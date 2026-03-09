Commentary: Double Peak isn’t just a trail, it’s a reset

I have been hiking Double Peak regularly for the past several months.

And every single time I do, I find peace.

At the top, overlooking the valley, everything opens up. Homes and neighborhoods give way to rolling hills, and the soft layering of North County stretches out in every direction. The view feels expansive and quiet in a way that has become increasingly rare in modern life.

Standing there, the noise of daily life seems to fall away.

Starting my day this way creates a stillness inside of me. A sense of perspective. A reset.

Life in North County is beautiful, but it is also full. Schedules. Work. School. Kids. Sports. Friends. Text messages. Expectations. Movement. Even the good things can feel loud sometimes. The pace of modern life rarely slows down long enough for us to hear ourselves think.

But on that trail, it is just me and the rhythm of my breath.

There is something powerful about having an anchor that is not a person, not a role and not a title. Just a place where you can return to yourself. A place that asks nothing of you except presence.

Double Peak has quietly become that place for me.

Some mornings I let my mind wander. Other mornings, I let it sit still. I think about my goals, my daughters and the kind of life I want to build here in North County. My dream is to teach in this community one day, to contribute to the place that has already given my family so much.

Sometimes the trail becomes a space for reflection. Other times it becomes something even simpler — a moment to breathe deeply and notice the way the morning light stretches across the valley. The way the air feels is different at the top. The way quiet has its own kind of presence.

And sometimes I think about nothing at all.

Just gratitude.

Grateful that I get to walk this trail. Grateful to live here. Grateful that something so simple can feel so steady.

The beauty of places like Double Peak is that they remind us that peace does not always come from grand gestures or dramatic life changes. Sometimes it is found in repetition — in returning to the same place again and again, in walking a familiar path until it becomes a space where the mind can finally slow down.

A repeated path.

A familiar incline.

A view you have seen before, yet somehow it still humbles you.

In a culture that often celebrates constant productivity, it can feel almost counterintuitive to pause. To step away. To create space for reflection. But those pauses are often where clarity lives.

Places like Double Peak quietly serve that purpose for our community. Early in the morning, you see neighbors walking dogs, runners greeting each other as they pass, and hikers pausing at the overlook just long enough to take in the view. In those small moments, the trail becomes more than a destination. It becomes part of the shared rhythm of the community.

Maybe your anchor is not a trail.

Maybe it’s the ocean. A morning cup of coffee before the house wakes up. A quiet drive through familiar streets. A church pew. A journal. A bench at the park.

Whatever it is, it matters.

Ask yourself what brings you calm. What grounds you when everything else feels in motion? What place or practice allows you to come back to yourself?

And if you have already found it, hold on to it. Protect it. Return to it often.

But if you have not found that place yet, perhaps it is worth looking for. Sometimes the most meaningful resets are closer than we think. They might be tucked into a trail you have driven past a hundred times or waiting at the top of a hill that simply asks you to climb it.

That is part of the beauty of living here.

In North County, places like Double Peak remind us that perspective is sometimes just a short hike away.

And if you ever find yourself standing at the top of that hill, looking out across the valley as the wind moves quietly through the landscape, you might understand what I mean.

In a world that moves quickly, finding your anchor is not indulgent.

It is essential.

For me, it just happens to be at the top of Double Peak, overlooking the valley, breathing in the kind of quiet that reminds me who I am.

Olivia Sampson

San Marcos