685H GMP582220D1E 5822 EVEN 20 211-131-11-00 JOANNA QUEZADA A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/06/2017 06/08/2017 2017-0256381 5/10/2021 2021-0358350 $19360.66 101136 B0516765S GMS8020651L3Z 80206 ANNUAL 51 212-271-04-00 JAMES FLOYD REED AND BARBARA JEAN REED HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/21/2019 02/07/2019 2019-0043938 5/10/2021 2021-0358350 $62130.94 101137 B0450465C GMP521341A1E 5213 EVEN 41 211-130-02-00 JORGE SANCHEZ JR. AND IRENE SANCHEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/13/2015 08/20/2015 2015-0440884 5/10/2021 2021-0358350 $20211.36 101138 B0416515S GMP693212A1Z 6932 ANNUAL 12 211-131-07-00 SIXTO C. VEYNA AND JESSIE C. VEYNA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/11/2013 10/24/2013 2013-0634219 5/10/2021 2021-0358350 $18013.40 101343 B3949355C GMO503402EZ 5034 Annual 2 211-130-02-00 THOMAS ALAN BAER AND ESTRELLA C BAER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/28/2011 03/10/2011 2011-0130128 5/10/2021 2021-0358353 $29073.79 101345 B0409825C GMP681117B1O 6811 Odd 17 211-131-07-00 DEWEY G. HOUSTON AND TATIANA HOUSTON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/12/2013 06/27/2013 2013-0404740 5/10/2021 2021-0358353 $15844.99 101346 B0430455L GMP692448A1O 6924 Odd 48 211-131-07-00 SHAUN J. GROVER AND CAROLYN A. CHADWELL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/21/2014 07/03/2014 2014-0278589 5/10/2021 2021-0358353 $34013.29 101347 B0453915S GMP652450A1Z 6524 Annual 50 211-131-13-00 WILLIAM S. FAULKNER AND CARMEL L. FAULKNER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/27/2015 10/15/2015 2015-0539862 5/10/2021 2021-0358353 $30518.60 101349 B0489685S GMP601125A1Z 6011 Annual 25 211-131-11-00 NATHAN J. HURST AND RONDA C. HURST HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/07/2017 08/03/2017 2017-0350998 5/10/2021 2021-0358353 $46432.34 101350 B0507565H GMP8010142A1Z 80101 Annual 42 212-271-04-00 ALLEN I. LEMBERG AND ELIZABETH D. LEMBERG HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/20/2018 08/02/2018 2018-0315798 5/10/2021 2021-0358353 $41129.11 101352 B0509295H GMS8030526DZ 80305 Annual 26 212-271-04-00 JOHN L. TOBAR AND LISA TOBAR HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/22/2018 09/06/2018 2018-0368484 5/10/2021 2021-0358353 $29339.01 101353 B0512495H GMS8020225B1Z 80202 Annual 25 212-271-04-00 JUAN MANUEL MOLINA AND STEFANIE D. MOLINA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/15/2018 11/01/2018 2018-0458130 5/10/2021 2021-0358353 $39754.45 101354 B0523835C GMP542106DE 5421 Even 6 211-130-03-00 PONA AGA AND MICHELLE KAHELE-AGA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/21/2019 08/08/2019 2019-0333176 5/10/2021 2021-0358353 $16171.07 101356 B0531925C GMO604207L2O 6042 Odd 7 211-131-11-00 SAMUEL HARRIS DUNN AND PAMELA DUNN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/22/2020 09/17/2020 2020-0546863 5/10/2021 2021-0358353 $40060.03. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE: 9/10/2021 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 09/17/2021, 09/24/2021, 10/01/2021 CN 25806

T.S. No. 20-60388 APN: 158-511-27-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 3/8/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Bruce R. Degnan, a single man Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 3/15/2016, as Instrument No. 2016-0112060, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 10/8/2021 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $266,251.16. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 5107 FRAZEE RD OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 Described as follows: Lot 306 of Mission Santa Fe Lots 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 in the City of Oceanside, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map thereof No. 11952, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County November 13, 1987 as corrected by Certificate of Correction recorded May 2, 1989 as File/Page No. 89-268903 of Official Records. More accurately described as: Lot 306 of Mission Santa Fe Lots 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 in the City of Oceanside, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map thereof No. 11952, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County November 13, 1987 as corrected by Certificate of Correction recorded May 22, 1989 as File/Page No. 89-268903 of Official Records. A.P.N #.: 158-511-27-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 683-2438 or visit this Internet Web site www.Xome.com, using the file number assigned to this case 20-60388. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (800) 683-2438, or visit this internet website www.Xome.com, using the file number assigned to this case 20-60388 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Dated: 9/7/2021 ZBS Law, LLP , as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (800) 683-2438 www.Xome.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation. EPP 33271 9/17, 9/24, 10/1/2021 CN 25805

A.P.N.: 165-120-56-00 & 156-301-17-00 Trustee Sale No.: 2020-1351 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 2/28/2018. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Will sell at a public auction sale to the highest bidder, payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: CROWN JEWEL PROPERTIES, LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Duly Appointed Trustee: S.B.S. TRUST DEED NETWORK, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION Recorded 3/2/2018 as Instrument No. 2018-0084265 in book XX, page XX of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 10/13/2021 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CALIFORNIA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $8,574,010.03 Property being sold “as is – Where is” Street Address or other common designation of real property: VACANT LAND: APN 165-120-56-00 & 156-301-17-00 A.P.N.: 165-120-56-00 & 156-301-17-00 EXHIBIT “A” LEGAL DESCRIPTION Parcel 1: Parcel 2 of Parcel Map No. 15975, in the City of Carlsbad, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map thereof recorded in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego, February 2, 1990 as Instrument No. 90-62247 of Official Records Parcel 2: A non-exclusive easement for roadway purposes for pedestrian and vehicular access, ingress and egress, sewer, water, drainage, gas, without limitation, an easement for the purpose of maintenance and repair of any such utilities, over, along, and across that portion of Parcel I of Parcel Map No. 15975, in the City of Carlsbad, County of San Diego, State of California, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County on February 2, 1990, as Instrument No. 90-062247 of Official Records, described as follows: Commencing at a point on the easterly right of way line of Jefferson Street, said point being the common west corner for said Parcel 1 and Parcel 2 of said Parcel Map No. 15975, said point also being the beginning of a 758.00 foot radius curve concave easterly, a radial to said point bears north 73°16’27” west; thence southerly along said easterly right of way line and curve through a central angle of 3°22’39” an arc distance of 44.68 feet; thence tangent to said curve south 13°20’54” west, 29.18 feet to the beginning of a tangent 200.00 foot radius curve concave easterly; thence southerly along said curve through a central angle of 21 10’37” an arc distance of 73.92 feet; thence tangent to said curve south 7°49’43” east, 121.36 feet to the beginning of a tangent 537.68 foot radius curve concave easterly; thence southerly along said curve through a central angle of 6°08’47” an arc distance of 57.68 feet; thence tangent to said curve south 13°58’30” east, 13.11 feet to the true point of beginning thence leaving said easterly right of way line north 76°06’33” east, 125.09 feet to the beginning of a tangent 253.00 foot radius curve concave southerly; thence easterly along said curve through a central angle of 25°13’51” an arc distance of 111.41 feet to the beginning of a tangent reverse 134.00 foot radius curve concave northerly; thence easterly along said curve through a central angle of 20°21’18” an arc distance of 47 .61 feet to the beginning of a tangent compound 18.00 foot radius curve concave northwesterly; thence easterly and northerly along said curve, through a central angle of 69”10’48” an arc distance of 21.73 feet; thence tangent to said curve, north 11°48’18” east, 58.22 feet to the beginning of a tangent 119.00 foot radius curve concave westerly; thence northerly along said curve through a central angle of 11°23’12” an arc distance of 23.65 feet; thence tangent to said curve north 0°25’06” east, 67.72 feet; thence north 75°03’03”east, 33.19 feet; thence south 0°25’06” west, 76.51 feet to the beginning of a tangent 151.00 foot radius curve concave westerly; thence southerly along said curve through a central angle of 11°23’12” an arc distance of 30.01 feet; thence tangent to said curve south 11°48’18” west, 128.74 feet; thence north 78°11’42” west, 68.95 feet to the beginning of a tangent 69.00 foot radius curve concave southerly; thence westerly along said curve through a central angle of 25° 41’45” an arc distance of 30.59 feet; thence tangent to said curve south 76°06’33” west, 202.51 feet more or less to a point on the aforementioned easterly right of way line; thence northwest along said right of way line, north 13°58’30” west, 67.00 feet to the true point of beginning. Parcel 3 An easement for construction and maintenance of a bridge, bridge abutment, bridge supports and/or bridge facilities, including ramps, access drives and/or slopes, as well as a non-exclusive easement for sewer, water drainage, gas, telephone, electrical and other utility purposes, including without limitation, an easement for the purpose of maintenance and repair of any such utilities, over, along, and across that portion of Parcel 1, of Parcel Map No. 15975, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County on February 2, 1990, as Instrument No. 90-062247 of Official Records, being described as follows: Commencing at a point on the easterly right of way line of Jefferson Street, said point being the common west comer for said Parcel 1 and Parcel 2 of said Parcel Map No. 15975, said point also being the beginning of a 758.00 foot radius curve concave easterly, a radial to said point bears north 73°16’27” west; thence southerly along said easterly right of way line and curve through a central angle of 3 °22’39” an arc distance of 44.68 feet; thence tangent to said curve south 13°20’54” west, 29.18 feet to the beginning of a tangent 200.00 foot radius curve concave easterly; thence southerly along said curve through a central angle of 21° 10’37” an arc distance of 73.92 feet; thence tangent to said curve south 7°49’43” east, 121.36 feet to the beginning of a tangent 537.68 foot radius curve concave easterly; thence southerly along said curve through a central angle of 6°08’47” an arc distance of 57.68 feet; thence tangent to said curve south 13°58’30” east, 13.11 feet; thence leaving said easterly right of way line north 76°06’33” east, 125.09 feet to the beginning of a tangent 253.00 foot radius curve concave southerly; thence easterly along said curve through a central angle of 25° 13’51” an arc distance of 111.41 feet to the beginning of a tangent reverse 134.00 foot radius curve concave northerly; thence easterly along said curve through a central angle of 20°21’ 18” an arc distance of 47 61 feet to the beginning of a tangent compound 18.00 foot radius concave northwesterly; thence easterly and northerly along said curve, through a central angle of 69°10’48” an arc distance of 21.73 feet; thence tangent to said curve, north 11°48’18”east, 58.22 feet to the beginning of a tangent 119.00 foot radius curve concave westerly; thence northerly along said curve through a central angle of 11 °23’ 12” an arc distance of 23.65 feet; thence tangent to said curve north 0°25’06” east, 67.72 feet to the true point of beginning; thence north 89°34’54” west, 30.00 feet; thence north 0°25’06” east, 120.98 feet more or less to a point on the common east- west line between said Parcels 1 and 2; thence along said common line north 82°29’13” east, 92.89 feet; thence leaving said common line south 0°25’06” west, 125.00 feet; thence north 89°34’54” west, 30.00 feet; thence south 75°03’03” west, 33.19 feet to the true point of beginning. Parcel 4: A non-exclusive easement for the passage of pedestrians and vehicles (“Roadway Easement”), as set forth, conveyed and described in that certain restated and amended access agreement and agreement establishing parking restrictions, recorded August 13, 1986 as Instrument No. 86-347146 of official records, and as modified by a supplement to restated and amended access agreement and agreement establishing parking restrictions recorded August 13, 1986 as Instrument No. 86-347147 of Official Records, and as further modified by a supplement to access agreement and agreement establishing parking restrictions recorded May 26, 1994 as Document No. 94-0346086 Of official records, and a roadway easement maintenance agreement and assignment of bridge abutment easement rights, recorded March 31, 1998 as Document No. 98-0177036 of Official Records. Parcel 5: That portion of the north half of the north half of section 31, township 11 south, range 4 west, San Bernardino Meridian, in the City of Oceanside, in the County of San Diego, State of California, according to official plat thereof, described as follows: Commencing at the southeast comer of the north half of the north half of said Section 31; thence along the southerly line of said north half of the north half, north 89°41 ‘21 “west, 2503.80 feet to a point on the easterly boundary of Parcel 1 of California State Highway 11-SD-78 as described in deed to the State of California, recorded March 1, 1971 as Instrument No. 37628 of Official Records, said boundary being a curve concave to the west having a radius of 72.00 feet, a central angle of 86°49’ 15 “, an arc length of 109.00 feet, and said point being the true point of beginning; thence along said boundary, northwesterly along the said curve through a central angle of 66°30’35”, an arc length of 88.58 feet to the northwesterly terminus thereof; and north 83°41 ‘13” west, 38.16 feet, to a point on the southeasterly line of that portion of California State Highway 11-SD-78 as described in Parcel 2 in deed to the State of California, recorded May 28, 1971 as Instrument No. 112979 of Official Records; thence along said southeasterly line north 27°36’27” east, 28.01 feet to the most southerly comer of land described in Parcels 2 and 3 in Director’s Deed to Bernard Citron, et al, recorded October 10, 1973 as Instrument No. 73-285468 of Official Records; thence along the boundary of said Parcels 2 and 3 as follows: North 62°23’33”,42.50 feet North 18 °54’14” East, 9358 feet to the westerly corner of land described in Parcel 1 in the City of Oceanside Resolution No. 83-317, recorded January 13, 1984 as Instrument No. 84- 014517 Of Official Records; thence along the boundary line of said Parcel-1 North 18°54 ‘44” east, 19.58 feet; thence north 74°28’24n east 66,28 feet; thence north 67°38’05” east, 64.77 feet to an angle point in the boundary of Parcel 1 in said Director’s Deed per Instrument No. 73-285468 of Official Records; thence along the boundary of said Parcel I of said Director’s Deed north 67°38’05” east, 59.66 feet; thence north 64°14’54” east, I 16.83 feet; thence north 75°00’23” east, 93.84 feet; thence north 78°41’29” east, 196.62 feet; thence north 88°06’26” east, 249.81 feet, being a point on the southerly line of that portion of said California State Highway 11 -SD-78 as described in Parcel 3 in said deed to the State of California last hereinabove referred to; thence along said Southerly line north 88°00’18” east, 402.93 feet (312.85 feet per said deed) thence south 46°36’53” west, 143 .87 feet to the southerly line of said north half of the north half of section 31; thence westerly along said southerly line north 89 °41 ‘21 “west 1028.60 feet to the true point of beginning. THE BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT, IN ITS DISCRETION, TO EXERCISE ITS RIGHTS AND REMEDIES IN ANY MANNER PERMITTED UNDER THE UNIFORM COMMERCIAL CODE, OR ANY OTHER APPLICABLE SECTION, AS TO ALL OR SOME OF THE PERSONAL PROPERTY, FIXTURES AND OTHER GENERAL TANGIBLES AND INTANGIBLES MORE PARTICULARY DESCRIBED IN THE DEED OF TRUST, GUARANTEES, UCC’S, SECURITY AGREEMENTS. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call FOR SALES INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL (855) 986-9342 or visit this Internet Web site www.superiordefault.com, using the file number assigned to this case 2020-1351. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 9/2/2021 WE ARE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. S.B.S TRUST DEED NETWORK, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 31194 La Baya Drive, Suite 106, Westlake Village, California, 91362.818-991-4600 By: Colleen Irby, Trustee Sale Officer (9/17/2021, 9/24/2021, 10/1/2021 | TS#2020-1351 SDI-21835) CN 25804

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-16-699346-RY Order No.: 160008963-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/30/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): RAJA CHINNA OGIRALA, A MARRIED MAN, AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Recorded: 11/8/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0796235 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 11/5/2021 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $579,934.03 The purported property address is: 6675 PASEO DEL NORTE #A, CARLSBAD, CA 92011 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 214-300-05-05 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-16-699346-RY. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 800-280-2832, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-16-699346-RY to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-16-699346-RY IDSPub #0174812 9/10/2021 9/17/2021 9/24/2021 CN 25792

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-15-666115-HL Order No.: 150092613-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 8/26/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): SHLOMO GRUER AND PATRICIA GRUER, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS. Recorded: 9/1/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0759811 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 11/5/2021 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,868,240.76 The purported property address is: 6188 RANCHO DIEGUENO RD, RANCHO SANTA FE, CA 92067 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 303-050-34-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-15-666115-HL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 800-280-2832, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-15-666115-HL to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-15-666115-HL IDSPub #0174809 9/10/2021 9/17/2021 9/24/2021 CN 25791

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00029299-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Christopher Shawn Molloy filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Christopher Shawn Molloy change to proposed name: Christopher Shawn Brown. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. C-61 of the Superior Court of California, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101, Hall of Justice. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name ¬change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: 07/09/2021 Lorna A. Alksne Judge of the Superior Court. 09/17, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08/21 CN 25808

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9020590 Filed: Sep 14, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Strategic Solutions. Located at: 3490 Corte Fortuna, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Hagaman Enterprises LLC, 3490 Corte Fortuna, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/12/2019 S/Nicole Hagaman, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15/2021 CN 25834

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9020957 Filed: Sep 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ko-A Art Studio; B. KoA Art Studio. Located at: 918 Mission Ave., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Riki Guzman, 918 Mission Ave., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/20/2021 S/Riki Guzman, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15/2021 CN 25832

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019760 Filed: Sep 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MakVenture. Located at: 311 S Clementine St. #A, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Makaela Logan LLC, 311 S Clementine St. #A, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/22/2021 S/Makaela Logan, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15/2021 CN 25831

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9020546 Filed: Sep 14, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alison Interiors. Located at: 410 S Cedros Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1345 Encinitas Blvd. #812, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Alison Dawn Shoemaker, 409 Playa Blanca, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Alison Dawn Shoemaker, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15/2021 CN 25830

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9020400 Filed: Sep 11, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Pavers. Located at: 2317 Carriage Cir., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Steve Lawrence, 2317 Carriage Cir., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2021 S/Steve Lawrence, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15/2021 CN 25829

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019216 Filed: Aug 27, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MortgageWrite Inc., B. MortgageWrite. Located at: 2292 Faraday Ave. #100, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2588 El Camino Real #F-302, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Information: 1. MortgageWrite Inc., 2292 Faraday Ave. #100, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Roxana Elbahou, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15/2021 CN 25828

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019970 Filed: Sep 07, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Notux Productions. Located at: 364 Trailview Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Notux Software Inc., 364 Trailview Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/20/2021 S/John Opferkuch, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15/2021 CN 25827

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9020438 Filed: Sep 11, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. OCN ECO. Located at: 2360 Seasons Rd., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Michael Andrew Horton, 2360 Seasons Rd., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Andrew Horton, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15/2021 CN 25826

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9020612 Filed: Sep 15, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mimi Designs. Located at: 3900 Monroe St., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Miriam Michael, 3900 Monroe St., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Miriam Michael, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15/2021 CN 25825

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9020634 Filed: Sep 15, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Flachmeier Construction. Located at: 714 Shadow Tree Dr., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Gregory Erin Flachmeier, 714 Shadow Tree Dr., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/07/2001 S/Gregory Erin Flachmeier, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15/2021 CN 25824

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019815 Filed: Sep 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Moyer Built. Located at: 154 Redwood Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Joseph Anthony Moyer, 154 Redwood Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Joseph Anthony Moyer, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08/2021 CN 25819

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019811 Filed: Sep 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. PublicSq. Located at: 6814 Embarcadero Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: 315 S Coast Hwy 101 #U44, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. PSQ Holdings Inc., 6814 Embarcadero Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/25/2021 S/Christina Werner, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08/2021 CN 25818

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018333 Filed: Aug 18, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Inner Echo. Located at: 6817 Alderwood Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Raoul Lucien Wientzen, 6817 Alderwood Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/18/2021 S/Raoul Lucien Wientzen, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08/2021 CN 25817

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019926 Filed: Sep 03, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hinrichs Electric. Located at: 141 Ocean View Dr., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: 993 S Santa Fe Ave. Unit C PMB 307, Vista CA 92083. Registrant Information: 1. Joel Hinrichs, 141 Ocean View Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/05/2008 S/Joel Hinrichs, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08/2021 CN 25816

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019158 Filed: Aug 27, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Leucadia Custom Knives; B. Leucadia Knives. Located at: 1678 Hawk View Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Scott Howard Wing, 1678 Hawk View Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Scott Howard Wing, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08/2021 CN 25815

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019088 Filed: Aug 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Marcos Cottage. Located at: 1326 Granite Rd., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Biljana Ribich, 1270 Avenida Miguel, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/09/2004 S/Biljana Ribich, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08/2021 CN 25814

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019729 Filed: Sep 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SIMS Software. Located at: 2701 Loker Ave. West #130, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. StratCom Systems Inc., 2701 Loker Ave. West #130, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/18/1983 S/Michael Struttmann, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08/2021 CN 25813

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018942 Filed: Aug 24, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lodi Dodi Bodi; B. Lodi Dodi Bodi Contouring & Spa. Located at: 4192 Oceanside Blvd. #407, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: 550 Los Arbolitos Blvd. #101, Oceanside CA 92058. Registrant Information: 1. Ashleigh Hope, 550 Los Arbolitos Blvd. #101, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/20/2021 S/Ashleigh Hope, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08/2021 CN 25812

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019234 Filed: Aug 27, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Golden State Contractors Inc. Located at: 1270 Avenida Miguel, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Golden State Contractors Inc., 1270 Avenida Miguel, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Marko Ribich, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08/2021 CN 25811

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019117 Filed: Aug 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Golden State General Contractors; B. G.S.G.C. Located at: 1270 Avenida Miguel, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Marko Ribich, 1270 Avenida Miguel, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/16/2011 S/Marko Ribich, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08/2021 CN 25810

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019095 Filed: Aug 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. D.R. Engineering Co. Located at: 1270 Avenida Miguel, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Drago Ribich, 1270 Avenida Miguel, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Biljana Ribich, 1270 Avenida Miguel, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/22/1987 S/Biljana Ribich, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08/2021 CN 25809

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018576 Filed: Aug 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Crest Backyard Homes. Located at: 2982 Ora Avo Terrace, Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. John DL Arendsen, 2982 Ora Avo Terrace, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2021 S/John DL Arendsen, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01/2021 CN 25802

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019973 Filed: Sep 07, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. American Music Store; B. American Music Shop. Located at: 1279 Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Christopher Maxwell Borg, 3910 Brown St., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Christopher Maxwell Borg, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01/2021 CN 25801

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019982 Filed: Sep 07, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Joie De Vivre Weddings + Events; B. Joie De Vivre Events. Located at: 3722 Glen Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Erica Maldonado, 3722 Glen Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2010 S/Erica Maldonado, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01/2021 CN 25800

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019958 Filed: Sep 07, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Harmony Concierge. Located at: 4258 Arcata Bay Way, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: 603 Seagaze Dr. #847, Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Information: 1. Melissa Bethurum, 4258 Arcata Bay Way, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/02/2017 S/Melissa Bethurum, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01/2021 CN 25798

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018359 Filed: Aug 18, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RAYUS; B. RAYUS Radiology. Located at: 345 Saxony Rd. #106 Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 5775 Wayzata Blvd #400, St Louis Park, MN 55416. Registrant Information: 1. Encinitas Imaging Center LLC, 5775 Wayzata Blvd #400, St Louis Park, MN 55416. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2021 S/Ryan Raschke, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01/2021 CN 25796

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019067 Filed: Aug 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Karen Stevens LMFT; B. Thrive Living Counseling. Located at: 2069 Sheridan Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104-147, Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Information: 1. Karen Marie Stevens, 2069 Sheridan Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Karen Marie Stevens, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01/2021 CN 25795

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018800 Filed: Aug 23, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Flare By Britt Jenee. Located at: 308 Los Arbolitos Blvd., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Brittany Jenee Walker, 308 Los Arbolitos Blvd., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/15/2019 S/Brittany Walker, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01/2021 CN 25794

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019231 Filed: Aug 27, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Slack Key Ohana. Located at: 3360 Sports Arena Blvd. #A, San Diego CA 92110 San Diego. Mailing Address: 7222 Linden Terrace, Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Information: 1. Brian Allen Witkin, 7222 Linden Terrace, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/09/2020 S/Brian Allen Witkin, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01/2021 CN 25790

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019757 Filed: Sep 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tres Palomas. Located at: 16232 Los Arboles, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 2574, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. Registrant Information: 1. Double K LLC, 16232 Los Arboles, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/16/1999 S/Melanie Brooks, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01/2021 CN 25789

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019412 Filed: Aug 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Palomar & Co., B. Palomar Place. Located at: 5850 Avenida Encinas #A Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mary E Grosse, 5850 Avenida Encinas #A, Carlsbad CA 92008, 2. Matthew E Dealy, Trustee of Dealy Family Trust dated February 14, 1989 as amended, 2670 St Catherine Ct., Colorado Springs CO 80919. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/13/1983 S/Mary E Grosse, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01/2021 CN 25788

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019645 Filed: Sep 01, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. California Kitchen & Bath Remodeling. Located at: 2926 Gaviota Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. David William Arguelles, 2926 Gaviota Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/02/1997 S/David Arguelles, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01/2021 CN 25787

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019225 Filed: Aug 27, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lefeet USA. Located at: 163 Hillcrest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Interactive System Worldwide Inc., 163 Hillcrest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/06/2021 S/Steve Johns, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01/2021 CN 25785

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019564 Filed: Aug 31, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. NuFace; B. MyNuFace. Located at: 1325 Sycamore Ave. #A, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Carol Cole Company, 1325 Sycamore Ave. #A, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/15/2000 S/Kimberly Morales, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24/2021 CN 25784

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019183 Filed: Aug 27, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Surf Dog Construction. Located at: 1700 Aviara Pkwy. #131113, Carlsbad CA 92013 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Michael Wayne Luther, 2053 Acacia Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/07/2021 S/Michael Wayne Luther, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24/2021 CN 25781

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017049 Filed: Aug 05, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Advanced Pool Services. Located at: 260 Olive Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: PO Box 147, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Information: 1. Quinton Cox, 260 Olive Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Quinton Cox, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24/2021 CN 25780

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019110 Filed: Aug 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rock Baja; B. Rock Baja.com; C. Rock Baja.org. Located at: 1237 Green Oak Rd., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 130792, Carlsbad CA 92013. Registrant Information: 1. Lillian Rachelle Card, 1237 Green Oak Rd., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lillian Rachelle Card, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24/2021 CN 25777

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018616 Filed: Aug 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coronado Construction. Located at: 730 Aster St., Escondido CA 92027 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Sergio Steven Coronado, 730 Aster St., Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sergio Steven Coronado, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24/2021 CN 25775

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017907 Filed: Aug 16, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Top Line Security Screens. Located at: 2409 El Bosque Ave., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Todd Hakanson, 2409 El Bosque Ave., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2001 S/Todd Hakanson, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24/2021 CN 25774

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018240 Filed: Aug 18, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Specim House; B. Palm Acres. Located at: 370 Wilshire Rd., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 9231, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. Registrant Information: 1. C.M.A. Growers Inc., 370 Wilshire Rd., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2013 S/Alan Fritz, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24/2021 CN 25773

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017627 Filed: Aug 12, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SELECT. Located at: 2214 Faraday Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. CamJoy Inc., 2214 Faraday Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mark Schultz, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24/2021 CN 25771

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018696 Filed: Aug 21, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Patriot Cash. Located at: 13072 Walking Path Pl., San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. ROI Ventures, 13072 Walking Path Pl., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started 09/03, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24/2021 CN 25770

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017854 Filed: Aug 13, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. mobe.work. Located at: 421 Broadway #337, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Julie Bregen, 421 Broadway #337, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/09/2021 S/Julie Bregen, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24/2021 CN 25769

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018938 Filed: Aug 24, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Eltinge Real Estate. Located at: 2151 Via Robles, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kennard M Eltinge, 2151 Via Robles, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kennard M Eltinge, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24/2021 CN 25768

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018915 Filed: Aug 24, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Crusties Keto Pies. Located at: 2367 Caddie Ct., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Stephanie McLaughlin, 2367 Caddie Ct., Oceanside CA 92056; 2. Lana Pittman, 190 Belflora Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Stephanie McLaughlin, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24/2021 CN 25767

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019451 Filed: Aug 30, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. C’side Insurance Agency. Located at: 311 Penny Royal Way, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Stephanie A Stitcher, 311 Penny Royal Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/30/2021 S/Stephanie A Stitcher, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24/2021 CN 25766

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019059 Filed: Aug 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Your Coach For Health. Located at: 7019 Nutmeg Way, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Tamara L Bissell-Axtell, 7019 Nutmeg Way, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tamara L Bissell-Axtell, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24/2021 CN 25762

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018407 Filed: Aug 19, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Intention Health Psychology. Located at: 5252 Balboa Ave. #803, San Diego CA 92117 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jessica R Watrous, 5252 Balboa Ave. #803, San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/28/2021 S/Jessica Watrous, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24/2021 CN 25761

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018563 Filed: Aug 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ShopLavender Deer. Located at: 1251 Via Candelas, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 5259, Oceanside CA 92052. Registrant Information: 1. Jennifer Ventura, 1251 Via Candelas, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/16/2021 S/Jennifer Ventura, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24/2021 CN 25760

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017081 Filed: Aug 05, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ultimate Outdoor Environments; B. Ultimate Outdoor Living; C. Ultimate Outdoor; D. Ultimate Outdoors. Located at: 6726 Antilope St., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Marc R Mazzano, 6726 Antilope St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/14/2006 S/Marc R Mazzano, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24/2021 CN 25759

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018334 Filed: Aug 18, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Uncluttered by Design LLC. Located at: 975 Buena Pl., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Uncluttered by Design LLC, 975 Buena Pl., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/26/2021 S/Katelin Fast, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24/2021 CN 25755

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017585 Filed: Aug 11, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Salty Hair Carlsbad. Located at: 2639 State St., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Michelle Roxanne McNerney, 524 S Barnwell St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2021 S/Michelle Roxanne McNerney, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24/2021 CN 25754

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018980 Filed: Aug 25, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mind Motion Academy LLC. Located at: 1150 Garden View, Encinitas CA 92023 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mind Motion Academy LLC, 1150 Garden View, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/William Bishop, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24/2021 CN 25753

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018765 Filed: Aug 23, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fisher Consulting Group. Located at: 1920 Stewart St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Stephen Lloyd Fisher, 1920 Stewart St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/20/2009 S/Stephen L Fisher, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24/2021 CN 25752

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018981 Filed: Aug 25, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Desert Bound Motorsports. Located at: 938 Glenwood Way, Escondido CA 92026 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Steven Rolf Murray, 938 Glenwood Way, Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Steven Rolf Murray, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24/2021 CN 25751