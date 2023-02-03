The Coast News Group
Joseph Matthews, a senior at Oceanside High School, was one of several North County student-athletes honored for outstanding work in academics, athletics and community service. Photo by Andrew Brusick
Joseph Matthews, a senior at Oceanside High School, was one of several North County student-athletes honored for outstanding work in academics, athletics and community service. Photo by Andrew Brusick
CitiesNewsOceansideOceanside FeaturedSports

Oceanside High standout Matthews honored as scholar-athlete

by Jordan Ingram116

REGION — Oceanside student Joseph Matthews was named a Scholar Leader Athlete award winner on Jan. 30 by the Walter J. Zable chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame.

Matthews, a senior at Oceanside High School, was one of 27 high school student-athletes selected for San Diego and Imperial counties who demonstrated outstanding performances in academics, athletics and community service leadership.

In the classroom, Matthews is ranked 24th in his class with a weighted 4.23 GPA and plans to attend and play football at Palomar College.

On the gridiron, Matthews was a dynamic playmaker on both sides of the ball as a running back, quarterback and safety for the Pirates football team.

Joseph Matthews is currently 24th in his class with a weighted 4.23 GPA. He was also the Pirates' leading rusher during the 2022-23 season. Photo by Andrew Brusick
Joseph Matthews is ranked 24th in his class with a weighted 4.23 GPA. He was also the Pirates’ leading rusher during the 2022-23 football season. Photo by Andrew Brusick

Matthews was an All-Avocado League selection, leading the team with an average of 7.8 tackles per game for 70 total tackles (36 solo tackles), according to MaxPreps.

Matthews also caused two fumbles and had four quarterback hurries.

While the Pirates’ struggled to generate much offense during last season’s 0-10 campaign, Matthews was the team’s leading rusher, averaging 38 yards per game for a total of 342 yards and two touchdowns. 

Matthews will receive a $1,500 scholarship during an awards banquet on Friday, April 14, at Hilton Doubletree in Mission Valley. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the National Foundation’s Scholar Leader Athlete awards.

Other North County recipients include Conner Annicharico (La Costa Canyon), Brian Butler (San Marcos),  Luke Heggie, (Santa Fe Christian), Victory Johnson (Cathedral Catholic), Blake McGihon (Horizon Prep), Noah Snyder (San Pasqual) and Anthony Thomas (Fallbrook).

Past San Diego chapter winners include Oceanside High grad and Chargers star Junior Seau and Helix High School (La Mesa) alums Alex Smith and Reggie Bush.

Other Walter J. Zable San Diego chapter winners for 2022-23 include:

Troy Bassler (University City), Chance Bell (Mira Mesa), Tyler Bourke (Eastlake), Dominic Denha (El Capitan), Abel Estrada (Montgomery), Luke Gonzalez (Poway), Charles Hines (Lincoln), Jake Jackson (Madison), Chase Lowary (Point Loma), Dominic Nankil (Mater Dei), Jacob Pablo (Otay Ranch),  Easton Peterson (Granite Hills), Justin Scully (La Jolla), Saxton Sylvester (Coronado), Owen Tsay (Maranatha), Daniel Ugarte (Bonita Vista), Drew Ventimiglia (Mt. Carmel), Brayden Wilson (West Hills) and Aleksandr Wojcik (Mar Vista).

Lincoln High’s Hines was also named the winner of the Willie Jones Most Inspirational Award.

PinLinkedInPrint

Related Articles:

Support The Coast News. Click here.
Jordan Ingram is the managing editor at The Coast News. For tips or story ideas, contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JordanPIngram1

Leave a Comment