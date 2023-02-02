Forbes highlights Encinitas for travel

The Encinitas Visitors Center announce that Encinitas is the only city in California to make “Forbes Advisor” magazine’s “Best Places to Travel” List 2023. The beachside town was one of the top 50 destinations the publication listed to help readers inspire their travel list and assist in narrowing down travel options.

As the article states, “California summons thoughts of a sun-swathed swell and palm-flecked streets thronged by cool cafes and beautiful boutiques—and that’s exactly what you’ll find in Encinitas, a surfer’s haven just about 25 miles north of San Diego. Grandview Beach is favored by board-toting wave hunters, while sunset seekers call Moonlight Beach home come dusk—neither of these sandy stretches, however, are spoiled by the crowds of California’s big city beaches.” Full article can be read at forbes.com/advisor/credit-cards/travel-rewards/best-places-to-travel-2023/.

“We are thrilled to be included in Forbes “Best Places to Travel” in 2023. We always knew our seaside gem was special – where better to sip, shop, surf, sun, stay, play and feed your soul than in Encinitas,” said Carol Knight, Encinitas Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center director. “With our unique neighborhoods, laid-back vibe and jaw-droppingly beautiful and swimmable beaches, Encinitas captures the true essence of a Southern California vacation.”

Located inside the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce, at 535 Encinitas Blvd., Suite 116, Encinitas, the Encinitas Visitors Center is a go-to resource for visitors and locals alike to discover all that this unique seaside town has to offer. The knowledgeable staff is available to answer questions, provide area maps and directions, and to let people know about current happenings and the best things to see and do in the city. The website encinitasvisitorscenter.com/ hosts a current calendar of local events and a weekly blog celebrating current and upcoming happenings.