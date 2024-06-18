Solana Beach to issue $50,000 in community grants

SOLANA BEACH — Fifteen local nonprofits are vying for grant funds available as part of Solana Beach’s 2024-25 Community Grant Program, with an available pot of money double the size of previous years.

This year’s community grant program offers a total of $50,000, including $35,000 allocated in the city’s budget and $15,000 from EDCO as part of their community enhancement efforts. This marks a significant growth in the program from past years, with $35,000 available in 2023-24 and $25,000 for several years prior.

Applicants can also request more funds than in previous years, with a maximum of $6,000 per organization.

The City Council heard from multiple applicants at its June 12 meeting and will allocate grant funds for the city’s budget adoption on June 26.

This year’s applicants are Assistance League Rancho San Dieguito, BikeWalkSolana, Boys and Girls Club of San Dieguito, California Western School of Law, Casa De Amistad, Community Resource Center, Disconnect Collective, Inc., Jaliscience Folkloric Academy, La Colonia Community Foundation, North Coast Repertory Theatre, Pathways to Citizenship, Rancho Sante Fe Youth Soccer, Sandpipers Square Dance Club, Solana Beach Civic & Historical Society, and Solana Beach Community Theatre.

Funding requests total $79,500 this year, with all groups requesting $6,000 besides Rancho Santa Fe Youth Soccer ($1,500 request), Jaliscience Folkloric ($5,000) and BikeWalkSolana ($700).

Brittney Canales, board president of La Colonia Community Foundation, said the organization would use the funds to provide important workshops for local residents in the historic La Colonia de Eden Gardens neighborhood.

Canales said these would include topics such as STEM coding, financial literacy and real estate investments, the latter of which is especially important in helping longtime families maintain generational ownership of their homes whenever possible.

“Our community urgently needs these resources. Access to education and skill building opportunities is critical for breaking the cycle of poverty and enabling our residents to thrive. By investing in our programs, you empower individuals to take control of their lives and contribute meaningfully to the broader Solana Beach community,” Canales said.

The Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society is requesting funds to hire professional videographers and web editors to continue its audiovisual history project, which currently features filmed interviews with local residents on the society’s YouTube page.

Society board member Kathleen Drummond said they are focused on expanding a new section called “Wartime Solana Beach” by creating remembrances highlighting area service members killed in recent wars and creating an app to accompany the Heritage Museum.

“Developing these audio-visual remembrances will help add a dimension to the existing memorial,” Drummond said, referencing the current veteran photo wall at La Colonia Park.

Casa de Amistad, which provides mentorship and other services to underserved youth, would use grant funds for volunteer training and academic mentoring. Over half of the organization’s volunteers are senior adults, developing relationships between people of different generations, according to Executive Director Nicole Mione-Green.

Community Resource Center Chief Program Officer Rebecca Nussbaum said the center is requesting funds to help cover its holiday baskets program, which provides resources to low-income residents to alleviate economic distress during the holiday season.

Assistance League of Rancho San Dieguito is seeking funding for Operation School Bell, which provides new school clothes and shoes to qualifying students in Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach.

The California Western School of Law proposes using grant funds for the Community Law Project, where law students from the school provide legal services to Solana Beach residents on topics including housing, family immigration and employment assistance.

Karen Dorney of the Sandpipers Square Dance Club also spoke at the June 12 meeting, requesting grant funding to support the club’s weekly dance programming that started in 1973. The club offers weekly dance classes as well as monthly community dances.

“We are recovering from the COVID lockdown, and we are rebuilding with enthusiastic new dancers. Our treasury got depleted, so until we build up again, we’re asking for some financial support,” said Dorney, who has been part of Sandpipers since 1982.