New Oceanside fire station breaks ground

OCEANSIDE — Oceanside’s iconic first fire station downtown, designed by renowned American architect Irving Gill, was built nearly 100 years ago in 1929. It’s thought to be one of the oldest functioning fire stations in the country. Back then, Oceanside’s population was about 3,500 people. Fast forward a century, and Oceanside has a bustling downtown, taller residential buildings, hotel resorts, and a citywide population of 174,000.

Throughout Oceanside’s evolution, that first small station has served the community well, but with Oceanside’s soon-to-come new downtown Fire Station, a new era in Oceanside’s public safety is marked.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held July 28 at the new Fire Station 1 Project site, 602 Civic Center Drive. Funding from Measure X is supplying the project's major design and construction costs. Aside from Measure X, the city received a $3.5 million federal Defense Community Infrastructure Program grant for this project – one of only 13 projects selected nationwide.

New Fire Station 1 will encompass two levels and will include a five-bay apparatus space that will house a fire engine, fire truck ladder company, an ambulance, battalion chief vehicle, and equipment. The building’s ground floor will include a lobby, conference, and training rooms. The second floor will house living accommodations for up to 12 personnel, shared bathrooms, and a kitchen. The station will be complete with a back-up power supply and rooftop solar panels.

