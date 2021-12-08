Help bring Christmas to Camp Pendleton

The Veterans Association of North County (VANC) will hold its third annual BBQ and viewing party for the 109th annual Army-Navy college football game on Saturday, Dec. 11.

The event takes place at VANC headquarters at 1617 Mission Ave. in Oceanside.

Tickets are $30 to watch the game only, $40 for the game and lunch, $50 for the game, lunch and two beverages, and $400 for a table. VANC promises a huge indoor, tended viewing area which seats 200+ comfortably; four giant TVs and sound system; drink specials; a silent auction; and a tailgate lunch. Doors open at 11 a.m., with kickoff at noon.

Proceeds from the event will be used by VANC to sponsor five Camp Pendleton unit Christmas parties, which include food, beverages, toys for the children and a visit from Santa Claus. VANC estimates that this will cost approximately $8,000.

VANC is a non-profit organization created and operated by veterans as a one-stop resource center for all active-duty military, veterans, and their families. It is a place where veterans, active-duty, reserve, National Guard, retirees, and their families can meet, work together, and build a better future. According to the official website, construction of the VANC began in 2013, under watch of veteran Chuck Atkinson, who transformed the existing building into a facility that addressed the specific needs of veterans, military retirees, active-duty personnel, and their families.

Steve Lebherz, VANC supporter, comments on his experience working with the non-profit: “My wife and I started an Encinitas Turkey Trot, which we kept going for a total of eight years. This would provide dinner for families in association with the Veterans Association in Encinitas. Over the last three years, our community had grown a bit and we decided to go straight to VANC, which has been around for about 17 years. This year, we hope to raise money to buy Christmas presents for the children of those on active-duty in the military.”

Included in this Army-Navy college football viewing party is an annual rib cookoff, where Dennis “The Rub Master” Thompson returns to defend his 2019 crown. “This year’s event promises to be our best one yet,” says Thompson.

“12 BBQ’ers have signed up to produce their best BBQ ribs. With this many cooks, we’ll raise more money, and everyone gets to try some of the best ribs in the area!”

Donate to VANC today at (760) 722-1277 or visit the organization’s website at www.vanc.me.