Carlsbad art gallery to host global ‘Lift the Sky’ art project

CARLSBAD — A global art project showcasing more than 100 artists worldwide will be featured at the Front Porch Gallery.

The “Lift the Sky” project features more than 115 artworks conveying artist messages created in numerous mediums, including paintings, art quilts, fiber art, collage, photography and mixed media, to name a few.

Some artworks’ messages consist of text, others just images, but most are a combination of words and pictures, according to Julie Weaverling, who owns the gallery and founded “Lift the Sky.”

The exhibit runs from Jan. 22 through March 18.

The goal is to provide a counterpoint to the ongoing bombardment of negativity and divisive nature of media and sharing messages that unite, offer hope and bring people together, Weaverling said. Universal messages of hope, love, peace, joy, personal, and environmental will be included. All share each artist’s voice, ideas, wishes, and hopes for the world.

“Artists feel inspired and empowered to offer their unique voice and art through their personal messages,” Weaverling said. “And when joined together with other messages, viewers will at first glance be inspired by the sheer number of messages and then more directly connect with individual pieces that resonate with them.”

When the exhibit closes, Lift the Sky will seek additional opportunities to exhibit nationally and internationally at universities, museums, and public spaces such as international airports, the United Nations and Washington, D.C.

The Front Porch Gallery opening reception will take place from noon-2 p.m. on Jan. 22. Guests will be served refreshments and will enjoy a musical performance by Clay Colton.

Weaverling said she believes the creation of art is a manifestation of the human spirit and sharing that art creates community. Her and the gallery’s mission is to use art as a catalyst for more vibrant, creative communities and an understanding of aging as a spiritual journey.

The gallery, located at 2903 Carlsbad Boulevard, is adjacent to Carlsbad By The Sea retirement community and was launched almost decades ago and is an outreach program of Front Porch, an innovative not-for-profit family of retirement and other communities dedicated to doing everything Humanly Possible® to meet the dynamic interests and changing needs of the many people it serves.

The exhibit may be viewed at Front Porch Gallery on Wednesdays through Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about Lift the Sky and Front Porch Gallery, contact Julie Weaverling at (760) 310-4650 or visit www.LifttheSky.com and www.frontporchgallery.org.