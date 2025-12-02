Giant inflatable Santas return to Highland neighborhood for holidays

CARLSBAD — A towering lineup of inflatable Santas has returned to Old Carlsbad for the holiday season, a neighborhood tradition that began with a simple idea between next-door families and has since grown into a signature display known as “Ho Ho Highland.”

Homeowners Michael and Theresa Seid, who moved into their Highland Drive home in 2019, said they began setting up the giant Santas about three to four years ago.

“My wife saw a picture of a street in Toronto — the street was lined with these giant inflatable Santas,” said Michael, 52. “She floated the idea to two other neighbors, and some flyers were created and disseminated. We put one up, and others started to follow.”

Last year, residents counted more than 70 Santas in the Highland neighborhood, from Tamarack Avenue to Carlsbad Village Drive. According to Michael, weekend visitors now drive through with their kids to see the rows of red-suited figures along the street.

“Creating community was one of the motivations,” Michael said, noting that the neighboring Snyder and Ward families were among the first to join in. “Along with the incredible holiday golf cart parade this year on Dec. 19, Old Carlsbad’s community has really come together.”

The display has endured vandalism, including an incident in November 2023 in which a young suspect was caught on video stabbing several inflatables.

But Michael says the incident hasn’t dampened the holiday spirit. With new Santas still popping up — many bought online from home décor retailers — the tradition continues to spread beyond Highland Drive.

“There are so many more kids that live in Old Carlsbad compared to when we moved in, and everybody has taken to it,” Michael said. “I think it’s kind of cool.”