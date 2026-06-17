Go Bag company introduces Auto Go Bag for California homeowners and drivers

Emergencies can happen at any time, both at home, at work or school. A proper Go Bag in your home can’t help you when you’re at work or on the road. GO BAG USA has just developed a new Auto Go Bag made just for placement in a car or truck.

From wildfires, hurricanes, tornadoes, gas leaks, chemical spills and other potential hazards, home evacuations can and do, happen at any time, day or night. Recent media coverage of disasters, both natural and man-made have illustrated this. While homeowners may have Go Bags properly packed in their homes, it’s an additional layer of protection to have the foresight to have a Go Bag in their cars and trucks.

The state of California suggests that homeowners be proactive by having a well-prepared emergency supply bag both at home and work. They recommend having an emergency supply kit ready well before any wildfire or disaster. Make sure it’s accessible for quick evacuation and prepare for the possibility of being away from home for a while.

The Go Bag should be easy and lightweight to carry. Use daypacks to store essentials items and personal documents. Keep your bag light enough for carrying and easy lifting into your vehicle.

“We developed our new Auto Go Bag to assist homeowners to be prepared for any emergency or evacuation either at work or home. Our line of Go Bags has been very popular with homeowners in California and Hawaii. It’s really given them peace of mind. With disasters happening all over the country, it’s our goal to help people to be prepared and return home safely. Being at a shelter will be more comfortable if you are prepared with a personal Go Bag.” says GO BAG USA CEO Bruce Fischer.

To help people survive more comfortably, GO BAG USA offers a full line of Go Bags from hiking packs, home Go Bags, Auto bags and evacuation preparation books for both businesses and residences, too. Prices range from $59 to $220 for most Go Bags.

GO BAG USA products can be viewed at: www.gobagusa.net