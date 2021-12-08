Sea Hive has something for everyone

Treat yourself to this truly one-of-a-kind shopping experience that brings childhood memories back to life.

Showcasing 13,000 square feet of everything from vintage Levi’s to vinyl records, to Mid-Century Modern art and furnishings to exquisite estate jewelry, from film cameras to toys and comics, this vintage and maker shopping destination is truly a sight to behold. Since opening its doors in 2017, the store has quickly become a go-to for vintage lovers and those who prefer to shop “small and local.”

Sea Hive carries a wide selection of vintage and antique items, as well as one-of-a-kind creations by local artisans. Wares of over 100 dealer spaces are all under one roof, and each nook is artfully displayed, inviting customers to take a closer look.

Fashionistas will find chic bohemian apparel and all manner of estate and new jewelry such as Native American Sterling and turquoise, gold, platinum, diamonds and other sparkly beauties, plus wow-worthy wedding band sets.

Contemporary merchandise includes a large selection of new home furnishings and decor, plus handmade goods like handbags, throw pillows, natural soaps and even novelty socks. And be sure not to miss the extensive greeting card collection.

Sea Hive truly has something for everyone! Open 7 days a week! seahivemarketplace.com

Sea Hive Marketplace • 1555 S. Coast Hwy, Oceanside • (760) 547-5706