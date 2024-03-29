Four coyote pups found in Pacific Beach brought to Humane Society

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Humane Society this week took in four coyote pups discovered under the deck of a home in the Pacific Beach neighborhood.

The pups were brought to the Humane Society’s Project Wildlife program on March 27. According to the Humane Society, they will need to be raised in captivity until they are old enough to be released into the wild.

“While this situation is unfortunate, it serves as a valuable reminder that the best place for baby wildlife is with their parent(s),” according to an SDHS statement. “Often, the absence of a parent doesn’t mean the baby has been abandoned. If you find a litter of wild animals, it’s crucial to leave them undisturbed while giving the parents time to return.”

During the spring, coyotes give birth to and then raise litters, which are often found near their dens or burrows, according to SDHS. Pups stay in the den for three to four weeks before venturing into their environment.

“If the parents feel their young are threatened, they will move their pups to another den site,” SDHS said. “Often times, the parents have already picked a new den site, but they wait until nighttime to safely move their pups.”

Coyotes typically avoid humans, but pet food, compost, or trash can attract them to a yard, “creating the impression of bountiful feeding grounds,” SDHS added.

The Humane Society said homeowners should keep all food and water sources indoors and store trash in high-quality containers with secure lids.

“If you encounter a coyote, using hazing techniques such as yelling and waving your arms, making noise with pots and pans, or using a whistle or air horn can effectively discourage their presence,” SDHS said.

Tips on how to prevent coyotes or other unwanted wildlife from entering a home or yard are available at www.sdhumane.org/programs/project-wildlife/coexist.html.