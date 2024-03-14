Front Porch Gallery unveils creativity behind art in new exhibit

CARLSBAD — Front Porch Gallery’s latest exhibition explores the creative journey of art beginning from the first spark of inspiration to revealing the finalized piece to viewers.

The nonprofit art space located at 2903 Carlsbad Blvd. has launched “Unveiling Creativity: The Art of Conversation,” running from March 20 to May 15, featuring a diverse array of mediums like collage, fiber, assemblage and paint.

The exhibit invites visitors to engage in a dialogue with the artwork and each other.

“We welcome the community to participate in various thought-provoking activities, from discussions and viewings to hands-on experiences,” said Cathy Carey, program director at Front Porch Gallery. “It’s truly gratifying when collectors find pieces that resonate with them, giving these artworks a new home and continuing the conversation.”

Artists whose work is featured in the exhibit were carefully selected through nominations from local art guilds and individual submissions. The gallery partnered with San Dieguito Art Guild, North County Society of Fine Arts, Escondido Gallery, Palomar Hand Weavers Guild at Antique Gas and Steam Engine Museum, and Carlsbad Oceanside Art League (COAL) to find artists for the exhibit.

Additionally, local poets nominated by esteemed figures in the region’s poetry community – including Marit Anderson of Awaken the Poet Within, Robt O’Sullivan Schleith of Poets INC and Danny Salzhandler of The Full Moon Poetry Slam – will read their works at the gallery’s reception on May 24 beginning at 2 p.m., adding yet another artistic layer to the event.

The gallery also invites visitors to attend a docent-led tour on April 5 from 1 to 3 p.m., where artists will share insights into their processes and the meanings behind their works.

Visitors can also create their own conversational artist trading cards to leave for future guests at the gallery’s community art making table.

All events at Front Porch Gallery are free of charge. RSVP for a complimentary ticket via Eventbrite at www.frontporchgallery.org.

Front Porch Gallery’s mission is to enhance access to creative opportunities for older adults and individuals with disabilities.

For more information, contact Carey at 760-229-1360 or email [email protected].